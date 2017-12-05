Not Added
Other Sellers on Amazon
+ Free Shipping
+ Free Shipping
CyberPower CP1350AVRLCD Intelligent LCD UPS System, 1350VA/815W, 10 Outlets, AVR, Mini-Tower
|List Price
|$134.95
|Deal of the Day:
|$99.95 & FREE Shipping. Details
|
Ends in 10h 40m 58s
Deal has ended
|You Save:
|$35.00 (26%)
To access this option, go to Your Orders and choose Get product support.
- Make sure this fits by entering your model number.
- 1350VA/815W Intelligent LCD Battery Backup Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) System; 6 feet cord
- 10 NEMA 5 15R OUTLETS: (5) Battery Backup & Surge Protected Outlets, (5) Surge Protected Outlets safeguard desktop computers, workstations, networking devices and home entertainment equipment
- MULTIFUNCTION LCD PANEL: Displays immediate, detailed information on battery and power conditions, including: estimated runtime, battery capacity, load capacity, etc
- AUTOMATIC VOLTAGE REGULATION (AVR): Corrects minor power fluctuations without switching to battery power, thereby extending the life of the battery
- 3 YEAR WARRANTY – INCLUDING THE BATTERIES, $500,000 Connected Equipment Guarantee and FREE PowerPanel Personal Edition Management Software (Download)
Similar item to consider
|Save on Quality Tripod by AmazonBasics
AmazonBasics 60-Inch Lightweight Tripod with Bag, 2-Pack $40.52
AmazonBasics Lightweight Mini Tripod, 4-Pack $21.28
AmazonBasics 50-Inch Lightweight Tripod with Bag, 4-Pack $61.99
Frequently bought together
Customers who viewed this item also viewed
Have a question?
Find answers in product info, Q&As, reviews
Your question may be answered by sellers, manufacturers, or customers who purchased this item, who are all part of the Amazon community.
Please make sure that you are posting in the form of a question.
Please enter a question.
From the manufacturer
Uninterruptible Power Supply System
Why Do You Need a UPS System?
Even brief power outages can result in data loss or potential hardware damage. A UPS system provides battery backup power to keep your devices running during short outages and provides enough runtime to properly shut down electronics during extended outages.
Best Applications for the CP1350AVRLCD
Desktop Computers
Ensure seamless power to your PC and make certain you have time to safely shut down your system during a longer outage.
Home Networking/VoIP
Keep your smart-home devices connected to your WIFI during power outages and brownouts.
Personal Electronics
Don’t let the game end when the power goes out. Backup battery power keeps gaming consoles, stereos, and chargers running.
Home Theaters
Protect sensitive televisions, projectors, satellites, and cable boxes from power surges and spikes.
CyberPower AVR Intelligent LCD UPS Series
|
CP1350AVRLCD
|
CP685AVRLCD
|
CP825AVRLCD
|
CP850AVRLCD
|
CP1000AVRLCD
|
CP1500AVRLCD
|
Battery Power
|1350
|685
|825
|850
|1000
|1500
|
Watts
|815
|390
|450
|510
|600
|900
|
Runtime (Half/Full)
|14/3 Minutes
|11/2 Minutes
|13.5/1.2 Minutes
|11/3 Minutes
|9/2 Minutes
|12/3 Minutes
|
Battery & Surge Protected
|5 Outlets
|4 Outlets
|4 Outlets
|5 Outlets
|5 Outlets
|6 Outlets
|
Surge Protected Only
|5 Outlets
|4 Outlets
|4 Outlets
|4 Outlets
|4 Outlets
|6 Outlets
|
AVR
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✔
|
LCD Screen
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✔
|
Topology
|Line Interactive
|Line Interactive
|Line Interactive
|Line Interactive
|Line Interactive
|Line Interactive
|
Waveform
|Simulated Sine Wave
|Simulated Sine Wave
|Simulated Sine Wave
|Simulated Sine Wave
|Simulated Sine Wave
|Simulated Sine Wave
|
Model Type
|Mini-Tower
|Compact
|Compact
|Mini-Tower
|Mini-Tower
|Mini-Tower
|
Management Software
|PowerPanel Personal
|PowerPanel Personal
|PowerPanel Personal
|PowerPanel Personal
|PowerPanel Personal
|PowerPanel Personal
How long will the UPS power my systems after the power goes out?
Run times vary based on the power required by connected devices. This system is estimated run for 14 minutes at half load, 3 minutes for a full load. The LCD screen provides an estimated run time based on the required power usage during blackouts.
Can this UPS model be monitored?
Yes, the CP1350AVRLCD comes with a free download of PowerPanel Personal that provides a user-friendly dashboard interface for controlling and monitoring the UPS.
Can the batteries on this UPS be replaced?
Yes, this unit can have the batteries replaced. The replacement battery cartridge is the CyberPower RB120X2. Please note this unit requires (2) batteries.
Do all of the outlets have battery backup power and surge protection?
No, not all of the outlets have battery backup power. The CP1350AVRLCD has (5) battery backup and surge protected outlets and (5) surge protected outlets.
How do I mute the alarms?
Holding the mute button for more than 3 seconds will silence the alarm. Short press the ENTER button to confirm the setting. After the setting has been confirmed, the LCD screen will stop flashing.
