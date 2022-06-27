$549.00
DJI RoboMaster S1 - Educational Robot STEM Programmable Science Learning Mini Car Remote Control Intelligent AI Scratch Python Coding 5MP 1/4" CMOS Camera

Brand DJI
Theme Car
Material Plastic
Cartoon Character Robot
Assembly Required Yes

About this item

  The RoboMaster S1 is a game-changing educational robot built to unlock the potential in every learner Inspired by DJI's annual RoboMaster robotics competition the S1 provides users with an in-depth understanding of science math physics programming and more through captivating gameplay modes and intelligent features
  The RoboMaster S1 features a modular design, which gives you the ability to build the device yourself. The S1 features six programmable AI modules, giving users an immersive introduction to the technologies of tomorrow.
  Each Mecanum wheel is made up of 12 rollers that give the S1 omnidirectional movement.
  The RoboMaster S1 supports Scratch and Python programming, letting users apply mathematics and physics concepts to AI technology. Users can program S1 features like lighting effects, gimbal movements, and much more.
  RoboMaster App requires iOS 10.0.2, Android 5.0 or above. Compatible devices include: iPhone 11 Pro Max, 11 Pro, 11, XS Max, XS, XR, X, 8 Plus, 8, 7 Plus, 7, 6s Plus, 6s, 6 Plus, 6, SE, iPad Pro, iPad, Air 2, mini 4. Samsung Galaxy S10+, S10, S9+, S9 , S9+, S9, S8+, S7, Note8, Note9, Tab S2, Huawei Nova3i, Honor 9, Mate9, Honor 10, Mate10, P10, P20 pro, P30 pro, Google Pixel2, Pixel3XL, OnePlus 6, Oppo Find X, R15, Vivo X21A, HTC 10, Xiaomi Mi 8, Mi Mix 2s, Mi Max 2

With up to 46 customizable components, six Pulse Width Modulation (PWM) ports, and supported custom accessories, the S1 is a fantastic introduction to the world of robotics, programming, and AI.
  • With up to 46 customizable components, six Pulse Width Modulation (PWM) ports, and supported custom accessories, the S1 is a fantastic introduction to the world of robotics, programming, and AI.

  • DJI RoboMaster S1 - Educational Robot STEM Programmable Science Learning Mini Car Remote Control Intelligent AI Scratch Pytho
  • +
  • DJI Robomaster S1 Gamepad
  • +
  • DJI RoboMaster S1 Part 9 Gel Beads (2 Bottles) - CP.RM.00000090.01
Compare with similar items


DJI RoboMaster S1 - Educational Robot STEM Programmable Science Learning Mini Car Remote Control Intelligent AI Scratch Python Coding 5MP 1/4" CMOS Camera
DJI Intelligent Educational Robot STEM Toy Robomaster S1 with Programmable Modules, Scratch and Python Coding
DJI Robomaster S1 Gamepad
DJI RoboMaster S1 Part 9 Gel Beads (2 Bottles) - CP.RM.00000090.01
Customer Rating 4.3 out of 5 stars (41) 4.4 out of 5 stars (108) 4.7 out of 5 stars (31) 4.0 out of 5 stars (17)
Price $549.00 $549.00 $59.00 $22.48
Sold By Amazon.com Camrise Camrise westlake
Are batteries required? Yes Yes Yes No
Required Assembly Yes No No No
Item Dimensions 9.45 x 10.63 x 12.6 inches 17 x 13 x 12 inches 15.75 x 10.83 x 14.17 inches 3.35 x 1.69 x 4.49 inches
Number of Pieces 1 1 20000
Product Description

The RoboMaster S1 is DJI's intelligent educational robot that lets users dive into the world of robotics programming and AI through exciting features and gameplay. Operating Temperature -10 Degrees Celsius to 40 Degrees Celsius ( 14 Degrees Fahrenheit to 104 Degrees Fahrenheit).

DJI RoboMaster S1 - Educational Robot STEM Programmable Science Learning Mini Car Remote Control Intelligent AI Scratch Python Coding 5MP 1/4" CMOS Camera

    1

    Let everyone in the family go techy

    1

    Independent Exploration

    The S1 is well-equipped with system instructions, enabling the player to discover the fun independently and train on intellectual development.

    2

    Family Interaction

    Spend quality time with children and enhance parent-children relationship and develop together as a family.

    1

    Battle with Your Friends

    Battle with your friends as if playing PUBG in the real world.

    2

    Endless Possibilities

    Up to 46 customizable components, 6 PWM ports and 1 SBus port to support customized accessories, granting easy transformation for your S1.

    Learn Through Play

    RoboMaster S1

    Scratch & Python Programming

    The S1 supports Scratch and Python programming. Take your abilities to the next level, whether you are new to coding or already an expert.

    RoboMaster S1

    Exercise Logical Thinking

    Master in mathematics and science and improve in study.

    RoboMaster S1

    Develop Comprehensive Skills

    Learn through play. Gain hands-on experience while getting inspired.

    RoboMaster S1

    Seize Future Opportunities

    Develop children’s interests in science at an early age to have more career choices in the future.

    Three Battle Modes

    1

    Competition

    Build your own competition arena anywhere, anytime and enjoy a variety of gameplay modes with an immersive FPV experience unlike any other.

    1

    Race

    Compete against opponents on your own custom track and experience the thrill of speed.

