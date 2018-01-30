Enter your mobile number or email address below and we'll send you a link to download the free Kindle App. Then you can start reading Kindle books on your smartphone, tablet, or computer - no Kindle device required.
To get the free app, enter your mobile phone number.
Learn more
Crushing It!: How Great Entrepreneurs Build Their Business and Influence-and How You Can, Too Hardcover – January 30, 2018
|
Price
|New from
|Used from
|
Paperback, International Edition
"Please retry"
|$11.56
|$12.70
|
Audible, Unabridged
"Please retry"
|Free with your Audible trial
|
Audio CD, Audiobook, CD, Unabridged
"Please retry"
|$29.79
|—
"Enlightenment Now: The Case for Reason, Science, Humanism, and Progress"
Is the world really falling apart? Is the ideal of progress obsolete? Cognitive scientist and public intellectual Steven Pinker urges us to step back from the gory headlines and prophecies of doom, and instead, follow the data: In seventy-five jaw-dropping graphs, Pinker shows that life, health, prosperity, safety, peace, knowledge, and happiness are on the rise. Pre-order today
Frequently bought together
Customers who bought this item also bought
Customers who viewed this item also viewed
Editorial Reviews
Review
“Gary is a masterful entrepreneur with a gift for communication that cuts through all the bullshit that can often hinder one’s success. We share the same simplistic business philosophy which is why we’ve become good friends: Be willing to put in the hard work. And always be grateful. Crushing It! is a must-have for all individuals who want to be the best at what they do.” (Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson)
“The name GaryVee has become synonymous with motivating an entire generation. No one understands the power of social media better than Gary, because none of what he preaches is theory—it’s an understanding born from his deep experience in business and in life.” (Casey Neistat)
“Gary is helping to calibrate the desires and expectations of a new generation searching for a way to break through the noise. He’s loud, he’s high energy—and he’s exactly right.” (John Mayer)
Vaynerchuk identifies the most important components that contribute to successful online marketing in a personable, lively way. Going beyond simple “how-to” guides for the various platforms, he gets at the heart of what it takes to succeed in a competitive environment. Recommended for anyone looking to get started online or increase their media currency. (Laurel Tacoma, Fairfax Cty. P.L., VA)
From the Back Cover
“You’re going to hear the stories of people who were scared, just like you. Who had obligations, just like you. Who were told they were being foolish, or reckless, or irresponsible, or immature. They did it anyway and reaped the rewards. If there’s anything this book should teach you, it’s that the only thing stopping you from achieving lasting career and life happiness is you.”
In his 2009 international bestseller, Crush It!, Gary Vaynerchuk insisted that a vibrant personal brand was crucial to entrepreneurial success. In Crushing It!, Gary explains why that’s even more true today, offering his unique perspective on what has changed and what remains timeless. He also shares stories from other entrepreneurs who have grown wealthier—and not just financially—than they ever imagined possible by following Crush It! principles. The secret to their success (and Gary’s) has everything to do with their understanding of social media platforms and their willingness to do whatever it takes to make these tools work to their utmost potential. That’s what Crushing It! teaches readers to do.
In this lively, practical, and inspiring book, Gary dissects every current major social media platform so that anyone from plumbers to park rangers will know exactly which platforms to use as their pillar content. He offers both theoretical and tactical advice on how to become the biggest thing on old standbys such as Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, and Instagram; younger upstarts such as Musical.ly;
audiocentric platforms such as Spotify, SoundCloud, iHeartRadio, and iTunes; and newcomer Alexa Skills. For those with more experience, Crushing It! illuminates some little-known nuances and provides innovative tips and clever tweaks proven to enhance more common, tried-and-true strategies.
Crushing It! is a state-of-the-art guide to building your own path to professional and financial success, but it’s not about getting rich. It’s a blueprint for living life on your own terms.
|
Product details
Would you like to tell us about a lower price?
If you are a seller for this product, would you like to suggest updates through seller support?
Don't have a Kindle? Get your Kindle here, or download a FREE Kindle Reading App.
Author interviews, book reviews, editors picks, and more. Read it now
Customer reviews
Top customer reviews
There was a problem filtering reviews right now. Please try again later.
In the middle of chapter 4 Gary states that it’s his greatest hope that by the end of the book we would have the same type of confidence, instilled in us, that propelled him into the pool even though he didn’t know how to swim. . . This book could have ended right there and still accomplished that purpose. This is the first “business” book that I have read that so perfectly wed the concrete and practical skills with the more abstract psychology and principles behind brand building. . . Meaning not only does he tell you the why’s behind brand building, but he also tells you the practical strategies he’s picked up as a practitioner…so that we can pull this off as well.
But he doesn’t stop at just equipping the reader with new tactics/skills. He goes even further and repeatedly reminds us that we can pull this off, and demonstrates (with real world examples) that this really is possible for any of us. . .Considering the practical tips and the shots of confidence Gary injects throughout the book….it’ll be no surprise that many people will get so fired up at points throughout the book that they're tempted to start thinking that they will be Crushing it within a matter of days. Thankfully, Gary keeps us grounded from this pie in the sky mentality and helps us balance our (over)enthusiasm by regularly reminding us that this requires hard work, dedication and patience. . .
So…if you’re looking for a book that will both inspire you to start and equip you to start building your personal brand, then I highly recommend buying this book. Not only is it worth every penny at $20 . . . it would be worth every penny at $2,000.
Thank you, Gary, for all you do and for putting this book into the world…this will be my primary text book for my 2023 campaign for State legislature. Don’t worry… I’m not waiting for 2023 to get started…the campaign starts now!
Gary contextualizes his views with the growth stories of many people.
Bought a piece for my sister and recommended to over 5 friends.
Message is clear: GET OUT THERE. NOW.
Customer images
Most recent customer reviews
There is a fair amount of motivational talk, short stories from others who’ve found success after applying...Read more