- Amazon Business : For business-only pricing, quantity discounts and FREE Shipping. Register a free business account
Not Added
Other Sellers on Amazon
+ Free Shipping
+ Free Shipping
+ Free Shipping
CyberPower CP1500PFCLCD PFC Sinewave UPS System, 1500VA/1000W, 12 Outlets, AVR, Mini Tower
- Make sure this fits by entering your model number.
- 1500VA/1000W PFC Sine Wave Battery Backup Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) System - designed to support active PFC and conventional power supplies
- 12 NEMA 5-15R Outlets: Six battery backup & surge protected outlets, six surge protected outlets safeguard servers, workstations, network devices, and telecom equipment. Two USB charge ports (one Type-A and one Type-C) power portable devices such as mobile phones and tablets, even during a utility power failure
- Multifunction LCD Panel with Color Display: Displays immediate, detailed information on the UPS battery and power conditions. The color display quickly alerts users to potential problems before they can affect critical equipment and cause downtime. Screen tilts up to 17 degrees for easy viewing
- Automatic Voltage Regulation (AVR): Corrects minor power fluctuations without switching to battery power, thereby extending the life of the battery
- 3-YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDING THE BATTERY; $500,000 Connected Equipment Guarantee and FREE PowerPanel Personal Edition Management Software (Download)
Similar item to consider
Frequently bought together
Customers who bought this item also bought
Customers who viewed this item also viewed
Have a question?
Find answers in product info, Q&As, reviews
Your question may be answered by sellers, manufacturers, or customers who purchased this item, who are all part of the Amazon community.
Please make sure that you are posting in the form of a question.
Please enter a question.
From the manufacturer
Uninterruptible Power Supply System
Why Do You Need a UPS System?
Even brief power outages can result in data loss or potential hardware damage. A UPS system provides battery backup power to keep your devices running during short outages and provides enough runtime to properly shut down electronics during extended outages.
The Advanced PFC Sinewave UPS Series
Where To Use
Desktop Computers
Ensure seamless power to your PC and make certain you have time to safely shut down your system during a longer outage.
Home Networking/VoIP
Keep your smart-home devices connected to your WIFI during power outages and brownouts.
Personal Electronics
Don’t let the game end when the power goes out. Backup battery power keeps gaming consoles, stereos, and chargers running.
Home Theaters
Protect sensitive televisions, projectors, satellites, and cable boxes from power surges and spikes.
How long will the UPS power my systems after the power goes out?
Run times vary based on the power required by connected devices. This system is estimated run for 10 minutes at half load, 2.5 minutes for a full load. The LCD screen provides an estimated run time based on the required power usage during blackouts.
Can this UPS model be monitored?
The CP1500PFCLCD comes with a free download of PowerPanel Business that provides a user-friendly dashboard interface for controlling and monitoring the UPS.
Can the batteries on this UPS be replaced?
Yes, this unit can have the batteries replaced. The replacement battery cartridge is the CyberPower RB1290X2.
Do all of the outlets have battery backup power and surge protection?
No, not all of the outlets have battery backup power. The CP1500PFCLCD has six battery backup and surge protected outlets and six surge protected outlets.
How do I mute the alarms?
Press the mute button for two seconds to enable or disable audible alarm. The MUTE icon will appear on the LCD display when audible alarm is disabled.
Compare with similar items
Product description
A mini-tower UPS with line interactive topology the CyberPower PFC Sinewave CP1500PFCLCD provides battery backup (using sine wave output) and surge protection for desktop computers workstations networking devices and home entertainment systems requiring active PFC power source compatibility The CP1500PFCLCD features an advanced multifunction control panel with a color LCD to quickly confirm status and alerts at-a-glance The screen tilts for easy viewing when the UPS is placed in a low position such as under a desk Two USB charge ports (one Type-A and one Type-C) power portable devices such as mobile phones and tablets even during a utility power failure The CP1500PFCLCD uses Automatic Voltage Regulation (AVR) to correct minor power fluctuations without switching to battery power which extends battery life AVR is essential in areas where power fluctuations occur frequently The CP1500PFCLCD comes with a three-year (including coverage of batteries) and a 500 000 Connected Equipment
Customer reviews
Customer images
There was a problem filtering reviews right now. Please try again later.
Back to APC I go! When APC's fail, they keep the load connected to the utility power and just don't provide backup. Then you can buy batteries and off you go! Refuse to invest anymore into this faulty design.
Easy enough, right? It's still under warranty. He'd email me an RMA.
