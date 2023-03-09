Add to your order

Coverage for accidental damage including drops, spills, and broken parts, as well as breakdowns (plans vary)
24/7 support when you need it.
Quick, easy, and frustration-free claims.
Cover this product:
2-Year Protection $42.99
3-Year Protection $57.99

Add to your order


from
Added to Cart
FREE Returns
Return this item for free
  • Free returns are available for the shipping address you chose. You can return the item for any reason in new and unused condition: no shipping charges
  • Learn more about free returns.
FREE delivery Wednesday, March 15
Or fastest delivery Tuesday, March 14. Order within 11 hrs 31 mins
In Stock
[{"displayPrice":"$469.00","priceAmount":469.00,"currencySymbol":"$","integerValue":"469","decimalSeparator":".","fractionalValue":"00","symbolPosition":"left","hasSpace":false,"showFractionalPartIfEmpty":true,"offerListingId":"UorYdvg8pVCTfHRCaPXO8rYDnOtRIONhczaz1E6np8Otbgox5HcFnyTMh%2FAyYnZdvUutxVUkaz6d96zjxOeN4ZkPDR3%2FRnANmXCi6v7IOlT3iSG2%2FCQ1b93dFTA60loTApaKSXHfLLcPtpE%2FO5wN2A%3D%3D","locale":"en-US","buyingOptionType":"NEW"},{"displayPrice":"$450.24","priceAmount":450.24,"currencySymbol":"$","integerValue":"450","decimalSeparator":".","fractionalValue":"24","symbolPosition":"left","hasSpace":false,"showFractionalPartIfEmpty":true,"offerListingId":"UorYdvg8pVCTfHRCaPXO8rYDnOtRIONhAaJnuAgIpEw4VrrF%2Fkhjt0HppNLU08I4Evjv3Yj1o4%2BmxVKuVXiw%2F5GREVUkO6Avy5cPtFCbDQH2%2BsvGQ2j8EceBoI%2F6qMHkQdXHHZYYJYA2aNC%2F14dBbA03%2Fr7xPGNhDQuJb7%2FpsCzPy0OEbUmg5TdqK5E3X2M5","locale":"en-US","buyingOptionType":"USED"}]
$$469.00 () Includes selected options. Includes initial monthly payment and selected options. Details
Price
Subtotal
$$469.00
Subtotal
Initial payment breakdown
Shipping cost, delivery date, and order total (including tax) shown at checkout.
Payment
Secure transaction
Your transaction is secure
We work hard to protect your security and privacy. Our payment security system encrypts your information during transmission. We don’t share your credit card details with third-party sellers, and we don’t sell your information to others. Learn more
Ships from
Amazon.com
Sold by
Amazon.com
Returns
Eligible for Return, Refund or Replacement within 30 days of receipt
This item can be returned in its original condition for a full refund or replacement within 30 days of receipt.
Read full return policy
Support
Free Amazon product support included
What's Product Support?
In the event your product doesn’t work as expected, or you’d like someone to walk you through set-up, Amazon offers free product support over the phone on eligible purchases for up to 90 days.
To access this option, go to Your Orders and choose Get product support.
Gift options
Add at checkout
Payment
Secure transaction
We work hard to protect your security and privacy. Our payment security system encrypts your information during transmission. We don’t share your credit card details with third-party sellers, and we don’t sell your information to others. Learn more
Ships from
Amazon.com
Sold by
Amazon.com
Returns
Eligible for Return, Refund or Replacement within 30 days of receipt
This item can be returned in its original condition for a full refund or replacement within 30 days of receipt.
Read full return policy
Support
Free Amazon product support included
In the event your product doesn’t work as expected, or you’d like someone to walk you through set-up, Amazon offers free product support over the phone on eligible purchases for up to 90 days.
To access this option, go to Your Orders and choose Get product support.
Gift options
Add at checkout
DJI Mini 3 - Lightweight ... has been added to your Cart
Include
Add a Protection Plan:
Add to your order

