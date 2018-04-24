I am almost 60 and just started baking my own pizza and making my own sourdough pizza dough. I have been baking the pizza 8n a normal electric oven using a 12 inch Lodge cast iron skillet. The skillet does a wonderful job. The crust comes out nicely browned on the top and bottom.

I received my stone, peel and cutter today. They were packaged very well and the stone was in pristine condition, as were the peel and cutter. I started by lightly oiling the stone with olive oil and baking it at 350 for an hour. Once that was done and the pores were open, I brushed on a layer of grapeseed oil and let it cook with the fan on at 400 degrees for another hour. IT DID SMOKE...But the oven fan took care of it easily. I let it cool and put it away. I plan to try it out in the oven first next weekend, then may take it out to the grille...or not...my grille isn't the greatest!

My impression of the stone is this;

It is a quality made stone that will do what I ask of it. It pre-heats quickly, but not at the expense of durability in the thickness of the stone. Use it with cornmeal to help with sticking until it is fully seasoned.

My impression of the peel is this;

It is also made of quality materials and well engineered and suited to the task it is made for. I expect that it will last a long time, and things that may go wrong after awhile, I can probably fix. I love the way it folds to fit in a smaller space. Well done!

My impression of the cutting wheel is this;

Cuisinart makes a very good pizza cutter, as does KitchenAid. They are quality and well priced. THIS wheel cutter for pizza would Never make it through a well baked sourdough crust without bending the attachment of the handle to the wheel. It is a cheap add-on, and if Cuisnart left it out and kept the price the same, I would still have been happy with my purchase.

I will find a way to re-purpose the cutter, or toss it.