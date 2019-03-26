$150.00
DeskCycle 2 Under Desk Bike Pedal Exerciser with Adjustable Leg - Mini Exercise Bike Desk Cycle for Home Workout & Office Exercise Equipment

Enhance your purchase

About this item

  • Convenient: Perfect for multitasking work and exercise, our desk bike elliptical enables you to sit, pedal, and prep! Set the maximum pedal height to 10 inches or drop it down to 9 inches to give you more desk clearance.
  • Effective: With more than twice the resistance capacity of other stationary bikes, our under desk bike has 8 calibrated resistance settings, so you're the one in control. Convenience at your feet!
  • Magnetic Resistance: Our peddler exerciser uses magnetic resistance to ensure smooth pedal motion. This mechanism is beneficial for your joints & it's quiet, so you'll never get dirty looks from your colleagues!
  • Easy: Our portable exercise bike is user friendly w/ simple settings. The 6 function adjustable LCD display tells you everything you need to know - including your speed, time & distance.
  • Gift: Looking for a thoughtful gift for the fitness lover in your life? This mini exercise bike is perfect for anyone that wants to get active from home and improve their general well-being.
Product Description

Desk Cycle 2
Desk Cycle 2
DeskCycle 2 Adjustable Under Desk Bike DeskCycle Original Under Desk Bike DeskCycle Ellipse Under Desk Elliptical MagneTrainer Arm and Leg Pedal Exerciser
DeskCycle 2 Adjustable Under Desk Bike DeskCycle Original Under Desk Bike DeskCycle Ellipse Under Desk Elliptical MagneTrainer Arm and Leg Pedal Exerciser
Patented Magnetic Resistance
Resistance Settings 8 8 8 Stepless resistance
Easy Assembly
Adjustable Height
LCD Display Monitor 5 function, tracks up to 10,000 minutes of activity 5 function, tracks up to 1,000 minutes of activity 6 function, tracks up to 100,000 revolutions 5 function, tracks up to 1,000 minutes of activity
Extension Cord and Stand for Monitor

Product details

  • Is Discontinued By Manufacturer ‏ : ‎ No
  • Product Dimensions ‏ : ‎ 24.02 x 20.08 x 10.24 inches; 23.02 Pounds
  • Item model number ‏ : ‎ 856879005000
  • Batteries ‏ : ‎ 2 AA batteries required. (included)
  • Date First Available ‏ : ‎ May 10, 2018
  • Manufacturer ‏ : ‎ 3D Innovations
  • ASIN ‏ : ‎ B07BDRFMZK
  • Customer Reviews:
    4.6 out of 5 stars 2,549 ratings
Top reviews from the United States

Rixen Flow
5.0 out of 5 stars Dear Writers: Read ALL of the instructions
Reviewed in the United States on March 26, 2019
Verified Purchase
jerake
5.0 out of 5 stars This thing is no joke, really like it!
Reviewed in the United States on March 18, 2020
Verified Purchase
Rhayven
5.0 out of 5 stars Highly Recommend this Silent but Deadly Beast
Reviewed in the United States on June 24, 2018
Verified Purchase
kleah
5.0 out of 5 stars Quiet and works great
Reviewed in the United States on August 21, 2018
Verified Purchase
CO
5.0 out of 5 stars It’s addictive.
Reviewed in the United States on February 7, 2019
Verified Purchase
Customer image
5.0 out of 5 stars It’s addictive.
By CO on February 7, 2019
I was annoyed when I took this out of the box and realized I’d have to spend a few minutes assembling it. I almost gave up and returned it because I wasn’t even sure I would ever use it. My kids got home from school and seemed interested so I used it for the first time to show them how it works. That was a half hour ago, and I can’t stop pedaling. It’s addictive. I thought I would be annoyed having to focus on it, but after a couple minutes I didn’t think about it anymore and I’m keeping a pretty steady pace. Then I thought my knees are a little sore, but that’s probably because I’m overweight. Not going to stop peddling over that. I don’t love to sweat, but I’m sitting in my cool house sweating which just tells me it’s making my body work at least quite a bit more than sitting still and doing nothing. I went from total disinterest just shopping for a new desk to be sure I have plenty of space for clearance. I got this on sale for $120. I don’t normally spend much on gifts, but there were a few people that I’ve already decided I’m going to gift this too because they work at a desk like I do and this thing really feels great to pedal. If you are reading this, it’s because you need to be more active – just like me. Give it a shot because if it’s not as enjoyable for you, stick it back in the box and print out a return label – but you won’t. It’s addictive.

As you can see, I didn’t even stop pedaling for the photo.
Top reviews from other countries

Ellie Bettridge
5.0 out of 5 stars Perfect cycle, worth the price
Reviewed in Canada on August 3, 2018
Verified Purchase
Jill Rollins
5.0 out of 5 stars Worth every penny for your health!
Reviewed in Canada on February 15, 2021
Verified Purchase
Translator
5.0 out of 5 stars Great product, might need to modify desk though
Reviewed in Canada on November 21, 2018
Verified Purchase
Customer image
5.0 out of 5 stars Great product, might need to modify desk though
Reviewed in Canada on November 21, 2018
I am a freelance translator who works long hours at my desk and I bought this to help me stay active while working. It fits snugly under my desk and the included velcro strap prevents my chair from pushing back when I use it.

However, to anyone reading this, I spent a lot of time mulling over whether I should buy this since my desk was not high enough to give my knees clearance to use this, so I bought bed risers separately from a different company which provided me with enough clearance to use it.

It is a great product, I really like it; however, you will probably need to raise your desk one way or another if you want to properly use it, which is why I suggest considering putting bed risers underneath your desk legs if possible.
Raymond
4.0 out of 5 stars Appears to be very good quality and design
Reviewed in Australia on April 1, 2021
Verified Purchase
Golf Girl
5.0 out of 5 stars Great Way to Cycle!
Reviewed in Canada on January 1, 2019
Verified Purchase
