List Price: $22.99 Details
Save: $14.40 (63%)
Get Fast, Free Shipping with Amazon Prime & FREE Returns
Return this item for free
  • Free returns are available for the shipping address you chose. You can return the item for any reason in new and unused condition: no shipping charges
  • Learn more about free returns.
How to return the item?
FREE delivery:
Get free shipping
Free 5-8 day shipping within the U.S. when you order $25.00 of eligible items sold or fulfilled by Amazon.
Or get 4-5 business-day shipping on this item for $5.99 . (Prices may vary for AK and HI.)
Learn more about free shipping
Tuesday, May 18 on orders over $25.00 shipped by Amazon. Details
Fastest delivery: Friday, May 14
Order within 5 hrs and 10 mins Details
In Stock.
As an alternative, the Kindle eBook is available now and can be read on any device with the free Kindle app. Want to listen? Try Audible.
$$8.59 () Includes selected options. Includes initial monthly payment and selected options. Details
Price
Subtotal
$$8.59
Subtotal
Initial payment breakdown
Shipping cost, delivery date, and order total (including tax) shown at checkout.
Secure transaction
Your transaction is secure
We work hard to protect your security and privacy. Our payment security system encrypts your information during transmission. We don’t share your credit card details with third-party sellers, and we don’t sell your information to others. Learn more
Ships from Amazon.com
Sold by Amazon.com
Ships from
Amazon.com
Sold by
Amazon.com
Return policy: This item is returnable
In most cases, items shipped from Amazon.com may be returned for a full refund.
Read full return policy
The Dangerous Book for Bo... has been added to your Cart
Get Fast, Free Shipping with Amazon Prime
FREE delivery:
Get free shipping
Free 5-8 day shipping within the U.S. when you order $25.00 of eligible items sold or fulfilled by Amazon.
Or get 4-5 business-day shipping on this item for $5.99 . (Prices may vary for AK and HI.)
Learn more about free shipping
Tuesday, May 18 on orders over $25.00 shipped by Amazon. Details
Fastest delivery: Friday, May 14
Order within 5 hrs and 40 mins Details
Used: Very Good | Details
Sold by Jenson Books Inc
Fulfilled by Amazon
Condition: Used: Very Good
Comment: Nice clean copy with no highlighting or writing. We take pride in our accurate descriptions. Satisfaction Guaranteed.

Fulfillment by Amazon (FBA) is a service we offer sellers that lets them store their products in Amazon's fulfillment centers, and we directly pack, ship, and provide customer service for these products. Something we hope you'll especially enjoy: FBA items qualify for FREE Shipping and Amazon Prime.

If you're a seller, Fulfillment by Amazon can help you grow your business. Learn more about the program.

<Embed>
Other Sellers on Amazon
$8.59
+ $3.99 shipping
Sold by: greshambooks
Have one to sell?
Sell on Amazon
Amazon book clubs early access
Loading your book clubs
There was a problem loading your book clubs. Please try again.
Not in a club? Learn more
Amazon book clubs early access

Join or create book clubs

Choose books together

Track your books
Bring your club to Amazon Book Clubs, start a new book club and invite your friends to join, or find a club that’s right for you for free.
Explore Amazon Book Clubs
Flip to back Flip to front
Listen Playing... Paused   You're listening to a sample of the Audible audio edition.
Learn more

Follow the Author

Conn Iggulden

Similar authors to follow

See more recommendations
Something went wrong. Please try your request again later.


The Dangerous Book for Boys Hardcover – Illustrated, April 24, 2012

by
Conn Iggulden (Author)
Visit Amazon's Conn Iggulden Page
Find all the books, read about the author, and more.
See search results for this author
Are you an author? Learn about Author Central
Conn Iggulden (Author), Hal Iggulden (Author)
4.7 out of 5 stars 5,736 ratings
See all formats and editions Hide other formats and editions
Price
New from Used from
Kindle
$16.99
Audible Audiobook, Abridged
$0.00
Free with your Audible trial
Hardcover, Illustrated
$8.59
$8.59 $2.13
Paperback
$44.22
$44.22 $25.79
Audio CD
$5.00
$4.89

Enhance your purchase

There is a newer edition of this item:

The Double Dangerous Book for Boys
The Double Dangerous Book for Boys
$15.70
(1,251)
In Stock.
Previous page
  1. Reading age
    8 - 12 years
  2. Print length
    288 pages
  3. Language
    English
  4. Grade level
    3 - 7
  5. Dimensions
    7.5 x 0.94 x 9.75 inches
  6. Publisher
    William Morrow
  7. Publication date
    April 24, 2012
  8. ISBN-10
    0062208977
  9. ISBN-13
    978-0062208972
  10. See all details
Next page
Celebrity picks - see what your favorite authors are reading

Enter your mobile number or email address below and we'll send you a link to download the free Kindle App. Then you can start reading Kindle books on your smartphone, tablet, or computer - no Kindle device required.

  • Apple
    Apple
  • Android
    Android
  • Windows Phone
    Windows Phone
  • Click here to download from Amazon appstore
    Android

To get the free app, enter your mobile phone number.

kcpAppSendButton
Download to your computer
Kindle Cloud Reader

Frequently bought together

  • The Dangerous Book for Boys
  • +
  • The Double Dangerous Book for Boys
  • +
  • The Daring Book for Girls
Total price: $38.94
Buy the selected items together

Special offers and product promotions

From the Publisher

Dangerous Book for Boys, essential boyhood skills Double Dangerous Book for Boys, essential boyhood skills The Daring Book for Girls, guide for girls Double Daring Girls for Girls, guide for girls Pocket Dangerous Book for Boys, essential boyhood skills
The Dangerous Book for Boys The Double Dangerous Book for Boys The Daring Book for Girls The Double-Daring Book for Girls The Pocket Dangerous Book for Boys: Things to Do

Editorial Reviews

From the Back Cover

The bestselling book for every boy from eight to eighty, covering essential boyhood skills such as building tree houses*, learning how to fish, finding true north, and even answering the age old question of what the big deal with girls is.

