DeskCycle Ellipse Under Desk Elliptical Machine, Compact Mini Seated Elliptical Desk Exercise Equipment, Desk Cycle Pedal Exerciser, Black
|Model Name
|Ellipse
|Brand
|DeskCycle
|Color
|Black
|Item Dimensions LxWxH
|23 x 18 x 10 inches
|Material
|Steel and High-Impact Plastic
About this item
- Make sure this fits by entering your model number.
- MULTI-TASK: Our premium quality under desk elliptical machine can help you burn calories, boost your energy level, increase productivity and reduce stress as you work
- MAGNETIC RESISTANCE: This compact elliptical exercise machine has ultra-smooth magnetic resistance, a superior flywheel and a sturdy base. It's whisper quiet, so you'll never bother those around you
- EASY TO USE: Large 6-Function LCD display tracks revolutions, RPM, time, calories burned and more; For easy reading, remove the display from under the desk and set it up on your table with the included display stand.
- BUILD UP STRENGTH: Choose from 8 different resistance levels, from very easy to really hard! This seated elliptical machine is the perfect leg exercise bike for seniors, physical therapy, or anyone who wants to get more active.
- SWITCH IT UP: Extra long and wide pedals allow you to adjust the shape of your elliptical motion by where you place your feet; Place them on top of the pedal to maximize up/down movement, or towards the bottom for more horizontal strides
Product Description
With 8 different intensity levels to choose from you can push your workout to the limit.
The magnetic precision flywheel ensures discreet performance at any resistance level.
An LCD screen shows metrics for speed, time, distance, and calories burned, during use.
Joint-free, low-impact cycling helps you conveniently burn calories while sitting.
Active circulation enhances productivity, increases energy, and improves mood.
Ergonomic features and lightweight design let you take your Ellipse wherever you sit.
|DeskCycle 2 Adjustable Under Desk Bike
|DeskCycle Original Under Desk Bike
|DeskCycle Ellipse Under Desk Elliptical
|MagneTrainer Arm and Leg Pedal Exerciser
|Patented Magnetic Resistance
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|Resistance Settings
|8
|8
|8
|Stepless resistance
|Easy Assembly
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|Adjustable Height
|✓
|LCD Display Monitor
|5 function, tracks up to 10,000 minutes of activity
|5 function, tracks up to 1,000 minutes of activity
|6 function, tracks up to 100,000 revolutions
|5 function, tracks up to 1,000 minutes of activity
|Extension Cord and Stand for Monitor
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
Product details
- Is Discontinued By Manufacturer : No
- Product Dimensions : 23 x 18 x 10 inches; 30.2 Pounds
- Batteries : 2 AAA batteries required. (included)
- Date First Available : January 3, 2019
- Manufacturer : 3D Innovations
- ASIN : B07MBQ19Z2
- Country of Origin : Taiwan
- Best Sellers Rank: #5,464 in Sports & Outdoors (See Top 100 in Sports & Outdoors)
- Customer Reviews:
Customer reviews
Top reviews from the United States
By Donzie on July 21, 2020
so thought I would try this. #1 liked the size of pedels and the electronics so I knew just how much I was doing it is done 4 times a day and leg is feeling better even my husband is using it. GREAT MACHINE
I had actually just given up on them until Woot had a sell on the cubi jr, and I was debating taking the plunge and just living with the mediocre display solution and thats when I saw this product in the "other products" list on Amazon. No I did not buy it off Amazon because Desk Cycle had a better promotion on their website direct and I felt safer with the unconditional guarantee my buying direct but that was probably not something I needed to be worried about. What draw me to this unit was Desk Cycle being around longer (no offense to cubi) and the way the display unit was detacheable. I don't care about having to hand key my figures into the website to save them, bluetooth and an app on my phone aren't worth an extra $150.
The unit is whisper quiet, the only thing that can be heard over the whisper of my small office fan is the shifting of my feet rather than any noise from the unit itself. I am able to maintain my normal poor posture and did not have to modify my desk layout or height in any way. My desk is slightly higher than typical (maybe two inches?) but even if it wasn't dropping my chair a smidge would still allow my setup. The stridge height and length on these elliptical units is far more flexible along with the larger "pedal" that allow far more "room" to angle or adjust your foots spacing while using the unit vs the bike style units which really only have a single pedal position (as far as your foots alignment and angle).
I've found that resistance 3 is the sweet spot, I can "feel it", but still use it all day without breaking into a sweat at regular office temps. that being said the office never feels cool anymore. Ratchet it up to even just a four and after an hour I'm looking to step outside to cool off! So if you want a passive "all day" type engagement you can get that, and if you want to ratchet it up for a hard "ride" on your lunch break you could easily get a hard workout in.
I'm using an amazon basics office chair with standard wheels and find that unless I get really sloppy with my feet angle I don't have any issue"staying in place" or pushing "off" the unit through regular pedalling. I guess if you were so ripped that you routinely pedal at a 6 or 7 having some kind of brace or break (the cubi includes some but this unit does not) for the wheels might be necessary to prevent pushing back and away from the unit due to higher resistance but again at a 2-4 I have had no issues with rolling away.
Images to show my "results" after one week. I'm a desk bound office employ so I easily spend 9-11 hours in front of the pedals and so long as I remind myself to APD (always be pedalling) I can easily get 50-60 miles in a day. I have office peers who use standing desks and they seem to struggle sometimes to force themselves to stand or find it effects their ability to do certain activities, in comparison I've found the elliptical to be completely non impacting in my regular work flow other than when I do stand up to pickup print outs or grab a cup of joe I'm reminded I just spent the last three hours pedalling away.
By J W on January 29, 2019
For me it just ended up not being very comfortable to use while sitting in my desk chair, and also I didn't really end up liking the concept of working out while also trying to do actual work on my computer. It just wasn't a good fit for me and I ended up getting a low cost separate stationary bike that I use after work each day instead. I find with the separate bike I exercise a lot more intensly and it also was considerably less than the DeskCycle... which is odd since the separate bike uses an almost identical pedal mechanism but also includes the entire rest of the bike to sit on and handlebars with a heart rate sensor built in.
So, in the end, if you think this is a product you might like then it's worth giving it a shot. I do however think you will end up with a better workout on a separate bike and I think that the novelty of the DeskCycle is reflecting in it's seemingly unjustified high price.
By Just Josh on July 16, 2020
