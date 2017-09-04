Cryptocurrency Investment: How to Invest in Cryptocurrencies and Make Money in the Long-term



We’re in the era of a new gold rush: cryptocurrency rush. People are pouring incredible amounts of money into blockchain-based businesses with the hope of making fortunes with their investments.



It’s quite similar to the gold rush back in 19th century America. The only difference is that you don’t even have to leave your home (and probably risk your life) to try your luck.



After seeing some cryptocurrencies peak in 2017, we can see a huge increase in money moving to digital currencies. The number of ICOs (Initial Coin Offerings) are also at an all-time peak.



The good news is that the Cryptocurrency rush is far from over.



However, the thing is that it’s much harder to find the few coins that are worth investing in among the many ones that won’t survive the coming years.



As of July 2017- more than 800 coins have been published. The question as an investor is: how can you find the great crypto coins worth investing in?



This book is here to help you guide through the cryptocurrency jungle.



Following the actionable tips provided in this book you will use much better due diligence and perform fundamental analysis on a selected cryptocurrency; making better investment decisions in the long-term.



Who is this book for?

This book is for anyone considering investing in cryptocurrencies that is determined to make smart investment decisions in the long run. This book is not about technical analysis and trading cryptos on a daily basis. This book is for those who invest in coins based on its fundamentals; betting on their long-term performance.



It doesn’t matter if you just started figuring out how cryptocurrencies work or you have already made some investments. If you want to be among the winners of this cryptocurrency rush- this book is for you.



What You Will Learn

This book is short. It’s not a usual 200 something page-long book; but rather a compressed knowledge on how to fundamentally analyse every cryptocurrency. I tried to keep fluff low and fill it with actionable tips.



Here is what’s inside:



Short intro to cryptocurrencies: Clarifying some cryptocurrency-related terms such as blockchain, cryptocurrency, mining.

How to get a cryptocurrency without mining: A short guide on where you can buy crypto coins without mining.

How to find investment opportunities: introducing a very simple way to keep you updated about the latest up-and-coming ICOs and finding crypto coins to invest in before the hype.

How to evaluate the potential of a cryptocurrency investment: This is the most important and the longest part of the book which reveals a framework (a sort of checklist) to filter out frauds and run structured due diligence every time you find a promising cryptocurrency to invest in. Also, this part contains a free excel sheet for quicker cryptocurrency analysis.



As an avid fundamental investor, I wanted to compress as much value as possible into this book. Evaluating a potential cryptocurrency investment takes time; and you should take your time and use the framework provided in this book to increase your chances to make much better investment decisions. Hopefully you will grow your investment portfolio’s value in the coming years.



Important Disclaimer

The methods described within this eBook are the author’s personal thoughts and experiences. They are not intended to be a definitive set of instructions for cryptocurrency investment. Investing in cryptocurrencies is a very risky business. Do not risk more than you can afford to lose.

