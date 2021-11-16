- Create your FREE Amazon Business account to save up to 10% with Business-only prices and free shipping.
Dear Hartley: Thoughts on Character, Kindness, and Building a Brighter World Hardcover – November 16, 2021
A mother writes honest, reflective letters to guide her son as he navigates through life with a common-sense appeal to the next generation: Drop the worst and take the best of what you're given.In these days of nonstop, round-the-clock division, where confrontation is our most prevalent form of entertainment, we’ve forgotten the more fundamental things that unite us. We’ve lost track of the importance of conversations that foster growth, self-reflection, and discovery of one another while cultivating our sense of shared humanity.
In her new book, Dear Hartley, Jedediah Bila reignites much-needed conversations about everything from character and empathy to parenting and friendship, from education and family to fitness and food. Through fifty-two heartwarming letters to her son, Bila shares a road map she hopes he will revisit often, one he can turn to for strength and guidance throughout his life. Connecting her love for her child with her hopes and dreams for the next generation, Bila’s letters reveal an exciting path forward. Jam-packed with quick wit and authentic, unpredictable insights, these letters welcome us into Bila’s personal journey of mistakes made and lessons learned.
Dear Hartley presents a chance for us to find common ground and unite in our wish for a better, brighter world, especially for the children in our lives. An independent thinker, Bila has always been an outspoken proponent of common sense and truth, even when she found herself in situations where it wasn’t always welcome. Here, in these pages, she has an open platform to tell it like it is, and she does. Readers are invited to travel beside her with an open mind and an open heart as she explores the themes that touch us all.
“Jedediah’s background of hard work as a teacher and waitress in New York City, before finding her true passion, really hits home with me. Jedediah shares so many great lessons, from following your dreams, to trusting your gut, to navigating life’s challenges with belief in yourself. Dear Hartley is a must read!” ―Barbara Corcoran, Shark on Shark Tank & founder of The Corcoran Group
"A beautiful book! Smart, funny, deeply touching, and extremely well-written, Bila has knocked it out of the park yet again. Her unbridled optimism will move readers of all ages. This is absolutely the right book at the right moment in time."―Brad Thor, #1 New York Times bestselling author of Black Ice
Jedediah Bila is a mom, wife, daughter, and superhero wannabe. A two-time Emmy Award nominee, she has been a host of ABC’s The View, Fox News' Fox & Friends Weekend, and the Lifetime special Abby Tells All. She is the author of #DoNotDisturb: How I Ghosted My Cell Phone to Take Back My Life (Harper, 2018). Bila grew up in a small condo on Staten Island with her mom, dad, and cat, Scungilli. She was valedictorian of her class at Wagner College and earned a master of arts in Spanish literature from Columbia University. She also studied at the American Academy of Dramatic Arts in New York City. Bila held a variety of jobs prior to her television career, including teacher and academic dean, marketing associate in the insurance business, and cocktail waitress at a Manhattan lounge with way too many stairs. She currently shares her candid insights across the cultural and political spectrum on television, radio, podcasts, and social media. In her spare time, she reads memoirs, writes her heart out, watches ’80s and ’90s movies, and dreams about blue oceans and pink sunsets. She currently lives in New York City with her husband, son, and Maltipoo.
- Publisher : Center Street (November 16, 2021)
- Language : English
- Hardcover : 288 pages
- ISBN-10 : 1546001034
- ISBN-13 : 978-1546001034
- Item Weight : 1.14 pounds
- Dimensions : 6.3 x 1.25 x 9.3 inches
Best Sellers Rank:
#58,294 in Books (See Top 100 in Books)
- #40 in Literary Letters
- #48 in Mid-Life Management
- #164 in Parenting Boys
