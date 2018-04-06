& FREE Shipping. Details & FREE Returns
DEWALT 20V (DCK940D2) Max Cordless Drill Combo Kit, 9-Tool

by DEWALT
4.7 out of 5 stars 523 ratings
  • DCD771 20 volt Max : 1/2 inches Drill Driver and DCF885 20 volt Max Impact Driver
  • DCS381 20 volt Max : Lith Recip Saw, and DCS393 20 volt MAX Lith Circular Saw
  • DCS355 20 volt Max : Lith Oscillating Tool, and DCL040 20 volt MAX Lith LED Worklight
  • DCG412 20 volt Max : Lith 4 1/2 inches Grinder, DCR006 20 volt MAX Lith Bluetooth Speaker, and DCD740 20 volt MAX Lith 3/8 inches Right Angle Drill
  • Includes 2) DCB203 20 volt MAX XR Batteries (2.0AH)
From the manufacturer

Compare with similar items


DEWALT 20V (DCK940D2) Max Cordless Drill Combo Kit, 9-Tool
DEWALT 20V MAX Cordless Drill Combo Kit, 5-Tool (DCK592L2)
DEWALT 20V MAX Cordless Drill Combo Kit, 2-Tool (DCK240C2)
DEWALT 20V MAX Combo Kit, Compact 4-Tool (DCK423D2)
PORTER-CABLE 20V MAX Cordless Drill Combo Kit, 8-Tool (PCCK6118)
DEWALT 20V MAX Cordless Drill Combo Kit, 10-Tool (DCK1020D2)
Customer Rating 4 out of 5 stars (501) 4 out of 5 stars (236) 4 out of 5 stars (3360) 4 out of 5 stars (396) 4 out of 5 stars (159) 4 out of 5 stars (311)
Price See price in cart See price in cart See price in cart $279.00 $269.40 $599.00
Shipping FREE Shipping on orders over $25 FREE Shipping on orders over $25 FREE Shipping on orders over $25 FREE Shipping on orders over $25 FREE Shipping on orders over $25 FREE Shipping on orders over $25
Sold By Amazon.com Amazon.com Amazon.com Amazon.com Amazon.com Amazon.com
Are batteries required? Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes
Battery Cell Composition Lithium Ion Lithium Ion Lithium Ion Lithium Ion Lithium Ion Lithium Ion
Included Components 1) DCD771 Drill/Driver, 1) DCF885 1/4" Impact Driver, 1) DCS381 Recip Saw, 1) DCS393 Circ Saw, 1) DCS355 Oscillating Tool, 1) DCL040 LED Worklight, 1) DCG412 Grinder, 1) DCR006 Bluetooth Speaker, 1) Right Angle Drill, 2) DCB203 20v MAX XR Batteries (2.0AH), charger, 6-1/2" Saw Blade, Side Handle (DCG412), Wrench (DCG412), Universal Accessory Adapter. Unit^Instruction Guide (1) DCF885 20v MAX Lithium Impact Driver, and (1) DCD771 20v Max Lithium Drill/Driver, (2) 20-Volt Maximum lithium-ion 1.3Ah battery packs, (1) 20-Volt Maximum charger and contractor bag. 1) DCD780 Drill/Driver, 1) DCS381 Recip Saw, 1) DCS393 Circ Saw, 1) DCL040 LED Worklight, 2) 20v batteries, 1) charger, 1)contractor bag (1) PCC601 drill/driver, (1) PCC641 impact driver, (1) PCC661 circ saw, (1) PCC671 recip saw (1) PCC710 oscillating tool, (1) PCC701 flashlight, (1) PCC650 jigsaw, (1) PCCW205B orbital sander, (1) 3AH battery, (1) 1.3AH battery, charger and bag DCD771 drill/driver, DCF885 impact driver, DCE100B blower, DCL040 light, DCR006 Bluetooth speaker, DCS355B oscillating tool, DCG412B grinder, DCS391B circ saw, DCS380B recip saw, DCB112 charger, DCV517, Batteries(2)
Item Dimensions 20 x 10 x 23 in 26.5 x 13.7 x 9.38 in 15.06 x 6.38 x 9.88 in 8 x 13 x 21 in 23 x 11.12 x 16.25 in 30 x 30 x 30 in
Item Weight 3 lbs 1 lb 23 lbs 37 lbs
Number of Pieces 9 5 6
Power Source Battery-powered electric-powered Battery-Powered battery-powered battery-powered
Voltage 20 volts 20 volts 20 volts 20 volts 20 volts 20 volts
Compare with similar items

