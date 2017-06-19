-
- Intelligent Flight ModesSmart, reliable, and incredibly intuitiveQuickShotVideos with a Tap
- High-Performance CameraAmazing images and stabilized videoMechanical Gimbal StabilizationShake-Free Shots
- Flight PerformanceAwesome potential, immersive experiencesPowerful Propulsion Speed and Precision Control
- Flight SafetyWorry-free flight in the palm of your hand ; Propeller guards are recommended when using these functions.
- 2-Axis Stabilized Gimbal Camera
WARNING:
CHOKING HAZARD -- Small parts. Not for children under 3 yrs.
Quick Launch
With FaceAware, Spark lifts off from your hand by recognizing your face.* It takes off and hovers in place within seconds of powering on.
*Propeller guards are recommended when using these functions.
Simple Control
Take amazing aerial photos using just hand gestures, without a remote controller or mobile device.*
*Remote controller (optional accessory) required.
Create With Ease
Intelligent Flight Modes and intuitive controls help you create cinematic aerial videos with just a few taps.
Edit and Share
The DJI GO 4 app features automatic editing templates and an array of filters. Quickly edit videos and share them straight to social media.
TapFly, Fly at Your Fingertips
In TapFly mode, just envision your shot and Spark captures it for you. Tap your phone screen and Spark, using vision technology, flies in the direction of your tap or exactly where you tapped while actively sensing obstacles.
ActiveTrack, Stay on Target
With ActiveTrack, Spark automatically recognizes objects of different shapes and sizes then tracks them according to what they are and how fast they move. This makes tracking much easier and more reliable.
Gesture, Capture Your Moments
Deep learning gesture recognition allows you to take selfies with simple hand motions.
With Palm Control mode, control Spark’s movement by hand.
Mechanical Gimbal Stabilization
Spark's 2-axis mechanical gimbal and UltraSmooth technology dramatically reduce shake and rolling shutter effect, keeping shots stable and detailed.
Powerful Lens, Capture the world
All Spark images are consistently sharp and vivid with very little color aberration and distortion. Spark's camera has an f/2.6 wide-angle lens with a 25 mm equivalent focal length. Five elements are arranged into a single group that fit into a compressed frame.
1/2.3'' Sensor, Record More Details
Small and compact, Spark's camera features a 1/2.3 inch CMOS sensor, allowing you to shoot stabilized video at 1080p and stills at 12 MP. Larger pixels mean Spark is acutely sensitive to light and records colors precisely.
Powerful Propulsion
With its aerodynamic, lightweight, and slick design, Spark soars through the air with minimal wind resistance. The gimbal and camera are flush with the aircraft, significantly increasing stability. Powerful propulsion offers steady flight in strong winds at up to 31 mph (50 kph) in Sport Mode.2 And an advanced flight control system means flying Spark is fun and intuitive.
HD Wi-Fi Video Transmission
Fly Farther, See More
Innovative HD Wi-Fi technology allows for 720p real-time video transmission from up to 1.2 mi (2 km) away.*
*Unobstructed, free of interference, with remote controller when FCC compliant.
Stay in the Air, Uncompromised Flight Time
Even with all of Spark's intelligent features, flight time isn't compromised. Fly for up to 16 minutes with a fully-charged battery, capturing more footage.*
*Estimated flight time is based on flying in windless conditions at a constant speed of 12.4 mph (20 kph). Actual flight times may vary depending on your environment.
FPV Flight, Aerial Immersion
Switch to Sport Mode and unleash Spark's speed potential. Sport Mode sets the gimbal mode to FPV by default, so the camera moves with you as you fly. For an upgraded FPV experience, pick up a pair of DJI Goggles and see a different world.*
*Remote controller required; a DJI Goggles - Micro USB OTG Cable is required when working with Spark.
Product description
Spark is a mini drone that features all of DJI's signature technologies, allowing you to seize the moment whenever you feel inspired. With intelligent flight control options, a mechanical gimbal, and a camera with incredible image quality, Spark empowers you to push your creative boundaries. Quick Launch With Face Aware, Spark lifts off from your hand by recognizing your face.[1] It takes off and hovers in place within seconds of powering on. Simple Control Take amazing aerial photos using just hand gestures, without a remote controller or mobile device.[1] Create with Ease Intelligent Flight Modes and intuitive controls help you create cinematic aerial videos with just a few taps. Edit and Share The DJI GO 4 app features automatic editing templates and an array of filters. Quickly edit videos and share them straight to social media.
