CyberPower CP1350AVRLCD Intelligent LCD UPS System, 1350VA/815W, 10 Outlets, AVR, Mini-Tower

4.3 out of 5 stars 4,864 ratings
1350VA / 815W Size Chart
Single
  • 1350VA/815W Intelligent LCD Battery Backup Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) System; 6 feet cord
  • 10 NEMA 5 15R OUTLETS: (5) Battery Backup & Surge Protected Outlets, (5) Surge Protected Outlets safeguard desktop computers, workstations, networking devices and home entertainment equipment
  • MULTIFUNCTION LCD PANEL: Displays immediate, detailed information on battery and power conditions, including: estimated runtime, battery capacity, load capacity, etc
  • AUTOMATIC VOLTAGE REGULATION (AVR): Corrects minor power fluctuations without switching to battery power, thereby extending the life of the battery
  • 3 YEAR WARRANTY – INCLUDING THE BATTERIES, $500,000 Connected Equipment Guarantee and FREE PowerPanel Personal Edition Management Software (Download)

  • CyberPower CP1350AVRLCD Intelligent LCD UPS System, 1350VA/815W, 10 Outlets, AVR, Mini-Tower
  • +
  • APC UPS Battery Backup & Surge Protector with USB Charger, 600VA Uninterruptible Power Supply (BE600M1)
  • +
  • CyberPower ST425 Standby UPS System, 425VA/260W, 8 Outlets, Compact
Total price: $201.77
From the manufacturer

Uninterruptible Power Supply System

Why Do You Need a UPS System?

Even brief power outages can result in data loss or potential hardware damage. A UPS system provides battery backup power to keep your devices running during short outages and provides enough runtime to properly shut down electronics during extended outages.

CyberPower CP1350AVRLCD Battery Backup UPS System - Hot Spots

Best Applications for the CP1350AVRLCD

Home Office & Desktop Computers

Desktop Computers

Ensure seamless power to your PC and make certain you have time to safely shut down your system during a longer outage.

Home Networking/VoIP

Home Networking/VoIP

Keep your smart-home devices connected to your WIFI during power outages and brownouts.

Personal Electronics

Personal Electronics

Don’t let the game end when the power goes out. Backup battery power keeps gaming consoles, stereos, and chargers running.

Home Theater

Home Theaters

Protect sensitive televisions, projectors, satellites, and cable boxes from power surges and spikes.

CyberPower AVR Intelligent LCD UPS Series

CyberPower CP1350AVRLCD Battery Backup UPS System

CP1350AVRLCD

CyberPower CP685AVRLCD Battery Backup UPS System

CP685AVRLCD

CyberPower CP825AVRLCD Battery Backup UPS System

CP825AVRLCD

CyberPower CP850AVRLCD Battery Backup UPS System

CP850AVRLCD

CyberPower CP1000AVRLCD Battery Backup UPS System

CP1000AVRLCD

CyberPower CP1500AVRLCD Battery Backup UPS System

CP1500AVRLCD

Battery Power
1350 685 825 850 1000 1500
Watts
815 390 450 510 600 900
Runtime (Half/Full)
14/3 Minutes 11/2 Minutes 13.5/1.2 Minutes 11/3 Minutes 9/2 Minutes 12/3 Minutes
Battery & Surge Protected
5 Outlets 4 Outlets 4 Outlets 5 Outlets 5 Outlets 6 Outlets
Surge Protected Only
5 Outlets 4 Outlets 4 Outlets 4 Outlets 4 Outlets 6 Outlets
AVR
LCD Screen
Topology
Line Interactive Line Interactive Line Interactive Line Interactive Line Interactive Line Interactive
Waveform
Simulated Sine Wave Simulated Sine Wave Simulated Sine Wave Simulated Sine Wave Simulated Sine Wave Simulated Sine Wave
Model Type
Mini-Tower Compact Compact Mini-Tower Mini-Tower Mini-Tower
Management Software
PowerPanel Personal PowerPanel Personal PowerPanel Personal PowerPanel Personal PowerPanel Personal PowerPanel Personal

How long will the UPS power my systems after the power goes out?

Run times vary based on the power required by connected devices. This system is estimated run for 14 minutes at half load, 3 minutes for a full load. The LCD screen provides an estimated run time based on the required power usage during blackouts.

Can this UPS model be monitored?

Yes, the CP1350AVRLCD comes with a free download of PowerPanel Personal that provides a user-friendly dashboard interface for controlling and monitoring the UPS.

Can the batteries on this UPS be replaced?

Yes, this unit can have the batteries replaced. The replacement battery cartridge is the CyberPower RB120X2. Please note this unit requires (2) batteries.

