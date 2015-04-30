Facebook Twitter Pinterest
Dell Ultra HD 4k Monitor P2715Q 27-Inch Screen LED-Lit Monitor

1,087 customer reviews
One Monitor
27" 4K
  • With 99% sRGB color coverage, and a factory color calibration report to certify that each monitor arrives at a deltaE of <3, youcan be sure that colors are as accurate as they can be.
  • Maximize your viewing options by adjusting the monitor to your desired height, or easily tilt or swivel to your preferred angle.Pivot from landscape to portrait view to easily see full pages at a glance.
  • Feel free to mount the panel head to the Dell Single Monitor Arm or the wall for even more flexible viewing options
  • Compatible with Windows 7 .Your monitor has a built-in diagnostic tool that helps you determine if the screen abnormality you are experiencing is an inherent problem with your monitor, or with your computer and video card
  • Brightness - 350 cd/m2 (typical). Color Support - Color Gamut (typical): 99% sRGB (DeltaE > 2) 1.07 billion colors. Screen Coating - Anti-glare, 3H Hard Coating
Dell U Series 27-Inch Screen LED-lit Monitor (U2718Q)
Dell U Series 27-Inch Screen LED-lit Monitor (U2718Q)
$449.99
(153)
Product Alert: IPS (In-Plane-Switching) is a technology for LCD displays that offers users wider viewing angles and bolder colors by allowing more light to pass through the panel. As a result, IPS panels can exhibit a slight glow around the edges and corners (also known as light bleed), which is entirely normal.

  • Dell Ultra HD 4k Monitor P2715Q 27-Inch Screen LED-Lit Monitor
  • +
  • Plugable USB C to DisplayPort Adapter Cable (6'/1.8m) for Late 2016/2017/2018 MacBook Pro, XPS 13 & 15, Surface Book 2, Thunderbolt 3 Systems & More (Supports Resolutions up to 4K@60Hz)
One Monitor | 27" 4K
From the manufacturer

Compare with similar items


Dell Ultra HD 4k Monitor P2715Q 27-Inch Screen LED-Lit Monitor
Dell U Series 27-Inch Screen LED-lit Monitor (U2718Q)
Dell U2415 24-Inch 1920 x 1200 LED Monitor
LG 27UD58-B 27-Inch 4K UHD IPS Monitor with FreeSync
LG Electronics 27UD68P-B 27" Screen LED-Lit Monitor
LG 27UK650-W 27" 4K UHD IPS Monitor with HDR10 and AMD FreeSync Technology (2018)
Customer Rating 4 out of 5 stars (1087) 4 out of 5 stars (153) 4 out of 5 stars (918) 4 out of 5 stars (411) 4 out of 5 stars (31) 4 out of 5 stars (53)
Price $359.99 $449.99 $218.95 $342.99 $444.99 $499.00
Aspect Ratio 1.78:1 16:9 1.78:1 16:9 16:9 16:9
Display Resolution Maximum 3840 x 2160 pixels 3840 x 2160 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels 3840 x 2160 pixels 3840 x 2160 pixels 3840 x 2160 pixels
Screen Size 27 in 27 in 24 in 27 in 27 in 27 in
Display Type LED LCD LED LED LED LED-Lit
Item Dimensions 25.2 x 21.2 x 8 in 24.07 x 7.89 x 21.27 in 20.95 x 8.07 x 20.39 in 24.9 x 8 x 18.2 in 32.9 x 18.9 x 7.1 in 24.1 x 9.1 x 22.3 in
Item Weight 16.7 lbs 13.79 lbs 14 lbs 12.3 lbs 20.9 lbs 13.7 lbs
Size 27" 4K 4K 24" 27 Inch
Product description

One Monitor  |  27" 4K

NON TOUCH Dell P2715Q 27 Ultra HD 4K Monitor - Black. 27" 3840 x 2160 at 60Hz LED Backlit. In-plane switching, anti-glare. Aspect ratio 16:9. Pixel pitch 0.1554 mm x 0.1554 mm. Brightness (typical) 50 to 300 cd/m. Color gamut (typical) 99% sRGB [delta E <3, 102.28%5 (CIE1976)]. Color depth 1.07 billion colors. Contrast ratio (typical) 1,000:1, Dynamic contrast ratio 2 million:1. Connectors: 1 x mini-DisplayPort, 1 x DisplayPort (in), 1 x DisplayPort (out), 1 x HDMI (MHL), 4 x USB 3.0, 1 x Audio Line out.

Product information

One Monitor  |  27" 4K

Technical Details

Summary : Screen Size, Screen Resolution, Graphics Coprocessor, Graphics Card RAM
Other Technical Details

Technical Specification

Installation Manual [pdf ]
Other Content [pdf ]
Specification Sheet [pdf ]
User Guide [pdf ]
User Manual [pdf ]
Warranty [pdf ]

Additional Information

Warranty & Support

Amazon.com Return Policy:You may return any new computer purchased from Amazon.com that is "dead on arrival," arrives in damaged condition, or is still in unopened boxes, for a full refund within 30 days of purchase. Amazon.com reserves the right to test "dead on arrival" returns and impose a customer fee equal to 15 percent of the product sales price if the customer misrepresents the condition of the product. Any returned computer that is damaged through customer misuse, is missing parts, or is in unsellable condition due to customer tampering will result in the customer being charged a higher restocking fee based on the condition of the product. Amazon.com will not accept returns of any desktop or notebook computer more than 30 days after you receive the shipment. New, used, and refurbished products purchased from Marketplace vendors are subject to the returns policy of the individual vendor.
Product Warranty: For warranty information about this product, please click here [PDF ]

Important information

Legal Disclaimer
Sorry – no shipping to Alaska, Puerto Rico or Hawaii.
Customer Questions & Answers
Customer Reviews

Top customer reviews

Andrew Galli
5.0 out of 5 stars The Best 4K Monitor in this Price Range -- Plug and Play with 2015 Macbook Series Computers -- Retina Quality Display
April 30, 2015
One Monitor|24" 4K|Verified Purchase
Read more
review imagereview imagereview imagereview image
637 people found this helpful
Helpful
Not Helpful
 |Comment|Report abuse
Bob
3.0 out of 5 stars Not a bad monitor but a few issues.
November 10, 2016
One Monitor|24" 4K|Verified Purchase
Read more
279 people found this helpful
Helpful
Not Helpful
 |Comment|Report abuse

Most recent customer reviews

