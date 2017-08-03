- Amazon Business: Make the most of your Amazon Business account with exclusive tools and savings. Login now
- Business Prime : For Fast, FREE shipping, premium procurement benefits, and member-only offers on Amazon Business. Try Business Prime free.
Other Sellers on Amazon
+ $3.99 shipping
Learn more
The Dangerous Book for Boys Hardcover – Illustrated, April 24, 2012
|
Price
|New from
|Used from
|
Audible Audiobook, Abridged
"Please retry"
|
$0.00
|Free with your Audible trial
Enhance your purchase
Enter your mobile number or email address below and we'll send you a link to download the free Kindle App. Then you can start reading Kindle books on your smartphone, tablet, or computer - no Kindle device required.
To get the free app, enter your mobile phone number.
Frequently bought together
Special offers and product promotions
Editorial Reviews
From the Back Cover
The bestselling book for every boy from eight to eighty, covering essential boyhood skills such as building tree houses*, learning how to fish, finding true north, and even answering the age old question of what the big deal with girls is.
In this digital age there is still a place for knots, skimming stones and stories of incredible courage. This book recaptures Sunday afternoons, stimulates curiosity, and makes for great father-son activities. The brothers Conn and Hal have put together a wonderful collection of all things that make being young or young at heart fun—building go-carts and electromagnets, identifying insects and spiders, and flying the world's best paper airplanes.
The completely revised American Edition includes:
The Greatest Paper Airplane in the World
The Seven Wonders of the Ancient World
The Five Knots Every Boy Should Know
Stickball
Slingshots
Fossils
Building a Treehouse*
Making a Bow and Arrow
Fishing (revised with US Fish)
Timers and Tripwires
Baseball's "Most Valuable Players"
Famous Battles-Including Lexington and Concord, The Alamo, and Gettysburg
Spies-Codes and Ciphers
Making a Go-Cart
Navajo Code Talkers' Dictionary
Girls
Cloud Formations
The States of the U.S.
Mountains of the U.S.
Navigation
The Declaration of Independence
Skimming Stones
Making a Periscope
The Ten Commandments
Common US Trees
Timeline of American History
About the Author
Hal Iggulden is the artistic director of the Holdfast Theatre Company in Leicester, England.
Don't have a Kindle? Get your Kindle here, or download a FREE Kindle Reading App.
Product details
- Publisher : William Morrow; Illustrated edition (April 24, 2012)
- Language : English
- Hardcover : 288 pages
- ISBN-10 : 0062208977
- ISBN-13 : 978-0062208972
- Reading age : 8 - 12 years
- Grade level : 3 - 7
- Item Weight : 1.7 pounds
- Dimensions : 7.5 x 0.94 x 9.75 inches
-
Best Sellers Rank:
#2,481 in Books (See Top 100 in Books)
- #3 in Nature Crafts
- #5 in Camping (Books)
- #7 in Hiking & Camping Instructional Guides
- Customer Reviews:
Customer reviews
Reviews with images
Top reviews from the United States
There was a problem filtering reviews right now. Please try again later.
Index for The Dangerous Book for Boys, Conn Iggulden
A
Animals
Dog tricks, 177-179
Astronomy
Charting the Universe, 174-176
Moon, 167-170
Solar System, 217-224
Stars, 93-96
Star maps, 182-183
B
Batteries, 16
Battles, 53-60, 114-128
Bible
10 Commandments, 225
Books, other, 262-264
C
Codes
Secret, 64-68
Flag, 69-72
Navajo, 100-104
Compass, 159-161
D
Dinosaurs, 30-34
E
Essential things, 1
F
First Aid, 129-133
Fossils, 19-20
G
Games
Baseball, 50-52
Bow and Arrow, 35-38
Chess, 233-237
Coin Tricks, 191-193
Fishing, 45-47
Juggling, 89-90
Marbles, 207-208
Pen & Pencil, Hangman and others, 144-146
Poker, 198-203
Role Playing, 250
Rugby, 61-63
Stickball, 18
Soccer, 27-28
Table Football, 43-45
Girls, 109-110
Grammar, 39-43, 105-109,
214-216 (words), 251-256 (verbs)
H
History
Artillery, 209-213
Battles, 53-60, 114-128 (see also Stories)
Declaration of Independence, 163-166
Timeline, American, 243-246
Wonders of the World, 256-261
How to:
Cook for survival, 238-240
Grind an Italic Ink Pen Nib, 157-158
Grow sunflowers, 247
Juggle, 89-90
Skip stones, 171
Tan hides, 241-242
Tie knots, 9-11
Wrap a package, 180-181
How to make:
Batteries, 16
Boat, paper, 98
Crystals, 73-74
Go-cart, 79-82
Hat, paper, 98
Electromagnet, 148
Fireproof cloth, 140
Marbled paper, 111-112
Periscope, 184-185
Pinhole projector, 172-173
Pocket light, 143
Secret ink, 149
Treehouse, 21-26
Water bomb, 99
Workbench, 141-142
K
Knots, tying 9-11
L
Latin language, 195-197
M
Measurements, 265-266
N
Navigation, 159-162
P
Paper Airplanes, 1
Pirates, 146
Poems, 185-190
Q
Questions about:
Earth, 11-15
Sailing, 248-249
World, 11-15, 90-93
S
Science
Bugs, 83-88
Clouds, 112-113
Crystals, 73-74
Light, 193-194
Shakespeare, 150-153
Stories
Antarctic Exploration, 75-78
Fighter Pilot, 204-206
First Flight, 139-140
Mountain Climber, 154-156
Scottish History, 230-233
T
Timers and Timepieces, 48-49
Treehouse, 21-26
Trees, 226-229
U
United States, 134-138
W
Wonders of the World, 4-8
By B. Long on July 23, 2019
"Don't swagger. The boy who swaggers - like the man who swaggers - has little else that he can do. He is a cheap-Jack crying his own paltry wares. It is the empty tin that rattles most".
I have only returned to leave this review as I needed a copy for my youngest boy as well.
Ages ~10(for advanced readers) - 18 or older