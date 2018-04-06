$184.99
& FREE Shipping
Arrives: Dec 1 - 4
In stock.
Usually ships within 3 to 4 days.
Secure transaction
Your transaction is secure
We work hard to protect your security and privacy. Our payment security system encrypts your information during transmission. We don’t share your credit card details with third-party sellers, and we don’t sell your information to others. Learn more
Ships from Woot
Sold by Woot
Ships from
Woot
Sold by
Woot
Return policy: Extended holiday return window till Jan 31, 2021
For the 2020 holiday season, returnable items shipped between October 1 and December 31 can be returned until January 31, 2021. You may be charged a restocking fee up to 50% of item's price for used or damaged returns and up to 100% for materially different item.
Read full return policy
Include
Add a Protection Plan:
Add to your order

2 Year Sporting Goods Protection Plan

from Asurion, LLC
(2123)
  • NO ADDITIONAL COST: You pay $0 for repairs – parts, labor and shipping included.
  • COVERAGE: Plan starts on the date of purchase. Drops, spills and cracked screens due to normal use covered for portable products and power surges covered from day one. Malfunctions covered after the manufacturer's warranty.
  • PRODUCT ELIGIBILITY: Plans cover products purchased in the last 30 days.
  • EASY CLAIMS PROCESS: File a claim anytime online or by phone. Most claims approved within minutes. If we can’t repair it, we’ll send you an Amazon e-gift card for the purchase price of your covered product or replace it.
Learn more

2 Year Sporting Goods Protection Plan

from Asurion, LLC
4.5 out of 5 stars 2123
$15.99
  • NO ADDITIONAL COST: You pay $0 for repairs – parts, labor and shipping included.
  • COVERAGE: Plan starts on the date of purchase. Drops, spills and cracked screens due to normal use covered for portable products and power surges covered from day one. Malfunctions covered after the manufacturer's warranty.
  • PRODUCT ELIGIBILITY: Plans cover products purchased in the last 30 days.
  • EASY CLAIMS PROCESS: File a claim anytime online or by phone. Most claims approved within minutes. If we can’t repair it, we’ll send you an Amazon e-gift card for the purchase price of your covered product or replace it.
Learn more

Cubii JR1 Seated Under Desk Elliptical Machine for Home Workout, Mini Elliptical, Desk Bike Pedal Exerciser, Whisper Quiet, Under Desk Pedal Exerciser w/Adjustable Resistance & LCD Display

4.7 out of 5 stars 5,604 ratings
#1 Best Seller in Elliptical Training Machines
List Price $249.00
Deal of the Day: $184.99 & FREE Shipping
Ends in 11h 34m 10s
Deal has ended
You Save: $64.01 (26%)
Aqua
Brand Cubii
Color Aqua
Item Dimensions LxWxH 23.15 x 17.56 x 10 inches
Manufacturer's Suggested Maximum Weight 250 Pounds

About this item

    This fits your .
  • Make sure this fits by entering your model number.
  • COMPACT ELLIPTICAL- Leading compact and ergonomic mini elliptical that lets you workout or rehab while you sit at home or the office.
  • REHAB AND FITNESS EXERCISE PEDDLER - The smooth gliding motion can be switched between 8 resistance levels to increase desk exercise as you gain strength.
  • WHISPER QUIET MINI EXERCISE BIKE - Enjoy your favorite show, read your current book, and stay productive at work all while you Cubii without the worry of distraction!
  • BUILT-IN LCD DISPLAY - The digital monitor allows you to keep up with your progress by tracking calories burned, strides pedaled, distance traveled, and more!
  • PORTABLE ELLIPTICAL – The Cubii under desk elliptical allows you to move a little more and burn calories while you pedal at home in the living room or in office at your desk.
Monthly fitness box featuring premium apparel, gear, accessories, and consumable products. Curated specifically for your gender and sizes. Different theme every month. Gainz Box – Fitness apparel and gear every month.

Frequently bought together

  • Cubii JR1 Seated Under Desk Elliptical Machine for Home Workout, Mini Elliptical, Desk Bike Pedal Exerciser, Whisper Quiet, Under Desk Pedal Exerciser w/Adjustable Resistance & LCD Display
  • +
  • Gaiam Balance Disc Wobble Cushion Stability Core Trainer for Home or Office Desk Chair & Kids Alternative Classroom Sensory Wiggle Seat
  • +
  • Tumaz Wobble Cushion - Wiggle Seat to Improve Sitting Posture & Attention Also Stability Balance Disc to Physical Therapy, Relief Back Pain & Core Strength for All Ages [Extra Thick, Pump Included]
Total price: $236.92
These items are shipped from and sold by different sellers. Show details
Buy the selected items together

Special offers and product promotions

Have a question?

