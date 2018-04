The first one I received had visibly been used and returned as the batteries were all over the place. Furthermore, it did only give me my weight but nothing else. I was pretty displeased so I called Greater Goods to let them know about it.

As soon as I explained my issue, Nick apologized, explained that visibly Amazon had made a mistake as Greater Goods does not accept any return and told me that he would be sending another one immediately and that I was to keep the defective one or dispose of it.

So 3 days later (I called him on Friday afternoon and got the new scale on Wednesday) I did put the new scale to the test.

I have been previously using an Omron Body Fat scale since at least 5 years but I was growing increasingly discontent of it because its reading are all over the place. Not only there were variations of about 100-200 grams (4-8 Oz) between 2 readings spaced by maybe 30 seconds but the fat/muscle percentage was also changing greatly by an order of more than 0.5%. There is a big difference between having 20% or 20.5% of fat if you weight 200 Lbs...20% means 40 Lbs of fat and 20.5% means 41Lbs... So 1 Lb of fat inaccuracy is a lot when you monitor yourself daily...

Let me pause for a second to state the obvious: No Body Fat scale is truly accurate to a very high degree but consistency is important.

This is why after so many years I started searching if there was anything better on the market and here comes the Greater Goods Scale.

Not only is this scale about 1/2 of the price I paid for the Omron but it has raving reviews so I took the plunge.

I have been now using it for about one week and I have to say that it is very consistent and coherent.

Compared to the Omron, this scale shows me variations of 0.1% of my body muscle or fat within 2 days when the Omron would jump up or down 2-3% in the worst cases and 0.5% in the best cases...



Here what I love with the greater goods scale:

- Customer service is impeccable

- Very accurate

- Very affordable

- Easy to use. You step on it to start it. It detects the user, providing that the users are not too close in body type. For instance, a husband and his wife will likely be identified properly. Siblings may have more issue if they are twins.

- In doubt, you can specify the user manually

- Up to 8 identified users.

- Easy to set up.



What I like less:

- Where is the app to keep my readings? I am not even asking for a bluetooth connected one for that price although it would have been nice but a simple app to record my readings would be useful. For the moment I use the free app Body graph that seems to work fairly well.



In conclusion:

Apart from the defective one I originally got and which is due to a wrong item being sent by Amazon warehouse, I am extremely satisfied with my scale.