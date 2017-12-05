- Amazon Business : For business-only pricing, quantity discounts and FREE Shipping. Register a free business account
Other Sellers on Amazon
+ Free Shipping
+ Free Shipping
+ Free Shipping
CyberPower CP1500AVRLCD Intelligent LCD UPS System, 1500VA/900W, 12 Outlets, AVR, Mini-Tower
- Make sure this fits by entering your model number.
- 1500VA/900W Intelligent LCD Battery Backup Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) System
- 12 NEMA 5-15R OUTLETS: (6) Battery Backup & Surge Protected Outlets, (6) Surge Protected Outlets safeguard desktop computers, workstations, networking devices and home entertainment equipment
- MULTIFUNCTION LCD PANEL: Displays immediate, detailed information on battery and power conditions, including: estimated runtime, battery capacity, load capacity, etc.
- AUTOMATIC VOLTAGE REGULATION (AVR): Corrects minor power fluctuations without switching to battery power, thereby extending the life of the battery
- 3-YEAR WARRANTY – INCLUDING THE BATTERIES, $500,000 Connected Equipment Guarantee and FREE PowerPanel Personal Edition Management Software (Download)
Frequently bought together
Featured items you may like
More items to explore
Have a question?
Find answers in product info, Q&As, reviews
Your question may be answered by sellers, manufacturers, or customers who purchased this item, who are all part of the Amazon community.
Please make sure that you are posting in the form of a question.
Please enter a question.
From the manufacturer
Uninterruptible Power Supply System
Why Do You Need a UPS System?
Even brief power outages can result in data loss or potential hardware damage. A UPS system provides battery backup power to keep your devices running during short outages and provides enough runtime to properly shut down electronics during extended outages.
Where To Use
Desktop Computers
Ensure seamless power to your PC and make certain you have time to safely shut down your system during a longer outage.
Home Networking/VoIP
Keep your smart-home devices connected to your WIFI during power outages and brownouts.
Personal Electronics
Don’t let the game end when the power goes out. Backup battery power keeps gaming consoles, stereos, and chargers running.
Home Theaters
Protect sensitive televisions, projectors, satellites, and cable boxes from power surges and spikes.
CyberPower AVR Intelligent LCD UPS Series
|
CP1500AVRLCD
|
CP850AVRLCD
|
CP1000AVRLCD
|
CP1350AVRLCD
|
Battery Power
|1500
|850
|1000
|1350
|
Watts
|900
|510
|600
|815
|
Runtime (Half/Full)
|12/3 Minutes
|11/3 Minutes
|9/2 Minutes
|14/3 Minutes
|
Battery & Surge Protected
|6 Outlets
|5 Outlets
|5 Outlets
|5 Outlets
|
Surge Protected Only
|6 Outlets
|4 Outlets
|4 Outlets
|5 Outlets
|
AVR
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✔
|
LCD Screen
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✔
|
Topology
|Line Interactive
|Line Interactive
|Line Interactive
|Line Interactive
|
Waveform
|Simulated Sine Wave
|Simulated Sine Wave
|Simulated Sine Wave
|Simulated Sine Wave
|
Model Type
|Mini-Tower
|Mini-Tower
|Mini-Tower
|Mini-Tower
|
Management Software
|PowerPanel Personal
|PowerPanel Personal
|PowerPanel Personal
|PowerPanel Personal
How long will the UPS power my systems after the power goes out?
Run times vary based on the power required by connected devices. This system is estimated to run for 12 minutes at half load, 3 minutes for a full load. The LCD screen provides an estimated run time based on the required power usage during blackouts.
Can this UPS model be monitored?
Yes, the CP15000AVRLCD comes with a free download of PowerPanel Personal that provides a user-friendly dashboard interface for controlling and monitoring the UPS.
Can the batteries on this UPS be replaced?
Yes, this unit can have the batteries replaced. The replacement battery cartridge is the CyberPower RB1290X2. Please note this unit requires two batteries.
Do all of the outlets have battery backup power and surge protection?
No, not all of the outlets have battery backup power. The CP1500AVRLCD has six battery backup and surge protected outlets and six surge protected outlets.
How do I mute the alarms?
Holding the mute button for more than 3 seconds will silence the alarm. Short press the ENTER button to confirm the setting. After the setting has been confirmed, the LCD screen will stop flashing.
