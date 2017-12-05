*update*

Original review, which wasn't particularly positive, can be found below. Turns out this power supply is somewhat picky in regards to when it decides to work and when it can't be bothered. The unit will, seemingly at random, decide not to work as an uninterruptible power supply AT ALL, IRRESPECTIVE OF LOAD. An unreliable UPC isn't any more useful than not having one at all, thus I've downgraded from two stars "doesn't work as advertised" to one star "doesn't work at all." Buyer beware.



Original review:

I would not recommend this power supply. We use this as a backup to protect against a potential blackout/brownout which would be very brief. The idea is that it needs to sustain power just long enough for the backup generator to kick in. It needs to power the computer power supplies such that systems stay up and running, no power interruption which would reset everything. There is a convenient display on the front that tells you what your load capacity is. We finally ran a test on it today. The result? When the display indicates about 50% load capacity, it can not power the two systems plugged into it for even a fraction of a second. It will immediately "cull" one of them, cutting off it's power faster than a switch can disconnect mains power and connect it to generator power. As a result, while technically it does act as an uninterruptible power supply, it only functions on a system that is a tiny fraction of it's 815 watt rated output.