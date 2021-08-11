Add to your order
DJI Mini SE - Camera Drone with 3-Axis Gimbal, 2.7K Camera, GPS, 30-min Flight Time, Reduced Weight, Less Than 0.55lbs / 249 gram Mini Drone, Improved Scale 5 Wind Resistance, Gray
|Brand
|DJI
|Color
|Gray
|Control Type
|Remote Control
|Media Type
|Micro SD
|Are Batteries Included
|Yes
|Item Weight
|242 Grams
|Remote Control Included?
|Yes
|Battery Cell Composition
|Lithium Polymer
|Rechargeable Battery Included
|Yes
- Light as a Smartphone - Weighing less than 0 55lbs / 249 grams, DJI Mini SE is roughly the same weight as the smartphone. In the United States and Canada, you can fly this camera drone without the need to register your drone with the local government.
- Capture on the Go - The lightweight and powerful DJI Mini SE camera drone is the ideal for creators on the move. The ultra-portable design allows you to effortlessly capture moments in unforgettable ways.
- More Time in the Sky - DJI Mini SE's weight allows it to stay in the air longer than similar consumer drones on the market. Enjoy up to 30 minutes of flight time with a fully-charged battery.
- Capture the Detail - DJI Mini SE supports 12MP aerial photos and 2.7K HD videos. A 3-axis motorized gimbal provides superior camera stability and ensures clear ultra-smooth footage.
- Upgraded Wind Resistance - DJI Mini SE can resist 29-38kph winds and take off at a max altitude of 4,000 meters, so your footage is stable even when flying along a windy coastline or high above an alpine forest.
- Easy to Use Template - The DJI Fly app offers a variety of Creator Templates that generate awesome videos with just a tap. Even beginners with no editing experience can turn any moment into a social media hit.
Fly responsibly
Product Description
Overview:
The compact yet powerful DJI Mini SE is the perfect creative companion, capturing your moments in a way that effortlessly elevates the ordinary. Together with the easy-to-use DJI Fly app, you’ll enjoy a simplified flying experience and a perspective unlike any other. The reduced weight and improved wind resistance level offered by DJI Mini SE is an engineering feat that only enhances your overall experience.
Features:
Complex Shots Are Easier Than Ever
Cinematic shots set are just a few taps away with DJI Mini SE’s QuickShot modes, which include Dronie, Circle, Helix, and Rocket. Just select your QuickShot and DJI Mini SE will execute an elaborate preset motion while recording.
Smooth Motion for Cinematic Footage
Slow down DJI Mini SE’s flight speed and movements for an added layer of precision and stability. This mode is especially useful when flying in narrow or complex spaces.
See What Your Mini Sees
The dedicated remote controller maintains an HD video feed at a distance of up to 4 km. Detachable control sticks can be easily stored inside the remote controller for added portability.
In the Box:
- DJI Mini SE × 1
- DJI Remote Controller × 1
- Intelligent Flight Battery × 1
- Pair of Spare Propellers × 1
- Micro USB Cable × 1
- Communication Cable-USB-C × 1
- Gimbal Protector × 1
- RC Cable (Micro USB connector) × 1
- RC Cable (USB-C connector) × 1
- RC Cable (Lightning connector) × 1
- Pair of Spare Control Sticks × 1
- Spare Screws × 6
- Screwdriver × 1
Notes:
1. Aircraft takeoff weight includes the battery, propellers, and a microSD card. Check all applicable rules and regulations before use and always fly safely near others.
2. Vision positioning requires non-reflective, discernible surfaces and adequate lighting. Available at altitudes from 0.5-30 m. The vertical and horizontal positioning accuracy is within ±0.1 m.
3. The Fly Spots feature is currently only available in Mainland China. All flight locations displayed by the Fly Spots feature are based on voluntarily shared location tags from SkyPixel users. DJI never collects or shares user data without user consent. Always check and follow the applicable rules wherever you fly.
FAQ:
1. Do I need to register or get a license to fly this drone?
In most countries, drones under 250 g don't require registration or a license for flying. Please refer to local regulations before deciding which drone to buy and when to fly.
What's in the box
Get the Most Out of Mini SE
|
Intelligent Flight Battery
|
Two-Way Charging Hub
|
Propellers (Pair)
|
Easy to Fly
|
Easy to Charge
|
Easy to Replace
|
Provides a maximum flight time of 30 minutes.
|
This practical accessory holds three batteries and charges them in sequence.
|
Need more propellers? We got you covered.
