Once again Gary over delivers. . Downloading the kindle edition at 3am was probably a bad idea, because I literally could not stop reading.



In the middle of chapter 4 Gary states that it’s his greatest hope that by the end of the book we would have the same type of confidence, instilled in us, that propelled him into the pool even though he didn’t know how to swim. . . This book could have ended right there and still accomplished that purpose. This is the first “business” book that I have read that so perfectly wed the concrete and practical skills with the more abstract psychology and principles behind brand building. . . Meaning not only does he tell you the why’s behind brand building, but he also tells you the practical strategies he’s picked up as a practitioner…so that we can pull this off as well.



But he doesn’t stop at just equipping the reader with new tactics/skills. He goes even further and repeatedly reminds us that we can pull this off, and demonstrates (with real world examples) that this really is possible for any of us. . .Considering the practical tips and the shots of confidence Gary injects throughout the book….it’ll be no surprise that many people will get so fired up at points throughout the book that they're tempted to start thinking that they will be Crushing it within a matter of days. Thankfully, Gary keeps us grounded from this pie in the sky mentality and helps us balance our (over)enthusiasm by regularly reminding us that this requires hard work, dedication and patience. . .



So…if you’re looking for a book that will both inspire you to start and equip you to start building your personal brand, then I highly recommend buying this book. Not only is it worth every penny at $20 . . . it would be worth every penny at $2,000.



Thank you, Gary, for all you do and for putting this book into the world…this will be my primary text book for my 2023 campaign for State legislature. Don’t worry… I’m not waiting for 2023 to get started…the campaign starts now!