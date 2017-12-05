$154.95
& FREE Shipping. Details
Arrives: Saturday, Aug 22 Details
Fastest delivery: Wednesday, Aug 19 Details
In Stock.
Secure transaction
Your transaction is secure
We work hard to protect your security and privacy. Our payment security system encrypts your information during transmission. We don’t share your credit card details with third-party sellers, and we don’t sell your information to others. Learn more
Ships from and sold by Amazon.com.
CyberPower CP1500AVRLCD I... has been added to your Cart
Include Add a Protection Plan:
Add to your order

2 Year Electronics Protection Plan

from Asurion, LLC
(69)
  • No deductibles or added costs. Parts, labor and shipping included.
  • Power surge covered from day one. Other breakdowns covered after the manufacturer's warranty expires.
  • Includes 24/7 tech support - setup, connectivity issues, troubleshooting and much more.
  • File a claim online or by phone 24/7. If we can't repair it, we'll replace it or reimburse the purchase price with an Amazon e-gift card.
  • Plans are only valid for new or certified refurbished products purchased in the last 30 days with no pre-existing damage. Protection plan documents will be delivered via email within 24 hours of purchase.
Learn more
Add an Accessory:
Other Sellers on Amazon
Add to Cart
$162.07
+ Free Shipping
Sold by: DigitalShopper
Add to Cart
$167.51
+ Free Shipping
Sold by: IPC-STORE✅
Add to Cart
$167.74
+ Free Shipping
Sold by: SpaceBound
Have one to sell?
Sell on Amazon

CyberPower CP1500AVRLCD Intelligent LCD UPS System, 1500VA/900W, 12 Outlets, AVR, Mini-Tower

4.4 out of 5 stars 6,892 ratings
Amazon's Choice recommends highly rated and well-priced products.
Amazon's Choice for "cyberpower battery backup"
List Price: $179.95
Price: $154.95 & FREE Shipping. Details
You Save: $25.00 (14%)
1500VA / 900W Size Chart
Single
    This fits your .
  • Make sure this fits by entering your model number.
  • 1500VA/900W Intelligent LCD Battery Backup Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) System
  • 12 NEMA 5-15R OUTLETS: (6) Battery Backup & Surge Protected Outlets, (6) Surge Protected Outlets safeguard desktop computers, workstations, networking devices and home entertainment equipment
  • MULTIFUNCTION LCD PANEL: Displays immediate, detailed information on battery and power conditions, including: estimated runtime, battery capacity, load capacity, etc.
  • AUTOMATIC VOLTAGE REGULATION (AVR): Corrects minor power fluctuations without switching to battery power, thereby extending the life of the battery
  • 3-YEAR WARRANTY – INCLUDING THE BATTERIES, $500,000 Connected Equipment Guarantee and FREE PowerPanel Personal Edition Management Software (Download)
iPhone 11 and Wireless Plans presented by Amazon iPhone 11 and Wireless Plans presented by Amazon

Frequently bought together

  • CyberPower CP1500AVRLCD Intelligent LCD UPS System, 1500VA/900W, 12 Outlets, AVR, Mini-Tower
  • +
  • Cable Matters 2-Pack 4 Outlet Power Splitter Cord (Power Cord Splitter) 1.5 Feet
  • +
  • Etekcity Short Power Extension Cord, Small Extension Cord 1 foot, 3 Prong, Outlet Saver, Plug Extender 16AWG/13A, UL Listed(10 Pack, Black)
Total price: $192.43
These items are shipped from and sold by different sellers. Show details
Buy the selected items together

Special offers and product promotions

Size: 1500VA / 900W | Pattern Name: Single

Have a question?

Find answers in product info, Q&As, reviews

There was a problem completing your request. Please try your search again later.
All Product Information Customer Q&A's Customer Reviews

Your question may be answered by sellers, manufacturers, or customers who purchased this item, who are all part of the Amazon community.

Please make sure that you are posting in the form of a question.

Please enter a question.

From the manufacturer

CyberPower CP1500ACRLCD Battery Backup UPS System - Your Ultimate Ally In Power
Uninterruptible Power Supply System

Why Do You Need a UPS System?

Even brief power outages can result in data loss or potential hardware damage. A UPS system provides battery backup power to keep your devices running during short outages and provides enough runtime to properly shut down electronics during extended outages.

CyberPower CP1500AVRLCD Intelligent LCD UPS - Hotspots

Where To Use

Home Office & Desktop Computers

Desktop Computers

Ensure seamless power to your PC and make certain you have time to safely shut down your system during a longer outage.

Home Networking VoIP

Home Networking/VoIP

Keep your smart-home devices connected to your WIFI during power outages and brownouts.

