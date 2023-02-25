|Brand
|DJI
|Model
|DJIMINI3PSC
|Color
|Grey
|Video Capture Resolution
|4K
|Effective Still Resolution
|1
|Connectivity Technology
|WIFI
|Item Weight
|249 Grams
|Mirror Adjustment
|Remote Control
|Media Type
|Micro SD
|Wireless Communication Technology
|Wi-Fi
|Battery Cell Composition
|Lithium Ion
|Are Batteries Included
|Yes
|Video Output Resolution
|1920x1080 Pixels
|Remote Control Included?
|Yes
|Rechargeable Battery Included
|Yes
|Product Dimensions
|9.65"L x 6.73"W x 2.44"H
|Manufacturer
|DJI
|Item Weight
|8.8 ounces
|Product Dimensions
|6.73 x 9.65 x 2.44 inches
|Country of Origin
|China
|Item model number
|CP.MA.00000492.01
|Batteries
|1 Lithium Polymer batteries required. (included)
|Manufacturer Part Number
|CP.MA.00000492.01
|Voltage
|28 Volts
About this item
- Care-free Creation - Weighing less than 249 g, Mini 3 Pro doesn't require registration in most countries and regions. The foldable and compact design also makes it easy to carry on any adventure.
- Seriously Pro Shots - Capture your world in remarkable detail with 4K/60fps video and 48MP photos. The advanced camera system supports dual native ISO and f/1.7 aperture for high-quality imagery, night and day.
- Perfect Portraits in a Tap - The redesigned DJI Mini 3 Pro offers True Vertical Shooting for portrait shots, ideal for social media. The gimbal rotates 90, so you don't have to compromise image quality.
- Sweet Air Time - Enjoy an extended flight time of up to 34 minutes and capture and explore more of your surroundings.
- Fly with Confidence - DJI Mini 3 Pro features tri-directional obstacle sensing and APAS 4.0, bringing unrivaled safety to the Mini series.
- Create and Share On the Go - DJI Mini 3 Pro offers an extensive range of intelligent features including FocusTrack, True Vertical Shooting, MasterShots, Timelapse, QuickTransfer, and more.
- Includes the new DJI RC, which has the DJI Fly App pre-installed and a built-in 5.5-inch HD display for crisp viewing even in direct sunlight.
DJI Mini 3 Pro | Fly Mini, Create Big
Which is the Best for You?
|
DJI Mini 3 Pro (DJI RC)
|
DJI Mini 2
|
DJI Mini SE
|
DJI Air 2S
|
DJI Mavic Air 2
|
DJI Mavic 3
|
DJI FPV Combo
|
Dimensions (folded)
|145 × 90 × 62 mm
|138 × 81 × 58 mm
|138 × 81 × 58 mm
|180 × 97 × 77 mm
|180 × 79 × 84 mm
|221 × 96 × 90 mm
|178 × 232 × 127 mm
|
Takeoff Weight
|<249 g
|<249 g
|<249 g
|595 g
|570 g
|895 g
|795 g
|
Max Flight Time
|Optional 34/47-min flight time
|31 minutes
|30 minutes
|31 minutes
|34 minutes
|46 minutes
|20 minutes
|
Photography
|1/1.3'' CMOS, 48MP JPEG/DNG
|1/2.3" CMOS, 12MP, JPEG/RAW
|1/2.3" CMOS, 12MP, JPEG
|1” CMOS, 20MP, JPEG/RAW
|1/2'' CMOS, 48MP, JPEG/RAW
|4/3'' CMOS, 20 MP, JPEG/DNG
|1/2.3” CMOS, 12MP, JPEG
|
Lens
|Aperture: f/1.7
|Aperture: f/2.8
|Aperture: f/2.8
|Aperture: f/2.8
|Aperture: f/2.8
|Aperture: f/2.8 to f/11
|Aperture: f/2.8
|
Video
|Up to 4K/60fps, 4K/30fps HDR
|4K/30 fps
|2.7K/30fps
|5.4K/30fps
|4K/60fps
|5.1K/50fps, 4K/120fps
|4K/60 fps
|
Obstacle Sensing
|Forward/backward/downward
|Downward
|Downward
|4-Directional Obstacle Sensing
|Forward + Backward + Downward
|Complete Omnidirectional
|Forward + Downward
|
Max Transmission Distance
|OcuSync 3.0, 1080p/30fps,12 km
|OcuSync 2.0, 720p, 10 km
|Wifi, 720p, 4 km
|OcuSync 3.0, 1080p, 12 km
|OcuSync 2.0, 1080p, 10 km
|O3+, 1080p, 15 km
|OcuSync 3.0, 10 km
|
Wind Resistance
|Level 5
|Level 5
|Level 5
|Level 5
|Level 5
|Level 6
|Level 6
|
ActiveTrack
|ActiveTrack 4.0
|✘
|✘
|ActiveTrack 4.0
|ActiveTrack 3.0
|ActiveTrack 5.0
|✘
|
True Vertical Shooting
|✔
|✘
|✘
|✘
|✘
|✘
|✘
Product Description
Overview
The mini-sized, mega-capable DJI Mini 3 Pro is just as powerful as it is portable. Weighing less than 249 g and with upgraded safety features, it's not only regulation-friendly, it's also the safest in its series. With a 1/1.3-inch sensor and top-tier features, it redefines what it means to fly Mini.
Note
1. Standard aircraft weight (including DJI Mini 3 Pro Intelligent Flight Battery, propellers, and a microSD card). The actual product weight may vary due to differences in batch materials and external factors. Registration is not required in some countries and regions. Check local rules and regulations before use.
2. APAS 4.0 is not available while recording 4K/48fps, 4K/50fps, 4K/60fps, 2.7K/48fps, 2.7K/50fps, 2.7K/60fps and 1080p/120fps video.
3. HDR video does not support video recording at over 30fps.
4. FocusTrack is not available while recording 4K/48fps, 4K/50fps, 4K/60fps, 2.7K/48fps, 2.7K/50fps, 2.7K/60fps, 1080p/48fps, 1080p/50fps, 1080p/60fps, and 1080p/120fps video.
5. Measured at a constant speed of 21.6 kph in windless conditions.
FAQ
What DJI Mini 2 accessories can be used with DJI Mini 3 Pro?
DJI Mini 3 Pro is compatible with DJI 18W USB Charger and DJI RC-N1 and its related accessories (DJI RC-N1 RC Cable, DJI RC-N1 Remote Controller Monitor Hood, DJI RC-N1 Remote Controller Tablet Holder, and DJI RC-N1 Control Sticks). Other DJI Mini 2 accessories are not compatible with DJI Mini 3 Pro.