In this digital age there is still a place for knots, skimming stones and stories of incredible courage. This book recaptures Sunday afternoons, stimulates curiosity, and makes for great father-son activities. The brothers Conn and Hal have put together a wonderful collection of all things that make being young or young at heart fun—building go-carts and electromagnets, identifying insects and spiders, and flying the world's best paper airplanes.

The completely revised American Edition includes:

The Greatest Paper Airplane in the World
The Seven Wonders of the Ancient World
The Five Knots Every Boy Should Know
Stickball
Slingshots
Fossils
Building a Treehouse*
Making a Bow and Arrow
Fishing (revised with US Fish)
Timers and Tripwires
Baseball's "Most Valuable Players"
Famous Battles-Including Lexington and Concord, The Alamo, and Gettysburg
Spies-Codes and Ciphers
Making a Go-Cart
Navajo Code Talkers' Dictionary
Girls
Cloud Formations
The States of the U.S.
Mountains of the U.S.
Navigation
The Declaration of Independence
Skimming Stones
Making a Periscope
The Ten Commandments
Common US Trees
Timeline of American History

* For more information on building treehouses, visit www.treehouse-books.com and www.stilesdesigns.com or see "Treehouses You Can Actually Build" by David Stiles

About the Author

Born in London, Conn Iggulden read English at London University and worked as a teacher for seven years before becoming a full-time writer. Married with three children, he lives in Hertfordshire. Since publication of 'The Gates of Rome', Conn has written a further thirteen books including the wildly successful 'The Dangerous Book for Boys'.

 



Hal Iggulden is the artistic director of the Holdfast Theatre Company in Leicester, England.
Stories unite us
Asian Pacific American Heritage Month. See the collection

Product details

  • Publisher : William Morrow; Illustrated edition (April 24, 2012)
  • Language : English
  • Hardcover : 288 pages
  • ISBN-10 : 0062208977
  • ISBN-13 : 978-0062208972
  • Reading age : 8 - 12 years
  • Grade level : 3 - 7
  • Item Weight : 1.7 pounds
  • Dimensions : 7.5 x 0.94 x 9.75 inches
  • Customer Reviews:
    4.7 out of 5 stars 5,736 ratings

Customer reviews

4.7 out of 5 stars
4.7 out of 5
5,736 global ratings
5 star
83%
4 star
11%
3 star
4%
2 star
1%
1 star
1%
How are ratings calculated?

Top reviews from the United States

EyesofLight
5.0 out of 5 stars Free INDEX for this terrific book! My grandsons found this index very helpful. Copy/paste for your young readers.
Reviewed in the United States on August 3, 2017
Verified Purchase
Read more
546 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Report abuse
B. Long
5.0 out of 5 stars A lost book from a lost time
Reviewed in the United States on July 23, 2019
Verified Purchase
Read more
Customer image
5.0 out of 5 stars A lost book from a lost time
By B. Long on July 23, 2019
Excellent book for a boy of any age! So very pleased, I’m getting one for every little boy in my family. The quality is gorgeous and it feels like you’re holding a book written and made in an age where books were actually appreciated. (If you know what I mean) Most of the subjects are lost arts that all boys used to know, great way to pull the boys off the screen for a little while.
Images in this review
Customer image Customer image Customer image Customer image Customer image Customer image Customer image Customer image Customer image
Customer imageCustomer imageCustomer imageCustomer imageCustomer imageCustomer imageCustomer imageCustomer imageCustomer image
95 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Report abuse
Recognize you
5.0 out of 5 stars A great primer for young boys. More than just what it teaches but also, the sort of person it encourages boys to be...
Reviewed in the United States on June 9, 2014
Verified Purchase
Read more
461 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Report abuse
J. C.
4.0 out of 5 stars Nice book, but is it relavant for todays boys?
Reviewed in the United States on May 15, 2017
Verified Purchase
Read more
93 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Report abuse
Kelly C.
5.0 out of 5 stars I had read the Daring Book for Girls years ago and really enjoyed this. Before I gave it to him
Reviewed in the United States on October 30, 2016
Verified Purchase
Read more
87 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Report abuse
Sheila Hoyt
5.0 out of 5 stars Great for boys, girls and women in their 40's
Reviewed in the United States on May 8, 2017
Verified Purchase
Read more
62 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Report abuse

Top reviews from other countries

JJ
4.0 out of 5 stars Excellent
Reviewed in the United Kingdom on February 4, 2021
Verified Purchase
Read more
One person found this helpful
 Report abuse
martin
5.0 out of 5 stars Brilliant for all.
Reviewed in the United Kingdom on January 2, 2015
Verified Purchase
Read more
Report abuse
Disappointed customer
4.0 out of 5 stars A great book even for a big boy
Reviewed in the United Kingdom on February 3, 2015
Verified Purchase
Read more
Report abuse
A. Fulker
5.0 out of 5 stars Five Stars
Reviewed in the United Kingdom on December 11, 2014
Verified Purchase
Read more
Report abuse
mr d j murray
5.0 out of 5 stars Five Stars
Reviewed in the United Kingdom on September 7, 2014
Verified Purchase
Read more
Report abuse

What other items do customers buy after viewing this item?

Page 1 of 1 Start overPage 1 of 1
Previous page
    Next page
    Pages with related products. See and discover other items: gifts for 10 year old boy, discount books, camping guides, camping stories, Best outdoor toys for adults, Best Gifts for 10 Year Olds