Personal Electronics

Personal Electronics

Don’t let the game end when the power goes out. Backup battery power keeps gaming consoles, stereos, and chargers running.

Home Theater

Home Theaters

Protect sensitive televisions, projectors, satellites, and cable boxes from power surges and spikes.

CyberPower AVR Intelligent LCD UPS Series

CyberPower CP1500AVRLCD Battery Backup UPS System

CP1500AVRLCD

CyberPower CP850AVRLCD Battery Backup UPS System

CP850AVRLCD

CyberPower CP1000AVRLCD Battery Backup UPS System

CP1000AVRLCD

CyberPower CP1350AVRLCD Battery Backup UPS System

CP1350AVRLCD

Battery Power
1500 850 1000 1350
Watts
900 510 600 815
Runtime (Half/Full)
12/3 Minutes 11/3 Minutes 9/2 Minutes 14/3 Minutes
Battery & Surge Protected
6 Outlets 5 Outlets 5 Outlets 5 Outlets
Surge Protected Only
6 Outlets 4 Outlets 4 Outlets 5 Outlets
AVR
LCD Screen
Topology
Line Interactive Line Interactive Line Interactive Line Interactive
Waveform
Simulated Sine Wave Simulated Sine Wave Simulated Sine Wave Simulated Sine Wave
Model Type
Mini-Tower Mini-Tower Mini-Tower Mini-Tower
Management Software
PowerPanel Personal PowerPanel Personal PowerPanel Personal PowerPanel Personal

How long will the UPS power my systems after the power goes out?

Run times vary based on the power required by connected devices. This system is estimated to run for 12 minutes at half load, 3 minutes for a full load. The LCD screen provides an estimated run time based on the required power usage during blackouts.

Can this UPS model be monitored?

Yes, the CP15000AVRLCD comes with a free download of PowerPanel Personal that provides a user-friendly dashboard interface for controlling and monitoring the UPS.

Can the batteries on this UPS be replaced?

Yes, this unit can have the batteries replaced. The replacement battery cartridge is the CyberPower RB1290X2. Please note this unit requires two batteries.

Do all of the outlets have battery backup power and surge protection?

No, not all of the outlets have battery backup power. The CP1500AVRLCD has six battery backup and surge protected outlets and six surge protected outlets.

How do I mute the alarms?

Holding the mute button for more than 3 seconds will silence the alarm. Short press the ENTER button to confirm the setting. After the setting has been confirmed, the LCD screen will stop flashing.

Compare with similar items


CyberPower CP1500AVRLCD Intelligent LCD UPS System, 1500VA/900W, 12 Outlets, AVR, Mini-Tower
CyberPower CP1500PFCLCD PFC Sinewave UPS System, 1500VA/1000W, 12 Outlets, AVR, Mini Tower
APC UPS, 1500VA UPS Battery Backup & Surge Protector, BX1500M Backup Battery, AVR, Dataline Protection and LCD Display, Back-UPS Pro Uninterruptible Power Supply
CyberPower BRG1500AVRLCD Intelligent LCD UPS System, 1500VA/900W, 12 Outlets, AVR, Mini-Tower, 5-Year Warranty,Black
CyberPower EC850LCD Ecologic Battery Backup & Surge Protector UPS System, 850VA/510W, 12 Outlets, ECO Mode, Compact, Uninterruptible Power Supply
AmazonBasics Standby UPS 400VA 255W Surge Protector Battery Backup, 6 Outlets
Customer Rating 4.4 out of 5 stars (6892) 4.5 out of 5 stars (3283) 4.6 out of 5 stars (1329) 4.4 out of 5 stars (700) 4.4 out of 5 stars (1800) 4.2 out of 5 stars (1888)
Price $154.95 $209.95 $164.99 $169.95 $78.95 $45.49
Shipping FREE Shipping. Details FREE Shipping. Details FREE Shipping. Details FREE Shipping. Details FREE Shipping. Details FREE Shipping. Details
Sold By Amazon.com Amazon.com Amazon.com Amazon.com Amazon.com Amazon.com
Item Dimensions 13.25 x 4.00 x 9.75 inches 14.00 x 3.90 x 11.00 inches 15.04 x 3.94 x 9.84 inches 14.00 x 3.90 x 11.00 inches 12.20 x 7.00 x 3.10 inches 7.24 x 4.33 x 3.22 inches
Item Weight 25.00 lbs 24.90 lbs 24.25 lbs 25.00 lbs 7.70 lbs 3.80 lbs
Compare with similar items