The RMA, however, requires me to send the entire unit back to them at my expense for exchange, and it says that then replacement will take 1-2 weeks. This is a *29 lb* UPS -- shipping is nearly $40. They know it's a failed battery, and the dead battery is of no realistic use to them, so why not just send a replacement battery? I feel that the only reason for this policy is to discourage people from actually *using* the warranty. They know that a replacement battery costs about the same as shipping, and that most people won't want to wait 2-3 weeks (initial shipping to them plus return time) to have a functional UPS yet again. Ideally, since they know it's a failed battery, all they need to do is ship a replacement battery out -- which Amazon can do yet today with 2-day shipping, if I want, or I could get one at Batteries Plus yet today.
I'm very much not impressed and will probably get my next UPS from someone else.
PRO:
-great value for money, in terms of battery capacity, feature set, power factor correction, and total efficiency.
-worked great for me for 4 solid years.
-convenient USB ports for charging portable devices without occupying outlets.
CON:
-Failed suddenly, unexpectedly, and not due to a battery fault. Unit was under idle load only at the time.
-Failure core F03 apparently means "warranty replacement only, do not attempt repair"
-CyberPower support did not provide any additional information, resources, parts, or labor. They would not repair the unit even if I paid for it.
-weird brownish-red goo near capacitors suggests that at least one capacitor has failed. Generally, replacing those caps is quick and cheap, and results in a fully operational unit.
-I don't like the idea of throwing away a current model product. This unit is likely very fixable. Even if they were to replace just the entire mainboard, the most expensive components (Transformer and Batteries) are fine. Total cost of repair might be $100 but that's less than a replacement unit.
I contacted CyberPower about it, and they said it wasn't under warranty anymore, so I should discard it. It's an expensive piece of equipment, which likely has $2 worth of parts to replace. It's extremely uncool to throw away a unit full of heavy metals and functional components over a dead cap.
I'd like to fix it, whether or not they want to help me. But I'm disappointed that they didn't offer and refused my first request for assistance.
Top international reviews
They both have 10 outlets but only half is backed by the battery on the CyberPower.
The APC unit front panle has all the information regarding the staus of the unit while the CyberPower unit only have the power on indicator light, and for the rest you must keep on pushing that Display button.
They both don't have provisions for larger plugs such as some AC adapters.
For long term storage the APC has a de-coupler that cut out the circuit to everything while the CyberPower you must remove the front panel to disconnect the battery terminals.
My non-scientific test of unplugging these units from the wall socket while I still download and work on my computer. I've my 30" Dell monitor, my X299 Core i& 7820X, and the cable modem all connected to these units. The APC lasted almost 45 minutes while the CyberPower lasted only 20 minutes.
The APC is a line-interactive UPS (more ideal) while the CyberPower is a standby type UPS hence the 1ms reaction time.
One last thing and it's the most important thing depending on your point-of-view. The included so-called surge protection warranty of $500,000 can only be applied if CyberPower determined that the power surge lasted less then 1ms for which the unit was designed. Anything longer than 1ms then that warranty is automatically voided. Again, that depends on their finding. By the way, a person must pay for shipping to them even if it has been determined to be under warranty.
As a consumer you decided what you wants to do with your money is all I've to says. However, the last time I checked on Amazon.ca the APC SmartUPS that used to cost around $700 is now $1,100 plus shipping. Have fun!
With this one though it lives up to the Pure Sine claims and I no longer have speaker buzz or screen flashes. Its activation is so fast now I don't know there's a power outage until it starts beeping at me.
The town/house I live in has numerous power brownouts/outages which is a killer for electronics. I’ve spent far too much on my equipment to not have something like this protecting it. I was kind of hesitant to buy this thinking that I might require more than 900W but, nope. It’s more than enough for me (with plenty to spare) and has saved me numerous times already. I’ve had it for almost two weeks now and it’s already kicked in 18 times. At the moment, I have a current, high-end gaming PC attached to this unit, my 60 inch flat screen tv, my modem, my 7.2 surround system and an external hard drive. I am barely going over 500W running everything fully. I am no expert in this field but I do a lot of gaming, Photoshop/Illustrator/Premiere work and this unit was able to handle it all with plenty to spare.
Seriously, if you love your equipment as much as I do then do yourself a favour and invest in something like this. It’s a small price to pay and very reassuring knowing that your equipment is always getting the proper voltage. Just the other day the power went out for about 10 minutes and I was still gaming (online) with a friend while my roommate was just sitting in the dark.