2 Year Toys Accident Protection Plan

from Asurion, LLC
(32)
  • NO ADDITIONAL COST: You pay $0 for repairs – parts, labor and shipping included.
  • COVERAGE: Plan starts on the date of purchase. If portable, drops, spills and cracked screens due to normal use are covered from day one. Malfunctions covered after the manufacturer's warranty.
  • EASY CLAIMS PROCESS: File a claim anytime online at www.Asurion.com/Amazon or by phone. Most claims approved within minutes. If we can’t repair it, we’ll send you an Amazon e-gift card for the purchase price of your covered product or replace it.
  • EXPERT TECH HELP: Real experts are available 24/7 to help with set-up, connectivity issues, troubleshooting and much more.
  • TERMS & DETAILS: More information about this protection plan is available within the “Product guides and documents” section. Simply click “User Guide” for more info. Asurion will also email your plan confirmation with Terms & Conditions to the address associated with your Amazon account within 24 hours of purchase (if you do not see this email, please check your spam folder). Contact us if you cannot locate your plan confirmation and Terms & Conditions via email at AmazonFeedback@Asurion.com.
Learn more

3 Year Toys Accident Protection Plan

from Asurion, LLC
(225)
  • NO ADDITIONAL COST: You pay $0 for repairs – parts, labor and shipping included.
  • COVERAGE: Plan starts on the date of purchase. If portable, drops, spills and cracked screens due to normal use are covered from day one. Malfunctions covered after the manufacturer's warranty.
  • EASY CLAIMS PROCESS: File a claim anytime online at www.Asurion.com/Amazon or by phone. Most claims approved within minutes. If we can’t repair it, we’ll send you an Amazon e-gift card for the purchase price of your covered product or replace it.
  • EXPERT TECH HELP: Real experts are available 24/7 to help with set-up, connectivity issues, troubleshooting and much more.
  • TERMS & DETAILS: More information about this protection plan is available within the “Product guides and documents” section. Simply click “User Guide” for more info. Asurion will also email your plan confirmation with Terms & Conditions to the address associated with your Amazon account within 24 hours of purchase (if you do not see this email, please check your spam folder). Contact us if you cannot locate your plan confirmation and Terms & Conditions via email at AmazonFeedback@Asurion.com.
Learn more
FREE delivery Wednesday, March 15. Order within 11 hrs 31 mins
Only 7 left in stock - order soon
[{"displayPrice":"$469.00","priceAmount":469.00,"currencySymbol":"$","integerValue":"469","decimalSeparator":".","fractionalValue":"00","symbolPosition":"left","hasSpace":false,"showFractionalPartIfEmpty":true,"offerListingId":"UorYdvg8pVCTfHRCaPXO8rYDnOtRIONhczaz1E6np8Otbgox5HcFnyTMh%2FAyYnZdvUutxVUkaz6d96zjxOeN4ZkPDR3%2FRnANmXCi6v7IOlT3iSG2%2FCQ1b93dFTA60loTApaKSXHfLLcPtpE%2FO5wN2A%3D%3D","locale":"en-US","buyingOptionType":"NEW"},{"displayPrice":"$450.24","priceAmount":450.24,"currencySymbol":"$","integerValue":"450","decimalSeparator":".","fractionalValue":"24","symbolPosition":"left","hasSpace":false,"showFractionalPartIfEmpty":true,"offerListingId":"UorYdvg8pVCTfHRCaPXO8rYDnOtRIONhAaJnuAgIpEw4VrrF%2Fkhjt0HppNLU08I4Evjv3Yj1o4%2BmxVKuVXiw%2F5GREVUkO6Avy5cPtFCbDQH2%2BsvGQ2j8EceBoI%2F6qMHkQdXHHZYYJYA2aNC%2F14dBbA03%2Fr7xPGNhDQuJb7%2FpsCzPy0OEbUmg5TdqK5E3X2M5","locale":"en-US","buyingOptionType":"USED"}]
$$469.00 () Includes selected options. Includes initial monthly payment and selected options. Details
Price
Subtotal
$$469.00
Subtotal
Initial payment breakdown
Shipping cost, delivery date, and order total (including tax) shown at checkout.
Add an Accessory:
DJI Mini 3 Pro Intelligent Flight Battery
$64.99
Added to Cart
DJI Mini 3 Pro Intelligent Flight Battery Plus
$94.99
Added to Cart
DJI Mini 3 Series 360° Propeller Guard
$31.00
Added to Cart
DJI Mini 3 Pro Two-Way Charging Hub
$48.96
Added to Cart
New & Used (10) from
$450.24  & FREE Shipping.
Other Sellers on Amazon
Added
$474.56
& FREE Shipping
Sold by: Adorama
Sold by: Adorama
(577281 ratings)
87% positive over last 12 months
Only 2 left in stock - order soon.
Shipping rates and Return policy
Have one to sell?
Sell on Amazon