Product description

Size:1500VA / 900W  |  Pattern Name:Single

A mini-tower UPS with line interactive topology, the CyberPower Intelligent LCD CP1500AVRLCD provides battery backup (using simulated sine wave output) and surge protection for desktop computers, workstations, networking devices, and home entertainment systems. The CP1500AVRLCD uses Automatic Voltage Regulation (AVR) to correct minor power fluctuations without switching to battery power, which extends battery life. AVR is essential in areas where power fluctuations occur frequently. The CP1500AVRLCD comes with a three-year warranty (including coverage of batteries) Battery Backup Supplies power long enough for equipment to properly shut down when utility power fails. Helps prevent loss of data and minimizes the component stress caused by a hard shutdown. Surge Protection Diverts excess voltage away from sensitive electronic equipment during an AC power surge or power spike to prevent damage. Data Line Protection Prevents power surges that travel through telephone, coaxial, and Ethernet lines from causing damage to electronics. Line Interactive Topology Exists when a line interactive UPS has an auto transformer that regulates low voltages (e.g., brownouts) and over voltages (e.g., spikes) without having to switch to battery. Automatic Voltage Regulation (AVR) Provides clean, consistent AC power by automatically regulating low voltages and over voltages, within defined tolerances, when incoming utility power has minor fluctuations. Simulated Sine Wave Output Uses pulse wave modulation to generate a stepped, approximated sine wave to supply cost-effective battery backup power for equipment that does not require sine wave output. GreenPower UPSBypass Design Is a patented design that allows utility power to bypass the UPS transformer, when AC power is stable, which reduces energy consumption, noise, and heat buildup. Multi-function LCD Panel Displays immediate, detailed information on the UPS battery and power conditions, alerting users to potential problems before they can affect critical equipment and cause downtime. Ultra Quiet Design Minimizes noise during operation for a quieter work environment. PowerPanel Personal Software Provides a user-friendly dashboard interface for controlling and monitoring the UPS. Free software download available here. ENERGY STAR This model is an ENERGY STAR certified Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) system. ENERGY STAR is the trusted, government-backed symbol for energy-efficient products and practices that help save money and protect the environment.Automatic Voltage Regulation : Yes – Single Boost (10%).

Product information

Size:1500VA / 900W  |  Pattern Name:Single

Technical Specification

Specification Sheet [PDF ]
User Guide [PDF ]
User Manual [PDF ]

Warranty & Support

Product Warranty: For warranty information about this product, please click here. [PDF ]

Important information

Legal Disclaimer

Shipping is 3-5 days FedEx or UPS with tracking number. Brand New. Continental USA street address ONLY, we do not ship to P/O box, APO, AE, or international addresses

Visible screen diagonal

670" / 1700 cm

Customer Questions & Answers
See questions and answers

Customer reviews

4.4 out of 5 stars
4.4 out of 5
6,892 customer ratings
5 star
76%
4 star
11%
3 star
3%
2 star
2%
1 star
8%
How does Amazon calculate star ratings?
Phillip M. Feldman
1.0 out of 5 stars buyer beware!
Reviewed in the United States on December 5, 2017
Size: 1500VA / 900WPattern Name: SingleVerified Purchase
Read more
741 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Comment Report abuse
Chante
1.0 out of 5 stars Junk. I’ll stick with APC
Reviewed in the United States on April 11, 2018
Size: 1000VA / 600WPattern Name: SingleVerified Purchase
Read more
review image
274 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Comment Report abuse
S
1.0 out of 5 stars I would not recommend this power supply *updated*
Reviewed in the United States on January 27, 2018
Size: 1350VA / 815WPattern Name: SingleVerified Purchase
Read more
350 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Comment Report abuse
dom085
1.0 out of 5 stars Connected Device Policy is meaningless
Reviewed in the United States on July 31, 2018
Size: 1000VA / 600WPattern Name: SingleVerified Purchase
Read more
150 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Comment Report abuse
C. Wiley
1.0 out of 5 stars Safety Hazard
Reviewed in the United States on February 2, 2017
Size: 1000VA / 600WPattern Name: SingleVerified Purchase
Read more
188 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Comment Report abuse
Michelle
1.0 out of 5 stars Ethernet ports poorly secured, very disappointed, would buy something else
Reviewed in the United States on July 27, 2017
Size: 1500VA / 900WPattern Name: SingleVerified Purchase
Read more
118 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Comment Report abuse

