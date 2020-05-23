$15.99
Get Fast, Free Shipping with Amazon Prime & FREE Returns
Return this item for free
  • Free returns are available for the shipping address you chose. You can return the item for any reason in new and unused condition: no shipping charges
  • Learn more about free returns.
How to return the item?
FREE delivery:
Get free shipping
Free 5-8 day shipping within the U.S. when you order $25.00 of eligible items sold or fulfilled by Amazon.
Or get 4-5 business-day shipping on this item for $5.99 . (Prices may vary for AK and HI.)
Learn more about free shipping
Tuesday, April 20 on orders over $25.00 shipped by Amazon. Details
Fastest delivery: Tomorrow
Order within 2 hrs and 59 mins Details
In Stock.
$$15.99 () Includes selected options. Includes initial monthly payment and selected options. Details
Price
Subtotal
$$15.99
Subtotal
Initial payment breakdown
Shipping cost, delivery date, and order total (including tax) shown at checkout.
Secure transaction
Your transaction is secure
We work hard to protect your security and privacy. Our payment security system encrypts your information during transmission. We don’t share your credit card details with third-party sellers, and we don’t sell your information to others. Learn more
Ships from Amazon
Sold by kankoki
Packaging Shows what’s inside. To hide it, choose Ship in Amazon Packaging at Checkout.
Ships from
Amazon
Sold by
kankoki
Packaging
Shows what’s inside. To hide it, choose Ship in Amazon Packaging at Checkout.
Return policy: This item is returnable
In most cases, items shipped from Amazon.com may be returned for a full refund.
Read full return policy
Mini Curbside Garbage Tra... has been added to your Cart
New & Used (4) from
$14.07 & FREE Shipping on orders over $25.00
Have one to sell?
Sell on Amazon

Mini Curbside Garbage Trash Bin Pen Holder and Unique Tiny Size Recycle Can Set Pencil Cup Desktop Organizer Green Blue 2-Pack

4.7 out of 5 stars 894 ratings
Amazon's Choice highlights highly rated, well-priced products available to ship immediately.
Amazon's Choice for "mini desk trash can"
List Price: $18.99 Details
Price: $15.99 Get Fast, Free Shipping with Amazon Prime & FREE Returns
Return this item for free
  • Free returns are available for the shipping address you chose. You can return the item for any reason in new and unused condition: no shipping charges
  • Learn more about free returns.
How to return the item?
You Save: $3.00 (16%)
Available at a lower price from other sellers that may not offer free Prime shipping.
Extra Savings Promotion Available. 2 Applicable Promotion(s)
  • Promotion Available.
    Save 10% on Red Trash Can when you purchase 1 or more Blue Trash Can offered by kankoki. Here's how (restrictions apply)
  • Promotion Available.
    Save 10% on Tall Blue when you purchase 1 or more Short Blue offered by kankoki. Here's how (restrictions apply)
5"
Blue-Green

Enhance your purchase

    This fits your .
  • Make sure this fits by entering your model number.
  • Miniature Size – They are cute and adorable, these mini trash cans are perfect for a desktop, filled with pens, pencils, paper clips, candies, toothbrush, etc. they are multi use!
  • Realistic - They are a miniature of the actual curbside and recycle bin outside your house or apartment. The colour is the same! They have an actual lid that open and wheels that rolls
  • High Quality – tiny trash can and mini recycling bin are made from high quality plastic. They are sturdy and strong
  • Decals - another listing came with stickers that easily peeled off. This pen holder use the actual decal printed
  • 100% Money Back Guarantee - We want you to be completely satisfied! If you have any problems with our pencil holder, just let us know and we'll make it right
New & Used (4) from $14.07 & FREE Shipping on orders over $25.00
Go ahead, give a gift card

Frequently bought together

  • Mini Curbside Garbage Trash Bin Pen Holder and Unique Tiny Size Recycle Can Set Pencil Cup Desktop Organizer Green Blue 2-Pack
  • +
  • Garbage Truck Balloon - 2 Large Trash Truck Foil Balloons - Garbage Truck Birthday Party Supplies - Perfect for Birthday Parties, Events, Decoration, or a Truck Party - Ribbon Included
Total price: $27.98
Buy the selected items together

Special offers and product promotions

Have a question?

Find answers in product info, Q&As, reviews

There was a problem completing your request. Please try your search again later.
All Product Information Customer Q&A's Customer Reviews

Your question might be answered by sellers, manufacturers, or customers who bought this product.

Please make sure that you are posting in the form of a question.

Please enter a question.

