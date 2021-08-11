Add to your order

DJI Mini SE - Camera Drone with 3-Axis Gimbal, 2.7K Camera, GPS, 30-min Flight Time, Reduced Weight, Less Than 0.55lbs / 249 gram Mini Drone, Improved Scale 5 Wind Resistance, Gray

4.6 out of 5 stars 1,529 ratings
Amazon's Choice in Hobby RC Quadcopters & Multirotors by DJI
About this item

  • Light as a Smartphone - Weighing less than 0 55lbs / 249 grams, DJI Mini SE is roughly the same weight as the smartphone. In the United States and Canada, you can fly this camera drone without the need to register your drone with the local government.
  • Capture on the Go - The lightweight and powerful DJI Mini SE camera drone is the ideal for creators on the move. The ultra-portable design allows you to effortlessly capture moments in unforgettable ways.
  • More Time in the Sky - DJI Mini SE's weight allows it to stay in the air longer than similar consumer drones on the market. Enjoy up to 30 minutes of flight time with a fully-charged battery.
  • Capture the Detail - DJI Mini SE supports 12MP aerial photos and 2.7K HD videos. A 3-axis motorized gimbal provides superior camera stability and ensures clear ultra-smooth footage.
  • Upgraded Wind Resistance - DJI Mini SE can resist 29-38kph winds and take off at a max altitude of 4,000 meters, so your footage is stable even when flying along a windy coastline or high above an alpine forest.
  • Easy to Use Template - The DJI Fly app offers a variety of Creator Templates that generate awesome videos with just a tap. Even beginners with no editing experience can turn any moment into a social media hit.
Product Description

Overview:

The compact yet powerful DJI Mini SE is the perfect creative companion, capturing your moments in a way that effortlessly elevates the ordinary. Together with the easy-to-use DJI Fly app, you'll enjoy a simplified flying experience and a perspective unlike any other. The reduced weight and improved wind resistance level offered by DJI Mini SE is an engineering feat that only enhances your overall experience.

Features:

Complex Shots Are Easier Than Ever
Cinematic shots set are just a few taps away with DJI Mini SE's QuickShot modes, which include Dronie, Circle, Helix, and Rocket. Just select your QuickShot and DJI Mini SE will execute an elaborate preset motion while recording.

Smooth Motion for Cinematic Footage
Slow down DJI Mini SE's flight speed and movements for an added layer of precision and stability. This mode is especially useful when flying in narrow or complex spaces.

See What Your Mini Sees
The dedicated remote controller maintains an HD video feed at a distance of up to 4 km. Detachable control sticks can be easily stored inside the remote controller for added portability.

In the Box:

- DJI Mini SE × 1
- DJI Remote Controller × 1
- Intelligent Flight Battery × 1
- Pair of Spare Propellers × 1
- Micro USB Cable × 1
- Communication Cable-USB-C × 1
- Gimbal Protector × 1
- RC Cable (Micro USB connector) × 1
- RC Cable (USB-C connector) × 1
- RC Cable (Lightning connector) × 1
- Pair of Spare Control Sticks × 1
- Spare Screws × 6
- Screwdriver × 1

Notes:

1. Aircraft takeoff weight includes the battery, propellers, and a microSD card. Check all applicable rules and regulations before use and always fly safely near others.
2. Vision positioning requires non-reflective, discernible surfaces and adequate lighting. Available at altitudes from 0.5-30 m. The vertical and horizontal positioning accuracy is within ±0.1 m.
3. The Fly Spots feature is currently only available in Mainland China. All flight locations displayed by the Fly Spots feature are based on voluntarily shared location tags from SkyPixel users. DJI never collects or shares user data without user consent. Always check and follow the applicable rules wherever you fly.

FAQ:

1. Do I need to register or get a license to fly this drone?
In most countries, drones under 250 g don't require registration or a license for flying. Please refer to local regulations before deciding which drone to buy and when to fly.

