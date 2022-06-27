DJI RoboMaster S1 - Educational Robot STEM Programmable Science Learning Mini Car Remote Control Intelligent AI Scratch Python Coding 5MP 1/4" CMOS Camera
|Brand
|DJI
|Theme
|Car
|Material
|Plastic
|Cartoon Character
|Robot
|Assembly Required
|Yes
About this item
- The RoboMaster S1 is a game-changing educational robot built to unlock the potential in every learner Inspired by DJI's annual RoboMaster robotics competition the S1 provides users with an in-depth understanding of science math physics programming and more through captivating gameplay modes and intelligent features
- The RoboMaster S1 features a modular design, which gives you the ability to build the device yourself. The S1 features six programmable AI modules, giving users an immersive introduction to the technologies of tomorrow.
- Each Mecanum wheel is made up of 12 rollers that give the S1 omnidirectional movement.
- The RoboMaster S1 supports Scratch and Python programming, letting users apply mathematics and physics concepts to AI technology. Users can program S1 features like lighting effects, gimbal movements, and much more.
- RoboMaster App requires iOS 10.0.2, Android 5.0 or above. Compatible devices include: iPhone 11 Pro Max, 11 Pro, 11, XS Max, XS, XR, X, 8 Plus, 8, 7 Plus, 7, 6s Plus, 6s, 6 Plus, 6, SE, iPad Pro, iPad, Air 2, mini 4. Samsung Galaxy S10+, S10, S9+, S9 , S9+, S9, S8+, S7, Note8, Note9, Tab S2, Huawei Nova3i, Honor 9, Mate9, Honor 10, Mate10, P10, P20 pro, P30 pro, Google Pixel2, Pixel3XL, OnePlus 6, Oppo Find X, R15, Vivo X21A, HTC 10, Xiaomi Mi 8, Mi Mix 2s, Mi Max 2
- With up to 46 customizable components, six Pulse Width Modulation (PWM) ports, and supported custom accessories, the S1 is a fantastic introduction to the world of robotics, programming, and AI.
Compare with similar items
|
|
DJI Intelligent Educational Robot STEM Toy Robomaster S1 with Programmable Modules, Scratch and Python Coding
|
DJI Robomaster S1 Gamepad
|
DJI RoboMaster S1 Part 9 Gel Beads (2 Bottles) - CP.RM.00000090.01
|Customer Rating
|(41)
|(108)
|(31)
|(17)
|Price
|$549.00
|$549.00
|$59.00
|$22.48
|Sold By
|Amazon.com
|Camrise
|Camrise
|westlake
|Are batteries required?
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|No
|Required Assembly
|Yes
|No
|No
|No
|Item Dimensions
|9.45 x 10.63 x 12.6 inches
|17 x 13 x 12 inches
|15.75 x 10.83 x 14.17 inches
|3.35 x 1.69 x 4.49 inches
|Number of Pieces
|1
|1
|—
|20000
Product Description
The RoboMaster S1 is DJI’s intelligent educational robot that lets users dive into the world of robotics programming and AI through exciting features and gameplay. Operating Temperature -10 Degrees Celsius to 40 Degrees Celsius ( 14 Degrees Fahrenheit to 104 Degrees Fahrenheit).
What's in the box
From the manufacturer
Let everyone in the family go techy
Independent Exploration
The S1 is well-equipped with system instructions, enabling the player to discover the fun independently and train on intellectual development.
Family Interaction
Spend quality time with children and enhance parent-children relationship and develop together as a family.
Battle with Your Friends
Battle with your friends as if playing PUBG in the real world.
Endless Possibilities
Up to 46 customizable components, 6 PWM ports and 1 SBus port to support customized accessories, granting easy transformation for your S1.
Learn Through Play
Scratch & Python Programming
The S1 supports Scratch and Python programming. Take your abilities to the next level, whether you are new to coding or already an expert.
Exercise Logical Thinking
Master in mathematics and science and improve in study.
Develop Comprehensive Skills
Learn through play. Gain hands-on experience while getting inspired.
Seize Future Opportunities
Develop children’s interests in science at an early age to have more career choices in the future.
Three Battle Modes
Competition
Build your own competition arena anywhere, anytime and enjoy a variety of gameplay modes with an immersive FPV experience unlike any other.
Race
Compete against opponents on your own custom track and experience the thrill of speed.
Melee
Battle free from restrictions. Can be revived and continue with the competition.
Conquest
Players divided into two teams with up to three members in each team. The first team to occupy all of their opponent strongholds wins.
Why Choose RoboMaster S1
DJI The Future of Possible
DJI is the global leader in civilian drones, aerial imaging, creative cameras and robotics technologies.
