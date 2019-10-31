$69.99
4 Year Kitchen Protection Plan

Dash DMAF360GBBK02 AirCrisp Pro Electric Air Fryer + Oven Cooker with Digital Display + 8 Presets, Temperature Control, Non Stick Fry Basket, Recipe Guide + Auto Shut Off Feature, 3qt, Black

by DASH
5.0 out of 5 stars 26 ratings
You Save: $30.00 (30%)
3qt
Black
  • Healthier fried food: Dash Air fryer Pro uses aircrisp technology (instead of oil) to help reduce added fat by 70-80%, without sacrificing the flavor of your fried food (no more residual smell hours after you’ve eaten)
  • Digital display + 8 presets: load the fryer basket (up to 3 qt Capacity), Use one of the 8 presets (or manual setting), to easily take the guess work out of your food prep. Your food Comes out crispy, , every time. And in less time than it takes to pre-heat your oven, making it more energy efficient
  • Safer: The auto-shut off function prevents overcooking, and the cool touch housing and handle makes it safer to use. It’s so simple, even your kids can use it! (Bonus, the nonstick fryer basket is dishwasher safe for even easier cleanup! )
  • Versatile: this is the perfect appliance for picky eaters, large families, or those who have busy schedules. Appetizers to desserts, chicken wings, French fries, even baked goods, and all within minutes of setting the timer - it couldn’t be easier!
  • Includes: backed by a 1 year manufacturer , The 1200W aircrisp Pro comes with recipe guide companion cookbook with 15+ recipes that go beyond fries, and recipe database access. Available in Black, red, and aqua
  • Dash DMAF360GBBK02 AirCrisp Pro Electric Air Fryer + Oven Cooker with Digital Display + 8 Presets, Temperature Control, Non Stick Fry Basket, Recipe Guide + Auto Shut Off Feature, 3qt, Black
  • DASH DSM100GBGY04 Safe Slice Mandoline for Vegetables, Meal Prep & More with Thickness Adjuster, Size, Grey
  • Lewis N. Clark Global Wall Adapter + Portable Charger with Dual USB Ports for Standard + Recessed Outlets (over 175 countries) for Cell Phones, Tablets, Laptops, Black
From the manufacturer

air fryer, frying, healthy, crispy, air, hot air
air fryer, frying, healthy, crispy, air, hot air
air fryer, frying, healthy, crispy, air, hot air
air fryer, frying, healthy, crispy, air, hot air
Air; fryer; fry; electric; digital; compact; family Air; Fry; fryer; deluxe; 3qt; family; compact Air; Fry; fryer; deluxe; 3qt; family; compact Air; Fry; fryer; deluxe; 3qt; family; compact Air; Fry; fryer; deluxe; 3qt; family; compact Air, Fry, Fryer, electric, cook, book
Dash 3qt Air Crisp Pro Digital Air Fryer Dash 3qt Deluxe Air Fryer Dash 6qt Deluxe Air Fryer Dash 2.6qt Tasti Crisp Air Fryer Dash 2qt Digital Compact Air Fryer Dash Air Frying For Everyone Cookbook
Capacity 3 QT 3 QT 6 QT 2.6 QT 2 QT
Interface Digital Analog Analog Analog Digital

Dash DMAF360GBBK02 AirCrisp Pro Electric Air Fryer + Oven Cooker with Digital Display + 8 Presets, Temperature Control, Non Stick Fry Basket, Recipe Guide + Auto Shut Off Feature, 3qt, Black
DASH DMAF355GBAQ02 Deluxe Electric Air Fryer + Oven Cooker with Temperature Control, Non Stick Fry Basket, Recipe Guide + Auto Shut off Feature, 3qt, Aqua
Elite Platinum EAF-680D Digital Air Fryer Oil-Less Cooker, XL Capacity up to 3.2 Lbs of Food 8 Menu Functions, PFOA/PTFE Free, 1500-Watts with 26 Full Color Recipes, 4.5 Quart, Stainless Steel
Hamilton Beach 2.6 Quart Digital Air Fryer Oven with 6 Presets, Easy to Clean Nonstick Basket, Black (35050)
Customer Rating 5 out of 5 stars (26) 5 out of 5 stars (40) 4 out of 5 stars (464) 4 out of 5 stars (67)
Price $69.99 $89.99 $66.99 $55.99
Colour Black Aqua Stainless Steel Black
Item Dimensions 14.37 x 10.83 x 13.46 in 14.5 x 12.5 x 12.5 in
Item Weight 9.05 lbs
Material Plastic, Metal Plastic, Metal Stainless Steel Plastic
Product description

Size:3qt  |  Color:Black

Healthier fried food is easy with the Dash air crisp Pro digital air fryer. Air crisp technology circulates air to cook food thoroughly without the oil and mess of a standard fryer, reducing added fat by 75% while maintaining delicious flavor. The digital interface allows you to cook with 8 easy presets, or set the time and temperature manually for precise control. The removable basket is non-stick for easy cleaning, and the auto-off function and non-slip feet add stability and safety. Perfectly sized to cook sweet potato fries, spicy chicken wings, fried vegetables, and more, all in less time than it takes to preheat your oven.

Product information

Size:3qt  |  Color:Black

Customer Questions & Answers
Customer reviews

5.0 out of 5 stars
5 out of 5
26 customer ratings
5 star
100%
4 star 0% (0%) 0%
3 star 0% (0%) 0%
2 star 0% (0%) 0%
1 star 0% (0%) 0%

25 customer reviews

Family of 4
5.0 out of 5 starsCooks in half the time of an oven!
October 31, 2019
Size: 3qtColor: AquaVerified Purchase
Alfred H.
5.0 out of 5 starsEasy to use
November 4, 2019
Size: 3qtColor: RedVerified Purchase
Tammy
5.0 out of 5 starsDigital controls take out the guess work
November 5, 2019
Size: 3qtColor: AquaVerified Purchase
Kate
5.0 out of 5 starsAmazing air fryer
October 28, 2019
Size: 3qtColor: BlackVerified Purchase
Joshua
5.0 out of 5 starsCrisped food perfectly and easy to clean.
October 15, 2019
Size: 3qtColor: AquaVerified Purchase
Alexa Moak
5.0 out of 5 starsSleek Design
October 23, 2019
Size: 3qtColor: BlackVerified Purchase
Amanda Tarnate
5.0 out of 5 starsSo fast!
November 10, 2019
Size: 3qtColor: RedVerified Purchase
Drose
5.0 out of 5 starsEasy and healthier cooking
November 7, 2019
Size: 3qtColor: BlackVerified Purchase
