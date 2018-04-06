I've had the Cubii Jr for about 2-weeks and have gotten into the habit of using it on a daily basis. I did a ton of research on this product prior to purchasing as the price was fairly high and I wanted to make sure I'd use it. When it arrived I was shocked at how heavy it was! My plan was to use it during the day at my desk (I work from home on a regular basis) and move it to the TV room for the evening, that was quickly dismissed due to the weight. The one thing I noticed is when I got frustrated at work I got on the Cubii and pedaled away, after a few minutes all the stress was gone! I did have to raise my desk by 1-inch in order to use it correctly, I'm 5'4-1/2 and I couldn't cross my legs under my desk. Your knees do go up and down, not as much as similar products but make sure your desk/table will allow for enough room for your knees to comfortably move without hitting underneath the surface.



You will get a simple workout with this product, don't expect to burn hundreds of calories though! I work-out regularly but sit most of the day so I was looking for something that allowed me to move around more but still allowed me to work, this product does that. It's just an added way to get in just a little bit of extra movement.



I think this is a great elliptical but do your research before purchasing. The price is steep so make sure you'll use it on a regular basis as it's really too heavy move all over the place, too expensive to not use and too big to lay around somewhere without getting in the way. I hope this information is useful to someone!