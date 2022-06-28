Add to your order

3 Year Home Improvement Protection Plan
from Asurion, LLC
3521
$2.99
  • NO ADDITIONAL COST: You pay $0 for repairs – parts, labor and shipping included.
  • COVERAGE: Plan starts on the date of purchase. Drops, spills and cracked screens due to normal use covered for portable products and power surges covered from day one. Malfunctions covered after the manufacturer's warranty.
  • PRODUCT ELIGIBILITY: Plans cover products purchased in the last 30 days.
  • EASY CLAIMS PROCESS: File a claim anytime online or by phone. Most claims approved within minutes. We will send you an Amazon e-gift card for the purchase price of your covered product. In some cases, we will replace or repair it.
Added to Cart
Learn more

Add to your order


from
Added to Cart
$21.99
$1.99 delivery July 20 - August 1. Details
In Stock.
[{"displayPrice":"$21.99","priceAmount":21.99,"currencySymbol":"$","integerValue":"21","decimalSeparator":".","fractionalValue":"99","symbolPosition":"left","hasSpace":false,"showFractionalPartIfEmpty":true,"offerListingId":"QDfslWy0SaUZtGTy0HQ8rcnpmCqlrsUr%2F6hH69t0e48a6WVO3Y78ErW6HneyEqgihDtfqdLNUw2uiN98DVgdH8w17PuUe82%2FD3CeE9fmjh98xXRn%2BjgrEkBN9MwxwkulN0gubGlFwYxuorXubm7JX1Td26Xq31eA0sllrdScY%2FQxPpIgkV03PZ89wM5iV5lY","locale":"en-US","buyingOptionType":"NEW"}]
$$21.99 () Includes selected options. Includes initial monthly payment and selected options. Details
Price
Subtotal
$$21.99
Subtotal
Initial payment breakdown
Shipping cost, delivery date, and order total (including tax) shown at checkout.
Secure transaction
Your transaction is secure
We work hard to protect your security and privacy. Our payment security system encrypts your information during transmission. We don’t share your credit card details with third-party sellers, and we don’t sell your information to others. Learn more
Ships from
Cuawan
Sold by
Cuawan
Ships from
Cuawan
Sold by
Cuawan
Return policy: Eligible for Return, Refund or Replacement within 30 days of receipt
This item can be returned in its original condition for a full refund or replacement within 30 days of receipt. You may receive a partial or no refund on used, damaged or materially different returns.
Read full return policy
Include
Add a Protection Plan:
Add to your order

3 Year Home Improvement Protection Plan

from Asurion, LLC
(3521)
  • NO ADDITIONAL COST: You pay $0 for repairs – parts, labor and shipping included.
  • COVERAGE: Plan starts on the date of purchase. Drops, spills and cracked screens due to normal use covered for portable products and power surges covered from day one. Malfunctions covered after the manufacturer's warranty.
  • PRODUCT ELIGIBILITY: Plans cover products purchased in the last 30 days.
  • EASY CLAIMS PROCESS: File a claim anytime online or by phone. Most claims approved within minutes. We will send you an Amazon e-gift card for the purchase price of your covered product. In some cases, we will replace or repair it.
Learn more

4 Year Home Improvement Protection Plan

from Asurion, LLC
(25869)
  • NO ADDITIONAL COST: You pay $0 for repairs – parts, labor and shipping included.
  • COVERAGE: Plan starts on the date of purchase. Drops, spills and cracked screens due to normal use covered for portable products and power surges covered from day one. Malfunctions covered after the manufacturer's warranty.
  • PRODUCT ELIGIBILITY: Plans cover products purchased in the last 30 days.
  • EASY CLAIMS PROCESS: File a claim anytime online or by phone. Most claims approved within minutes. We will send you an Amazon e-gift card for the purchase price of your covered product. In some cases, we will replace or repair it.
Learn more
Have one to sell?
Sell on Amazon

Cuawan Easter Island Moai Stone Figure Night Light - Creative 3D Plastic Night Light Easter Island Moai Stone Figure Battery Operated Desk LED Lamp Living Room Bedside Tabletop Decoration

5.0 out of 5 stars 1 rating
$21.99

Enhance your purchase

Material Plastic, Stone
Brand Cuawan
Shade Material Plastic
Theme Easter
Light Source Type LED

About this item

    This fits your .
  • Make sure this fits by entering your model number.
  • ✿ The small night light is combined with the Moai face stone statue to add luster to the home.
  • ✿ The flexible tube is suitable for sleeping and getting up at night, so you can sleep peacefully at night and accompany you.
  • ✿ Choose a warm color light source suitable for night use, the light feeling is soft and comfortable and easy to cause drowsiness.
  • ✿ Another 15/30 minutes delay to automatically turn off the lights, intimate sleep.
  • ✿ The surface has rough texture, protruding texture and soft color.Battery installation, 3 AAA batteries (not included), convenient and quick, easy to carry.

Buy it with

  • Cuawan Easter Island Moai Stone Figure Night Light - Creative 3D Plastic Night Light Easter Island Moai Stone Figure Battery
  • +
  • VP Home Tiki Head Solar Powered LED Outdoor Decor Garden Light
  • +
  • Design Toscano Easter Island Ahu Akivi Moai Monolith Garden Statue, Medium, 16 Inch, Polyresin, Grey Stone
Total price:
To see our price, add these items to your cart.
These items are shipped from and sold by different sellers.
Show details Hide details
Choose items to buy together.

Special offers and product promotions

  • Create your FREE Amazon Business account to save up to 10% with Business-only prices and free shipping. Register today

Customer questions & answers

See questions and answers

Customer reviews

5.0 out of 5 stars
5 out of 5
1 global rating
5 star
100%
4 star 0% (0%) 0%
3 star 0% (0%) 0%
2 star 0% (0%) 0%
1 star 0% (0%) 0%

No customer reviews

There are 0 customer reviews and 1 customer rating.