Find answers in product info, Q&As, reviews

There was a problem completing your request. Please try your search again later.
All Product Information Customer Q&A's Customer Reviews

Your question might be answered by sellers, manufacturers, or customers who bought this product.

Please make sure that you are posting in the form of a question.

Please enter a question.

From the brand

Fitness Cubed
Fitness Cubed Logo

Our story

How we got our start?
A few years back, three of us co-founders had full-time desk jobs and realized how sedentary our lives became. While there were fitness trackers to track exercise, there was little that helped us be more active throughout the day without disrupting our routine. Thus, Cubii was born.
What makes our product unique?
Cubii is a beautiful product with a patented design that’s ergonomic. It’s designed to be low to no impact on joints, so it becomes unconscious. It is the only elliptical that connects to a mobile app, Fitbit, & Apple HealthKit to track, share, & compete, making it a unique community experience.
Why we love what we do?
We love how simple Cubii is. It fits into everyday life, at an office desk or home couch. What keeps us going are user impact stories – from working parents balancing work & family, to people with limited mobility looking to revitalize & build muscle strength, Cubii’s opened doors that didn’t exist.

Product Description

Cubii lets you add more strides to your day, burn calories, improve circulation, and boost energy!
Cubii supports your health journey! Keep active wherever you sit and work fitness into your routine.
A whisper quiet, ergonomic, and low impact seated elliptical.
Burn more energy while you sit!
Exclusive live workout classes. The Cubii Communtii. LCD Display Monitor.

Product details

Color:Aqua
  • Is Discontinued By Manufacturer : No
  • Product Dimensions : 23.15 x 17.54 x 10 inches; 27.65 Pounds
  • Date First Available : November 20, 2018
  • Manufacturer : Fitness Cubed Inc
  • ASIN : B08FD63TP9
  • Customer Reviews:
    4.7 out of 5 stars 5,604 ratings
Customer Questions & Answers
See questions and answers

Customer reviews

4.7 out of 5 stars
4.7 out of 5
5,604 global ratings
5 star
79%
4 star
13%
3 star
4%
2 star
2%
1 star
2%
How are ratings calculated?

Top reviews from the United States

Cherie
4.0 out of 5 stars Great under the desk elliptical, if you purchase make sure you'll use it!
Reviewed in the United States on April 6, 2018
Color: AquaVerified Purchase
Read more
3,085 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Comment Report abuse
H.E.
5.0 out of 5 stars Cubii...One Year Review
Reviewed in the United States on June 6, 2018
Color: AquaVerified Purchase
Read more
2,081 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Comment Report abuse
Lu Chen
5.0 out of 5 stars Noisy, squeaky machine! (See video for proof)
Reviewed in the United States on July 18, 2018
Color: AquaVerified Purchase
Read more
2,239 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Comment Report abuse
JME
5.0 out of 5 stars Wow. My legs ache
Reviewed in the United States on September 18, 2017
Color: AquaVerified Purchase
Read more
1,149 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Comment Report abuse
Erik G.
VINE VOICE
5.0 out of 5 stars Honestly Pretty Good
Reviewed in the United States on March 5, 2019
Color: AquaVerified Purchase
Read more
review image
576 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Comment Report abuse

Top reviews from other countries

Roberto
5.0 out of 5 stars Very happy with my Cubii jr. :)
Reviewed in Canada on January 12, 2020
Color: AquaVerified Purchase
Read more
47 people found this helpful
 Report abuse
Antoanela Denchuk
2.0 out of 5 stars Slides without mat
Reviewed in Canada on April 3, 2020
Color: AquaVerified Purchase
Read more
45 people found this helpful
 Report abuse
HarrietEngland
5.0 out of 5 stars Great for ‘easy on the joints’ activity!
Reviewed in the United Kingdom on January 9, 2019
Color: AquaVerified Purchase
Read more
25 people found this helpful
 Report abuse
Smallcoder
5.0 out of 5 stars Life changing for a diabetic with leg issues and mobility issues - amazing
Reviewed in the United Kingdom on November 27, 2019
Color: AquaVerified Purchase
Read more
16 people found this helpful
 Report abuse
Alex Fenton
5.0 out of 5 stars Really solid piece of kit
Reviewed in the United Kingdom on January 9, 2019
Color: AquaVerified Purchase
Read more
17 people found this helpful
 Report abuse
Pages with related products. See and discover other items: Best Rated in Elliptical Training Machines, Best Rated in Cardio Training, workout equipment machines, desk pedals, exercise peddler, home ellipticals

There's a problem loading this menu right now.

Learn more about Amazon Prime.