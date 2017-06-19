Facebook Twitter Pinterest
DJI Spark, Fly More Combo... has been added to your Cart
Ship to:
Select a shipping address:
To see addresses, please
or
Please enter a valid US zip code.
or
Other Sellers on Amazon
Add to Cart
$599.00
& FREE Shipping on eligible orders. Details
Sold by: HUROM
Add to Cart
$599.00
& FREE Shipping on eligible orders. Details
Sold by: DJI Official Store.
Add to Cart
$599.00
& FREE Shipping on eligible orders. Details
Sold by: TFS Official Store
Have one to sell? Sell on Amazon
DJI

DJI Spark, Fly More Combo, Alpine White

4.2 out of 5 stars 285 customer reviews
List Price: $699.00
Price: $599.00 & FREE Shipping. Details
You Save: $100.00 (14%)
In Stock.
Ships from and sold by Amazon.com. Gift-wrap available.
Alpine White
Fly More Combo
    This fits your .
  • Enter your model number to make sure this fits.
  • Intelligent Flight ModesSmart, reliable, and incredibly intuitiveQuickShotVideos with a Tap
  • High-Performance CameraAmazing images and stabilized videoMechanical Gimbal StabilizationShake-Free Shots
  • Flight PerformanceAwesome potential, immersive experiencesPowerful Propulsion Speed and Precision Control
  • Flight SafetyWorry-free flight in the palm of your hand ; Propeller guards are recommended when using these functions.
  • 2-Axis Stabilized Gimbal Camera
46 new from $599.00 9 used from $549.00
$599.00 & FREE Shipping. Details In Stock. Ships from and sold by Amazon.com. Gift-wrap available.

Frequently bought together

  • DJI Spark, Fly More Combo, Alpine White
  • +
  • SanDisk Ultra 64GB microSDXC UHS-I Card with Adapter, Grey/Red, Standard Packaging (SDSQUNC-064G-GN6MA)
Total price: $613.99
Buy the selected items together

Special offers and product promotions

Color: Alpine White | Style: Fly More Combo
  • Buy Used and Save: Buy a Used "DJI Spark, Fly More Combo, Alpine White" and save 21% off the $699.00 list price. Buy with confidence as the condition of this item and its timely delivery are guaranteed under the "Amazon A-to-z Guarantee". See all Used offers.
WARNING:
CHOKING HAZARD -- Small parts. Not for children under 3 yrs.

Have a question?

Find answers in product info, Q&As, reviews

Please make sure that you are posting in the form of a question.

Don't see what you're looking for?
There was a problem completing your request. Please try your search again later.
All Product Information Customer Q&A's Customer Reviews

From the manufacturer

Read more
Read more
Read more
Read more
Read more

Technical Details

See More

Product description

Color:Alpine White  |  Style:Fly More Combo

Spark is a mini drone that features all of DJI's signature technologies, allowing you to seize the moment whenever you feel inspired. With intelligent flight control options, a mechanical gimbal, and a camera with incredible image quality, Spark empowers you to push your creative boundaries. Quick Launch With Face Aware, Spark lifts off from your hand by recognizing your face.[1] It takes off and hovers in place within seconds of powering on. Simple Control Take amazing aerial photos using just hand gestures, without a remote controller or mobile device.[1] Create with Ease Intelligent Flight Modes and intuitive controls help you create cinematic aerial videos with just a few taps. Edit and Share The DJI GO 4 app features automatic editing templates and an array of filters. Quickly edit videos and share them straight to social media.

Product information

Color:Alpine White  |  Style:Fly More Combo

Technical Specification

User Manual [pdf ]

Warranty & Support

Product Warranty: For warranty information about this product, please click here. [PDF ]

Feedback

If you are a seller for this product, would you like to suggest updates through seller support?
Would you like to tell us about a lower price?
Customer Questions & Answers
See questions and answers

Customer reviews

Top customer reviews

4.0 out of 5 starsWonderful Drone for Non-Professional Use
ByC. HarringtonTOP 1000 REVIEWERon June 19, 2017
Color: Alpine White|Style: Base|Verified Purchase
Read more
review image
0Comment| 704 people found this helpful. Was this review helpful to you?YesNoReport abuse
1.0 out of 5 starsFell out of the sky! Crash!
ByRespectfullyReviewedon August 22, 2017
Color: Alpine White|Style: Fly More Combo|Verified Purchase
Read more
review image
0Comment| 95 people found this helpful. Was this review helpful to you?YesNoReport abuse

Most recent customer reviews

Set up an Amazon Giveaway

DJI Spark, Fly More Combo, Alpine White
Amazon Giveaway allows you to run promotional giveaways in order to create buzz, reward your audience, and attract new followers and customers. Learn more about Amazon Giveaway
This item: DJI Spark, Fly More Combo, Alpine White
Set up a giveaway

There's a problem loading this menu right now.

Learn more about Amazon Prime.