Compare with similar items
|
|
AmazonBasics Standby UPS 800VA 450W Surge Protector Battery Backup, 12 Outlets
|
CyberPower CP1000PFCLCD PFC Sinewave UPS System, 1000VA/600W, 10 Outlets, AVR, Mini-Tower
|
APC UPS, 850VA UPS Battery Backup & Surge Protector with AVR, Uninterruptible Power Supply (BX850M)
|
APC Sine Wave UPS, 1000VA UPS Battery Backup & Surge Protector, Back-UPS Pro Uninterruptible Power Supply (BR1000MS)
|
CyberPower EC850LCD Ecologic UPS System, 850VA/510W, 12 Outlets, ECO Mode, Compact
|Customer Rating
|(4864)
|(919)
|(745)
|(2045)
|(125)
|(866)
|Price
|$99.95
|$61.30
|$149.95
|$124.99
|$147.99
|$86.95
|Shipping
|FREE Shipping on orders over $25
|FREE Shipping on orders over $25
|FREE Shipping on orders over $25
|FREE Shipping on orders over $25
|FREE Shipping on orders over $25
|FREE Shipping on orders over $25
|Sold By
|Amazon.com
|Amazon.com
|Amazon.com
|Amazon.com
|Amazon.com
|Amazon.com
|Item Dimensions
|14 x 3.9 x 11 in
|9.45 x 9.45 x 4.33 in
|10.4 x 3.9 x 9.1 in
|12.2 x 3.58 x 7.48 in
|14.49 x 3.94 x 10.24 in
|12.2 x 7 x 3.1 in
|Item Weight
|25 lbs
|7.7 lbs
|15.9 lbs
|14.99 lbs
|22.44 lbs
|7.7 lbs
Product description
1350VA/810 Watts UPS system - Protects PCs, workstations, and home entertainment systems. Prevents data loss and protects electronic equipment from harmful power problems.
Line interactive - Corrects brownouts and overvoltage without using battery power. GreenPower UPS, reduces energy consumption up to 75%.
Updated design and new features include: additional outlets, easy to read LCD control panel, accident-proof On/Off power button and sleek case design.
12 Outlets: (6) Battery Backup & Surge Protected Outlets, (6) Surge Protected Outlets
Energy Star Qualified - Mini-Tower Form Factor - 3 Year Warranty
Customer reviews
Customer images
4,549 customer reviews
There was a problem filtering reviews right now. Please try again later.
(1) CyberPower's published specs for this unit can be found at https://images-na.ssl-images-amazon.com/images/I/91XTH5O0b8L.pdf. These specs indicate that this unit should be able to power a "Desktop PC + 17-inch LCD monitor for 90 minutes". Such a configuration draws about 500 Watts of power. I used a test configuration that draws only 180 Watts (measured with a power meter). Such a configuration should run 2.78 times as long as the 500-Watt PC + monitor configuration, which works out to 250 minutes (4 hours and 10 min). In my tests, the actual running time was 40 minutes--about 1/6th of what CyberPower advertises.
(2) Whenever I cut the power from the mains, my digital alarm clock begins running roughly four times as fast, i.e., the time advances by one minute roughly every 15 seconds, which defeats the whole idea of having backup power for an alarm clock.
If you are looking for a high-quality UPS, don't buy one of these.
2018-01-26 update: I called CyberPower Tech Support on Jan 26 and spoke to someone by the name of Peter. Peter disavowed the information in CyberPower's published specs. As per Peter, the actual running time for the desktop PC + 17-inch monitor is "about 6 minutes". Will CyberPower's published information be corrected? "No". When I mentioned the issue with the alarm clock, he claimed that the clock must have been badly designed.
Original review, which wasn't particularly positive, can be found below. Turns out this power supply is somewhat picky in regards to when it decides to work and when it can't be bothered. The unit will, seemingly at random, decide not to work as an uninterruptible power supply AT ALL, IRRESPECTIVE OF LOAD. An unreliable UPC isn't any more useful than not having one at all, thus I've downgraded from two stars "doesn't work as advertised" to one star "doesn't work at all." Buyer beware.
Original review:
I would not recommend this power supply. We use this as a backup to protect against a potential blackout/brownout which would be very brief. The idea is that it needs to sustain power just long enough for the backup generator to kick in. It needs to power the computer power supplies such that systems stay up and running, no power interruption which would reset everything. There is a convenient display on the front that tells you what your load capacity is. We finally ran a test on it today. The result? When the display indicates about 50% load capacity, it can not power the two systems plugged into it for even a fraction of a second. It will immediately "cull" one of them, cutting off it's power faster than a switch can disconnect mains power and connect it to generator power. As a result, while technically it does act as an uninterruptible power supply, it only functions on a system that is a tiny fraction of it's 815 watt rated output.
UPDATE:
9/15/17- After power outage, the second unit I purchased will not remain on. Contacting CyberPower. Waste of time, and both units disappoint for different reasons.
I filed a claim with CyberPower under their "Connected Device Policy." The entire ordeal took about 2 months of emails and information. In the meantime I had the TV repaired by a professional who noted the power supply was blown.
End result was that my claim was denied on CyberPower's review of the unit. I don't know of any other reason that 2 electrical devices have blown power supplies, but buyer beware- the connected device policy will not protect you.