Top international reviews

Translate all reviews to English
Christopher T.
3.0 out of 5 stars Work fine so far; average LCD features, long term durability and reliability remains to be seen
Reviewed in Canada on March 3, 2020
Size: 1500VA / 900WPattern Name: SingleVerified Purchase
Read more
review imagereview imagereview imagereview imagereview imagereview image
24 people found this helpful
Sending feedback...
Thank you for your feedback.
 Report abuse
Jon Rivers
5.0 out of 5 stars Update, 2020 June 22nd. Bought this 2.5 years ago.
Reviewed in Canada on March 17, 2018
Size: 1500VA / 900WPattern Name: SingleVerified Purchase
Read more
25 people found this helpful
Sending feedback...
Thank you for your feedback.
 Report abuse
Xiaofan Yang
1.0 out of 5 stars DO NOT USE WITH AQUARIUM, Power will not turn back on
Reviewed in Canada on July 15, 2019
Size: 1500VA / 900WPattern Name: SingleVerified Purchase
Read more
13 people found this helpful
Sending feedback...
Thank you for your feedback.
 Report abuse
JC
5.0 out of 5 stars Good UPS (with mute button, should be mandatory)
Reviewed in Canada on September 12, 2018
Size: 1000VA / 600WPattern Name: SingleVerified Purchase
Read more
14 people found this helpful
Sending feedback...
Thank you for your feedback.
 Report abuse
Dieter Hobelsberger
5.0 out of 5 stars Una semana de uso
Reviewed in Mexico on November 2, 2017
Size: 1000VA / 600WPattern Name: SingleVerified Purchase
Read more
15 people found this helpful
Sending feedback...
Thank you for your feedback.
 Report abuse
Translate review to English
Carlos Escobedo
5.0 out of 5 stars El mejor no-break / UPS que he tenido
Reviewed in Mexico on June 10, 2017
Size: 1350VA / 815WPattern Name: SingleVerified Purchase
Read more
review image
19 people found this helpful
Sending feedback...
Thank you for your feedback.
 Report abuse
Translate review to English
thychubbz
5.0 out of 5 stars Worthwhile investment for any vital servers
Reviewed in Canada on April 12, 2017
Size: 1000VA / 600WPattern Name: SingleVerified Purchase
Read more
16 people found this helpful
Sending feedback...
Thank you for your feedback.
 Report abuse
Bernie L.
5.0 out of 5 stars Great product, I actually use this for my aquarium ...
Reviewed in Canada on March 23, 2017
Size: 1500VA / 900WPattern Name: SingleVerified Purchase
Read more
15 people found this helpful
Sending feedback...
Thank you for your feedback.
 Report abuse
ts
4.0 out of 5 stars Not an exciting purchase, but necessary like car insurance.
Reviewed in Canada on January 5, 2018
Size: 1500VA / 900WPattern Name: SingleVerified Purchase
Read more
10 people found this helpful
Sending feedback...
Thank you for your feedback.
 Report abuse
Jaime
5.0 out of 5 stars buen No break
Reviewed in Mexico on October 24, 2017
Size: 1500VA / 900WPattern Name: SingleVerified Purchase
Read more
12 people found this helpful
Sending feedback...
Thank you for your feedback.
 Report abuse
Translate review to English
nhoj
5.0 out of 5 stars Perfect UPS for Medium Duty Service
Reviewed in Canada on December 8, 2018
Size: 1000VA / 600WPattern Name: SingleVerified Purchase
Read more
7 people found this helpful
Sending feedback...
Thank you for your feedback.
 Report abuse
Cameron
3.0 out of 5 stars Not very high quality
Reviewed in Canada on February 22, 2020
Size: 1000VA / 600WPattern Name: SingleVerified Purchase
Read more
4 people found this helpful
Sending feedback...
Thank you for your feedback.
 Report abuse
David Hicks
4.0 out of 5 stars Big capacity but outlets are too close together
Reviewed in Canada on November 25, 2019
Size: 1350VA / 815WPattern Name: SingleVerified Purchase
Read more
3 people found this helpful
Sending feedback...
Thank you for your feedback.
 Report abuse
H. K. Wong
5.0 out of 5 stars I bought this 1. 5 year ago for my ...
Reviewed in Canada on December 26, 2017
Size: 1500VA / 900WPattern Name: SingleVerified Purchase
Read more
9 people found this helpful
Sending feedback...
Thank you for your feedback.
 Report abuse
Amazon Customer
5.0 out of 5 stars Perfect works as advertised
Reviewed in Canada on January 5, 2018
Size: 1500VA / 900WPattern Name: SingleVerified Purchase
Read more
6 people found this helpful
Sending feedback...
Thank you for your feedback.
 Report abuse
Pages with related products. See and discover other items: home computers, video server, computer supply, mini tower pc, surge battery backup, battery backup

There's a problem loading this menu right now.

Learn more about Amazon Prime.