Loading recommendations for you

Adding to Cart...

Added to Cart

Not Added

Item is in your Cart

View Cart

Not Added

There was a problem adding this item to Cart. Please try again later.
We do not have any recommendations at this time
Continue shopping
$11.95
FREE Shipping on your first order. Details
Arrives: Saturday, Oct 3
Fastest delivery: Wednesday, Sep 30 Details
In Stock.
Secure transaction
Your transaction is secure
We work hard to protect your security and privacy. Our payment security system encrypts your information during transmission. We don’t share your credit card details with third-party sellers, and we don’t sell your information to others. Learn more
Ships from Amazon
Sold by GearsOut
Ships from
Amazon
Sold by
GearsOut
Return policy: Returnable within 30 days of receipt
In most cases, items shipped from Amazon.com may be returned for a full refund.
Read full return policy
Have one to sell?
Sell on Amazon

Dill Pickle Lip Balm – Pickle Gifts – Funny Gifts for Men – Flavored Lip Balm – Weird Stocking Stuffers – Funny Pickle Gifts – Dill Pickles – Unusual Gag Gifts – Unisex Gifts

3.6 out of 5 stars 88 ratings
Price: $11.95 ($11.95 / Count) FREE Shipping on your first order. Details
  • PUCKER UP, BUTTERCUP – This hilarious pickle gift is a lip-smacker you won’t be able to get enough of, and we’re not gherkin your chain!
  • IT’S DILL-ICIOUS – Sweet pickles are okay and all, but everyone knows that the dill is the real hero in the pickle world. Enjoy that delicious dill pickle flavor anytime, anywhere!
  • FUNNY STOCKING STUFFERS FOR TEENS AND ADULTS – Unusual gag gifts make happy surprises for any occasion! Dill Pickle Lip Balm is perfect for birthdays, holidays, and unexpected ‘Thinking of You’ surprises.
  • FUNNY GIFT FOR PICKLE LOVERS – This standard size pickle lip balm comes in a green 4.5g tube which features a happy pickle suggesting you “pucker up!”
  • MADE IN THE USA – Encouraging dill pickle kisses everywhere.
New (2) from $11.95 & FREE Shipping on orders over $25.00
PillPack by Amazon Pharmacy
Your medication, delivered Learn more >

Frequently bought together

  • Dill Pickle Lip Balm – Pickle Gifts – Funny Gifts for Men – Flavored Lip Balm – Weird Stocking Stuffers – Funny Pickle Gifts – Dill Pickles – Unusual Gag Gifts – Unisex Gifts
  • +
  • Dill Pickle Flavored Mints
  • +
  • Archie McPhee Pickle Candy in Tin
Total price: $24.99
One of these items ships sooner than the other. Show details
Buy the selected items together

Customers who viewed this item also viewed

Page 1 of 1 Start overPage 1 of 1
This shopping feature will continue to load items when the Enter key is pressed. In order to navigate out of this carousel please use your heading shortcut key to navigate to the next or previous heading.
Back
  1. Accoutrements Bacon Strips Bandages
    4.6 out of 5 stars 1,469
    $6.98
    Only 3 left in stock - order soon.
  2. ChapStick S'mores Collection 3- 0.15 Oz. Sticks
    4.7 out of 5 stars 3,010
    $2.99
  3. Archie McPhee Handi Squirrel
    4.8 out of 5 stars 549
    $12.49
    Only 8 left in stock - order soon.
  4. Accoutrements Bacon Lip Balm
    4.0 out of 5 stars 1,081
    $5.65
  5. Lip Smacker Cup Lip Balm, Dr Pepper
    4.7 out of 5 stars 1,389
    $1.99
  6. WHAT ON EARTH Cat Butt Tissue Holder - Orange Tabby Cat - Fits Square Tissue Box - Resin
    4.7 out of 5 stars 520
    $39.95
Next

More to consider from our brands

Page 1 of 1 Start overPage 1 of 1
This shopping feature will continue to load items when the Enter key is pressed. In order to navigate out of this carousel please use your heading shortcut key to navigate to the next or previous heading.
Back
  1. Sacred Shea Skincare Organic Unscented Natural Moisturizing Lip Balm, Natural Lip Repair, Healing Organic Fragrance-Free…
    4.2 out of 5 stars 158
    $9.63
  2. Sacred Shea Skincare Organic Honey Rose Natural Moisturizing Lip Balm, Natural Lip Repair, Healing Organic Shea Butter 4…
    4.3 out of 5 stars 245
    $9.52
Next

Special offers and product promotions

Have a question?

