Facebook Twitter Pinterest
DJI Spark, Portable Mini ... has been added to your Cart
Add an Accessory:
Ship to:
Select a shipping address:
To see addresses, please
or
Please enter a valid US zip code.
or
FREE Shipping. Details
Used: Good | Details
Sold by Amazon Warehouse Deals
Fulfilled by Amazon
Condition: Used: Good
Comment: Small cosmetic imperfection on top, front or sides of item. Item will come repackaged.

Fulfillment by Amazon (FBA) is a service we offer sellers that lets them store their products in Amazon's fulfillment centers, and we directly pack, ship, and provide customer service for these products. Something we hope you'll especially enjoy: FBA items qualify for FREE Shipping and Amazon Prime.

If you're a seller, Fulfillment by Amazon can help you increase your sales. We invite you to learn more about Fulfillment by Amazon .

Other Sellers on Amazon
Add to Cart
$343.33
+ Free Shipping
Sold by: Aim To Find
Add to Cart
$349.00
+ Free Shipping
Sold by: eDigitalUSA
Add to Cart
$349.00
+ Free Shipping
Sold by: Camrise
Have one to sell? Sell on Amazon
DJI

DJI Spark, Portable Mini Drone, Alpine White

4.1 out of 5 stars 450 customer reviews
Amazon's Choice recommends highly rated, well-priced products available to ship immediately.
Amazon's Choice for "spark drone"
List Price: $399.00
Price: $349.00 & FREE Shipping. Details
You Save: $50.00 (13%)
In Stock.
Ships from and sold by Amazon.com. Gift-wrap available.
Alpine White
Base
    This fits your .
  • Enter your model number to make sure this fits.
  • Intelligent Flight ModesSmart, reliable, and incredibly intuitiveQuickShotVideos with a Tap.
  • High-Performance CameraAmazing images and stabilized videoMechanical Gimbal StabilizationShake-Free Shots
  • Flight PerformanceAwesome potential, immersive experiencesPowerful Propulsion Speed and Precision Control
  • Flight SafetyWorry-free flight in the palm of your hand ; Propeller guards are recommended when using these functions.
  • 2-Axis Stabilized Gimbal Camera
48 new from $343.33 22 used from $280.49 3 refurbished from $299.00
Serial Number ScanWhat you need to know – This product has a serial number that uniquely identifies the item. When your order ships, Amazon will scan the serial number and add it to the history of this order. Should the item go missing before it arrives, Amazon may register the serial number with loss and theft databases, preventing fraudulent use or reselling of the item. There is no action required from you and the serial number will only be used to prevent fraudulent activity of the missing item.
Discover new and innovative gadgets
Find the latest gadgets from today's brightest startups on Amazon Launchpad. Shop now

Frequently bought together

  • DJI Spark, Portable Mini Drone, Alpine White
  • +
  • DJI Spark Remote Controller, Black (CP.PT.000792)
  • +
  • DJI Spark Intelligent Battery, Black (CP.PT.000789)
Total price: $502.50
These items are shipped from and sold by different sellers. Show details
Buy the selected items together

Special offers and product promotions

Color: Alpine White | Style: Base
  • Buy Used and Save: Buy a Used "DJI Spark, Portable Mini Drone, Alpine White" and save 29% off the $399.00 list price. Buy with confidence as the condition of this item and its timely delivery are guaranteed under the "Amazon A-to-z Guarantee". See all Used offers.

Have a question?

Find answers in product info, Q&As, reviews

Please make sure that you are posting in the form of a question.

Don't see what you're looking for?
There was a problem completing your request. Please try your search again later.
All Product Information Customer Q&A's Customer Reviews

From the manufacturer

Read more
Read more
Read more
Read more
Read more

Product description

Color:Alpine White  |  Style:Base

DJI Spark, Portable Mini Drone, Alpine White

Product information

Color:Alpine White  |  Style:Base

Technical Specification

User Manual [pdf ]

Warranty & Support

Manufacturer’s warranty can be requested from customer service. Click here to make a request to customer service.

Feedback

If you are a seller for this product, would you like to suggest updates through seller support?
Would you like to tell us about a lower price?

Important information

Legal Disclaimer
Will ship same/next day payment received. Estimated shipping time 1-5 days US Continental addresses.
Customer Questions & Answers
See questions and answers

Customer Reviews

Read reviews that mention

fly flying video flight controller remote control mavic app drones combo batteries mode videos wifi features gimbal pro update gesture

Top customer reviews

C. Harrington
TOP 1000 REVIEWER
4.0 out of 5 starsWonderful Drone for Non-Professional Use
June 19, 2017
Color: Alpine White|Style: Base|Verified Purchase
Read more
review image
0Comment| 1,017 people found this helpful. Was this review helpful to you?
Yes
No
Report abuse
Mac
1.0 out of 5 starsI had this drone for over a month with no ...
August 9, 2017
Color: Alpine White|Style: Base|Verified Purchase
Read more
0Comment| 130 people found this helpful. Was this review helpful to you?
Yes
No
Report abuse
RespectfullyReviewed
TOP 500 REVIEWER
1.0 out of 5 starsFell out of the sky! Crash!
August 22, 2017
Color: Alpine White|Style: Fly More Combo|Verified Purchase
Read more
review image
0Comment| 285 people found this helpful. Was this review helpful to you?
Yes
No
Report abuse

Most recent customer reviews

Set up an Amazon Giveaway

DJI Spark, Portable Mini Drone, Alpine White
Amazon Giveaway allows you to run promotional giveaways in order to create buzz, reward your audience, and attract new followers and customers. Learn more about Amazon Giveaway
This item: DJI Spark, Portable Mini Drone, Alpine White
Set up a giveaway
Pages with related products. See and discover other items: best outdoor camera

There's a problem loading this menu right now.

Learn more about Amazon Prime.