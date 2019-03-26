I was annoyed when I took this out of the box and realized I’d have to spend a few minutes assembling it. I almost gave up and returned it because I wasn’t even sure I would ever use it. My kids got home from school and seemed interested so I used it for the first time to show them how it works. That was a half hour ago, and I can’t stop pedaling. It’s addictive. I thought I would be annoyed having to focus on it, but after a couple minutes I didn’t think about it anymore and I’m keeping a pretty steady pace. Then I thought my knees are a little sore, but that’s probably because I’m overweight. Not going to stop peddling over that. I don’t love to sweat, but I’m sitting in my cool house sweating which just tells me it’s making my body work at least quite a bit more than sitting still and doing nothing. I went from total disinterest just shopping for a new desk to be sure I have plenty of space for clearance. I got this on sale for $120. I don’t normally spend much on gifts, but there were a few people that I’ve already decided I’m going to gift this too because they work at a desk like I do and this thing really feels great to pedal. If you are reading this, it’s because you need to be more active – just like me. Give it a shot because if it’s not as enjoyable for you, stick it back in the box and print out a return label – but you won’t. It’s addictive.



As you can see, I didn’t even stop pedaling for the photo.