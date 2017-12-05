I bought these a while back for some new boxes I was building. I have owned at least 2-3 dozens of consumer UPS's (and a few retired ones from work) starting at the 90's after experiencing the first power outages that resulted in loss of data, and I've been using them ever since for each and every one of my computers (that I care about).



I bought this (and this particular model) largely because they were on sale at the time and the fact that I've noticed the quality of APC has been going downhill with their 1000/1500 VA UPS over the last 5-10 years and I thought, I'll give this particular model as shot. Of course, I'm no stranger to CP as they are on the short list of one of the well-known (and available) UPS's in Canada.



First thing first, it's not connected to the cable/TV system or phone lines so I can't comment on those.



Secondly, these consumer UPS's are primarily used for relatively 'short' power outages so that you have the opportunity to PROPERLY shut down your computers which is the most important thing you can possibly do during an outage. These are not meant for running your devices for hours and hours simply because they don't have the battery capacity. For instance, at about half the load of 450W, it will run out of power in less than 10 min or so. 450W isn't a lot for today's systems, especially gaming systems with beefy CPU and/or GPU that requires significant amount of wattage. In addition, there exist other devices such as monitors, modems/routers, USB hubs, or switches etc that may be connected to the UPS. The bottom line is that 900W which is what this UPS is rated at isn't a whole lot nowadays. My personal rule of thumb is about 50% of the rated load (450W for this model) so I can have a few minutes working with the battery while having sufficient time to power off if necessary.



Having said that, you don't necessarily need to power off your system immediately when power outages occur as long as you have a few minutes of runtime left (say, 2-3 min). I would be hesitant to let it go much below 2min because its estimate is far from accurate and I wouldn't want to risk it which defeats the purpose of having an UPS in the first place (i.t. safe/graceful power off). The included app provided basic functionalities but it serves its purpose. Depending on your OS, you might be able to find 3rd party apps (free or otherwise) that also work [better] with this but I haven't tried them.



I've tested the REAL runtime under the following loads;



133W = 40min 02sec

268W = 20min 13sec



These match to what they are supposed to be given the spec.



Battery replacement is a bit of involved in comparison; first you will need to remove the front panel (screws at the bottom) to remove the 1st battery, and then remove another plate underneath the panel to remove the 2nd battery. A battery test should be performed (using the LCD or software) in order for the UPS to more accurately estimate the runtime as well as making sure the new battery is functioning normally.



To perform a battery test;



* Hold both DISPLAY and MUTE for 3 sec

* Press DISPLAY to scroll to 'b-t'

* Press MUTE to select 'b-t'

* When prompted, press MUTE to confirm



The test will last approximately 10 seconds or so.



Its LCD provides similar functions than most other counterparts of the same 'grade'; however, its screen is easier for me to read than most others (doesn't bother me though). Of all 11 readouts/displays, 'Output Kw' and 'Estimated runtime' are the most useful for me.



Note: If you don't like the display to be ON (or OFF) all the time, press and hold DISPLAY for a few seconds until it beeps to turn ON or OFF auto-timeout for LCD.



Last but not least, if your computer can properly go into and out of SLEEP or HIBERNATE mode, it will DRASTICALLY increase the runtime if that's what you prefer instead of powering it off.



For the most part, this particular mode serves its purpose for 30-40% less dough than APC, most of which I still own at the moment but will be gradually 'phasing them out' with CyberPower in the future.



*** It's much appreciated if you found the review helpful, please click on the Helpful button below ***