    From the manufacturer

    1
    1
    1
    1

    Get the Most Out of Mini SE

    1

    Intelligent Flight Battery

    1

    Two-Way Charging Hub

    1

    Propellers (Pair)

    Easy to Fly

    Easy to Charge

    Easy to Replace

    Provides a maximum flight time of 30 minutes.

    This practical accessory holds three batteries and charges them in sequence.

    Need more propellers? We got you covered.

    Which is the Best for You?

    1

    DJI Mini SE

    		1

    Mavic Mini

    		1

    DJI Mini 2

    		1

    DJI Air 2S

    		1

    Mavic Air 2

    		1

    Tello

    Dimensions
    		138 × 81 × 58 mm (folded) 140 × 81 × 57 mm (folded) 138 × 81 × 58 mm (folded) 180 × 97 × 77 mm (folded) 180 × 79 × 84 mm (folded) 98 × 48 × 230 mm
    Takeoff Weight
    		<249 g 249 g <249 g 595 g 570 g 80 g
    Photography
    		1/2.3" CMOS, 12MP, JPEG 1/2.3" CMOS, 12MP, JPEG 1/2.3" CMOS, 12MP, JPEG/RAW 1" CMOS, 20MP, JPEG/RAW 1/2'' CMOS, 48MP, JPEG/RAW 5MP (2592x1936), JPEG
    Video
    		2.7K/30 fps 2.7K/30 fps 4K/30 fps 5.4K/30fps 4K/60fps HD720P30
    Max. Speed
    		13 m/s 13 m/s 16 m/s 19 m/s 19 m/s 8 m/s
    Max Flight Time
    		30 min 30 min 31 min 31 min 34 min 13 min
    Obstacle Sensing
    		Downward Downward Downward 4-Directional Obstacle Sensing Forward + Backward + Downward None
    Max Transmission Distance
    		Wifi, 720p, 4km Wifi, 720p, 4km OcuSync 2.0, 720p, 10km OcuSync 3.0, 1080p, 12km OcuSync 2.0, 1080p, 10km Wi-Fi, 100m
    Wind Resistance
    		Level 5 Level 4 Level 5 Level 5 Level 5 None

    What are the main upgrades of DJI Mini SE compared to Mavic Mini?

    DJI Mini SE uses the aircraft design of DJI Mini 2 and supports higher wind speed resistance of 8.5-10.5 m/s while providing the same performance as Mavic Mini in other aspects.

    Does DJI Mini SE have internal storage?

    No. A microSD card is required to store photos and videos.

    How do I activate DJI Mini SE?

    Connect your mobile device with the remote controller, then connect with DJI Mini SE via the DJI Fly app. Follow the app instructions to activate DJI Mini SE.

    What are the maximum photo and video resolutions supported by DJI Mini SE?

    Photo: 4000×3000 (4:3), 4000×2250 (16:9)

    Video: 2.7K @ 24/25/30fps, 1080p @ 24/25/30/48/50/60fps

    I am a beginner. Where can I find tips about using DJI Mini SE?

    DJI Mini SE comes with a user manual and comprehensive tutorials, which you can get from the Flight Academy in the DJI Fly app. You can also follow DJI Support on Facebook and Twitter to get more tips on using DJI Mini SE.

    4.6 out of 5 stars
    4.6 out of 5
    1,529 global ratings
    5 star
    		81%
    4 star
    		8%
    3 star
    		3%
    2 star
    		1%
    1 star
    		7%

