Mini Size They are only as high as 5". Can you imagine a curbside garbage bin in the size of a palm? ADORABLE! Although they are small, they can hold pens, scissors and staples without worrying they would fall. They are all time sturdy and dependable.

Functional Wheel and Lid They function like the real garbage bin. The wheel rolls and the lid opens. comes in many different color!

Pack of 2 You will get a pack containing 2 products, 1 curbside garbage bin and 1 recycle bin. More placement and style choices for you!