    1

    Melee

    Battle free from restrictions. Can be revived and continue with the competition.

    1

    Conquest

    Players divided into two teams with up to three members in each team. The first team to occupy all of their opponent strongholds wins.

    Why Choose RoboMaster S1

    1

    DJI The Future of Possible

    DJI is the global leader in civilian drones, aerial imaging, creative cameras and robotics technologies.

    1

    5-year RM Game Precipitation

    RoboMaster is the world’s biggest, most complex and completely over-the-top student robotics competition.

    1

    Recommendations and Awards

    -CES 2020 Spotlight Awards - CES

    -13 smart STEAM toys for the Techie Kids in your life -Wired

    -Best coding and STEAM toys of 2020 - Techadvisor

    1

    Learn to Win

    The S1's design is a striking example of machine efficiency. With powerful configurations, you can create, conquer, and push your limits.

    Accessories You'll Love

    RoboMaster S1

    RoboMaster S1

    		Play More Kit

    Play More Kit

    		Gel Beads

    Gel Beads

    		Intelligent Battery

    Intelligent Battery

    		Gamepad

    Gamepad

    What do you get?
    		Educational Robot Accessories for endless fun More ammo for the S1 Blaster Up to 35 mins of battery life Intuitive maneuverability
    Type
    		Main Product Accessory Kit Accessory Accessory Accessory
    Package Weight
    		11 lbs 1.79 lbs 0.52 lbs 0.44 lbs 0.91 lbs
    Package Dimensions
    		17.1x13.4x12 in. 8.8x4.8x4.6 in. 5.8x4.1x1.7 in. 4.1x3.4x1.8 in. 8.9x4.4x3 in.
    Pieces
    		1 RoboMaster Set (23 pieces) 4 Pieces 2 Bottles 1 Battery 1 Gamepad

    4.3 out of 5 stars
    4.3 out of 5
    41 global ratings
    5 star
    		69%
    4 star
    		10%
    3 star 8%
    		8%
    2 star 8%
    		8%
    1 star 5%
    		5%

    Top reviews from the United States

    mohamed_
    5.0 out of 5 stars Well built and well worth it
    Reviewed in the United States 🇺🇸 on June 27, 2022
    Verified Purchase
    R. Snow
    2.0 out of 5 stars Disappointed (bought 2 for Christmas)
    Reviewed in the United States 🇺🇸 on January 6, 2021
    Verified Purchase
    thean ping ang
    5.0 out of 5 stars This is not your regular RC toy
    Reviewed in the United States 🇺🇸 on August 14, 2021
    Verified Purchase
    yuchi
    5.0 out of 5 stars very cool and programable
    Reviewed in the United States 🇺🇸 on October 17, 2020
    Verified Purchase
    Top reviews from other countries

    Avit
    4.0 out of 5 stars Expensive Toy with limited capabilties.
    Reviewed in India 🇮🇳 on August 9, 2020
    Verified Purchase
    Let's me start this review by explaining why I brought this.
    I wanted to have fun driving a RC TOY with advanced controls like precise driving, drifting, shooting, racing and capturing.
    I was able to achieve all of this without any hassles.
    You can drive with max speed of 3.5 meters / sec
    You can drift sideways with those mecanum wheels,
    You can shoot gel beads and infra lasers with the build in blaster.
    You can record great videos with the built-in HD camera at 30 FPS.
    DJI provides an app for andorid, ipad/iphone and windows desktop to control this device.you connect through the device built in WIFI or use your router.

    Now lets come to the core features of this device .
    Assembling - The products comes disassembled into multiple parts. See attached screenshots. It took me 4 hours to assemble this device. To be frank it was fun building this device.
    Programming - This device supports scratch and python coding. Unfortunately the app only supports scratch coding. For python you need to install a SDK and need good knowledge of coding.
    ROBOMASTER championship - you can program this to fight in some cool robotic competitions. Check out Robomaster tournaments.
    Advanced attachments - This comes with extra accessories you need to by separately. Check the ROBOMASTER EP1

    Limited capabilities
    Well I got all the pros of this device right, now for the actual issues.
    I would not mind paying around 45-50k for these feature if they worked perfectly, unfortunately this feels like this products needs more work. Read on for more details.
    -While controlling this device from Keyboard in windows feels precise, mobile controls lack precision. you will tend to crash frequently while controlling from the touch based interface.You might need to spend another 5000 Rs on their controller accessory sold separately. Good luck finding them in our country.
    -Camera quality is average. Donot expect DJI OSMO or GOPRO quality . it's good for tracking purposes only.
    -You can only connect to one device at a time. Switching device, you need to go through the connection manager every time.
    -Programming bugs- While most of the code executes flawlessly donot expect precision. For example, I never got it to rotate a full 180 degree while using the rotational speed API.
    -Battery- 35 mins on the built-in 2500mah battery. This should not be a surprise considering DJI drones barely manage 15-20 mins.
    Accessories availability : It's difficult to find accessorie for this product at least in India. You would want to buy a spare battery, the additional controller, gelbeads and the EP1 and side guards.
    karthik
    1.0 out of 5 stars Part missing
    Reviewed in India 🇮🇳 on July 10, 2022
    Verified Purchase
    One of the important part is available in the box. So I cannot assemble the robo master
    I was really disappointed. The part E1 * 4 pcs needed to assemble the chassis along with the respective 4 motors. Then I decided to send it back.
