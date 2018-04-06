|Part Number
|DCK940D2
|Item Weight
|41 pounds
|Product Dimensions
|20 x 10 x 23 inches
|California residents
|Click here for Proposition 65 warning
|Item model number
|DCK940D2
|Batteries
|2 Lithium ion batteries required. (included)
|Color
|Yellow/Black Lithium Ion 9-Tool Combo Kit
|Style
|9 Tool Kit
|Power Source
|Battery-powered
|Voltage
|20 volts
|Item Package Quantity
|1
|Number Of Pieces
|9
|Measurement System
|Metric
|Included Components
|1) DCD771 Drill/Driver, 1) DCF885 1/4" Impact Driver, 1) DCS381 Recip Saw, 1) DCS393 Circ Saw, 1) DCS355 Oscillating Tool, 1) DCL040 LED Worklight, 1) DCG412 Grinder, 1) DCR006 Bluetooth Speaker, 1) Right Angle Drill, 2) DCB203 20v MAX XR Batteries (2.0AH), charger, 6-1/2" Saw Blade, Side Handle (DCG412), Wrench (DCG412), Universal Accessory Adapter.
|Batteries Included?
|Yes
|Batteries Required?
|Yes
|Battery Cell Type
|Lithium Ion
|Warranty Description
|3 year limited warranty
DEWALT 20V (DCK940D2) Max Cordless Drill Combo Kit, 9-Tool
Price:
See price in cart
|
- Make sure this fits by entering your model number.
- DCD771 20 volt Max : 1/2 inches Drill Driver and DCF885 20 volt Max Impact Driver
- DCS381 20 volt Max : Lith Recip Saw, and DCS393 20 volt MAX Lith Circular Saw
- DCS355 20 volt Max : Lith Oscillating Tool, and DCL040 20 volt MAX Lith LED Worklight
- DCG412 20 volt Max : Lith 4 1/2 inches Grinder, DCR006 20 volt MAX Lith Bluetooth Speaker, and DCD740 20 volt MAX Lith 3/8 inches Right Angle Drill
- Includes 2) DCB203 20 volt MAX XR Batteries (2.0AH)
From the manufacturer
|
|
|
|
|
20V MAX* 1/4" Impact Driver
Compact for fitting in tight spaces and increasing productivity. Three LED lights make it ideal for working in the dark.
|
20V MAX* Reciprocating Saw
Features a 4-position blade clamp that allows for flush cutting and increased positional versatility with tool free blade changes.
|
20V MAX* Circular Saw
6-1/2" carbide blade can cut 2x4's at a 45-degree angle in a single pass.
|
20V MAX* XR Oscillating Multi-Tool
A single tool solution for many applications, including cutting, sanding, scraping, and mortar and grout removal. This will become your go-to solution when you need to get the job done quickly and easily.
|
|
|
|
|
20V MAX* Compact Drill/Driver
Lightweight design with high performance motor that delivers 300 unit watts of power out.
|
20V MAX* Grinder
Has an 8,000 RPM motor that provides high power for cutting and grinding applications.
|
Jobsite Bluetooth Speaker
Allows you to stream music wirelessly from your smartphone or tablet.
|
20V MAX* 3/8" Right Angle Drill/Driver
Provides dual speed ranges to increase user flexibility for a wide range of applications.
