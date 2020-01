Run times vary based on the power required by connected devices. This system is estimated run for 14 minutes at half load, 3 minutes for a full load. The LCD screen provides an estimated run time based on the required power usage during blackouts.

How long will the UPS power my systems after the power goes out?

Yes, the CP1350AVRLCD comes with a free download of PowerPanel Personal that provides a user-friendly dashboard interface for controlling and monitoring the UPS.

Can this UPS model be monitored?

Yes, this unit can have the batteries replaced. The replacement battery cartridge is the CyberPower RB120X2. Please note this unit requires (2) batteries.

Can the batteries on this UPS be replaced?

No, not all of the outlets have battery backup power. The CP1350AVRLCD has (5) battery backup and surge protected outlets and (5) surge protected outlets.

Do all of the outlets have battery backup power and surge protection?

How do I mute the alarms?

Holding the mute button for more than 3 seconds will silence the alarm. Short press the ENTER button to confirm the setting. After the setting has been confirmed, the LCD screen will stop flashing.