Pure sinewave, no electronic stairs, it make electricity cleaner than what come out of the plug wall
I bought mines on boxing days, they where below 200$ and I believe they go on sale every 2 years. 2018, I don't think they will be this year.
Cons: Wait for sales to buy! Only one usb plug in the ups to plug one computer, I do not have a computer with serial port to test the 2 pluged simultaniously. I would like to be able to plug multiple computer at the same time, ie. my desktop and my server.
Do not use the cable in/out for other use than a tv signal, even then I do not know if it is a good idea. I had internet speed issues because the wall plug was going in the ups before the modem. I had at best 1/10 of the speed and it was harder to diagnose because it was ok for the first months.
Final tought: I plan on buying again. The older one is doing great so far. My setup use around 200watts, that give me 30 minutes of battry time max, but I use around 10 to 15 minutes max to not overuse the battry ( lead acid ).
La alarma es muy estridente pero se puede apagar con un solo botón.
El único detalle malo es que, a pesar de tener dos puertos USB para cargar dispositivos, sólo permite cargar uno a la vez.
Si conectas dos aparatos a la vez (un celular y una tableta, por ejemplo) algo ocurre que no le da corriente a ninguno de los dos. Sólo da alimentación a un dispositivo conectado a cualquiera de los dos puertos.
Ademas brinda información bastante util, como el consumo en tiempo real, así como la duración de la bateria según la carga
What I received was: a 10 outlet, 900W, no tilt screen model.
I picked the top model and did not receive what they described in ad or in pictures.
NOT EXACTLY HAPPY about my purchase.
Also the other onscreen display shows what amount of your maximum capacity you are using which is also useful. The other bar shows how much battery power is charged and when it loses power it will show a countdown to minutes of power estimated to be left.
My pc isn't near the 900watts this can take, but i think having some headroom is important. My usage on idle with this is around 120-160watts, up at max usage it could hit 450-500watts which is the sweet spot I find. I had a slightly weaker one but it only maxed to 600watts which was a bit too close to my maximum usage on my pc.
These surge protectors and battery backup devices pay for themselves in the damage they save on your equipment and this one stands out. I suggest just price watching these and getting one on sale if you can. Full price they are a bit high.
Pros:
- A nice compact unit, relatively speaking of course. It sits on the flower under my computer desk
- Keeps several computers, a router, external drives and my monitors running more than long enough to safely shut things down during a power failure. Also good for recharging USB devices in the event of a power failure.
- Software support allows you to track power use of an attached computer (which ever device is attached to the rear USB port), and it gets updated enough to prevent any issues with OS updates.
Cons:
- Even with the alarm mode set to silent it still beeps in the event of a power loss until you stop it. What's the point of having a silent mode if it still beeps?
These are the items plugged into the UPS side of the unit.
Synology DS918+ (4 Drive NAS)
Synology DX517 (5 drive expansion unit)
YuanLey 6 Port Full Gigabit Ethernet PoE+ Switch - max 78W output,802.3af/at,Unmanaged
Bell HomeHub 3000 Modem/Router (Sagemcom F@st 5566 ADSL/VDSL modem)
3 - HikVision DS-2DE2A404IW-DE3 Security Cameras (powered PoE)
Total Load = 81 Watts (I thought it would be higher)
The CP1500PFCLCD system estimates for run time on battery varies from 75-80 minutes
I was able to test a power failure and show that the CP1500PFCLCD box was able to to signal to the DS918+ that the power had failed and that batteries are going to stop providing power to the DS918+ ( either the batteries are substantially drained or the a predesignated amount of time has elapsed) . This signal tells the DS918+ that it needs to initiate safe mode.
The DS918+ safely shut down the DX517 ... put itself into safe mode (in preparation for a power failure) and then signalled to the CP1500PFCLCD that it was ready for the CP1500PFCLCD to shut down.
The CP1500PFCLCD shut down and didn't awake until the power was restored. Since the DS918+ was configured to automatically restart after a power failure, it restarted ... and the rest of the equipment restated as normal.
All-in-all I am VERY PLEASED with the unit. I believe that it is a perfect match for my needs at an extremely reasonable price.
- The software, when plugged to my mac computer, caused some issues. I don't think it is stable.
- Please note that this is a "sinewave" UPS, please make sure that your devices support this, because some people complained that it caused them an issue with their electronics/computers devices!
- Also, regarding voltage regulation, you should know that the majority of these UPS devices can not guarantee a 100% regulated voltage. I think it can correct fluctuations not exceeding 15% but I could be wrong, again double check yourself before proceeding to buy.
- Overall, this is a good UPS and I would buy it again when it's on sale!