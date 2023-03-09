Add to your order
& FREE Shipping
DJI Mini 3 - Lightweight and Foldable Mini Camera Drone with 4K HDR Video, 38-min Flight Time, True Vertical Shooting, and Intelligent Features
Learn more
|Brand
|DJI
|Video Capture Resolution
|4K HD
|Included Components
|DJI Mini 3 x1, Screwdriver x1, Type-C to Type-C PD Cable x1, DJI RC-N1 RC Cable (USB Type-C Connector) x1, DJI RC-N1 RC Cable (Lightning Connector) x1, Intelligent Flight Battery x1, DJI RC-N1 RC Cable (Standard Micro-USB Connector) x1, Gimbal Protector x1, DJI RC-N1 Remote Controller x1, Spare Propellers (Pair) x1, Spare Screws x6 See more
|Item Weight
|634 Grams
|Control Type
|Remote Control
|Media Type
|SD
|Battery Cell Composition
|Lithium Ion
|Are Batteries Included
|Yes
|Remote Control Included?
|Yes
|Rechargeable Battery Included
|Yes
About this item
- Make sure this fits by entering your model number.
- Lightweight and Compact: Mini 3 weighs under 249 g. Perfect for taking with you on your adventures, from hikes, road trips, and beach days.
- Extended Battery Life: With up to 38 minutes of battery life, you can take Mini 3 out at every stop along the way or fly long flights without worrying about the battery.
- Stunning Imagery: Film in 4K HDR Video for crystal clear aerial shots. Capture details in highlights and shadows, both day and night.
- Capture Height, Be Social: With True Vertical Shooting, you can easily capture tall landmarks like skyscrapers and waterfalls. And after capturing, it's in the perfect orientation to post to Instagram or TikTok.
- Focus on the moment: Epic shots are at your fingertips. Use QuickShots to choose dynamic flight patterns or capture a stunning view with Panorama.
- Flying is a Breeze: Don't let a little wind get in your way. Mini 3 is resistant to 38kph winds (level 5), so you can stay steady and capture your shot.
- Includes DJI RC-N1 allowing you to pack light and enjoy the creative experience.
- DJI Mini 3's flight time can be extended up to 51 mins with the Intelligent Flight Battery Plus (sold separately and only in select countries), but the aircraft will weigh more than 249 g.
Fly responsibly
The Federal Aviation Administration requires registration of many drones flown in the US, for hobby or commercial purposes. To learn more about drone registration requirements, visit the Federal Aviation Administration’s drone page https://www.faa.gov/uas/.
Compare with similar items
DJI Mini 3 | Premier Entry-Level Camera Drone
Which is the Best for You?
|
DJI Mini 3
|
DJI Mini 2
|
DJI Mini 3 Pro
|
DJI Air 2S
|
Weight
|Under 249 g
|Under 249 g
|Under 249 g
|595 g
|
Flight Time
|Optional 38/51-min flight time
|31 mins
|Optional 34/47-min flight time
|31 mins
|
CMOS
|1/1.3-inch CMOS
|1/2.3-inch CMOS
|1/1.3-inch CMOS
|1-inch CMOS
|
Resolution
|12 MP
|12 MP
|48 MP
|20 MP
|
Aperture
|f/1.7
|f/2.8
|f/1.7
|f/2.8
|
FOV
|82.1°
|83°
|82.1°
|88°
|
Video Specifications
|4K/30fps
|4K/30fps
|4K/60fps
|5.4K/30fps, 4K/60fps
|
Max Transmission Distance
|DJI O2, up to 10 km
|DJI O2, up to 10 km
|DJI O3, up to 12 km
|DJI O3, up to 12 km
|
Obstacle Sensing
|Downward
|Downward
|Forward/backward/downward
|Four-Directional sensing
|
True Vertical Shooting
|True Vertical Shooting
|✘
|True Vertical Shooting
|✘
|
MasterShots
|✘
|✘
|✔
|✔
|
FocusTrack
|✘
|✘
|✔
|✔