Product description

Style:9 Tool Kit

The DEWALT DCK940D2 20V MAX Lithium Ion 9-Tool Combo Kit contains all the tools you need for any/all projects! The DCD771 20V MAX* Lithium Ion 1/2" Compact Drill Driver delivers 300 unit watts out (UWO) of power ability completing a wide range of applications. The DCF885 20V MAX* Lithium Ion 1/4" impact driver features 3 LED lights with 20 second delay to provide visibility without shadows. The DCS381 20V MAX* Lithium Ion Reciprocating Saw with keyless blade clamp allows for quick blade change without touching blade or reciprocating shaft, and the DCS393 20V MAX* Lithium Ion Circular Saw with 6-1/2" carbide blade can cut 2x4's at a 45deg angle in a single pass. The DCS355 20V MAX* Lithium Ion Oscillating tool QUICK-CHANGE Accessory System allows blades and attachments to be changed quickly without wrenches. The DCL040 20V MAX* Lithium Ion LED work light delivers 110 lumens of light output. The DCG412 20V MAX* Lithium Ion 4-1/2" Grinder 7,000 RPM motor provides high power for cutting and grinding applications. The DCR006 20V MAX* Bluetooth Jobsite Speaker allows you to stream music wirelessless from your smart phone or tablet, and finally, the DCD740 20V MAX* Lithium Ion 3/8"" Right Angle Drill provides dual speed ranges (0-650/0-2000) rpm for increased user flexibility for a wide range of applications. Includes: 1) DCD771 Drill/Driver, 1) DCF885 1/4" Impact Driver, 1) DCS381 Recip Saw, 1) DCS393 Circ Saw, 1) DCS355 Oscillating Tool, 1) DCL040 LED Worklight, 1) DCG412 Grinder, 1) DCR006 Bluetooth Speaker, 1) Right Angle Drill, 2) DCB203 20v MAX XR Batteries (2.0AH), charger, 6-1/2" Saw Blade, Side Handle (DCG412), Wrench (DCG412), Universal Accessory Adapter.

Product information

Style:9 Tool Kit

Technical Details

Technical Specification

Customer Questions & Answers
Customer reviews

4.7 out of 5 stars
4.7 out of 5
523 customer ratings
5 star
84%
4 star
10%
3 star
3%
2 star
2%
1 star
2%
Patricia
3.0 out of 5 stars There is a BIG difference between kit tools and bare (individual) tools.
Reviewed in the United States on April 6, 2018
Style: 9 Tool KitVerified Purchase
amazoncustomer
3.0 out of 5 stars beginner set, not meant for real work
Reviewed in the United States on September 5, 2018
Style: 9 Tool KitVerified Purchase
Melissa Ortiz
1.0 out of 5 stars Carpenter's review. False warranty
Reviewed in the United States on December 24, 2018
Style: 9 Tool KitVerified Purchase
Erik
4.0 out of 5 stars You'll need to buy your own batteries.
Reviewed in the United States on April 23, 2018
Style: 9 Tool KitVerified Purchase
Josafat Valle
5.0 out of 5 stars Perfect combo !
Reviewed in the United States on July 8, 2018
Style: 9 Tool KitVerified Purchase
SF
5.0 out of 5 stars Great set with everything I need!
Reviewed in the United States on December 12, 2018
Style: 9 Tool KitVerified Purchase
BatManCanCan
5.0 out of 5 stars like buying 5 bare tool items & getting free batteries & 4 other free tools!
Reviewed in the United States on August 15, 2018
Style: 9 Tool KitVerified Purchase
Gilles P.
5.0 out of 5 stars Très bons outils, client très satisfait.
Reviewed in Canada on October 28, 2019
Style: 9 Tool KitVerified Purchase
Amazon Customer
4.0 out of 5 stars Better price than local stores
Reviewed in Canada on November 5, 2019
Style: 9 Tool KitVerified Purchase
Kyle
5.0 out of 5 stars Great product!
Reviewed in Canada on January 2, 2020
Style: 9 Tool KitVerified Purchase
Collett K.
5.0 out of 5 stars Fast shipping
Reviewed in Canada on January 4, 2020
Style: 9 Tool KitVerified Purchase
Joseph Haden-Pawlowski
1.0 out of 5 stars Sawzall broke instantly first use
Reviewed in Canada on November 22, 2019
Style: 9 Tool KitVerified Purchase
Goran Danilovic
4.0 out of 5 stars dewalt combo kit
Reviewed in Canada on October 25, 2019
Style: 9 Tool KitVerified Purchase
Tracey Higgs
5.0 out of 5 stars Quick delivery
Reviewed in Canada on August 8, 2019
Style: 9 Tool KitVerified Purchase
Kevin Corcoran
4.0 out of 5 stars Great price
Reviewed in Canada on November 26, 2019
Style: 9 Tool KitVerified Purchase
Curtis
5.0 out of 5 stars DeWalt set
Reviewed in Canada on March 16, 2020
Style: 9 Tool KitVerified Purchase
Helen
5.0 out of 5 stars It was shipped to where I wanted it sent
Reviewed in Canada on December 24, 2019
Style: 9 Tool KitVerified Purchase
Gera
5.0 out of 5 stars Excelente
Reviewed in Mexico on January 6, 2020
Style: 9 Tool KitVerified Purchase
