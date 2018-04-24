- Amazon Business: Make the most of your Amazon Business account with exclusive tools and savings. Login now
Cuisinart CPS-445, 3-Piece Pizza Grilling Set, Stainless Steel
Enhance your purchase
|Material
|Ceramic, Stainless Steel
|Brand
|Cuisinart
|Color
|3-Piece Pizza Grilling Set
|Item Dimensions LxWxH
|13 x 2 x 13 inches
|Item Weight
|5.7 Pounds
About this item
- Make sure this fits by entering your model number.
- ESSENTIAL PIZZA TOOLS: Set includes 13" Pizza Stone; Folding Pizza Peel and Pizza Cutter
- PIZZA PEEL: Folding handle stainless pizza peel stores easily
- PIZZA WHEEL: The pizza wheel cutter easily slices through pies for quick cutting
- PIZZA STONE: The 13" cordierite pizza stone retains heat extremely well, helping to create an evenly cooked and perfectly crispy crust
- PIZZA TASTES BETTER ON A GRILL: Designed for use with propane, charcoal, and pellet grills
- WARRANTY: 1-year limited warranty
- Care instructions: Hand Wash
Product description
Who can resist a fresh, grill fired pizza? Now you can fire one up with ease using the Cuisinart Grilled Pizza Pack. This 3 Piece set provides everything you need to grill a pizza – Pizza Stone, Pizza Peel and Pizza Cutter. Toss the stone on your grill and in about 15 minutes you'll be ready to turn professional looking grilled pizzas out at home. The large stainless peel makes it easy to remove and maneuver your pizzas and our cutter will have you enjoying slices in a flash.
Customer reviews
Top reviews from the United States
The stone is a stone. A stone is a stone is a stone. This one is a very I inexpensive one and if you treat it as any another you will appreciate it for years. First off, it is packaged very well. Lots of protection foam and cardboard with a plastic wrapping in a box within a box with more packaging protection. The PEEL is very well made, not flimsy or cheap. It feels very durable and folds nicely for storage purposes. The pizza slicer is a great bonus. NOT cheap or flimsy either. It's as good as it could get. The stone is attractive and made for a home use by amateur cooks and good enough for professional quality food.
If seasoning with oil, DO NOT OVER OIL. Really, no oil needed. It's to be seasoned slowly over time kinda like a cast iron skillet. If you over season you will be burning the oil off in clouds of smoke so easy does it. Over all, great product and I recommend this for anyone wanting to buy a stone hut had no previous experience with one. For the price you can't go wrong
By The Victor on April 24, 2018
Pros:
- cheap.
Cons:
- Peel is super sticky even with a good amount of flour / cornmeal
- Peel is smaller than the stone limiting the size of pizza you can make
- Since the peel can fold it feels super flimsy
- The pizza cutter is pretty useless...broke for me on the second use
- The stone smells pretty bad initially ... unsure what this smell is but over time it gets a bit better (but never disappears)
Overall if you can I'd HIGHLY recommend dropping a bit more money for something nicer which you'd be happy to keep around for longer.
By Oxonthebox on January 15, 2019
By MSK on September 4, 2019
I received my stone, peel and cutter today. They were packaged very well and the stone was in pristine condition, as were the peel and cutter. I started by lightly oiling the stone with olive oil and baking it at 350 for an hour. Once that was done and the pores were open, I brushed on a layer of grapeseed oil and let it cook with the fan on at 400 degrees for another hour. IT DID SMOKE...But the oven fan took care of it easily. I let it cool and put it away. I plan to try it out in the oven first next weekend, then may take it out to the grille...or not...my grille isn't the greatest!
My impression of the stone is this;
It is a quality made stone that will do what I ask of it. It pre-heats quickly, but not at the expense of durability in the thickness of the stone. Use it with cornmeal to help with sticking until it is fully seasoned.
My impression of the peel is this;
It is also made of quality materials and well engineered and suited to the task it is made for. I expect that it will last a long time, and things that may go wrong after awhile, I can probably fix. I love the way it folds to fit in a smaller space. Well done!
My impression of the cutting wheel is this;
Cuisinart makes a very good pizza cutter, as does KitchenAid. They are quality and well priced. THIS wheel cutter for pizza would Never make it through a well baked sourdough crust without bending the attachment of the handle to the wheel. It is a cheap add-on, and if Cuisnart left it out and kept the price the same, I would still have been happy with my purchase.
I will find a way to re-purpose the cutter, or toss it.
Overall I'd stick with a traditional paddle with a smooth edge for easier sliding under pizza dough, a real sturdy pizza slicer or rocker blade, and get any ole pizza stone, just be sure to season it first.