Find answers in product info, Q&As, reviews

There was a problem completing your request. Please try your search again later.
All Product Information Customer Q&A's Customer Reviews

Your question may be answered by sellers, manufacturers, or customers who purchased this item, who are all part of the Amazon community.

Please make sure that you are posting in the form of a question.

Please enter a question.

Product description

Dill Pickle Lip Balm - It’s DILLicious!
When their lips are chapped, people traditionally go for something soothing like mint or sweet like strawberry, but for the discerning taste, the only acceptable flavor available is Pickle Lip Balm. Let the taste of salty pickle brine sooth your aching lips as you slather it all over. Dill pickle is a unique flavor that people love. You’ll put pickles on hamburgers and eat them from a jar, so why not enjoy the taste of pickles anytime you want? Dill Pickle Lip Balm gives you that tasty lip-smacking flavor with all the protection of a traditional lip balm.

Product details

  • Is Discontinued By Manufacturer : No
  • Package Dimensions : 5.6 x 5.3 x 0.7 inches; 1.59 Ounces
  • Date First Available : March 5, 2017
  • Manufacturer : Gears Out
  • ASIN : B06XFBRJJW
  • Customer Reviews:
    3.6 out of 5 stars 88 ratings

Important information

Ingredients

mint

Legal Disclaimer

Statements regarding dietary supplements have not been evaluated by the FDA and are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease or health condition.

Compare with similar items


Dill Pickle Lip Balm – Pickle Gifts – Funny Gifts for Men – Flavored Lip Balm – Weird Stocking Stuffers – Funny Pickle Gifts – Dill Pickles – Unusual Gag Gifts – Unisex Gifts
Accoutrements Bacon Lip Balm
ChapStick S'mores Collection 3- 0.15 Oz. Sticks
Lizard Lips USDA Certified Organic - 4 Flavor Variety Pack
Customer Rating 3.6 out of 5 stars (88) 4.0 out of 5 stars (1081) 4.7 out of 5 stars (3010) 4.6 out of 5 stars (129)
Price $11.95 $5.65 $2.99 $8.99
Shipping FREE Shipping on your first order. Details FREE Shipping on your first order. Details FREE Shipping on your first order. Details FREE Shipping on your first order. Details
Sold By GearsOut Done Did Amazon.com Lizard Lips Lip Balm
Are batteries included? No No No
Size 0.16 Ounce (Pack of 1) Pack of 1 Pack of 1 4 Piece Assortment
Compare with similar items
Customer Questions & Answers
See questions and answers

Customers who bought this item also bought

Page 1 of 1 Start overPage 1 of 1
This shopping feature will continue to load items when the Enter key is pressed. In order to navigate out of this carousel please use your heading shortcut key to navigate to the next or previous heading.
Back
  1. Dill Pickle Flavored Mints
    3.4 out of 5 stars 276
    $6.05
  2. Archie McPhee Pickle Candy in Tin
    3.7 out of 5 stars 240
    $6.99
    Only 1 left in stock - order soon.
  3. ALPI Pickle Pen
    3.7 out of 5 stars 190
    $4.75
  4. Accoutrements Bacon Lip Balm
    4.0 out of 5 stars 1,081
    $5.65
  5. Van Holtens - Pickle Ice Freeze Pops - 8 Pack
    4.0 out of 5 stars 500
    $9.24
    Only 9 left in stock - order soon.
  6. Accoutrements Pickle Bandages
    4.8 out of 5 stars 269
    $8.85
Next
Pages with related products. See and discover other items: best lip balm for chapped lips, men's stocking stuffers, Best Women's Stocking Stuffers

Disclaimer: While we work to ensure that product information is correct, on occasion manufacturers may alter their ingredient lists. Actual product packaging and materials may contain more and/or different information than that shown on our Web site. We recommend that you do not solely rely on the information presented and that you always read labels, warnings, and directions before using or consuming a product. For additional information about a product, please contact the manufacturer. Content on this site is for reference purposes and is not intended to substitute for advice given by a physician, pharmacist, or other licensed health-care professional. You should not use this information as self-diagnosis or for treating a health problem or disease. Contact your health-care provider immediately if you suspect that you have a medical problem. Information and statements regarding dietary supplements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration and are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease or health condition. Amazon.com assumes no liability for inaccuracies or misstatements about products.

There's a problem loading this menu right now.

Learn more about Amazon Prime.