DJI Mini 3 - Lightweight and Foldable Mini Camera Drone with 4K HDR Video, 38-min Flight Time, True Vertical Shooting, and Intelligent Features

4.7 out of 5 stars 17,705 ratings
Deal
-16% $469.00
List Price: $559.00

The List Price is the suggested retail price of a new product as provided by a manufacturer, supplier, or seller. Except for books, Amazon will display a List Price if the product was purchased by customers on Amazon or offered by other retailers at or above the List Price in at least the past 90 days. List prices may not necessarily reflect the product's prevailing market price.
Learn more
FREE Returns
Return this item for free
  • Free returns are available for the shipping address you chose. You can return the item for any reason in new and unused condition: no shipping charges
  • Learn more about free returns.
Available at a lower price from other sellers that may not offer free Prime shipping.
DJI Mini 3

Enhance your purchase

About this item

    This fits your .
  • Make sure this fits by entering your model number.
  • Lightweight and Compact: Mini 3 weighs under 249 g. Perfect for taking with you on your adventures, from hikes, road trips, and beach days.
  • Extended Battery Life: With up to 38 minutes of battery life, you can take Mini 3 out at every stop along the way or fly long flights without worrying about the battery.
  • Stunning Imagery: Film in 4K HDR Video for crystal clear aerial shots. Capture details in highlights and shadows, both day and night.
  • Capture Height, Be Social: With True Vertical Shooting, you can easily capture tall landmarks like skyscrapers and waterfalls. And after capturing, it's in the perfect orientation to post to Instagram or TikTok.
  • Focus on the moment: Epic shots are at your fingertips. Use QuickShots to choose dynamic flight patterns or capture a stunning view with Panorama.
  • Flying is a Breeze: Don't let a little wind get in your way. Mini 3 is resistant to 38kph winds (level 5), so you can stay steady and capture your shot.
  • Includes DJI RC-N1 allowing you to pack light and enjoy the creative experience.
  • DJI Mini 3's flight time can be extended up to 51 mins with the Intelligent Flight Battery Plus (sold separately and only in select countries), but the aircraft will weigh more than 249 g.

Consider a similar item

(95)
$269.69
Climate Pledge Friendly Climate Pledge Friendly

Frequently bought together

  • DJI Mini 3 - Lightweight and Foldable Mini Camera Drone with 4K HDR Video, 38-min Flight Time, True Vertical Shooting, and In
  • +
  • DJI Mini 3 Pro Intelligent Flight Battery Plus
  • +
  • SanDisk 128GB Extreme microSDXC UHS-I Memory Card with Adapter - Up to 160MB/s, C10, U3, V30, 4K, A2, Micro SD - SDSQXA1-128G
Total price:
To see our price, add these items to your cart.
Choose items to buy together.

From the brand

Previous page
  2. DJI

    Creativity is at the heart of every dream. Every idea, every groundbreaking leap that changes our world starts with the vision of talented creators.

