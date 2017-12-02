Loading recommendations for you

CyberPower CP1500PFCLCD PFC Sinewave UPS System, 1500VA/1000W, 12 Outlets, AVR, Mini Tower

  • Make sure this fits by entering your model number.
  • 1500VA/1000W PFC Sine Wave Battery Backup Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) System - designed to support active PFC and conventional power supplies
  • 12 NEMA 5-15R Outlets: Six battery backup & surge protected outlets, six surge protected outlets safeguard servers, workstations, network devices, and telecom equipment. Two USB charge ports (one Type-A and one Type-C) power portable devices such as mobile phones and tablets, even during a utility power failure
  • Multifunction LCD Panel with Color Display: Displays immediate, detailed information on the UPS battery and power conditions. The color display quickly alerts users to potential problems before they can affect critical equipment and cause downtime. Screen tilts up to 17 degrees for easy viewing
  • Automatic Voltage Regulation (AVR): Corrects minor power fluctuations without switching to battery power, thereby extending the life of the battery
  • 3-YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDING THE BATTERY; $500,000 Connected Equipment Guarantee and FREE PowerPanel Personal Edition Management Software (Download)

  • CyberPower CP1500PFCLCD PFC Sinewave UPS System, 1500VA/1000W, 12 Outlets, AVR, Mini Tower
  • Cable Matters 6-Pack 16 AWG Heavy Duty 3 Prong AC Power Extension Cord (Power Extension Cable) in 1 Foot (NEMA 5-15P to NEMA 5-15R)
  • Cable Matters 2-Pack 4 Outlet Power Splitter Cord (Power Cord Splitter) 1.5 Feet
Customer Q&A's Customer Reviews

From the manufacturer

Uninterruptible Power Supply System

Why Do You Need a UPS System?

Even brief power outages can result in data loss or potential hardware damage. A UPS system provides battery backup power to keep your devices running during short outages and provides enough runtime to properly shut down electronics during extended outages.

CyberPower CP1500PFCLCD Battery Backup UPS system for Active PFC - Hotspots

The Advanced PFC Sinewave UPS Series

Where To Use

Desktop Computers and Home Office

Desktop Computers

Ensure seamless power to your PC and make certain you have time to safely shut down your system during a longer outage.

Home Networking/VoIP

Home Networking/VoIP

Keep your smart-home devices connected to your WIFI during power outages and brownouts.

Personal Electronics

Personal Electronics

Don’t let the game end when the power goes out. Backup battery power keeps gaming consoles, stereos, and chargers running.

Home Theaters

Home Theaters

Protect sensitive televisions, projectors, satellites, and cable boxes from power surges and spikes.

How long will the UPS power my systems after the power goes out?

Run times vary based on the power required by connected devices. This system is estimated run for 10 minutes at half load, 2.5 minutes for a full load. The LCD screen provides an estimated run time based on the required power usage during blackouts.

Can this UPS model be monitored?

The CP1500PFCLCD comes with a free download of PowerPanel Business that provides a user-friendly dashboard interface for controlling and monitoring the UPS.

Can the batteries on this UPS be replaced?

Yes, this unit can have the batteries replaced. The replacement battery cartridge is the CyberPower RB1290X2.

Do all of the outlets have battery backup power and surge protection?

No, not all of the outlets have battery backup power. The CP1500PFCLCD has six battery backup and surge protected outlets and six surge protected outlets.

How do I mute the alarms?

Press the mute button for two seconds to enable or disable audible alarm. The MUTE icon will appear on the LCD display when audible alarm is disabled.

CyberPower CP1500PFCLCD PFC Sinewave UPS System, 1500VA/1000W, 12 Outlets, AVR, Mini Tower
AmazonBasics Standby UPS 600VA 360W Surge Protector Battery Backup, 8 Outlets
CyberPower CP1500AVRLCD Intelligent LCD UPS System, 1500VA/900W, 12 Outlets, AVR, Mini-Tower
APC UPS, 1500VA UPS Battery Backup & Surge Protector, BX1500M Backup Battery, AVR, Dataline Protection and LCD Display, Back-UPS Pro Uninterruptible Power Supply
APC UPS, 600VA UPS Battery Backup & Surge Protector, BE600M1 Backup Battery with USB Charger Port, Uninterruptible Power Supply
CyberPower EC850LCD Ecologic UPS System, 850VA/510W, 12 Outlets, ECO Mode, Compact
Customer Rating 4.5 out of 5 stars (2931) 4.1 out of 5 stars (1481) 4.4 out of 5 stars (6322) 4.5 out of 5 stars (1449) 4.4 out of 5 stars (7107) 4.3 out of 5 stars (1419)
Price $209.95 $59.06 $154.95 $164.99 $60.49 $88.95
Shipping FREE Shipping. Details FREE Shipping. Details FREE Shipping. Details FREE Shipping. Details FREE Shipping. Details FREE Shipping. Details
Sold By Amazon.com Amazon.com Amazon.com Amazon.com Amazon.com Amazon.com
Item Dimensions 14.00 x 3.90 x 11.00 inches 10.70 x 6.10 x 3.14 inches 13.25 x 4.00 x 9.75 inches 15.04 x 3.94 x 9.84 inches 10.79 x 4.13 x 5.47 inches 12.20 x 7.00 x 3.10 inches
Item Weight 24.90 lbs 6.59 lbs 25.00 lbs 24.25 lbs 7.50 lbs 7.70 lbs
Product description

