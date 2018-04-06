DEWALT 20V (DCK940D2) Max Cordless Drill Combo Kit, 9-Tool

I wish I had watched your video before I purchased the DeWALT DCK940D2 20V MAX Lithium Ion 9-Tool Combo Kit. I made a couple of assumptions about this kit and that kinda came back to bite me in the a**. My mistake.



A few things:

(DCR006) Radio: doesn't charge tool batteries (HUGE let down). Also, doesn't sound that great BUT the Bluetooth feature is a plus.

(DCS393) Circular saw: Though not flimsy, the shoe longevity does worry me in regards to droppage and transport in the provided tool bags. My DC390 has the magnesium shoe. ALSO, the DCS393 doesn't come with a rip guide - I'm splitting hairs here but STILL.

(DCF885) Impact driver is fine though I actually feel that my 18v I.D. (DC825B) has a bit more power behind it.

(DCD771) Drill/driver: I knew kit came with the drill/driver, which is lame but I'd hoped it would be better than a mid-tier honey-do weekend warrior drill. Does what it is intended to do but a hammer drill would have made all the difference in this kit.

(DCL040) Worklight: surprisingly bright but I use a headlamp or a tactical flashlight that's slightly bigger than a AAA battery anyways. Fluff/bloat tool.

(DCG412) Angle grinder: still tears through batteries but I appreciate the quick-change wheel nut and better placed spindle lock button. Construction feels sold also. I'll probably continue to use my DW402 when an outlet is available.

(DCD740) Right angle drill/driver: I don't use this too much however this thing has gotten me through in a pinch.

(DCS355) Oscillating tool: I have been using a FEIN Multimaster 250 Start FMM250 for a while and its fine but the snap-back on the blade release lever will ding the fingers if you're not paying attention. The DeWalt DCS355 has a really-really convenient quick release lever and I love that. I also love the fact that it seems to take any brand of blade....so far.

(DCS381) Reciprocating saw: It does what it's supposed to do; I don't feel much difference from my DC385.



Personally, I'm on the fence with my satisfaction in regards to the DCK940D2 kit but leaning more towards unsatisfied. This kit is on the verge of chintzy with certain features like the circular saw shoe, inclusion of the drill/driver, continued inclusion of the awkward worklight and the fact that the sub-par sounding radio doesn't charge tool batteries. Knowing what I know now, I would have gone with the DCK694P2 kit and purchased the right-angle drill/driver separate if needed. I would have been much happier if they'd deleted the worklight, drill/driver and radio and instead provided a hammer drill (DCD985B-like series) or a dual charger but that's just me.

Hope this was a help.