DeskCycle 2 Under Desk Bike Pedal Exerciser with Adjustable Leg - Mini Exercise Bike Desk Cycle for Home Workout & Office Exercise Equipment
$215.00
$150.00
$65.00 (30%)
|Brand
|DeskCycle
|Color
|White
|Item Dimensions LxWxH
|24.02 x 20.08 x 10.24 inches
|Maximum Height
|178 Centimeters
|Minimum Height
|120 Centimeters
|Item Weight
|10.44 Kilograms
|Resistance Mechanism
|Magnetic
|Maximum Weight Recommendation
|350 Pounds
|Number of Resistance Levels
|8
About this item
- Convenient: Perfect for multitasking work and exercise, our desk bike elliptical enables you to sit, pedal, and prep! Set the maximum pedal height to 10 inches or drop it down to 9 inches to give you more desk clearance.
- Effective: With more than twice the resistance capacity of other stationary bikes, our under desk bike has 8 calibrated resistance settings, so you're the one in control. Convenience at your feet!
- Magnetic Resistance: Our peddler exerciser uses magnetic resistance to ensure smooth pedal motion. This mechanism is beneficial for your joints & it's quiet, so you'll never get dirty looks from your colleagues!
- Easy: Our portable exercise bike is user friendly w/ simple settings. The 6 function adjustable LCD display tells you everything you need to know - including your speed, time & distance.
- Gift: Looking for a thoughtful gift for the fitness lover in your life? This mini exercise bike is perfect for anyone that wants to get active from home and improve their general well-being.
Product Description
With 8 different intensity levels to choose from you can push your workout to the limit.
The magnetic precision flywheel ensures discreet performance at any resistance level.
An LCD screen shows metrics for speed, time, distance, and calories burned, during use.
|DeskCycle 2 Adjustable Under Desk Bike
|DeskCycle Original Under Desk Bike
|DeskCycle Ellipse Under Desk Elliptical
|MagneTrainer Arm and Leg Pedal Exerciser
|Patented Magnetic Resistance
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|Resistance Settings
|8
|8
|8
|Stepless resistance
|Easy Assembly
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|Adjustable Height
|✓
|LCD Display Monitor
|5 function, tracks up to 10,000 minutes of activity
|5 function, tracks up to 1,000 minutes of activity
|6 function, tracks up to 100,000 revolutions
|5 function, tracks up to 1,000 minutes of activity
|Extension Cord and Stand for Monitor
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
Product details
- Is Discontinued By Manufacturer : No
- Product Dimensions : 24.02 x 20.08 x 10.24 inches; 23.02 Pounds
- Item model number : 856879005000
- Batteries : 2 AA batteries required. (included)
- Date First Available : May 10, 2018
- Manufacturer : 3D Innovations
- ASIN : B07BDRFMZK
#61 in Sports & Outdoors
#1 in Exercise Bikes
- #1 in Exercise Bikes
Having actually followed said above instructions, I can safely say this is fantastic and I wish I'd bought one sooner. It's great to fit exercise in whenever you can, and staying at a level 3, I pedal for 3-4 hours during the course of my workday without sweating at all. This also got me to switch my work heels for flats, so that's probably also better for my feet.
All in all a great purchase. Don't hesitate to buy one, just read *all* of the instructions, not just the ones for installation.
Other reviewers said it best - READ THE INSTRUCTIONS. These are hands down some of the best instructions I've read in a long time (I work in the tech field, a lot of not-so-stellar manuals out there). If you read the instructions, this unit is a breeze to put together, and take their advice on starting out on level 1 for the first week - the resistance levels are fairly intense, which is a big reason why I like it so much. I'm actually challenged, not aimlessly pedaling. I plan on bringing this to the office once we have the OK to go back. Definitely worth the money!
***UPDATE***
I've been using this every day since I bought it, and this deserves 10 stars. My legs have never felt so good after sitting at my desk all day! It's so quiet, I never hear it. The machine doesn't slide or move (it's on hardwood) and the intensity levels are, well intense! I am incredibly impressed with this machine - to be honest, I wasn't sure what to expect, but with all this insane WFH, I am looking forward to getting some seriously buff legs sitting on my rear all day! :)
However, I decided to buy this little machine about 5 weeks ago. And I am not disappointed. It is VERY quite. Not a single annoying squeak. And best of all, I went from 160 lb to 153 lb..in just 5 weeks. My diet has not changed much (outside of limiting my take out and increasing my protein levels). I use this machine about 2-3 hours Monday-Friday, and 4-5 hours Saturday-Sunday. I don't even need to use the higher tension settings. I use tension 2 and 3 with 2 being used for the first hour and 3 being used for the second to third hour.
I am quite happy with this and surprised that I have lost weight in such a short time frame. It has also helped strengthen my legs as well, which is always a plus. :)
I would highly recommend this desk bike!
As you can see, I didn’t even stop pedaling for the photo.
By CO on February 7, 2019
As you can see, I didn’t even stop pedaling for the photo.
Top reviews from other countries
BUT THEN, I found this awesome cycle. NO threading issues, no screwing anything in except for the very first time when I put it together. No sliding on the floor even when I'm using it. It just does what it's supposed to do. The calorie counter and speedometer work great. The cycling is SUPER QUIET. The only issue I even have is maybe a tiny one - there's a big difference between level 1 and level 2, it feels like quite a sharp increase for one little increment. But that's literally it, my one and only tiny complaint. I would recommend this cycle to anyone.
However, to anyone reading this, I spent a lot of time mulling over whether I should buy this since my desk was not high enough to give my knees clearance to use this, so I bought bed risers separately from a different company which provided me with enough clearance to use it.
It is a great product, I really like it; however, you will probably need to raise your desk one way or another if you want to properly use it, which is why I suggest considering putting bed risers underneath your desk legs if possible.
Reviewed in Canada on November 21, 2018
However, to anyone reading this, I spent a lot of time mulling over whether I should buy this since my desk was not high enough to give my knees clearance to use this, so I bought bed risers separately from a different company which provided me with enough clearance to use it.
It is a great product, I really like it; however, you will probably need to raise your desk one way or another if you want to properly use it, which is why I suggest considering putting bed risers underneath your desk legs if possible.
I’m hoping it will assist in my rehabilitation.
Using the item about 40 minutes each night.
It is very well made and good quality.
Also delivery from Amazon was within a good timeframe.
Would recommend this product. Ray