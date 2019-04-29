My family and I are bigfoot lovers, and my mom has wanted this ornament for quite some time. My mama's B day is in the festive month of giving so what better time to purchase the illusive bigfoot. The BIG thing that detoured us from getting the ornament all together was the price so I splurged, to gift this. The ornament itself is great but the price could be a little less. Squatch out for a deal if there ever is one because this ornament is all in all pretty great. Also my mom loved it.