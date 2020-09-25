& FREE Returns
DeskCycle Ellipse Under Desk Elliptical Machine, Compact Mini Seated Elliptical Desk Exercise Equipment, Desk Cycle Pedal Exerciser, Black

4.7 out of 5 stars 1,088 ratings
Enhance your purchase

Model Name Ellipse
Brand DeskCycle
Color Black
Item Dimensions LxWxH 23 x 18 x 10 inches
Material Steel and High-Impact Plastic

About this item

  • MULTI-TASK: Our premium quality under desk elliptical machine can help you burn calories, boost your energy level, increase productivity and reduce stress as you work
  • MAGNETIC RESISTANCE: This compact elliptical exercise machine has ultra-smooth magnetic resistance, a superior flywheel and a sturdy base. It's whisper quiet, so you'll never bother those around you
  • EASY TO USE: Large 6-Function LCD display tracks revolutions, RPM, time, calories burned and more; For easy reading, remove the display from under the desk and set it up on your table with the included display stand.
  • BUILD UP STRENGTH: Choose from 8 different resistance levels, from very easy to really hard! This seated elliptical machine is the perfect leg exercise bike for seniors, physical therapy, or anyone who wants to get more active.
  • SWITCH IT UP: Extra long and wide pedals allow you to adjust the shape of your elliptical motion by where you place your feet; Place them on top of the pedal to maximize up/down movement, or towards the bottom for more horizontal strides
Product Description

Desk Cycle Ellipse
Desk Cycle Ellipse
DeskCycle 2 Adjustable Under Desk Bike DeskCycle Original Under Desk Bike DeskCycle Ellipse Under Desk Elliptical MagneTrainer Arm and Leg Pedal Exerciser
DeskCycle 2 Adjustable Under Desk Bike DeskCycle Original Under Desk Bike DeskCycle Ellipse Under Desk Elliptical MagneTrainer Arm and Leg Pedal Exerciser
Patented Magnetic Resistance
Resistance Settings 8 8 8 Stepless resistance
Easy Assembly
Adjustable Height
LCD Display Monitor 5 function, tracks up to 10,000 minutes of activity 5 function, tracks up to 1,000 minutes of activity 6 function, tracks up to 100,000 revolutions 5 function, tracks up to 1,000 minutes of activity
Extension Cord and Stand for Monitor

Product details

  • Is Discontinued By Manufacturer ‏ : ‎ No
  • Product Dimensions ‏ : ‎ 23 x 18 x 10 inches; 30.2 Pounds
  • Batteries ‏ : ‎ 2 AAA batteries required. (included)
  • Date First Available ‏ : ‎ January 3, 2019
  • Manufacturer ‏ : ‎ 3D Innovations
  • ASIN ‏ : ‎ B07MBQ19Z2
  • Country of Origin ‏ : ‎ Taiwan
  • Customer Reviews:
    4.7 out of 5 stars 1,088 ratings
Customer reviews

4.7 out of 5 stars
4.7 out of 5
1,088 global ratings
5 star
81%
4 star
12%
3 star
3%
2 star
2%
1 star
2%

Top reviews from the United States

JS
1.0 out of 5 stars Squeak, squeak, squeak and extremely unstable
Reviewed in the United States on September 25, 2020
Verified Purchase
111 people found this helpful
Donzie
3.0 out of 5 stars Was Shipped With Two Left Side Foot Pedals — for which company wanted PROOF.
Reviewed in the United States on July 21, 2020
Verified Purchase
Have no idea yet if I like this thing or not because I have not been able to put it together due to the fact that it arrived with two left side foot pedals. Immediately called the company (3-D Innovations) phone number posted in the assembly instructions and they initially gave me the wrong email address to report the problem. They wanted photos. Really?? Like why would a customer go to all this TROUBLE to report TWO left side foot pedals if it wasn’t factual information ?? Have RE-sent the requested email to their amended address, with photos of the same two left-side foot pedals (again) and am currently awaiting receipt of the RIGHT side pedal. Why do companies insist on making things so much more burdensome for customers to get what they pay for — when it all comes down to their own lack of quality control when packing ?? Will follow up on this if any other problems with this device are noted -- after I can finally get the thing put together.
108 people found this helpful
Amazon Customer
5.0 out of 5 stars LOVE IT
Reviewed in the United States on March 31, 2019
Verified Purchase
93 people found this helpful
J W
5.0 out of 5 stars Whisper quiet and low desk clearance make this the perfect option for those chained to a desk
Reviewed in the United States on January 29, 2019
I've looked at the standard desk cycle (and other similar products) and always held back because I didn't think my natural working "position" would allow me to use them consistently without serious modification to my desk or allow me to be productive in a natural way. I originally saw the Cubi and thought that was interesting but the high price of the bluetooth model was more than I was willing to "bet" and the jr model having the display fixed to the unit was also a bit of a deal breaker.

