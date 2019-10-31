The air fryer is perfect for our family! I am able to slice up potatoes, toss them in olive oil and sea salt, and then air fry them for about 10 minutes and have perfect fries. Breading some raw chicken and popping it in there also makes amazing chicken tenders. It's also super quick for food you already have cooked and frozen such as pizza rolls, corn dogs, chicken nuggets, and fries. You can basically cook all of those items at their normal oven temperature in 1/3 of the time. Normally I could put pizza rolls in the microwave but they come out weird and soggy. I could also put them in the oven, but then we're waiting for it to preheat and then cook for 20 minutes. In the air fryer you don't wait for preheating plus it cooks so much faster in about 4 minutes and they're crispy like they were partially oven baked and partially fried. There's no oil involved at all, just hot air. It's now a staple on our counter.