Cuisinart CPS-445, 3-Piece Pizza Grilling Set, Stainless Steel

4.5 out of 5 stars 6,719 ratings
Amazon's Choice highlights highly rated, well-priced products available to ship immediately.
Amazon's Choice in Barbecue Tool Sets by Cuisinart
3-Piece Pizza Grilling Set

Enhance your purchase

Material Ceramic, Stainless Steel
Brand Cuisinart
Color 3-Piece Pizza Grilling Set
Item Dimensions LxWxH 13 x 2 x 13 inches
Item Weight 5.7 Pounds

About this item

    This fits your .
  • Make sure this fits by entering your model number.
  ESSENTIAL PIZZA TOOLS: Set includes 13" Pizza Stone; Folding Pizza Peel and Pizza Cutter
  PIZZA PEEL: Folding handle stainless pizza peel stores easily
  PIZZA WHEEL: The pizza wheel cutter easily slices through pies for quick cutting
  PIZZA STONE: The 13" cordierite pizza stone retains heat extremely well, helping to create an evenly cooked and perfectly crispy crust
  PIZZA TASTES BETTER ON A GRILL: Designed for use with propane, charcoal, and pellet grills
  WARRANTY: 1-year limited warranty
  Care instructions: Hand Wash
Compare with similar items


Cuisinart CPS-445, 3-Piece Pizza Grilling Set, Stainless Steel
Cuisinart CCB-399, Pizza Stone Cleaning Brush
Cuisinart CPS-013 Alfrescamore, Pizza Grilling Stone
Yesland 3-Piece Pizza Stone Pizza Grilling Set, 13 Inches Pizza Grilling Stone and Bread Baking Stone with Stainless Steel Pizza Peel and Cutter Set, for Pies, Pastry Bread, Calzone(Round)
Cuisinart CPS-445, 3-Piece Pizza Grilling Set, Stainless Steel & CSBP-100 3-in-1 Stuffed Burger Press, Black
Cuisinart CPS-113 Alfrescamore Ceramic Glazed Cordierite Pizza Stone, Black
Customer Rating 4.5 out of 5 stars (6719) 4.3 out of 5 stars (414) 4.4 out of 5 stars (2212) 4.6 out of 5 stars (3) (0) 4.2 out of 5 stars (70)
Price $35.92 $13.97 $22.60 $26.99 45.91 $29.99
Shipping FREE Shipping. Details FREE Shipping on orders over $25.00 shipped by Amazon or get Fast, Free Shipping with Amazon Prime FREE Shipping on orders over $25.00 shipped by Amazon or get Fast, Free Shipping with Amazon Prime FREE Shipping. Details FREE Shipping. Details FREE Shipping. Details
Sold By Amazon.com Amazon.com Amazon.com Yesland Amazon.com Amazon.com
Compare with similar items

Product description

Color:3-Piece Pizza Grilling Set

Who can resist a fresh, grill fired pizza? Now you can fire one up with ease using the Cuisinart Grilled Pizza Pack. This 3 Piece set provides everything you need to grill a pizza – Pizza Stone, Pizza Peel and Pizza Cutter. Toss the stone on your grill and in about 15 minutes you'll be ready to turn professional looking grilled pizzas out at home. The large stainless peel makes it easy to remove and maneuver your pizzas and our cutter will have you enjoying slices in a flash.

Color:3-Piece Pizza Grilling Set

Customer Questions & Answers
Top reviews from the United States

The Victor
5.0 out of 5 stars NOT cheap or flimsy...
Reviewed in the United States on April 24, 2018
Color: 3-Piece Pizza Grilling SetVerified Purchase
Read more
Customer image
5.0 out of 5 stars NOT cheap or flimsy...
By The Victor on April 24, 2018
Received this item today and I was ready for it....
The stone is a stone. A stone is a stone is a stone. This one is a very I inexpensive one and if you treat it as any another you will appreciate it for years. First off, it is packaged very well. Lots of protection foam and cardboard with a plastic wrapping in a box within a box with more packaging protection. The PEEL is very well made, not flimsy or cheap. It feels very durable and folds nicely for storage purposes. The pizza slicer is a great bonus. NOT cheap or flimsy either. It's as good as it could get. The stone is attractive and made for a home use by amateur cooks and good enough for professional quality food.
If seasoning with oil, DO NOT OVER OIL. Really, no oil needed. It's to be seasoned slowly over time kinda like a cast iron skillet. If you over season you will be burning the oil off in clouds of smoke so easy does it. Over all, great product and I recommend this for anyone wanting to buy a stone hut had no previous experience with one. For the price you can't go wrong
Images in this review
Customer image Customer image Customer image Customer image Customer image Customer image Customer image
Customer imageCustomer imageCustomer imageCustomer imageCustomer imageCustomer imageCustomer image
161 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Report abuse
Amazon Customer
1.0 out of 5 stars Seems like a great deal but has tons of flaws.
Reviewed in the United States on December 28, 2017
Color: 3-Piece Pizza Grilling SetVerified Purchase
Read more
126 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Report abuse
Oxonthebox
1.0 out of 5 stars Polystyrene destroys our environment
Reviewed in the United States on January 15, 2019
Color: 3-Piece Pizza Grilling SetVerified Purchase
Read more
Customer image
1.0 out of 5 stars Polystyrene destroys our environment
By Oxonthebox on January 15, 2019
Product looks alright, haven't used it yet, but I'm appalled by the packaging, don't buy it, find another supplier. So much polystyrene, don't these firms get it????
Images in this review
Customer image
Customer image
72 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Report abuse
MSK
1.0 out of 5 stars Absolute Garbage
Reviewed in the United States on September 4, 2019
Color: 3-Piece Pizza Grilling SetVerified Purchase
Read more
Customer image
1.0 out of 5 stars Absolute Garbage
By MSK on September 4, 2019
I was all excited to make my first homemade pizza ever. I bought the best pizza sauce form the Italian gourmet market, along with mozzarella that was freshly made right in front of me, and anchovies imported from Italy. Everything was going so well until the pizza was removed from the oven. Then the horror. The whole bottom of the pizza stuck to the stone. Totally ridiculous. I don't even know how to clean the thing, other than my Husky having a field day and getting the job done. Because of this bad experience, my pizza making days are one and done.
Images in this review
Customer image
Customer image
45 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Report abuse
Perry McCullough
5.0 out of 5 stars 2 outta 3 ain't bad!
Reviewed in the United States on May 10, 2020
Color: 3-Piece Pizza Grilling SetVerified Purchase
Read more
27 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Report abuse
Karen S Frey
1.0 out of 5 stars Don't buy this. Don't buy ANYTHING from Cuisinart. EVER.
Reviewed in the United States on November 19, 2019
Color: 3-Piece Pizza Grilling SetVerified Purchase
Read more
25 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Report abuse
talking head
2.0 out of 5 stars Worst pizza slicer on the market, which is probably what you want to cheap on the least.
Reviewed in the United States on June 4, 2020
Color: 3-Piece Pizza Grilling SetVerified Purchase
Read more
9 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Report abuse

Top reviews from other countries

Marco G.
1.0 out of 5 stars Not sturdy
Reviewed in Canada on July 26, 2020
Color: 3-Piece Pizza Grilling SetVerified Purchase
Read more
Report abuse