Product Description

hero image
Read more
ss 1

Made with high-grade plastic material

These garbage bin miniatures are made out of high quality plastic to support their sturdiness. We want this product to be reliable for you, no less.

ss 1

ss 2

ss 3

ss 4

banner
Black & orange Red & yellow Blue & green Tall trash can
Cute Trash Can Mini Dumpster Tiny Curbside Can Tall Recycling Can
Color Black - Orange Red - Yellow Green - Blue Blue - Green
Size 5" 5" 5" 5"5
Texture Glossy Glossy Glossy Matte
Cute
Sturdy

Product information

Size:5"  |  Color:Blue-Green

Technical Details

Additional Information

Warranty & Support

Product Warranty: For warranty information about this product, please click here

Feedback

Would you like to tell us about a lower price?
Customer Questions & Answers
See questions and answers

Customer reviews

4.7 out of 5 stars
4.7 out of 5
894 global ratings
5 star
84%
4 star
9%
3 star
3%
2 star
2%
1 star
3%
How are ratings calculated?

Top reviews from the United States

niknakjack
5.0 out of 5 stars Perfect for my elf scene
Reviewed in the United States on May 23, 2020
Size: 5"Color: Blue-GreenVerified Purchase
Read more
Customer image
5.0 out of 5 stars Perfect for my elf scene
By niknakjack on May 23, 2020
Just what I needed. Perfect size. Arrived in timely manner. My elves used these to throw the grinch to the curb lol
Images in this review
Customer image
Customer image
12 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Report abuse
Cade Klock
5.0 out of 5 stars too large for Matchbox truck
Reviewed in the United States on June 1, 2020
Size: 5"Color: Blue-GreenVerified Purchase
Read more
Customer image
5.0 out of 5 stars too large for Matchbox truck
By Cade Klock on June 1, 2020
Great little cans. Lids open easily, wheels roll, and they can hold liquids. Unfortunately, they are much too large to work with the Matchbox Garbage Truck (Amazon Exclusive).
Images in this review
Customer image Customer image
Customer imageCustomer image
9 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Report abuse
SumE
5.0 out of 5 stars Great Size for a Three Year Old
Reviewed in the United States on June 17, 2020
Size: 5"Color: Blue-GreenVerified Purchase
Read more
9 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Report abuse
Mitch
5.0 out of 5 stars Looks great and is made well
Reviewed in the United States on June 16, 2020
Size: 5"Color: Blue-GreenVerified Purchase
Read more
Customer image
5.0 out of 5 stars Looks great and is made well
By Mitch on June 16, 2020
Great product, it looks perfect and works good for me for tossing my q tips in from my dab station.
Images in this review
Customer image Customer image
Customer imageCustomer image
9 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Report abuse
Alexis
5.0 out of 5 stars Exactly as depicted
Reviewed in the United States on February 11, 2020
Size: 5"Color: Blue-GreenVerified Purchase
Read more
Customer image
5.0 out of 5 stars Exactly as depicted
By Alexis on February 11, 2020
Bear in mind that you are paying for the cute novelty of this and the plastic isn't super high quality or thick or anything. That being said, I bought these after buying from another listing depicting the same trash cans, only those came with stickers and not the actual decal printed on the cans themselves. So this appears to be the real product and I am super happy I was able to get the bins as depicted in the product photos.
Images in this review
Customer image
Customer image
9 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Report abuse
Angela D.
5.0 out of 5 stars So stinking cute!!
Reviewed in the United States on July 26, 2020
Size: 5.5"Color: Blue-GreenVerified Purchase
Read more
Customer image
5.0 out of 5 stars So stinking cute!!
By Angela D. on July 26, 2020
Super cute and exactly what I was looking for!! My hubby and I are working from home and every other day or so I would be emptying the solo cups full of trash from our desks. Since we will be at home for some time, I thought it’d be wise to get a real bin.. until I came across these! We will still use them for trash but they are cute to boot! Love the two pack because there’s one for each of us, they are perfect!
Images in this review
Customer image Customer image Customer image Customer image
Customer imageCustomer imageCustomer imageCustomer image
6 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Report abuse
John Doe
5.0 out of 5 stars Awesome garbage cans for my toddler garbage lover!
Reviewed in the United States on November 18, 2020
Size: 5.5"Color: Blue-GreenVerified Purchase
Read more
Customer image
5.0 out of 5 stars Awesome garbage cans for my toddler garbage lover!
By John Doe on November 18, 2020
Was looking for toy trash cans that would be bigger than other cans offered for sale and those were the only ones that measure 5.5 inches. They are a little expensive for just two plastic pieces, but my toddler is in love with them. He is in love with everything that is trash, so they are perfect for him. And perfect for me since I can have 30 minutes of quiet time for myself ;)
Images in this review
Customer image
Customer image
4 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Report abuse
Amazon Customer
5.0 out of 5 stars Adorable!
Reviewed in the United States on January 29, 2020
Size: 5"Color: Blue-GreenVerified Purchase
Read more
4 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Report abuse
Pages with related products. See and discover other items: Explore tall pencil holders for desks, Explore cup holder trash cans for cars, Explore cup holders for desks, Explore mini trash cans for desks, Explore pen cup holders for desks, Explore garbage bins for trucks