Compare with similar items
Product description
A mini-tower UPS with line interactive topology, the CyberPower Intelligent LCD CP1500AVRLCD provides battery backup (using simulated sine wave output) and surge protection for desktop computers, workstations, networking devices, and home entertainment systems. The CP1500AVRLCD uses Automatic Voltage Regulation (AVR) to correct minor power fluctuations without switching to battery power, which extends battery life. AVR is essential in areas where power fluctuations occur frequently. The CP1500AVRLCD comes with a three-year warranty (including coverage of batteries) Battery Backup Supplies power long enough for equipment to properly shut down when utility power fails. Helps prevent loss of data and minimizes the component stress caused by a hard shutdown. Surge Protection Diverts excess voltage away from sensitive electronic equipment during an AC power surge or power spike to prevent damage. Data Line Protection Prevents power surges that travel through telephone, coaxial, and Ethernet lines from causing damage to electronics. Line Interactive Topology Exists when a line interactive UPS has an auto transformer that regulates low voltages (e.g., brownouts) and over voltages (e.g., spikes) without having to switch to battery. Automatic Voltage Regulation (AVR) Provides clean, consistent AC power by automatically regulating low voltages and over voltages, within defined tolerances, when incoming utility power has minor fluctuations. Simulated Sine Wave Output Uses pulse wave modulation to generate a stepped, approximated sine wave to supply cost-effective battery backup power for equipment that does not require sine wave output. GreenPower UPSBypass Design Is a patented design that allows utility power to bypass the UPS transformer, when AC power is stable, which reduces energy consumption, noise, and heat buildup. Multi-function LCD Panel Displays immediate, detailed information on the UPS battery and power conditions, alerting users to potential problems before they can affect critical equipment and cause downtime. Ultra Quiet Design Minimizes noise during operation for a quieter work environment. PowerPanel Personal Software Provides a user-friendly dashboard interface for controlling and monitoring the UPS. Free software download available here. ENERGY STAR This model is an ENERGY STAR certified Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) system. ENERGY STAR is the trusted, government-backed symbol for energy-efficient products and practices that help save money and protect the environment.Automatic Voltage Regulation : Yes – Single Boost (10%).
Important information
Legal Disclaimer
Shipping is 3-5 days FedEx or UPS with tracking number. Brand New. Continental USA street address ONLY, we do not ship to P/O box, APO, AE, or international addresses
Visible screen diagonal
670" / 1700 cm
Customer reviews
Customer images
There was a problem filtering reviews right now. Please try again later.
(1) CyberPower's published specs for this unit can be found at https://images-na.ssl-images-amazon.com/images/I/91XTH5O0b8L.pdf. These specs indicate that this unit should be able to power a "Desktop PC + 17-inch LCD monitor for 90 minutes". Such a configuration draws about 500 Watts of power. I used a test configuration that draws only 180 Watts (measured with a power meter). Such a configuration should run 2.78 times as long as the 500-Watt PC + monitor configuration, which works out to 250 minutes (4 hours and 10 min). In my tests, the actual running time was 40 minutes--about 1/6th of what CyberPower advertises.
(2) Whenever I cut the power from the mains, my digital alarm clock begins running roughly four times as fast, i.e., the time advances by one minute roughly every 15 seconds, which defeats the whole idea of having backup power for an alarm clock.
If you are looking for a high-quality UPS, don't buy one of these.
2018-01-26 update: I called CyberPower Tech Support on Jan 26 and spoke to someone by the name of Peter. Peter disavowed the information in CyberPower's published specs. As per Peter, the actual running time for the desktop PC + 17-inch monitor is "about 6 minutes". Will CyberPower's published information be corrected? "No". When I mentioned the issue with the alarm clock, he claimed that the clock must have been badly designed.
Original review, which wasn't particularly positive, can be found below. Turns out this power supply is somewhat picky in regards to when it decides to work and when it can't be bothered. The unit will, seemingly at random, decide not to work as an uninterruptible power supply AT ALL, IRRESPECTIVE OF LOAD. An unreliable UPC isn't any more useful than not having one at all, thus I've downgraded from two stars "doesn't work as advertised" to one star "doesn't work at all." Buyer beware.
Original review:
I would not recommend this power supply. We use this as a backup to protect against a potential blackout/brownout which would be very brief. The idea is that it needs to sustain power just long enough for the backup generator to kick in. It needs to power the computer power supplies such that systems stay up and running, no power interruption which would reset everything. There is a convenient display on the front that tells you what your load capacity is. We finally ran a test on it today. The result? When the display indicates about 50% load capacity, it can not power the two systems plugged into it for even a fraction of a second. It will immediately "cull" one of them, cutting off it's power faster than a switch can disconnect mains power and connect it to generator power. As a result, while technically it does act as an uninterruptible power supply, it only functions on a system that is a tiny fraction of it's 815 watt rated output.
