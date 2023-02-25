Add to your order

DJI Mini 3 Pro Fly More Kit, Includes Two Intelligent Flight Batteries, a Two-Way Charging Hub, Data Cable, Shoulder Bag, Spare propellers, and Screws ,Black
$185.05
DJI Mini 3 Pro Fly More Kit Plus, Includes Two Intelligent Flight Batteries Plus, a Two-Way Charging Hub, Data Cable, Shoulder Bag, Spare propellers, and Screws, Black
$249.00
DJI Mini 3 Pro Intelligent Flight Battery
$64.99
DJI Mini 3 Pro Intelligent Flight Battery Plus
$94.99
DJI Mini 3 Pro (DJI RC) – Lightweight and Foldable Camera Drone with 4K/60fps Video, 48MP Photo, 34-min Flight Time, Tri-Directional Obstacle Sensing, Ideal for Aerial Photography and Social Media

DJI Mini 3 Pro (DJI RC)

  • Care-free Creation - Weighing less than 249 g, Mini 3 Pro doesn't require registration in most countries and regions. The foldable and compact design also makes it easy to carry on any adventure.
  • Seriously Pro Shots - Capture your world in remarkable detail with 4K/60fps video and 48MP photos. The advanced camera system supports dual native ISO and f/1.7 aperture for high-quality imagery, night and day.
  • Perfect Portraits in a Tap - The redesigned DJI Mini 3 Pro offers True Vertical Shooting for portrait shots, ideal for social media. The gimbal rotates 90, so you don't have to compromise image quality.
  • Sweet Air Time - Enjoy an extended flight time of up to 34 minutes and capture and explore more of your surroundings.
  • Fly with Confidence - DJI Mini 3 Pro features tri-directional obstacle sensing and APAS 4.0, bringing unrivaled safety to the Mini series.
  • Create and Share On the Go - DJI Mini 3 Pro offers an extensive range of intelligent features including FocusTrack, True Vertical Shooting, MasterShots, Timelapse, QuickTransfer, and more.
  • Includes the new DJI RC, which has the DJI Fly App pre-installed and a built-in 5.5-inch HD display for crisp viewing even in direct sunlight.
  DJI Mini 3 Pro (DJI RC) – Lightweight and Foldable Camera Drone with 4K/60fps Video, 48MP Photo, 34-min Flight Time, Tri-Dire
  • +
  DJI Mini 3 Pro Fly More Kit Plus, Includes Two Intelligent Flight Batteries Plus, a Two-Way Charging Hub, Data Cable, Shoulde
  • +
  PNY 256GB Elite-X Class 10 U3 V30 microSDXC Flash Memory Card - 100MB/s, Class 10, U3, V30, A1, 4K UHD, Full HD, UHS-I, micro
Total price:
To see our price, add these items to your cart.
Choose items to buy together.

DJI Mini 3 Pro | Fly Mini, Create Big

DJI Mini 3 Pro
DJI Mini 3 Pro
DJI Mini 3 Pro
Camera Drone
mini 3 pro

Which is the Best for You?

MINI 3 PRO RC

DJI Mini 3 Pro (DJI RC)

MINI 2 Single

DJI Mini 2

mini se

DJI Mini SE

DJI Air 2S

DJI Air 2S

DJI air 2

DJI Mavic Air 2

DJI Mavic 3

DJI Mavic 3

DJI fpv

DJI FPV Combo

Dimensions (folded)
145 × 90 × 62 mm 138 × 81 × 58 mm 138 × 81 × 58 mm 180 × 97 × 77 mm 180 × 79 × 84 mm 221 × 96 × 90 mm 178 × 232 × 127 mm
Takeoff Weight
<249 g <249 g <249 g 595 g 570 g 895 g 795 g
Max Flight Time
Optional 34/47-min flight time 31 minutes 30 minutes 31 minutes 34 minutes 46 minutes 20 minutes
Photography
1/1.3'' CMOS, 48MP JPEG/DNG 1/2.3" CMOS, 12MP, JPEG/RAW 1/2.3" CMOS, 12MP, JPEG 1” CMOS, 20MP, JPEG/RAW 1/2'' CMOS, 48MP, JPEG/RAW 4/3'' CMOS, 20 MP, JPEG/DNG 1/2.3” CMOS, 12MP, JPEG
Lens
Aperture: f/1.7 Aperture: f/2.8 Aperture: f/2.8 Aperture: f/2.8 Aperture: f/2.8 Aperture: f/2.8 to f/11 Aperture: f/2.8
Video
Up to 4K/60fps, 4K/30fps HDR 4K/30 fps 2.7K/30fps 5.4K/30fps 4K/60fps 5.1K/50fps, 4K/120fps 4K/60 fps
Obstacle Sensing
Forward/backward/downward Downward Downward 4-Directional Obstacle Sensing Forward + Backward + Downward Complete Omnidirectional Forward + Downward
Max Transmission Distance
OcuSync 3.0, 1080p/30fps,12 km OcuSync 2.0, 720p, 10 km Wifi, 720p, 4 km OcuSync 3.0, 1080p, 12 km OcuSync 2.0, 1080p, 10 km O3+, 1080p, 15 km OcuSync 3.0, 10 km
Wind Resistance
Level 5 Level 5 Level 5 Level 5 Level 5 Level 6 Level 6
ActiveTrack
ActiveTrack 4.0 ActiveTrack 4.0 ActiveTrack 3.0 ActiveTrack 5.0
True Vertical Shooting

Product Description

Overview

The mini-sized, mega-capable DJI Mini 3 Pro is just as powerful as it is portable. Weighing less than 249 g and with upgraded safety features, it's not only regulation-friendly, it's also the safest in its series. With a 1/1.3-inch sensor and top-tier features, it redefines what it means to fly Mini.

Note

1. Standard aircraft weight (including DJI Mini 3 Pro Intelligent Flight Battery, propellers, and a microSD card). The actual product weight may vary due to differences in batch materials and external factors. Registration is not required in some countries and regions. Check local rules and regulations before use.
2. APAS 4.0 is not available while recording 4K/48fps, 4K/50fps, 4K/60fps, 2.7K/48fps, 2.7K/50fps, 2.7K/60fps and 1080p/120fps video.
3. HDR video does not support video recording at over 30fps.
4. FocusTrack is not available while recording 4K/48fps, 4K/50fps, 4K/60fps, 2.7K/48fps, 2.7K/50fps, 2.7K/60fps, 1080p/48fps, 1080p/50fps, 1080p/60fps, and 1080p/120fps video.
5. Measured at a constant speed of 21.6 kph in windless conditions.

FAQ

What DJI Mini 2 accessories can be used with DJI Mini 3 Pro?
DJI Mini 3 Pro is compatible with DJI 18W USB Charger and DJI RC-N1 and its related accessories (DJI RC-N1 RC Cable, DJI RC-N1 Remote Controller Monitor Hood, DJI RC-N1 Remote Controller Tablet Holder, and DJI RC-N1 Control Sticks). Other DJI Mini 2 accessories are not compatible with DJI Mini 3 Pro.

DJI Mini 3 Pro (DJI RC) – Lightweight and Foldable Camera Drone with 4K/60fps Video, 48MP Photo, 34-min Flight Time, Tri-Directional Obstacle Sensing, Ideal for Aerial Photography and Social Media

