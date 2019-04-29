$18.90
Design Toscano DB383084 Bigfoot, the Christmas yeti with Sabta's hat Funny Christmas tree decoration, polyresin, full color, 7.5 cm,Brown

4.8 out of 5 stars 2,244 ratings
Amazon's Choice in Decorative Hanging Ornaments by Design Toscano
$18.90
Ornament
Brown

Enhance your purchase

Material Resin
Occasion Christmas
Color Brown
Theme Funny,Holiday,Christmas
Brand Design Toscano

About this item

  Finding Bigfoot - on your Christmas tree! Our Sasquatch friend makes holiday decorating fun when he shows up hanging from your Christmas tree decked out in a Santa hat with Christmas lights slung over his strong Yeti shoulders
  Bigfoot statue Christmas tree ornaments - If you're looking for one-of-a-kind gag gifts, funny Christmas ornaments, or even an ugly Christmas gift for the ultimate cryptid hunter in your life then look no further than our Yeti Bigfoot Ornament!
  High-quality holiday ornaments - hand-cast by santa's elves using real crushed stone bonded with durable designer resin, our funny Christmas ornaments are topped with a Santa hat and faux Christmas lights to be Festive holiday decorations
  Design Toscano holiday essentials - exclusive to the Design Toscano brand based off our famous Yeti statue, these cute holiday Bigfoot ornaments make perfect Christmas tree decorations or gifts for your holiday home
  Our perfectly sized Xmas ornaments measure 2"Wx2"Dx3"H. . 5 lb. And make magical North pole gifts, package tie ons or stocking stuffers for family and friends

WARNING:

CHOKING HAZARD -- Small parts. Not for children under 3 yrs.

From the manufacturer

Bigfoot, the Christmas yeti with Sabta's hat Funny Christmas tree decoration The Abominable Snowman Yeti Holiday Ornament, White
Bigfoot, the Christmas yeti with Sabta's hat Funny Christmas tree decoration The Abominable Snowman Yeti Holiday Ornament, White
Size 1 x 2 x 3 inches 2 x 2 x 3 inches
Weight 0.24 lbs. 5 lbs.
Material Polyresin Polyresin
Color Brown White

Compare with similar items


Design Toscano DB383084 Bigfoot, the Christmas yeti with Sabta's hat Funny Christmas tree decoration, polyresin, full color, 7.5 cm,Brown
Bigfoot Yeti Sasquatch Christmas Tree Decoration Fathers Day Hide N Seek Gift Christmas Ornament Pewter Charm Decorative Vacation Travel Souvenir Zoo Safari Jungle Animals Theme Decorations
Accoutrements Bigfoot Ornament
GRAPHICS & MORE Bigfoot Sasquatch Walking in The Woods Wood Christmas Tree Holiday Ornament
Tree Buddees Scary Krampus Horror Christmas Ornaments
Customer Rating 4.8 out of 5 stars (2244) 4.7 out of 5 stars (118) 4.7 out of 5 stars (127) 4.2 out of 5 stars (78) 4.7 out of 5 stars (904)
Price $18.90 $6.99 $15.19 $9.99 $14.95
Sold By Amazon.com Sonoran Souvenirs Kaspien Graphics & More EDS Industries
Color Brown Bronze Multi-colored Multi Color Brown
Material Resin Metal, Pewter Glass Wood Plastic
Compare with similar items

Product Description

Our legendary yeti makes a holiday appearance, decked out with all the trimmings! Undetected and unknown for centuries, Bigfoot is now the inspiration for this collectible, 2010-edition holiday ornament. Makes a one-of-a-kind holiday tree ornament, mythical stocking stuffer, package tie-on, or creative addition to your Bigfoot collection. Cast in hand-painted quality designer resin. 3"H. 1 lb.

Product information

Warranty & Support

Manufacturer's warranty can be requested from customer service.

Customer reviews

4.8 out of 5 stars
4.8 out of 5
2,244 global ratings
5 star
86%
4 star
9%
3 star
3%
2 star
1%
1 star
1%

Top reviews from the United States

vincent modesto
5.0 out of 5 stars He gone
Reviewed in the United States on April 29, 2019
Size: OrnamentColor: BrownVerified Purchase
jen k
5.0 out of 5 stars hide and seek champion
Reviewed in the United States on December 11, 2018
Size: OrnamentColor: BrownVerified Purchase
Emily
5.0 out of 5 stars Bigfoot is on my tree
Reviewed in the United States on February 27, 2022
Size: OrnamentColor: BrownVerified Purchase
Marley Fisher
3.0 out of 5 stars Receiver loved but very small for the price
Reviewed in the United States on December 1, 2021
Size: OrnamentColor: BrownVerified Purchase
Leslie L. Summey
5.0 out of 5 stars Unusual, fun Christmas ornament
Reviewed in the United States on May 1, 2019
Size: OrnamentColor: BrownVerified Purchase
Leslie L. Summey
5.0 out of 5 stars Unusual, fun Christmas ornament
Reviewed in the United States on May 1, 2019
This little ornament is adorable. It's not very big...only about 4 inches high but I was expecting that from the product description. It's extremely detailed as you can see from the pics. A little expensive from regular Amazon. I ordered it from the Amazon Warehouse in Used Like New condition. It was less than half the price and it was perfect.
Selina
5.0 out of 5 stars Cutest Bigfoot ever.
Reviewed in the United States on November 8, 2017
Size: OrnamentColor: BrownVerified Purchase
Claudia
3.0 out of 5 stars Great packaging but not so much quality
Reviewed in the United States on December 10, 2021
Size: OrnamentColor: BrownVerified Purchase
Claudia
3.0 out of 5 stars Great packaging but not so much quality
Reviewed in the United States on December 10, 2021
At first I thought it was good but once I looked closer at the ornament like the arms and feet there's sharp edges and pieces that look like they should be torn off or aren't suppose to be on the ornament. It's decent as a gift but not best craftsmanship , if the person that I am gifting it gets bother by these imperfections I'll return it.
John
5.0 out of 5 stars Outstanding details
Reviewed in the United States on January 1, 2021
Size: OrnamentColor: BrownVerified Purchase
Top reviews from other countries

Leonie
2.0 out of 5 stars Not exactly as pictured
Reviewed in the United Kingdom on November 21, 2021
Size: OrnamentColor: BrownVerified Purchase
Leonie
2.0 out of 5 stars Not exactly as pictured
Reviewed in the United Kingdom on November 21, 2021
So the item was delivered with secure packaging however when I took it out pieces had broken off. The colour was a lot darker than expected which isn't a massive issue but it overall looks different to what I was expecting. I don't have enough time to send it back to get a refund or exchange it other wise I would.
Jarvichi
5.0 out of 5 stars Best decoration yet-i
Reviewed in the United Kingdom on March 28, 2018
Size: OrnamentColor: BrownVerified Purchase
jeanette mckenna
4.0 out of 5 stars Well packaged
Reviewed in the United Kingdom on May 8, 2021
Size: OrnamentColor: BrownVerified Purchase
Michelle Bailey
5.0 out of 5 stars Awesome!
Reviewed in the United Kingdom on March 6, 2020
Size: OrnamentColor: BrownVerified Purchase
Hol
5.0 out of 5 stars Amazing
Reviewed in the United Kingdom on September 22, 2018
Size: OrnamentColor: BrownVerified Purchase
