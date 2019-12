This fits your .

Healthier fried food: Dash Air fryer Pro uses aircrisp technology (instead of oil) to help reduce added fat by 70-80%, without sacrificing the flavor of your fried food (no more residual smell hours after you’ve eaten)

Digital display + 8 presets: load the fryer basket (up to 3 qt Capacity), Use one of the 8 presets (or manual setting), to easily take the guess work out of your food prep. Your food Comes out crispy, , every time. And in less time than it takes to pre-heat your oven, making it more energy efficient

Safer: The auto-shut off function prevents overcooking, and the cool touch housing and handle makes it safer to use. It’s so simple, even your kids can use it! (Bonus, the nonstick fryer basket is dishwasher safe for even easier cleanup! )

Versatile: this is the perfect appliance for picky eaters, large families, or those who have busy schedules. Appetizers to desserts, chicken wings, French fries, even baked goods, and all within minutes of setting the timer - it couldn’t be easier!