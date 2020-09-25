I've looked at the standard desk cycle (and other similar products) and always held back because I didn't think my natural working "position" would allow me to use them consistently without serious modification to my desk or allow me to be productive in a natural way. I originally saw the Cubi and thought that was interesting but the high price of the bluetooth model was more than I was willing to "bet" and the jr model having the display fixed to the unit was also a bit of a deal breaker.



I had actually just given up on them until Woot had a sell on the cubi jr, and I was debating taking the plunge and just living with the mediocre display solution and thats when I saw this product in the "other products" list on Amazon. No I did not buy it off Amazon because Desk Cycle had a better promotion on their website direct and I felt safer with the unconditional guarantee my buying direct but that was probably not something I needed to be worried about. What draw me to this unit was Desk Cycle being around longer (no offense to cubi) and the way the display unit was detacheable. I don't care about having to hand key my figures into the website to save them, bluetooth and an app on my phone aren't worth an extra $150.



The unit is whisper quiet, the only thing that can be heard over the whisper of my small office fan is the shifting of my feet rather than any noise from the unit itself. I am able to maintain my normal poor posture and did not have to modify my desk layout or height in any way. My desk is slightly higher than typical (maybe two inches?) but even if it wasn't dropping my chair a smidge would still allow my setup. The stridge height and length on these elliptical units is far more flexible along with the larger "pedal" that allow far more "room" to angle or adjust your foots spacing while using the unit vs the bike style units which really only have a single pedal position (as far as your foots alignment and angle).



I've found that resistance 3 is the sweet spot, I can "feel it", but still use it all day without breaking into a sweat at regular office temps. that being said the office never feels cool anymore. Ratchet it up to even just a four and after an hour I'm looking to step outside to cool off! So if you want a passive "all day" type engagement you can get that, and if you want to ratchet it up for a hard "ride" on your lunch break you could easily get a hard workout in.



I'm using an amazon basics office chair with standard wheels and find that unless I get really sloppy with my feet angle I don't have any issue"staying in place" or pushing "off" the unit through regular pedalling. I guess if you were so ripped that you routinely pedal at a 6 or 7 having some kind of brace or break (the cubi includes some but this unit does not) for the wheels might be necessary to prevent pushing back and away from the unit due to higher resistance but again at a 2-4 I have had no issues with rolling away.



Images to show my "results" after one week. I'm a desk bound office employ so I easily spend 9-11 hours in front of the pedals and so long as I remind myself to APD (always be pedalling) I can easily get 50-60 miles in a day. I have office peers who use standing desks and they seem to struggle sometimes to force themselves to stand or find it effects their ability to do certain activities, in comparison I've found the elliptical to be completely non impacting in my regular work flow other than when I do stand up to pickup print outs or grab a cup of joe I'm reminded I just spent the last three hours pedalling away.