I have been thinking about purchasing a drone for some time now after my friend got one. I was quite skeptical and I, as a person with purpose, needed this device to be useful. I could understand that it was quite fun, but I needed a use for it to justify the 400 dollar price tag (with tax). After looking at a bunch of different drones in the 100-250 dollar price range, I realized that they were pretty much just for fun and hobbies use.



What I discovered is that, if you are to buy a drone and are on a tight budget, either don't buy one or buy this one. After using it a few times I can completely recommend this drone from a skeptical point of view.



The main differentiating factor between this drone and other cheaper drones is a few things. Firstly, the quality. DJI makes the best and also most expensive drones in the world. When a high-quality company makes a cheaper product you can be sure that a lot of the technology and know-how from higher-end drones trickles its way down to the cheaper models. This means that the value is very good.



Secondly, these DJI drones are known for their very excellent cameras. With this drone, you are not just getting a camera for which you can see what the drone sees (a necessity for flying) but rather an aerial photography device. The camera is so good you could absolutely think of this drone as a flying camera. Really, I would rate it about as good as a point-and-shoot or an iPhone 12. Another thing to note about the camera is that it is on a gimble, so your photos and videos will be crystal clear and right on point. The colour accuracy from the drone's camera is phenomenal.



Lastly, with a drone like the DJI MIni SE you are getting a premium product, and you can feel that. The app is amazing. The controls are well thought out. It's just fantastic.



Long story short, other drones are just not worth your money. More expensive drones like the Mini 2 (while good) are very expensive. These drones won't break the bank while providing a spurious experience.