Do all of the outlets have battery backup power and surge protection?

No, not all of the outlets have battery backup power. The CP1350AVRLCD has (5) battery backup and surge protected outlets and (5) surge protected outlets.

How do I mute the alarms?

Holding the mute button for more than 3 seconds will silence the alarm. Short press the ENTER button to confirm the setting. After the setting has been confirmed, the LCD screen will stop flashing.

Compare with similar items


CyberPower CP1350AVRLCD Intelligent LCD UPS System, 1350VA/815W, 10 Outlets, AVR, Mini-Tower
AmazonBasics Standby UPS 800VA 450W Surge Protector Battery Backup, 12 Outlets
CyberPower CP1000PFCLCD PFC Sinewave UPS System, 1000VA/600W, 10 Outlets, AVR, Mini-Tower
APC UPS, 850VA UPS Battery Backup & Surge Protector with AVR, Uninterruptible Power Supply (BX850M)
APC Sine Wave UPS, 1000VA UPS Battery Backup & Surge Protector, Back-UPS Pro Uninterruptible Power Supply (BR1000MS)
CyberPower EC850LCD Ecologic UPS System, 850VA/510W, 12 Outlets, ECO Mode, Compact
Customer Rating 4 out of 5 stars (4864) 4 out of 5 stars (919) 4 out of 5 stars (745) 4 out of 5 stars (2045) 4 out of 5 stars (125) 4 out of 5 stars (866)
Price $99.95 $61.30 $149.95 $124.99 $147.99 $86.95
Shipping FREE Shipping on orders over $25 FREE Shipping on orders over $25 FREE Shipping on orders over $25 FREE Shipping on orders over $25 FREE Shipping on orders over $25 FREE Shipping on orders over $25
Sold By Amazon.com Amazon.com Amazon.com Amazon.com Amazon.com Amazon.com
Item Dimensions 14 x 3.9 x 11 in 9.45 x 9.45 x 4.33 in 10.4 x 3.9 x 9.1 in 12.2 x 3.58 x 7.48 in 14.49 x 3.94 x 10.24 in 12.2 x 7 x 3.1 in
Item Weight 25 lbs 7.7 lbs 15.9 lbs 14.99 lbs 22.44 lbs 7.7 lbs
Product description

Size:1350VA / 815W

1350VA/810 Watts UPS system - Protects PCs, workstations, and home entertainment systems. Prevents data loss and protects electronic equipment from harmful power problems.
Line interactive - Corrects brownouts and overvoltage without using battery power. GreenPower UPS, reduces energy consumption up to 75%.
Updated design and new features include: additional outlets, easy to read LCD control panel, accident-proof On/Off power button and sleek case design.
12 Outlets: (6) Battery Backup & Surge Protected Outlets, (6) Surge Protected Outlets
Energy Star Qualified - Mini-Tower Form Factor - 3 Year Warranty

Product information

Technical Specification

Technical Specification

Other Content [pdf ]
Specification Sheet [pdf ]
User Guide [pdf ]

Warranty & Support

Product Warranty: For warranty information about this product, please click here. [PDF ]

Important information

Customer Questions & Answers
Customer reviews

4.3 out of 5 stars
4.3 out of 5
4,864 customer ratings
5 star
73%
4 star
10%
3 star
3%
2 star
3%
1 star
12%

4,549 customer reviews

Phillip M. Feldman
1.0 out of 5 stars buyer beware!
December 5, 2017
Size: 1500VA / 900WPattern: SingleVerified Purchase
Read more
575 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Comment Report abuse
S
1.0 out of 5 stars I would not recommend this power supply *updated*
January 27, 2018
Size: 1350VA / 815WPattern: SingleVerified Purchase
Read more
260 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Comment Report abuse
Chante
1.0 out of 5 stars Junk. I’ll stick with APC
April 11, 2018
Size: 1000VA / 600WPattern: SingleVerified Purchase
Read more
review image
168 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Comment Report abuse
C. Wiley
1.0 out of 5 stars Safety Hazard
February 2, 2017
Size: 1000VA / 600WPattern: SingleVerified Purchase
Read more
140 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Comment Report abuse
Michelle
1.0 out of 5 stars Ethernet ports poorly secured, very disappointed, would buy something else
July 27, 2017
Size: 1500VA / 900WPattern: SingleVerified Purchase
Read more
77 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Comment Report abuse
dom085
1.0 out of 5 stars Connected Device Policy is meaningless
July 31, 2018
Size: 1000VA / 600WPattern: SingleVerified Purchase
Read more
58 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Comment Report abuse
