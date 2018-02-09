-
Codenames Pictures
- Mechanics: words Association, deduction, team play
- Theme: spies, agents, revealing secret identities
- 2 to 8 or more players, ages 14 and up
Overview:
- Author: Vlaada Chvátil
- Year: 2016 (August)
- Players: 2–8+ (competitive: 4–8+)
- Age: 10+
- Theme: spies, agents
- Mechanics: team play, clue giving, picture association, deduction
Codenames Pictures
What are these strange symbols on the map? They code for locations where spies must contact secret agents!
Two rival spymasters know the agent in each location. They deliver coded messages telling their field operatives where to go for clandestine meetings. Operatives must be clever. A decoding mistake could lead to an unpleasant encounter with an enemy agent – or worse, with the assassin!
Both teams race to contact all their agents, but only one team can win.
Codenames: Pictures differs from the original Codenames - Pictures in that the agents are no longer represented by a single word, but by an image that contains multiple elements.
Components
-14 agent cards in two colors.
-1 double agent card.
-4 innocent bystander cards.
-1 assassin card.
-60 key cards.
-1 rulebook.
-1 card stand.
-140 cards with 280 pictures.
The two rival spymasters know the secret identities of 25 Agents. Their teammates know the Agents only by their code names. The teams compete to see who can make contact with all of their Agents first. Spymasters give one-word clues that can point to multiple pictures on the board. Their teammates try to guess the pictures of the right color while avoiding those that belong to the opposing team. And everyone wants to avoid the assassin. Code names pictures: win or lose, it's fun to figure out the clues.
High Recommended For: Families and for get togethers and for Classrooms.
Recommended For: More serious gamers who want a light-weight, less complex, but still somewhat puzzle-like game.
If you like this, you should get . . .: Codenames,USAopoly Disney Family Edition Codenames Card Game
Type of Game: Family / Party
Theme: Word
Main Mechanisms: Deduction, Tile Placement, Team
Fun factor: 7 out of 10
Players: 2 teams (4 - 8)
Playing Time: Short (15 minutes)
Complexity: Very Low (2 out of 10 - ten being extremely complex)
Component Quality: Very Good (8 out of 10)
Artwork: Good (6 out of 10)
OVERALL RATING: 7.5 out of 10
Codenames Pictures is basically the same game but with fewer cards in play which speeds up game play while making the play more complex and the cards show pictures instead of words. Many people find the pictures to be easier to play with than the original game with words. The game can be played with four or more people and although four is good because it works well, larger groups add more energy and fun to the game.
To play, you lay out a grid of 5 x 4 of the picture cards on a table top. The picture cards each have an image on them. Those playing form two teams and each team chooses a clue giver who draws a clue giver card. Each of these cards has a grid that corresponds to the picture cards which have been laid out. It shows neutral cards, the major spy card, and the blue and red cards. Each player gets a tile.
During each turn, the clue giver gives a one word clue about the card that his or her team should pick up based on the clue card. The clue will correspond to the picture on the card that the clue giver hopes that team will choose. The teammates talk it over and choose a card. If they pick the correct card, then the clue giver puts a token with their team color on that card. The same team can then go again. But, if they choose the card which belongs to the other team, then a token with the other team's color is put on the picture card and the turn is over. If the major spy card is chosen, then the game is instantly lost. This goes on until *. The winning team is the one with the most cards claimed.
The game is very entertaining and because the game play is quick, you can play several games quickly so that people can learn as they go.
Since this is a Vine review, I want to explain that I bought both of these games before the holidays and later was offered a free copy of the Pictures version through Vine after we had played it a few nights. I decided to get the second set since it was a hit so I could share with the family that loved it so much. This was our successful winter holiday 2016 game and I'll take it to the beach for our next family gathering this summer.
Yes. It is excellent, the pictures are varied and interesting, and it makes for an unexpectedly challenging and entertaining game. I highly recommend this game to anyone, whether you have played the original or not.