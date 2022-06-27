4.0 out of 5 stars Expensive Toy with limited capabilties.

Reviewed in India 🇮🇳 on August 9, 2020

Let's me start this review by explaining why I brought this.

I wanted to have fun driving a RC TOY with advanced controls like precise driving, drifting, shooting, racing and capturing.

I was able to achieve all of this without any hassles.

You can drive with max speed of 3.5 meters / sec

You can drift sideways with those mecanum wheels,

You can shoot gel beads and infra lasers with the build in blaster.

You can record great videos with the built-in HD camera at 30 FPS.

DJI provides an app for andorid, ipad/iphone and windows desktop to control this device.you connect through the device built in WIFI or use your router.



Now lets come to the core features of this device .

Assembling - The products comes disassembled into multiple parts. See attached screenshots. It took me 4 hours to assemble this device. To be frank it was fun building this device.

Programming - This device supports scratch and python coding. Unfortunately the app only supports scratch coding. For python you need to install a SDK and need good knowledge of coding.

ROBOMASTER championship - you can program this to fight in some cool robotic competitions. Check out Robomaster tournaments.

Advanced attachments - This comes with extra accessories you need to by separately. Check the ROBOMASTER EP1



Limited capabilities

Well I got all the pros of this device right, now for the actual issues.

I would not mind paying around 45-50k for these feature if they worked perfectly, unfortunately this feels like this products needs more work. Read on for more details.

-While controlling this device from Keyboard in windows feels precise, mobile controls lack precision. you will tend to crash frequently while controlling from the touch based interface.You might need to spend another 5000 Rs on their controller accessory sold separately. Good luck finding them in our country.

-Camera quality is average. Donot expect DJI OSMO or GOPRO quality . it's good for tracking purposes only.

-You can only connect to one device at a time. Switching device, you need to go through the connection manager every time.

-Programming bugs- While most of the code executes flawlessly donot expect precision. For example, I never got it to rotate a full 180 degree while using the rotational speed API.

-Battery- 35 mins on the built-in 2500mah battery. This should not be a surprise considering DJI drones barely manage 15-20 mins.

Accessories availability : It's difficult to find accessorie for this product at least in India. You would want to buy a spare battery, the additional controller, gelbeads and the EP1 and side guards.