5-year RM Game Precipitation
RoboMaster is the world’s biggest, most complex and completely over-the-top student robotics competition.
Recommendations and Awards
-CES 2020 Spotlight Awards - CES
-13 smart STEAM toys for the Techie Kids in your life -Wired
-Best coding and STEAM toys of 2020 - Techadvisor
Learn to Win
The S1's design is a striking example of machine efficiency. With powerful configurations, you can create, conquer, and push your limits.
Accessories You'll Love
|
RoboMaster S1
|
Play More Kit
|
Gel Beads
|
Intelligent Battery
|
Gamepad
|
What do you get?
|Educational Robot
|Accessories for endless fun
|More ammo for the S1 Blaster
|Up to 35 mins of battery life
|Intuitive maneuverability
|
Type
|Main Product
|Accessory Kit
|Accessory
|Accessory
|Accessory
|
Package Weight
|11 lbs
|1.79 lbs
|0.52 lbs
|0.44 lbs
|0.91 lbs
|
Package Dimensions
|17.1x13.4x12 in.
|8.8x4.8x4.6 in.
|5.8x4.1x1.7 in.
|4.1x3.4x1.8 in.
|8.9x4.4x3 in.
|
Pieces
|1 RoboMaster Set (23 pieces)
|4 Pieces
|2 Bottles
|1 Battery
|1 Gamepad
Customer reviews
Top reviews from the United States
There was a problem filtering reviews right now. Please try again later.
Now, the issues:
* The bead cannon doesn't really work right on either one, it spits them out. (both bots)
* The sensors suck. They advertise 7(!) IR wide sensors and 2 IR narrow sensors. Yeah, you can't address them and all they are is turret mounted hit sensors (on/off, not R/L/F/B or anything, just "you've been hit".) There is no IR ranging, no you've been hit from behind.
* The "armor" sensors are just mics that are supposed to hear the beads hitting it, but the bead guns don't work well and you have to hit the "armor" plate.
Basically for programming you are get to make it move around or use their inbuilt number recognition and shoot number targets. You can't program combat robots to react to each other, you can't have it follow a wall, you can't find/range another robot.
Top reviews from other countries
I wanted to have fun driving a RC TOY with advanced controls like precise driving, drifting, shooting, racing and capturing.
I was able to achieve all of this without any hassles.
You can drive with max speed of 3.5 meters / sec
You can drift sideways with those mecanum wheels,
You can shoot gel beads and infra lasers with the build in blaster.
You can record great videos with the built-in HD camera at 30 FPS.
DJI provides an app for andorid, ipad/iphone and windows desktop to control this device.you connect through the device built in WIFI or use your router.
Now lets come to the core features of this device .
Assembling - The products comes disassembled into multiple parts. See attached screenshots. It took me 4 hours to assemble this device. To be frank it was fun building this device.
Programming - This device supports scratch and python coding. Unfortunately the app only supports scratch coding. For python you need to install a SDK and need good knowledge of coding.
ROBOMASTER championship - you can program this to fight in some cool robotic competitions. Check out Robomaster tournaments.
Advanced attachments - This comes with extra accessories you need to by separately. Check the ROBOMASTER EP1
Limited capabilities
Well I got all the pros of this device right, now for the actual issues.
I would not mind paying around 45-50k for these feature if they worked perfectly, unfortunately this feels like this products needs more work. Read on for more details.
-While controlling this device from Keyboard in windows feels precise, mobile controls lack precision. you will tend to crash frequently while controlling from the touch based interface.You might need to spend another 5000 Rs on their controller accessory sold separately. Good luck finding them in our country.
-Camera quality is average. Donot expect DJI OSMO or GOPRO quality . it's good for tracking purposes only.
-You can only connect to one device at a time. Switching device, you need to go through the connection manager every time.
-Programming bugs- While most of the code executes flawlessly donot expect precision. For example, I never got it to rotate a full 180 degree while using the rotational speed API.
-Battery- 35 mins on the built-in 2500mah battery. This should not be a surprise considering DJI drones barely manage 15-20 mins.
Accessories availability : It's difficult to find accessorie for this product at least in India. You would want to buy a spare battery, the additional controller, gelbeads and the EP1 and side guards.
Reviewed in India 🇮🇳 on August 9, 2020
I was really disappointed. The part E1 * 4 pcs needed to assemble the chassis along with the respective 4 motors. Then I decided to send it back.
Reviewed in India 🇮🇳 on July 10, 2022
I was really disappointed. The part E1 * 4 pcs needed to assemble the chassis along with the respective 4 motors. Then I decided to send it back.