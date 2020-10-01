Finally treated myself to a stand mixer, the price was just right -- as I could never justify the high price tickets of others! It's sleek in design and the perfect size for my kitchen - not too big, and not too heavy either. I really like that it comes with two sets of attachments (beaters and dough hooks), and has suction cups on the bottom of the mixer to keep it firmly in place on counter when in use. Tried the Moscow Mule Cupcake recipe that's included -- Amazing! The kids can't wait to make their own dough for homemade pizza (recipe also included)!