I have been flying drones since the debut of DJI's very first Phantom. I have since then owned every reincarnation of the Phantom lineup (with the exception of the Phantom 3 Standard and advanced), and currently have a Phantom 4 Pro, Inspire 1, Mavic Pro, and Yuneec Typhoon H. I shoot aerial videos/stills for real estate companies, construction companies, universities, and occasionally for weddings. I also fly a lot for personal enjoyment. I use Adobe Premier Pro for my video editing and Adobe Lightroom/Photoshop for image adjustments. Therefore, one of the most important factors for me is image quality and video resolution. So let's start there.
Video footage is stuck at a maximum of FHD: 1920×1080 @ 30fps. No 24fps. No 60fps. No 120fps. No 4K resolution. 1920x108p @ 30fps is the only option DJI's Spark offers in terms of video options. This means that 99% of the beautiful, cinematic, smooth slow-motion aerial footage you see on YouTube is absolutely impossible to achieve with the Spark and therefore automatically places this drone in the "not meant for professional use" category. Don't get me wrong, though. 1920x1080 @ 30fps will produce great footage without a doubt. But I guarantee that your most loved aerial footage on YouYube was shot at either 24fps or 60fps. So by all means, please do not expect to mimic those types of videos with the Spark because it won't be achievable. I hate to be a downer, but I’m just being realistic. If this is your first Drone and you’re “looking forward to making amazing videos,” be forewarned that the Spark will not produce the same footage you see from Phantom, Inspire, Mavic, Typhoon, etc.
Moving on…
The camera is held in place by a 2-axis gimbal. Meanwhile the Phantom line, Mavic Pro, and nearly every other drone is equipped with a 3 axis gimbal. Is there a huge difference between 2-axis and 3-axis gimbals? It depends on how fast you fly. With a top speed of 31MPH, the lack of a 3rd-axis is somewhat apparent during yaw movements at that speed. Overall though, I am very impressed with the stabilization DJI's Spark offers. It remains very steady in adverse wind conditions which was a huge surprise for me. It's small enough to blow across the table with a shop vac, but is a force to be reckoned with when it's in the air.
(See notes at bottom for an explanation of 2-axis vs 3-axis gimbals)
As I just said, the Spark has a top speed of 31MPH as stated by DJI. I have personally reached 28MPH while flying next to my car for speed comparison purposes, but with the cruise control nailed at 31MPH it was never able to remain at the car's side (wife drove while I flew). The magic number I came up with after 10 back and fourth runs in an empty field was 28MPH. Once the cruise control was set to 28MPH the Spark was then able to consistently remain at my side. One important thing to note is that you can only fly at a top speed of 12MPH while using your phone as a standalone controller. In order to go faster than 12MPH you will have to purchase the dedicated controller.
Flight time is advertised as 16 minutes, but I have never (62 flights to be exact) been able to keep it in the air for that amount of time. Depending on ambient wind speed and how aggressively I fly the Spark I consistently get between 8 and 12 minutes of flight time. Therefore, I highly suggest purchasing extra batteries if you want to fly for long periods of time. I asked DJI how they came up with 16 minutes and was informed that testing was done in a windless environment and also at a static hover. Completely real world testing, right? Not even close. 12 minutes is the most you will get in the real world.
Of course you can’t have flight time without a battery, right? Charge time takes an average of 45-50 minutes and has been consistent for me since I received this on June 1st as a tester. As with all DJI batteries it has a LED indicator which allows the user to see its charge at any given time. You can also charge the spark with a micro USB cable which is very convenient. I have plugged it into my car’s charging port a few times to add some juice while traveling to different locations and it works just fine. You can also use a portable battery pack as well. But be forewarned that charging the Spark’s battery via a portable battery pack takes a few minutes shy of forever. The same holds true for a car’s charging port. If you want to get the 45-50 minute empty-to-full charge time you will have to plug it into a wall.