    Top reviews from the United States

    Alex
    1.0 out of 5 stars Doesn't slice deli meat
    Reviewed in the United States on August 11, 2021
    1,073 people found this helpful
    Helpful
     Report abuse
    B19mac60key-zon
    5.0 out of 5 stars For the price, the best.
    Reviewed in the United States on September 27, 2021
    Verified Purchase
    Customer image
    B19mac60key-zon
    5.0 out of 5 stars For the price, the best.
    Reviewed in the United States on September 27, 2021
    First let me state that I own and operate many types of drones. For outright photography I tend to lean towards DJI's line of drones. They are extremely stable and reliable. I've been flying them since early 2018. Now the Mini SE is a hybrid of the original DJI Mini and the Mini 2. It has the same motors as the Mini 2(+), but it's connectivity is done with "enhanced" WiFi(-). It is very stable in a 25mph wind because of the motors , but you will be limited in distance by the WiFi signal. And that distance can vary. If you fly in a heavily urban area, I would not expect much distance over 1000 feet before your video signal starts to get choppy. But in the wide open ocean, Ive sent it out about 1600 feet with zero signal loss.
    The camera: compared to similar DJI drones you will be limited to 2.7k resolution. But it is some of the sharpest video I've seen. The photos are in 12MP format, plenty of room for editing. What this drone lacks (and I'm not saying it in a bad way) is the automated shooting features of other similar drones. But these other similar drones will cost you a lot more than the list $299 you pay for the drone.
    All in all, this is almost the perfect drone for beginners. Except for one thing: there are no sensors on board to alert you to an imminent crash. They had to cut the cost somewhere.
    And yes, I would definitely recommend this drone for both beginners and experienced UAV flyers.
    89 people found this helpful
    Helpful
     Report abuse
    Ricky
    1.0 out of 5 stars Transmission signal issues
    Reviewed in the United States on August 13, 2021
    Verified Purchase
    65 people found this helpful
    Helpful
     Report abuse
    DeeperWater
    1.0 out of 5 stars Horrendous software/connectivity issues
    Reviewed in the United States on September 4, 2021
    Verified Purchase
    50 people found this helpful
    Helpful
     Report abuse
    Fred potts
    1.0 out of 5 stars Couldnt even fly once due to faulty controller 😟
    Reviewed in the United States on August 22, 2021
    Verified Purchase
    31 people found this helpful
    Helpful
     Report abuse
    TnC
    5.0 out of 5 stars The best GPS Drone period. Super Stable 29 dollar refresh insurance.
    Reviewed in the United States on December 22, 2021
    Verified Purchase
    Customer image
    TnC
    5.0 out of 5 stars The best GPS Drone period. Super Stable 29 dollar refresh insurance.
    Reviewed in the United States on December 22, 2021
    Over 100 miles in the air always on sport mode totaling 16h worth in the air. Lipo battery about 24 mins on sport "full speed @ 29mph" The mavic mini black batteries also work and you only loose a minute or 2. Have a total of 5 batteries and can stay airborne almost 2hrs if you had too. I do have it faa registered with 2 strobes top and rear and never fly without them. 20 dollars each and great for night flights. These drones are the cadillacs of the drone world. Longest range
    22 people found this helpful
    Helpful
     Report abuse
    Gilberto Coria
    1.0 out of 5 stars This drone only works if you have an iPhone.
    Reviewed in the United States on January 23, 2022
    Verified Purchase
    17 people found this helpful
    Helpful
     Report abuse
    lon
    1.0 out of 5 stars Don't buy!!!
    Reviewed in the United States on January 5, 2022
    Verified Purchase
    12 people found this helpful
    Helpful
     Report abuse

    Top reviews from other countries

    Kram67
    4.0 out of 5 stars Great drone for beginners
    Reviewed in the United Kingdom on November 11, 2021
    Verified Purchase
    4 people found this helpful
     Report abuse
    P. W. H. Bradley
    5.0 out of 5 stars Excellent introductory drone
    Reviewed in the United Kingdom on December 6, 2021
    Verified Purchase
    One person found this helpful
     Report abuse
    Ardian
    1.0 out of 5 stars No good signal
    Reviewed in the United Kingdom on January 6, 2022
    Verified Purchase
    One person found this helpful
     Report abuse
    Michael Mossiagin
    5.0 out of 5 stars It is - indeed - the best beginner drone on the market!
    Reviewed in Canada on November 18, 2021
    Verified Purchase
    4 people found this helpful
     Report abuse
    Bob
    5.0 out of 5 stars Amazing Drone, Just Buy It.
    Reviewed in Canada on January 9, 2022
    Verified Purchase
    2 people found this helpful
     Report abuse