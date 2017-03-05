- Amazon Business : For business-only pricing, quantity discounts and FREE Shipping. Register a free business account
Dill Pickle Lip Balm – Pickle Gifts – Funny Gifts for Men – Flavored Lip Balm – Weird Stocking Stuffers – Funny Pickle Gifts – Dill Pickles – Unusual Gag Gifts – Unisex Gifts
- PUCKER UP, BUTTERCUP – This hilarious pickle gift is a lip-smacker you won’t be able to get enough of, and we’re not gherkin your chain!
- IT’S DILL-ICIOUS – Sweet pickles are okay and all, but everyone knows that the dill is the real hero in the pickle world. Enjoy that delicious dill pickle flavor anytime, anywhere!
- FUNNY STOCKING STUFFERS FOR TEENS AND ADULTS – Unusual gag gifts make happy surprises for any occasion! Dill Pickle Lip Balm is perfect for birthdays, holidays, and unexpected ‘Thinking of You’ surprises.
- FUNNY GIFT FOR PICKLE LOVERS – This standard size pickle lip balm comes in a green 4.5g tube which features a happy pickle suggesting you “pucker up!”
- MADE IN THE USA – Encouraging dill pickle kisses everywhere.
Product description
Dill Pickle Lip Balm - It’s DILLicious!
When their lips are chapped, people traditionally go for something soothing like mint or sweet like strawberry, but for the discerning taste, the only acceptable flavor available is Pickle Lip Balm. Let the taste of salty pickle brine sooth your aching lips as you slather it all over. Dill pickle is a unique flavor that people love. You’ll put pickles on hamburgers and eat them from a jar, so why not enjoy the taste of pickles anytime you want? Dill Pickle Lip Balm gives you that tasty lip-smacking flavor with all the protection of a traditional lip balm.
Product details
- Is Discontinued By Manufacturer : No
- Package Dimensions : 5.6 x 5.3 x 0.7 inches; 1.59 Ounces
- Date First Available : March 5, 2017
- Manufacturer : Gears Out
- ASIN : B06XFBRJJW
-
Best Sellers Rank:
#69,067 in Beauty & Personal Care (See Top 100 in Beauty & Personal Care)
- #697 in Lip Balms & Moisturizers
- Customer Reviews:
Ingredients
mint