Range is advertised as 100 yards with a cell phone and 1.24 miles with the dedicated remote controller. Personally I have never been able to exceed 85 yards with my Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge and my wife’s iPhone 7 Plus offered no increase (I flew it away from me on a football field and my wife marked where control input no longer worked. 10 times / 85 yards was the maximum distance). The remote controller holds true to DJI’s 1.24-mile claim. In-fact I’ve reached 1.76 miles. But here is the kicker… battery life will not allow you return all the way home most of the time if you fly out that far. I flew out to 1.24 miles 10 times and automatically turned around to return home. Not once was I able to make it all the way back. 50% of the battery was always exhausted before I reached .85 miles and sometimes less depending on ambient wind conditions. In terms of range I will say that the Spark is capable, but the battery is not.
Let’s talk about the Spark’s claim to fame. Hand gestures.
Yes, they work. Yes, they are cool. Yes, it will make you feel like Darth Vader. All-in-all, the palm launch functionality and hand gestures are a very welcomed technological addition. Not having to pull out my phone or the remote in order to get a picture has been a great time saver and eliminates a small amount of hassle. My phone can be dead and I can forget the remote controller at home, but I can rest assured knowing that I’m still able to control the drone without those things. If you’re like me and literally never take pictures of yourself with your drone, this will be gimmicky and useless. But if you’re a selfie stick addict who wishes your selfie stick could extend another 50 feet, then this will be a very welcomed feature.
Final word:
The DJI Spark is meant to fill the gap between serious dronies / professionals and those who just want to have fun without breaking the bank. It’s essentially an entry-level drone and nothing more. If you already own the Mavic Pro / Phantom / Inspire, the Spark will just be a dust collector on your shelf once you realize how inferior it is to what you already have.
---------------------------------------------------
Note 1: A 3-axis gimbal is not necessarily better than a 2-axis gimbal. Saying a 3-axis gimbal is better is like saying a car is better than a motorcycle simply because it has more wheels. Both 3-axis and 2-axis gimbals have their own pros and cons.
3-axis gimbals generally provide better video stability than 2-axis gimbals. This is because 3-axis gimbals stabilizes your video on all 3 axis (yaw, pitch and roll) while 2-axis gimbals stabilizes only on the pitch and roll axis. Jello, or jittery horizontal movement, is more obvious in videos taken using a 2-axis gimbal due to the lack of stabilization in the yaw axis. 3-axis gimbals are able to greatly reduce and sometimes completely eliminate jello due to a third motor that helps absorb unwanted movement in the yaw axis.
However, 3-axis gimbals are heavier and more expensive than their 2-axis counterparts. They also draw more battery power due to having more motors. This is part of what keeps the cost of DJI's Spark down, and also extends the battery life.
Note 2: Buy the prop guards. Especially if you plan to launch the Spark from your hand a lot. I’ve been hit once while the Spark was taking off and it hurt. It’s not pleasant to get hit by a drone’s propellers, so always be sure your hand is completely flat.
Note 3: Buy a landing pad, especially if you are uncomfortable with catching it with your hand. The Spark can easily land on pavement, but grass is a challenge because there is no landing gear and also because the props are so low to the ground. You can also use cardboard or some other homemade pad. The good thing about nylon landing pads is their resistance to water. Cardboard will become soft when placed on wet grass.
So thankful that I ordered from DJI, but through Amazon and that the problem occurred within a short few days of purchasing. Amazon customer service worked with me to get a full refund approved from DJI. Had I purchased directly from DJI, I don't believe I would have been given a refund. DJI has some kind customer service reps, but their policies are very rigid and their communication and follow-through is very poor. Even warranty repairs are not free and they work hard to prove it was not a defect and they blame issues on user error. Be sure to read their policies carefully before buying from them.
In the tech news headlines today (8/22/17) is "DJI Will Turn Off Your Spark Drone if You Don't Update Firmware by September 1st". Sorry, Amazon doesn't allow a link, so you'll have to google it yourself - there are several stories. It wasn't clear if this mandatory update would correct the numerous reports of Spark Palms crashing down since the drones product launch.
I enjoy reviewing because I too, rely on other people's reviews to help me make my buying decisions. I believe that legitimate reviews are invaluable to buyers. On any of my reviews, if my opinion changes at any time in the future, I will update the specific review.
