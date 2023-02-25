Overview



The mini-sized, mega-capable DJI Mini 3 Pro is just as powerful as it is portable. Weighing less than 249 g and with upgraded safety features, it's not only regulation-friendly, it's also the safest in its series. With a 1/1.3-inch sensor and top-tier features, it redefines what it means to fly Mini.



Note



1. Standard aircraft weight (including DJI Mini 3 Pro Intelligent Flight Battery, propellers, and a microSD card). The actual product weight may vary due to differences in batch materials and external factors. Registration is not required in some countries and regions. Check local rules and regulations before use.

2. APAS 4.0 is not available while recording 4K/48fps, 4K/50fps, 4K/60fps, 2.7K/48fps, 2.7K/50fps, 2.7K/60fps and 1080p/120fps video.

3. HDR video does not support video recording at over 30fps.

4. FocusTrack is not available while recording 4K/48fps, 4K/50fps, 4K/60fps, 2.7K/48fps, 2.7K/50fps, 2.7K/60fps, 1080p/48fps, 1080p/50fps, 1080p/60fps, and 1080p/120fps video.

5. Measured at a constant speed of 21.6 kph in windless conditions.



FAQ



What DJI Mini 2 accessories can be used with DJI Mini 3 Pro?

DJI Mini 3 Pro is compatible with DJI 18W USB Charger and DJI RC-N1 and its related accessories (DJI RC-N1 RC Cable, DJI RC-N1 Remote Controller Monitor Hood, DJI RC-N1 Remote Controller Tablet Holder, and DJI RC-N1 Control Sticks). Other DJI Mini 2 accessories are not compatible with DJI Mini 3 Pro.