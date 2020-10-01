- Amazon Business : For business-only pricing, quantity discounts and FREE Shipping. Register a free business account
Delish by Dash Compact Stand Mixer 3.5 Quart with Beaters & Dough Hooks Included - Red
- VERSATILE: Sweet or savory, the Dash Stand mixer is your perfect kitchen accessory for mixing, beating, creaming, kneading, whipping and more.
- COMPACT: Weighing less than 5lbs, and standing only 10.5” tall, the Dash Stand Mixer fits underneath most kitchen cabinets. Perfect for that first apartment, smaller kitchen, or limited countertop space.
- TILTING HEAD: The fully tilting motor head makes removing the mixing bowl and ejecting the beaters or dough hooks easy. No more mess! Plus, the retro design, and variety of trendy colors options will accent any kitchen.
- ADJUSTABLE SLIDE: Move the bowl from side to side so you can ensure ingredients never become stagnant sticking to the sides.
- INCLUDES: Dash Stand Mixer is backed by a 1-year manufacturer warranty and includes a 3qt stainless steel mixing bowl, 2 dough hooks, & 2 mixer beaters (all non-electric parts are dishwasher safe).
- U.S. BASED SUPPORT: Dash is a U.S. based company who provides contact information in each product manual.
Product description
Size:3.5 Quart | Color:RED
The Delish Compact Stand Mixer is a 3.5 quart mixer that is perfect for whipping up everyday treats.
Reviewed in the United States on October 1, 2020
Size: 3.5 QuartColor: ORANGEVerified Purchase
Right out of the box, this mixer didn't seem like much, other than the cute look and design. Since it is a small mixer, I decided to follow one of the recipes that came with the mixer. I made cookie blondies. WOW! This mixer has a lot of power and did not disappoint. I was skeptical because the bowl moves around when mixing, not the head with the attachments. That didn't matter. You can move the position for the bowl from side to side and it was able to mix the ingredients efficiently. I would definitely recommend this mixer to anyone.
Reviewed in the United States on October 9, 2020
Size: 3.5 QuartColor: BLACKVerified Purchase
Finally treated myself to a stand mixer, the price was just right -- as I could never justify the high price tickets of others! It's sleek in design and the perfect size for my kitchen - not too big, and not too heavy either. I really like that it comes with two sets of attachments (beaters and dough hooks), and has suction cups on the bottom of the mixer to keep it firmly in place on counter when in use. Tried the Moscow Mule Cupcake recipe that's included -- Amazing! The kids can't wait to make their own dough for homemade pizza (recipe also included)!
Reviewed in the United States on October 15, 2020
Size: 3.5 QuartColor: BLACKVerified Purchase
We're so excited to add this stand mixer to our Dash appliances collection. It fits perfectly with our small apartment and still has plenty of room inside the mixing bowl. The packaging was well-insulated and everything came exactly as advertised.
We are so excited for all the baking we'll be doing this winter! The instruction book included has some delicious looking recipes that we're going to have to try.
It's easy to use and easy to clean. We are so happy with our purchase!
Reviewed in the United States on September 29, 2020
Size: 3.5 QuartColor: BLACKVerified Purchase
Picked this up for the new house and it works phenomenal. It is much more compact than my old kitchen aid and works so much better. It is not very loud at all which is always a huge plus! Feels very high end and looks amazing!
Reviewed in the United States on September 28, 2020
Size: 3.5 QuartColor: BLACKVerified Purchase
First, you need to get this mixer! I recently just purchased, and it's amazing. I've made some of my favorite recipes, that are normally difficult to mix, and thanks to the Delish by Dash Mixer it made it so easy and quick. It's also a perfect size especially for our small kitchen. We don't have a lot of storage, which can be a pain at times. But this squeezed right into our little cabinet. I definitely think this was such a necessary buy and am happy I did coming close to the holidays I can put it to great use for some yummy cookies!
Reviewed in the United States on September 28, 2020
Size: 3.5 QuartColor: BLUEVerified Purchase
This mixer is priced fairly for its quality & performance. It gets the job done and saves time & effort from mixing by hand. However, I occasionally needed to mix my cookie dough since it would stick to the sides of the bowl. I liked that it had tiny suction cups on the bottom of the mixer. This helped the mixer stay in place. Overall, this mixer is good for the price.
Reviewed in the United States on October 7, 2020
Size: 3.5 QuartColor: BLUEVerified Purchase
Never bought one of these because the alternatives always cost so much, this one is awesome! Comes with two different types of mixers. Suction cups on the bottom keep it firmly planted down. Bottom bowl has a locking feature that either keeps it stationary or allows it to spin slightly with the mixing arms to get all ingredients mixed better. Shredded chicken in it pretty easily and looking forward to doing a lot more in it. I would definitely recommend buying this stand mixer!
Reviewed in the United States on October 4, 2020
Size: 3.5 QuartColor: BLACKVerified Purchase
I recently bought the black Dash Compact Stand Mixer 3.5 Quart and OMG it is perfect... from the size, the weight, and to the simplicity of the machine, it is everything you need for a stand mixer without costing a fortune! I had absolutely no issues knowing how to use the machine! I loved the fact that dash even provided a handful of recipes to try out! I decided to make the chocolate chip skillet cookie and everyone in the family loved it... as you can tell from my picture, someone had already taken a piece before I could get a full pic.
