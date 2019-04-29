- Create your FREE Amazon Business account to save up to 10% with Business-only prices and free shipping. Register today
Design Toscano DB383084 Bigfoot, the Christmas yeti with Sabta's hat Funny Christmas tree decoration, polyresin, full color, 7.5 cm,Brown
- Finding Bigfoot - on your Christmas tree! Our Sasquatch friend makes holiday decorating fun when he shows up hanging from your Christmas tree decked out in a Santa hat with Christmas lights slung over his strong Yeti shoulders
- Bigfoot statue Christmas tree ornaments - If you're looking for one-of-a-kind gag gifts, funny Christmas ornaments, or even an ugly Christmas gift for the ultimate cryptid hunter in your life then look no further than our Yeti Bigfoot Ornament!
- High-quality holiday ornaments - hand-cast by santa's elves using real crushed stone bonded with durable designer resin, our funny Christmas ornaments are topped with a Santa hat and faux Christmas lights to be Festive holiday decorations
- Design Toscano holiday essentials - exclusive to the Design Toscano brand based off our famous Yeti statue, these cute holiday Bigfoot ornaments make perfect Christmas tree decorations or gifts for your holiday home
- Our perfectly sized Xmas ornaments measure 2"Wx2"Dx3"H. . 5 lb. And make magical North pole gifts, package tie ons or stocking stuffers for family and friends
Makes a one-of-a-kind holiday tree ornament
Expect the Unexpected
Are you a Bigfoot believer? Whether you call him Bigfoot, Yeti or Sasquatch spottings of this wild man have been reported across the globe since the late 1850s. Now you can share your own cryptozoological tales of Bigfoot sightings in your own back yard!
Bigfoot the Holiday Yeti Holiday Ornament
by Design Toscano
Our legendary yeti makes a holiday appearance, decked out with all the trimmings! Undetected and unknown for centuries, Bigfoot is now the inspiration for this collectible holiday ornament. Makes a one-of-a-kind holiday tree ornament, mythical stocking stuffer, package tie-on, or creative addition to your Bigfoot collection. Cast in hand-painted quality designer resin.
- 1 x 2 x 3 inches
- Weighs 1 lb
- Cast in quality designer resin
- Yeti is 3 inches in height
Bigfoot Selfies
Serious Traveler
On the move! Bigfoot gets easily spotted at your local airport with his bright red luggage in tow.
Life of the Party
Bigfoot Hula! The Toscano Yeti dons a lei and hula skirt while sipping a Sasquatch Sarsaparilla during his tropical vacation.
Avid Outdoorsman
Catch of the day! Living in the Pacific Northwest, Bigfoot is of course an avid fisherman and expert angler.
Patriot
Stars and Stripes! Bigfoot is best known as a true American native so it’s no wonder he wanted to visit his nation’s capital.
About Design Toscano
At Design Toscano, the country’s premier source for historical replicas, we pride ourselves on attention to detail by traveling directly to the source. Over 90% of our offerings are exclusive to the Design Toscano brand, allowing us to present distinctive decorative items unavailable elsewhere. Our attention to detail extends throughout the company, especially in the areas of exceptional service and shipping.
Design Toscano offers:
- specialty home and garden décor
- reproduction furniture and accessories
- indoor and outdoor statuary
- one-of-a-kind home and garden accents.
For more than 25 years, Design Toscano has introduced exclusive sculptures, furniture, statues, wall art, and decorative furnishings to passionate consumers eager to surround themselves with unique and extraordinary objects. We have over 6,000 items available so you can expect the unexpected!
Our legendary yeti makes a holiday appearance, decked out with all the trimmings! Undetected and unknown for centuries, Bigfoot is now the inspiration for this collectible, 2010-edition holiday ornament. Makes a one-of-a-kind holiday tree ornament, mythical stocking stuffer, package tie-on, or creative addition to your Bigfoot collection. Cast in hand-painted quality designer resin. 3"H. 1 lb.
Reviewed in the United States on May 1, 2019
Reviewed in the United States on May 1, 2019
I got this for my sister's hubby, who loves Xmas and also loves Bigfoot.
When my sister said jokingly that she loves the ornaments I send them,
and she would even hang Bigfoot on their tree, I took it as a challenge.
Found this on Amazon, and I am more than pleased.
I look forward to reports of delight from the family when this fellow
is among their Christmas morning haul.
Post Christmas comment:
a huge hit with the whole family. Bigfoot was immediately hung on the tree
and pronounced as being fabulous.
Reviewed in the United States on December 10, 2021
Reviewed in the United Kingdom on November 21, 2021