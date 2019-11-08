Death Stranding - PlayStation 4

Platform: PlayStation 4
This item will be released on November 8, 2019.
  • Death Stranding - PlayStation 4
  • Sorry, this item is not available in
  • Image not available
  • To view this video download Flash Player

About the product

  • From legendary game creator Hideo Kojima comes an all-new, genre-defying experience for the PlayStation 4.
  • Sam Bridges must brave a world utterly transformed by the Death Stranding.
  • Carrying the disconnected remnants of our future in his hands, he embarks on a journey to reconnect the shattered world one step at a time.

Special offers and product promotions

  • Pre-order Price Guarantee! Order now and if the Amazon.com price decreases between your order time and the end of the day of the release date, you'll receive the lowest price. Here's how (restrictions apply)

From the manufacturer

Tomorrow Is In Your Hands


After the collapse of civilization, Sam Bridges must journey across a ravaged landscape crawling with otherworldly threats to save mankind from the brink of extinction. From legendary game creator Hideo Kojima comes an all-new, genre-defying experience for the PlayStation 4 system.

Starring Norman Reedus, Mads Mikkelsen, Léa Seydoux, and Lindsay Wagner.

A Journey to Reconnect a Fractured Society

With spectral creatures plaguing the landscape, and the planet on the verge of a mass extinction, it’s up to Sam Bridges to journey across the ravaged wasteland and save mankind from impending annihilation.

Product description

From legendary game creator Hideo Kojima comes an all-new, genre-defying experience for the PlayStation 4.

Sam Bridges must brave a world utterly transformed by the Death Stranding. Carrying the disconnected remnants of our future in his hands, he embarks on a journey to reconnect the shattered world one step at a time.

With spectral creatures plaguing the landscape, and humanity on the verge of a mass extinction, it’s up to Sam to journey across the ravaged continent and save mankind from impending annihilation.

What is the mystery of the Death Stranding? What will Sam discover on the road ahead? An unprecedented gameplay experience holds these answers and more.

Starring Norman Reedus, Mads Mikkelsen, Léa Seydoux, and Lindsay Wagner.

Product information

Warranty & Support

Customer Questions & Answers
See questions and answers

