- Create your FREE Amazon Business account to save up to 10% with Business-only prices and free shipping. Register today
Add to your order
3 Year Home Improvement Protection Plan
from Asurion, LLC $2.99
from Asurion, LLC $2.99
- NO ADDITIONAL COST: You pay $0 for repairs – parts, labor and shipping included.
- COVERAGE: Plan starts on the date of purchase. Drops, spills and cracked screens due to normal use covered for portable products and power surges covered from day one. Malfunctions covered after the manufacturer's warranty.
- PRODUCT ELIGIBILITY: Plans cover products purchased in the last 30 days.
- EASY CLAIMS PROCESS: File a claim anytime online or by phone. Most claims approved within minutes. We will send you an Amazon e-gift card for the purchase price of your covered product. In some cases, we will replace or repair it.
Have one to sell?
Cuawan Easter Island Moai Stone Figure Night Light - Creative 3D Plastic Night Light Easter Island Moai Stone Figure Battery Operated Desk LED Lamp Living Room Bedside Tabletop Decoration
$21.99
Enhance your purchase
|Material
|Plastic, Stone
|Brand
|Cuawan
|Shade Material
|Plastic
|Theme
|Easter
|Light Source Type
|LED
About this item
- Make sure this fits by entering your model number.
- ✿ The small night light is combined with the Moai face stone statue to add luster to the home.
- ✿ The flexible tube is suitable for sleeping and getting up at night, so you can sleep peacefully at night and accompany you.
- ✿ Choose a warm color light source suitable for night use, the light feeling is soft and comfortable and easy to cause drowsiness.
- ✿ Another 15/30 minutes delay to automatically turn off the lights, intimate sleep.
- ✿ The surface has rough texture, protruding texture and soft color.Battery installation, 3 AAA batteries (not included), convenient and quick, easy to carry.
This fits your .
Special offers and product promotions
Customer reviews
5 out of 5
1 global rating
No customer reviews
There are 0 customer reviews and 1 customer rating.