The original Codenames is a very popular social deduction game. It is one that I have bought for my relatives who would never play something like Dominon but who were looking for a light, entertaining game to play with friends.



Codenames Pictures is basically the same game but with fewer cards in play which speeds up game play while making the play more complex and the cards show pictures instead of words. Many people find the pictures to be easier to play with than the original game with words. The game can be played with four or more people and although four is good because it works well, larger groups add more energy and fun to the game.



To play, you lay out a grid of 5 x 4 of the picture cards on a table top. The picture cards each have an image on them. Those playing form two teams and each team chooses a clue giver who draws a clue giver card. Each of these cards has a grid that corresponds to the picture cards which have been laid out. It shows neutral cards, the major spy card, and the blue and red cards. Each player gets a tile.



During each turn, the clue giver gives a one word clue about the card that his or her team should pick up based on the clue card. The clue will correspond to the picture on the card that the clue giver hopes that team will choose. The teammates talk it over and choose a card. If they pick the correct card, then the clue giver puts a token with their team color on that card. The same team can then go again. But, if they choose the card which belongs to the other team, then a token with the other team's color is put on the picture card and the turn is over. If the major spy card is chosen, then the game is instantly lost. This goes on until *. The winning team is the one with the most cards claimed.



The game is very entertaining and because the game play is quick, you can play several games quickly so that people can learn as they go.