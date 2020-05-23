|Manufacturer
|Wiosi
|Brand
|Wiosi
|Item Weight
|5.3 ounces
|Product Dimensions
|3 x 3.5 x 5 inches
|Item model number
|BH
|Color
|Blue-Green
|Shape
|Rectangle
|Material Type
|Plastic
|Size
|5"
|Manufacturer Part Number
|BH