I had actually just given up on them until Woot had a sell on the cubi jr, and I was debating taking the plunge and just living with the mediocre display solution and thats when I saw this product in the "other products" list on Amazon. No I did not buy it off Amazon because Desk Cycle had a better promotion on their website direct and I felt safer with the unconditional guarantee my buying direct but that was probably not something I needed to be worried about. What draw me to this unit was Desk Cycle being around longer (no offense to cubi) and the way the display unit was detacheable. I don't care about having to hand key my figures into the website to save them, bluetooth and an app on my phone aren't worth an extra $150.

The unit is whisper quiet, the only thing that can be heard over the whisper of my small office fan is the shifting of my feet rather than any noise from the unit itself. I am able to maintain my normal poor posture and did not have to modify my desk layout or height in any way. My desk is slightly higher than typical (maybe two inches?) but even if it wasn't dropping my chair a smidge would still allow my setup. The stridge height and length on these elliptical units is far more flexible along with the larger "pedal" that allow far more "room" to angle or adjust your foots spacing while using the unit vs the bike style units which really only have a single pedal position (as far as your foots alignment and angle).

I've found that resistance 3 is the sweet spot, I can "feel it", but still use it all day without breaking into a sweat at regular office temps. that being said the office never feels cool anymore. Ratchet it up to even just a four and after an hour I'm looking to step outside to cool off! So if you want a passive "all day" type engagement you can get that, and if you want to ratchet it up for a hard "ride" on your lunch break you could easily get a hard workout in.

I'm using an amazon basics office chair with standard wheels and find that unless I get really sloppy with my feet angle I don't have any issue"staying in place" or pushing "off" the unit through regular pedalling. I guess if you were so ripped that you routinely pedal at a 6 or 7 having some kind of brace or break (the cubi includes some but this unit does not) for the wheels might be necessary to prevent pushing back and away from the unit due to higher resistance but again at a 2-4 I have had no issues with rolling away.

Images to show my "results" after one week. I'm a desk bound office employ so I easily spend 9-11 hours in front of the pedals and so long as I remind myself to APD (always be pedalling) I can easily get 50-60 miles in a day. I have office peers who use standing desks and they seem to struggle sometimes to force themselves to stand or find it effects their ability to do certain activities, in comparison I've found the elliptical to be completely non impacting in my regular work flow other than when I do stand up to pickup print outs or grab a cup of joe I'm reminded I just spent the last three hours pedalling away.
140 people found this helpful
Just Josh
TOP 1000 REVIEWERVINE VOICE
3.0 out of 5 stars Does what it says... but wasn't a good fit for the way I want to exercise
Reviewed in the United States on July 16, 2020
Verified Purchase
First, this is an excellent product that performs just like it says it will. It is easy to assemble (you just attached the two large "pedals") and is very quiet. The motion is very smooth and the remote display is perfect for keeping track of your exercise if you are using it at a desk.

For me it just ended up not being very comfortable to use while sitting in my desk chair, and also I didn't really end up liking the concept of working out while also trying to do actual work on my computer. It just wasn't a good fit for me and I ended up getting a low cost separate stationary bike that I use after work each day instead. I find with the separate bike I exercise a lot more intensly and it also was considerably less than the DeskCycle... which is odd since the separate bike uses an almost identical pedal mechanism but also includes the entire rest of the bike to sit on and handlebars with a heart rate sensor built in.

So, in the end, if you think this is a product you might like then it's worth giving it a shot. I do however think you will end up with a better workout on a separate bike and I think that the novelty of the DeskCycle is reflecting in it's seemingly unjustified high price.
44 people found this helpful
Top reviews from other countries

Nick Jones
4.0 out of 5 stars Great WFH Exercise!
Reviewed in Australia on August 22, 2021
Verified Purchase
Brian S.
5.0 out of 5 stars Amazing on every level.
Reviewed in Canada on October 7, 2021
Verified Purchase
Gord Calder
5.0 out of 5 stars Amazing
Reviewed in Canada on June 26, 2021
Verified Purchase
Cesar Aciar
5.0 out of 5 stars Jesus!!!! It is so well made...Strong, solid, easy to use.
Reviewed in Australia on August 9, 2021
Verified Purchase
Amazon Customer
5.0 out of 5 stars quality product.
Reviewed in Australia on August 21, 2020
Verified Purchase