I filed a claim with CyberPower under their "Connected Device Policy." The entire ordeal took about 2 months of emails and information. In the meantime I had the TV repaired by a professional who noted the power supply was blown.
End result was that my claim was denied on CyberPower's review of the unit. I don't know of any other reason that 2 electrical devices have blown power supplies, but buyer beware- the connected device policy will not protect you.
UPDATE:
9/15/17- After power outage, the second unit I purchased will not remain on. Contacting CyberPower. Waste of time, and both units disappoint for different reasons.
Top international reviews
I bought this (and this particular model) largely because they were on sale at the time and the fact that I've noticed the quality of APC has been going downhill with their 1000/1500 VA UPS over the last 5-10 years and I thought, I'll give this particular model as shot. Of course, I'm no stranger to CP as they are on the short list of one of the well-known (and available) UPS's in Canada.
First thing first, it's not connected to the cable/TV system or phone lines so I can't comment on those.
Secondly, these consumer UPS's are primarily used for relatively 'short' power outages so that you have the opportunity to PROPERLY shut down your computers which is the most important thing you can possibly do during an outage. These are not meant for running your devices for hours and hours simply because they don't have the battery capacity. For instance, at about half the load of 450W, it will run out of power in less than 10 min or so. 450W isn't a lot for today's systems, especially gaming systems with beefy CPU and/or GPU that requires significant amount of wattage. In addition, there exist other devices such as monitors, modems/routers, USB hubs, or switches etc that may be connected to the UPS. The bottom line is that 900W which is what this UPS is rated at isn't a whole lot nowadays. My personal rule of thumb is about 50% of the rated load (450W for this model) so I can have a few minutes working with the battery while having sufficient time to power off if necessary.
Having said that, you don't necessarily need to power off your system immediately when power outages occur as long as you have a few minutes of runtime left (say, 2-3 min). I would be hesitant to let it go much below 2min because its estimate is far from accurate and I wouldn't want to risk it which defeats the purpose of having an UPS in the first place (i.t. safe/graceful power off). The included app provided basic functionalities but it serves its purpose. Depending on your OS, you might be able to find 3rd party apps (free or otherwise) that also work [better] with this but I haven't tried them.
I've tested the REAL runtime under the following loads;
133W = 40min 02sec
268W = 20min 13sec
These match to what they are supposed to be given the spec.
Battery replacement is a bit of involved in comparison; first you will need to remove the front panel (screws at the bottom) to remove the 1st battery, and then remove another plate underneath the panel to remove the 2nd battery. A battery test should be performed (using the LCD or software) in order for the UPS to more accurately estimate the runtime as well as making sure the new battery is functioning normally.
To perform a battery test;
* Hold both DISPLAY and MUTE for 3 sec
* Press DISPLAY to scroll to 'b-t'
* Press MUTE to select 'b-t'
* When prompted, press MUTE to confirm
The test will last approximately 10 seconds or so.
Its LCD provides similar functions than most other counterparts of the same 'grade'; however, its screen is easier for me to read than most others (doesn't bother me though). Of all 11 readouts/displays, 'Output Kw' and 'Estimated runtime' are the most useful for me.
Note: If you don't like the display to be ON (or OFF) all the time, press and hold DISPLAY for a few seconds until it beeps to turn ON or OFF auto-timeout for LCD.
Last but not least, if your computer can properly go into and out of SLEEP or HIBERNATE mode, it will DRASTICALLY increase the runtime if that's what you prefer instead of powering it off.
For the most part, this particular mode serves its purpose for 30-40% less dough than APC, most of which I still own at the moment but will be gradually 'phasing them out' with CyberPower in the future.
*** It's much appreciated if you found the review helpful, please click on the Helpful button below ***
5/5.
Has a mute button you push and never hear those loud beeps again. A lot of others dont have this or it couldnt be determined if they did. For me this is important because i dont want to be woken up whenever the power flickers.
We had a bunch of outages and power flickers. Not once did the power go out long enough that the UPS couldn't keep it on. Brief outages. On another occasion i was at work while my PC was on at home and the power was flickering according to friends and neighbors. Came home. Not once had the PC shut off. I didnt set up the autopower down yet. Need to do that.
