Dr. Michael Savage not only discusses the reasons the U.S. is facing such a dangerous level of disease due to illegal immigration but he also has ways to better protect yourself by natural means. Dr. Savage has a Ph.D. in epidemiology. This is an easy to read e book in fact it is the first ebook I have ever read. I just had not graduated to the kindle book technology yet however I have to say it was almost like reading an actual book. There were not shadows and is easy to go forward or even go back in case you need to refer back or just turning to the next page. I actually did not think I would like the e book way to read but I have to say I do like it. It is also really nice to have so many books at my fingertips! Reading was easy on the eyes and very similar to reading a physical book with pages. This book is packed full of information and is very easy to read. I also feel it is VERY IMPORTANT to know how to protect yourself and your family AND what is actually going on with our government and its lack of protection.