Everything worked as it should be out of the box. The only minor quirk I've would be to find a way to keep the display on permenently instead of 10 seconds at a time. However, it's lacking in a number of areas comparing it to my aging APC Smart-UPS 1500VA UPS for which it's replacing. Here's what I found:

They both have 10 outlets but only half is backed by the battery on the CyberPower.

The APC unit front panle has all the information regarding the staus of the unit while the CyberPower unit only have the power on indicator light, and for the rest you must keep on pushing that Display button.

They both don't have provisions for larger plugs such as some AC adapters.

For long term storage the APC has a de-coupler that cut out the circuit to everything while the CyberPower you must remove the front panel to disconnect the battery terminals.

My non-scientific test of unplugging these units from the wall socket while I still download and work on my computer. I've my 30" Dell monitor, my X299 Core i& 7820X, and the cable modem all connected to these units. The APC lasted almost 45 minutes while the CyberPower lasted only 20 minutes.

The APC is a line-interactive UPS (more ideal) while the CyberPower is a standby type UPS hence the 1ms reaction time.

One last thing and it's the most important thing depending on your point-of-view. The included so-called surge protection warranty of $500,000 can only be applied if CyberPower determined that the power surge lasted less then 1ms for which the unit was designed. Anything longer than 1ms then that warranty is automatically voided. Again, that depends on their finding. By the way, a person must pay for shipping to them even if it has been determined to be under warranty.



As a consumer you decided what you wants to do with your money is all I've to says. However, the last time I checked on Amazon.ca the APC SmartUPS that used to cost around $700 is now $1,100 plus shipping. Have fun!