A mini-tower UPS with line interactive topology the CyberPower PFC Sinewave CP1500PFCLCD provides battery backup (using sine wave output) and surge protection for desktop computers workstations networking devices and home entertainment systems requiring active PFC power source compatibility The CP1500PFCLCD features an advanced multifunction control panel with a color LCD to quickly confirm status and alerts at-a-glance The screen tilts for easy viewing when the UPS is placed in a low position such as under a desk Two USB charge ports (one Type-A and one Type-C) power portable devices such as mobile phones and tablets even during a utility power failure The CP1500PFCLCD uses Automatic Voltage Regulation (AVR) to correct minor power fluctuations without switching to battery power which extends battery life AVR is essential in areas where power fluctuations occur frequently The CP1500PFCLCD comes with a three-year (including coverage of batteries) and a 500 000 Connected Equipment

Product information

Technical Specification

Specification Sheet [PDF]
User Guide [PDF]
User Manual [PDF]

Customer Questions & Answers
Customer reviews

4.5 out of 5 stars
4.5 out of 5
2,931 customer ratings
5 star
79%
4 star
9%
3 star
3%
2 star
2%
1 star
8%
Redfoot
1.0 out of 5 stars When the batteries become aged, the unit will turn off and kill power to your loads EVEN when the power is on!
Reviewed in the United States on December 2, 2017
Size: 1500VAStyle: SingleVerified Purchase
Dina
3.0 out of 5 stars Worked fine for awhile, but the warranty service is disappointing
Reviewed in the United States on December 4, 2017
Size: 1500VAStyle: SingleVerified Purchase
Stephen Mahanes
3.0 out of 5 stars the unit itself was good until it died. It lasted 5 years so maybe that's enough. But I wish I could fix it.
Reviewed in the United States on September 21, 2016
Size: 1500VAStyle: SingleVerified Purchase
Mary Jo McLaughlin
1.0 out of 5 stars Out of date product
Reviewed in the United States on July 10, 2017
Size: 1500VAStyle: SingleVerified Purchase
Pepe
1.0 out of 5 stars two F03 error codes
Reviewed in the United States on June 11, 2018
Size: 1500VAStyle: SingleVerified Purchase
M5CS
3.0 out of 5 stars You get what you pay for, no more no less...
Reviewed in Canada on April 11, 2019
Size: 1500VAStyle: SingleVerified Purchase
J-Bird
5.0 out of 5 stars Lives up to the Pure Sine claims and I no longer have speaker buzz or screen flashes
Reviewed in Canada on September 29, 2016
Size: 1500VAStyle: SingleVerified Purchase
Soundtrap
5.0 out of 5 stars I should have got one years ago!
Reviewed in Canada on October 28, 2017
Size: 1500VAStyle: SingleVerified Purchase
Nenito
5.0 out of 5 stars Happy with it so far
Reviewed in Canada on January 7, 2019
Size: 1500VAStyle: SingleVerified Purchase
Da
5.0 out of 5 stars I bought 2 at 2 years interval and I want one more!
Reviewed in Canada on December 4, 2018
Size: 1500VAStyle: SingleVerified Purchase
Adrian
3.0 out of 5 stars No carga dos dispositivos USB
Reviewed in Mexico on May 4, 2017
Size: 1500VAStyle: SingleVerified Purchase
Rodrigo Monge
5.0 out of 5 stars Excelente producto
Reviewed in Mexico on June 1, 2016
Size: 1500VAStyle: SingleVerified Purchase
MediaMaster007
5.0 out of 5 stars Amazing product , works amazingly well, highly recommend the backup power unit!
Reviewed in Canada on November 25, 2018
Size: 1500VAStyle: SingleVerified Purchase
Denise Salter
2.0 out of 5 stars Product description is NOT what I received
Reviewed in Canada on February 13, 2020
Size: 1500VAStyle: SingleVerified Purchase
Jagged
5.0 out of 5 stars Been using this since Nov 30 2015, works perfect and never failed to keep my PC running.
Reviewed in Canada on December 19, 2017
Size: 1500VAStyle: SingleVerified Purchase
Robert Disney
5.0 out of 5 stars Gives you enough time to power down your computers properly during power failures
Reviewed in Canada on December 23, 2019
Size: 1500VAStyle: SingleVerified Purchase
Peter Cox
3.0 out of 5 stars What you see is NOT what you get.
Reviewed in Canada on February 10, 2020
Size: 1500VAStyle: SingleVerified Purchase
GDan
5.0 out of 5 stars Works well with Synology equipment - Very Pleased
Reviewed in Canada on January 4, 2020
Size: 1500VAStyle: SingleVerified Purchase
ResearchAddict
5.0 out of 5 stars Great UPS with some nice features!
Reviewed in Canada on February 1, 2018
Size: 1500VAStyle: SingleVerified Purchase
the name
4.0 out of 5 stars Excellent but
Reviewed in Canada on December 9, 2019
Size: 1500VAStyle: SingleVerified Purchase
