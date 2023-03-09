This fits your .

Lightweight and Compact: Mini 3 weighs under 249 g. Perfect for taking with you on your adventures, from hikes, road trips, and beach days.

Extended Battery Life: With up to 38 minutes of battery life, you can take Mini 3 out at every stop along the way or fly long flights without worrying about the battery.

Stunning Imagery: Film in 4K HDR Video for crystal clear aerial shots. Capture details in highlights and shadows, both day and night.

Capture Height, Be Social: With True Vertical Shooting, you can easily capture tall landmarks like skyscrapers and waterfalls. And after capturing, it's in the perfect orientation to post to Instagram or TikTok.

Focus on the moment: Epic shots are at your fingertips. Use QuickShots to choose dynamic flight patterns or capture a stunning view with Panorama.

Flying is a Breeze: Don't let a little wind get in your way. Mini 3 is resistant to 38kph winds (level 5), so you can stay steady and capture your shot.

Includes DJI RC-N1 allowing you to pack light and enjoy the creative experience.