    At DJI, we give these creators the tools they need to bring their ideas to life.

  3. 163
    260.5
    169
    162

    Camera Drones

    Visit the Store

  4. 306
    全能套AC202
    PO2
    AC202 标准

    Handheld & Action

    Visit the Store

  5. RS 3
    rs 3 pro
    rs c2
    ronin sc

    Professional Handheld

    Visit the Store

  6. mic
    dji rc
    mini 3 pro fly more
    mini 2 battery

    Top Accessories

    Visit the Store

Next page

Compare with similar items


DJI Mini 3 - Lightweight and Foldable Mini Camera Drone with 4K HDR Video, 38-min Flight Time, True Vertical Shooting, and Intelligent Features
DJI Mini 3 Pro (DJI RC) – Lightweight and Foldable Camera Drone with 4K/60fps Video, 48MP Photo, 34-min Flight Time, Tri-Directional Obstacle Sensing, Ideal for Aerial Photography and Social Media
DJI Mini 2 Ultralight & Foldable Drone Quadcopter with Remote Controller - Gray (Renewed)
DJI Mini 3 Drone with RC-N1 Remote Controller Bundle with 128GB microSD Card, Shoulder Bag, Anti-Collision Light, Landing Pad
DJI Mini 3 Camera Drone 4K HDR Quadcopter with RC Smart Remote Controller + Fly More Kit CP.MA.00000613.01 with Extended Protection Bundle with Deco Gear Backpack + Accessories
DJI Mini 3 Pro (DJI RC) & Fly More Kit Plus – Lightweight and Foldable Camera Drone with 4K/60fps Video, 47-min Flight Time, Tri-Directional Obstacle Sensing, Ideal for Aerial Photography
Customer Rating 4.7 out of 5 stars (17705) 4.6 out of 5 stars (4287) 4.3 out of 5 stars (107) (0) 3.9 out of 5 stars (51) 4.8 out of 5 stars (353)
Price $469.00 $909.00 $399.00 $512.20 $999.00 $1,158.00
Sold By Amazon.com Amazon.com FlySafe CR Adorama Beach Camera Same Day Shipping Amazon.com
Are batteries included? Yes Yes No Yes Yes Yes
Brand Name DJI DJI DJI DJI DJI DJI
Control Type Remote Control Remote Control Remote Control Remote Control Remote Control Remote Control
Item Weight 1.40 lbs 0.55 lbs 2.00 lbs 3.44 lbs 0.55 lbs
Media Type SD Micro SD SD SD SD SD
Video Capture Resolution 4K HD 4K HD 720p 4K HD 4K 4K HD
Compare with similar items

From the manufacturer

DJI Mini 3 | Premier Entry-Level Camera Drone

mini 3 banner 2
mini 3 banner 3
mini3 banner 4
163 new
51 MIN

Which is the Best for You?

mini 3

DJI Mini 3

mini 2

DJI Mini 2

mini 3 pro

DJI Mini 3 Pro

mini air 2s

DJI Air 2S

Weight
Under 249 g Under 249 g Under 249 g 595 g
Flight Time
Optional 38/51-min flight time 31 mins Optional 34/47-min flight time 31 mins
CMOS
1/1.3-inch CMOS 1/2.3-inch CMOS 1/1.3-inch CMOS 1-inch CMOS
Resolution
12 MP 12 MP 48 MP 20 MP
Aperture
f/1.7 f/2.8 f/1.7 f/2.8
FOV
82.1° 83° 82.1° 88°
Video Specifications
4K/30fps 4K/30fps 4K/60fps 5.4K/30fps, 4K/60fps
Max Transmission Distance
DJI O2, up to 10 km DJI O2, up to 10 km DJI O3, up to 12 km DJI O3, up to 12 km
Obstacle Sensing
Downward Downward Forward/backward/downward Four-Directional sensing
True Vertical Shooting
True Vertical Shooting True Vertical Shooting
MasterShots
FocusTrack