At full PC load, with a 46 inch LCD tv, 6 external hard drives, wireless headphone bass, my Yamaha P5000s power amp and an lcd light bulb, I have never gone above 2/5 load or 400 watts. Thats while gaming with GTA 5 on high settings on my FX 8350. Oddly even when I cranked my power amp while doing this, and watching the LCD screen on the UPS, nothing ever exceeded 400 watts or 2/5 load. Thats with a commercial power amp with Cerwin Vegas D9's and a set of Cerwin Vega VS 120's hooked up to it. Which can technically generate over a thousand watts of power and shake the whole house with bass so loud the neighbors can hear it down the road. My guess is that its the high energy efficiency of the speakers not creating a super high load on the UPS. In any case, this thing works great so far!
They last ... forever, at least the bigger ones 800 VA and up.
This is is so far my favourite, due to a small but super important button.
MUTE! I KNOW the power is out! Its dark, stuff went out, I do not need 6 UPS playing "the song of my people" for quite some time. Some you can silence via software (hassle) some via pressing the button longer etc. But his is the best solution. Separate button, press long, the display shows a crossed through speaker icon, perfect.
In every other respect, well made and reliable UPS, bought a second one already.
The new white, easily readable OLED display and lighted on/off button are very welcome too. Thank god the make-it-blue-and-as-bright-as-possible [surface of the sun] era is over (hopefully)
Pues bien, había comprado equívocamente otro No Break que decía soportar computadoras personales y no fue así, hoy está en mi televisión. Ahora bien, tenía que encontrar algún aparato que me ayudara a proteger mi inversión, esto es, una PC dirían Master Race que consume sus suficientes 550 w, así, busqué en internet este No Break Cyberpower, para mí, desconocido pero tal parece que en los Estados Unidos muy bien valorado y querido, páginas especializadas le daban una excelente calificación y, por precio, mucho menor que cualquier otro con 600 watts de respaldo.
Lo he probado desconectando el aparato de la energía y para mi PC en reposo o "idle" otorga unos 14 minutos, en juegos intensos unos 6, lo cual es excelente para mí, puesto que tanto trabajando como jugando me da suficiente tiempo de guardar documentos o partidas, salir tranquilamente del juego o programa y apagar el equipo de manera segura. Lo acabo de utilizar para actualizar el Bios que llevaba más de 7 meses sin hacerlo por temor a una falla en la energía, pero con este No break ya ni me tensé sobre ese tema pues contaba con respaldo de 10 minutos para tal fin, en caso de suceder el temible apagón.
Hasta el momento 5 estrellas................................. además ha regulado subidas y bajadas de electricidad de manera muy eficiente que la PC ni las siente. Creo que es una excelente inversión para cuidar otra, incluso PC Gamers a un buen costo.
This UPS is definitely very full featured and has features found on more expensive units. My favourite feature of this is definitely the display that can be used to see various statistics about the unit. For the most part I just end up checking the run time when we have lost power. The time estimates are definitely very fair and keep our systems up. The included USB cable works well with our domain controller, and the server will shut down cleanly after 5 minutes of running on the battery. This is enough time to cover most power outages we encounter, but can also shut down the server cleanly in the event of a lengthy power outage.
It takes about 5 hours to completely recharge the battery after full discharge. Not unusual for these smaller UPSs.
The UPS is easy to setup, It works just fine without any control software but I recommend installing the "PowerPanel Business Edition" control software if you need to monitor and control the UPS.
Very nice UPS, highly recommended for medium duty service.
The warranty customer experience was surprisingly good, to be fair. They sent a new battery, but the battery wasn't the problem (E21 again). Then they offered to exchange it via RMA, but having been able to test it with my PC at that point, I decided it wasn't the up to the quality I wanted, and got a refund from Amazon instead. There was no guarantee the next one wouldn't be a dud either (or die after a few months of use).
I like that the alarm could be disabled for when the power goes out, however even with the alarm off it makes a continuous beep if it enters an error mode (like E21).
I will hold off buying another UPS until I can find one with a battery that lasts more than 3 minutes and generates a pure sine wave without costing several hundred dollars. Perhaps in five to ten years the technology (and QA!) will have advanced.
There are 10 outlets on total, 5 with Surge+Battery, and 5 which are surge only. Each group of 5 has one outlet with more space around it to accommodate a larger 'wall wart' style transformer; the rest of the outlets are packed in tight beside each other which means you might not have room to plug things in beside each other. In my case I had to skip 2 outlets because the adapters took up too much space.
The power cord itself long (6') and has a low-profile, offset style plug so you can plug it in even if the outlet is behind a book case or something/
From screen offers some good information like current line voltage, draw (amps and KWh), charge level, estimated runtime.
Output is not pure sine (not expected at this price) but there's a lot of power to give you time to safely shut down if the power goes out.
Would be nice if there was a USB outlet for charging devices.