Which is the Best for You?
|
DJI Mini SE
|
Mavic Mini
|
DJI Mini 2
|
DJI Air 2S
|
Mavic Air 2
|
Tello
|
Dimensions
|138 × 81 × 58 mm (folded)
|140 × 81 × 57 mm (folded)
|138 × 81 × 58 mm (folded)
|180 × 97 × 77 mm (folded)
|180 × 79 × 84 mm (folded)
|98 × 48 × 230 mm
|
Takeoff Weight
|<249 g
|249 g
|<249 g
|595 g
|570 g
|80 g
|
Photography
|1/2.3" CMOS, 12MP, JPEG
|1/2.3" CMOS, 12MP, JPEG
|1/2.3" CMOS, 12MP, JPEG/RAW
|1” CMOS, 20MP, JPEG/RAW
|1/2'' CMOS, 48MP, JPEG/RAW
|5MP (2592x1936), JPEG
|
Video
|2.7K/30 fps
|2.7K/30 fps
|4K/30 fps
|5.4K/30fps
|4K/60fps
|HD720P30
|
Max. Speed
|13 m/s
|13 m/s
|16 m/s
|19 m/s
|19 m/s
|8 m/s
|
Max Flight Time
|30 min
|30 min
|31 min
|31 min
|34 min
|13 min
|
Obstacle Sensing
|Downward
|Downward
|Downward
|4-Directional Obstacle Sensing
|Forward + Backward + Downward
|None
|
Max Transmission Distance
|Wifi, 720p, 4km
|Wifi, 720p, 4km
|OcuSync 2.0, 720p, 10km
|OcuSync 3.0, 1080p, 12km
|OcuSync 2.0, 1080p, 10km
|Wi-Fi, 100m
|
Wind Resistance
|Level 5
|Level 4
|Level 5
|Level 5
|Level 5
|None
What are the main upgrades of DJI Mini SE compared to Mavic Mini?
DJI Mini SE uses the aircraft design of DJI Mini 2 and supports higher wind speed resistance of 8.5-10.5 m/s while providing the same performance as Mavic Mini in other aspects.
Does DJI Mini SE have internal storage?
No. A microSD card is required to store photos and videos.
How do I activate DJI Mini SE?
Connect your mobile device with the remote controller, then connect with DJI Mini SE via the DJI Fly app. Follow the app instructions to activate DJI Mini SE.
What are the maximum photo and video resolutions supported by DJI Mini SE?
Photo: 4000×3000 (4:3), 4000×2250 (16:9)
Video: 2.7K @ 24/25/30fps, 1080p @ 24/25/30/48/50/60fps
I am a beginner. Where can I find tips about using DJI Mini SE?
DJI Mini SE comes with a user manual and comprehensive tutorials, which you can get from the Flight Academy in the DJI Fly app. You can also follow DJI Support on Facebook and Twitter to get more tips on using DJI Mini SE.
What's in the box
Reviewed in the United States on September 27, 2021
The camera: compared to similar DJI drones you will be limited to 2.7k resolution. But it is some of the sharpest video I've seen. The photos are in 12MP format, plenty of room for editing. What this drone lacks (and I'm not saying it in a bad way) is the automated shooting features of other similar drones. But these other similar drones will cost you a lot more than the list $299 you pay for the drone.
All in all, this is almost the perfect drone for beginners. Except for one thing: there are no sensors on board to alert you to an imminent crash. They had to cut the cost somewhere.
And yes, I would definitely recommend this drone for both beginners and experienced UAV flyers.
Unfortunately if you're a droid user, regardless of what you do, your phone may not connect. I tried the Qcode, tried via my DJI account, etc. but apparently my 2019 Samsung phone is not supported. At least that what the phone says, but given that DJI is awful at providing detailed information and creating intelligent software interface , one never know if that is an actual error or is it a simple bug.
Anyway, after a couple of hours of messing with it and reviewing youtube videos for a work-around, I'm returning this drone. Not worth the time wasted and the aggravation. Software wise, this thing isn't ready for wide distribution. Perhaps in 3-4 months, DJI will get it together.
Reviewed in the United States on December 22, 2021
Looking forward to taking this less built up space
Flying is simple and requires little by the way of experience. There’s no latency between drone movement and what you see on your smartphone screen. Very quiet as well. I absolutely love flying this little thing, it’s a perfect introduction.
A couple of downsides - it doesn’t have its own box, so you’re either going to need to keep in the box it came with or pay out for something. Extra batteries appear to be an issue - I’ve yet to find any, and those that are available are heavier than the one provided which knocks it over that all important 250g. You will need a memory card - you can’t seem to store a flight recording directly onto your phone.
If you’re on the fence about this - just go for it. Well priced, robust, lightweight, easy to use, great for a novice, don’t even think twice!
What I discovered is that, if you are to buy a drone and are on a tight budget, either don't buy one or buy this one. After using it a few times I can completely recommend this drone from a skeptical point of view.
The main differentiating factor between this drone and other cheaper drones is a few things. Firstly, the quality. DJI makes the best and also most expensive drones in the world. When a high-quality company makes a cheaper product you can be sure that a lot of the technology and know-how from higher-end drones trickles its way down to the cheaper models. This means that the value is very good.
Secondly, these DJI drones are known for their very excellent cameras. With this drone, you are not just getting a camera for which you can see what the drone sees (a necessity for flying) but rather an aerial photography device. The camera is so good you could absolutely think of this drone as a flying camera. Really, I would rate it about as good as a point-and-shoot or an iPhone 12. Another thing to note about the camera is that it is on a gimble, so your photos and videos will be crystal clear and right on point. The colour accuracy from the drone's camera is phenomenal.
Lastly, with a drone like the DJI MIni SE you are getting a premium product, and you can feel that. The app is amazing. The controls are well thought out. It's just fantastic.
Long story short, other drones are just not worth your money. More expensive drones like the Mini 2 (while good) are very expensive. These drones won't break the bank while providing a spurious experience.