Product description
The DEWALT DCK940D2 20V MAX Lithium Ion 9-Tool Combo Kit contains all the tools you need for any/all projects! The DCD771 20V MAX* Lithium Ion 1/2" Compact Drill Driver delivers 300 unit watts out (UWO) of power ability completing a wide range of applications. The DCF885 20V MAX* Lithium Ion 1/4" impact driver features 3 LED lights with 20 second delay to provide visibility without shadows. The DCS381 20V MAX* Lithium Ion Reciprocating Saw with keyless blade clamp allows for quick blade change without touching blade or reciprocating shaft, and the DCS393 20V MAX* Lithium Ion Circular Saw with 6-1/2" carbide blade can cut 2x4's at a 45deg angle in a single pass. The DCS355 20V MAX* Lithium Ion Oscillating tool QUICK-CHANGE Accessory System allows blades and attachments to be changed quickly without wrenches. The DCL040 20V MAX* Lithium Ion LED work light delivers 110 lumens of light output. The DCG412 20V MAX* Lithium Ion 4-1/2" Grinder 7,000 RPM motor provides high power for cutting and grinding applications. The DCR006 20V MAX* Bluetooth Jobsite Speaker allows you to stream music wirelessless from your smart phone or tablet, and finally, the DCD740 20V MAX* Lithium Ion 3/8"" Right Angle Drill provides dual speed ranges (0-650/0-2000) rpm for increased user flexibility for a wide range of applications. Includes: 1) DCD771 Drill/Driver, 1) DCF885 1/4" Impact Driver, 1) DCS381 Recip Saw, 1) DCS393 Circ Saw, 1) DCS355 Oscillating Tool, 1) DCL040 LED Worklight, 1) DCG412 Grinder, 1) DCR006 Bluetooth Speaker, 1) Right Angle Drill, 2) DCB203 20v MAX XR Batteries (2.0AH), charger, 6-1/2" Saw Blade, Side Handle (DCG412), Wrench (DCG412), Universal Accessory Adapter.
A few things:
(DCR006) Radio: doesn't charge tool batteries (HUGE let down). Also, doesn't sound that great BUT the Bluetooth feature is a plus.
(DCS393) Circular saw: Though not flimsy, the shoe longevity does worry me in regards to droppage and transport in the provided tool bags. My DC390 has the magnesium shoe. ALSO, the DCS393 doesn't come with a rip guide - I'm splitting hairs here but STILL.
(DCF885) Impact driver is fine though I actually feel that my 18v I.D. (DC825B) has a bit more power behind it.
(DCD771) Drill/driver: I knew kit came with the drill/driver, which is lame but I'd hoped it would be better than a mid-tier honey-do weekend warrior drill. Does what it is intended to do but a hammer drill would have made all the difference in this kit.
(DCL040) Worklight: surprisingly bright but I use a headlamp or a tactical flashlight that's slightly bigger than a AAA battery anyways. Fluff/bloat tool.
(DCG412) Angle grinder: still tears through batteries but I appreciate the quick-change wheel nut and better placed spindle lock button. Construction feels sold also. I'll probably continue to use my DW402 when an outlet is available.
(DCD740) Right angle drill/driver: I don't use this too much however this thing has gotten me through in a pinch.
(DCS355) Oscillating tool: I have been using a FEIN Multimaster 250 Start FMM250 for a while and its fine but the snap-back on the blade release lever will ding the fingers if you're not paying attention. The DeWalt DCS355 has a really-really convenient quick release lever and I love that. I also love the fact that it seems to take any brand of blade....so far.
(DCS381) Reciprocating saw: It does what it's supposed to do; I don't feel much difference from my DC385.
Personally, I'm on the fence with my satisfaction in regards to the DCK940D2 kit but leaning more towards unsatisfied. This kit is on the verge of chintzy with certain features like the circular saw shoe, inclusion of the drill/driver, continued inclusion of the awkward worklight and the fact that the sub-par sounding radio doesn't charge tool batteries. Knowing what I know now, I would have gone with the DCK694P2 kit and purchased the right-angle drill/driver separate if needed. I would have been much happier if they'd deleted the worklight, drill/driver and radio and instead provided a hammer drill (DCD985B-like series) or a dual charger but that's just me.
Hope this was a help.
Updated***
I've had the set for 13 months now. The reciprocating saw broke down on me but DeWalt fixed that for free because it was after 6 months of use. But the impact drill just broke on me. I brought it to the DeWalt service Center and they told me they're tools only have a one year warranty even though in the description it says 3 year limited warranty. They told me the switch went bad on my drill and the part cost $70. Changed my review to a one-star because of the misleading warranty information.
Top international reviews
j'ai demandé de l'aide lundi et mardi après midi je recevais les outils de remplacement, vraiment un service hors pair, les outils sont super et le service AAAAA ***** 5 étoiles.