  • NO ADDITIONAL COST: You pay $0 for repairs – parts, labor and shipping included.
  • COVERAGE: Plan starts on the date of purchase. Malfunctions covered after the manufacturer's warranty. Power surges covered from day one.
  • EASY CLAIMS PROCESS: File a claim anytime online at www.Asurion.com/Amazon or by phone. Most claims approved within minutes. If we can’t repair it, we’ll send you an Amazon.com Gift Card for the purchase price of your covered product or replace it.
  • EXPERT TECH HELP: Real experts are available 24/7 to help with set-up, connectivity issues, troubleshooting and much more.
  • MORE DETAILS: Additional information about this protection plan is available within the “Product guides and documents” section. Simply click “User Guide” for more info. Asurion will also email your plan confirmation with Terms & Conditions to the address associated with your Amazon account within 24 hours of purchase (if you do not see this email, please check your spam folder). Contact us if you cannot locate your plan confirmation and Terms & Conditions via email at AmazonFeedback@Asurion.com.
Divoom Ditoo Retro Pixel Art Game Bluetooth Speaker with 16X16 LED App Controlled Front Screen (Pink)

4.8 out of 5 stars 6,388 ratings
Amazon's Choice highlights highly rated, well-priced products available to ship immediately.
Amazon's Choice in Portable Bluetooth Speakers by Divoom
-23% $99.90
List Price: $129.99
& FREE Returns
Return this item for free
  • Free returns are available for the shipping address you chose. You can return the item for any reason in new and unused condition: no shipping charges
  • Learn more about free returns.
Pink

Enhance your purchase

Connectivity Technology Bluetooth
Speaker Type Subwoofer
Brand Divoom
Model Name Ditoo
Recommended Uses For Product For Smartphones or Tablets

About this item

  • 【Fun Gadget to Kill Boredom at home】: Easy to create pixel art design at your finger tip or you can access over 1000+ designer in our free pixel art community from our Divoom app. You can chat, comment, and make friends with other artists
  • 【Cute Bluetooth Speaker with DIY equalizer】: Well tuned 10W DSP speaker and your pixel art design will play and dance to the equalizer. Isn’t it fun and cool? it is so the kawaii accessories and great for gaming setups
  • 【Smile Maker 】: So adsorbs and fun to play with. This little gadget helps to brighten your mood when you are stuck at home. You can use the Bluetooth capabilities to stream your Spotify music through and it actually sounds really good! Also great for a online yoga class on Zoom to better hear your yogi instructor.
  • 【Smart Alarm/Clock for a good sleep】: You can leave it plug in to use as a table clock or bedside alarm. Build in white noise on the free app keep you working/sleeping well. It also got social media notification, thermometer and weather conditions features.
  • 【Perfect Gift idea for your love】: Nice Gift package & personalized greetings works great for a birthday,Christmas/graduation gift as well as other seasonal holiday event. A special Ditoo for your speical one
From the brand

Previous page
  2. Divoom

    When a new life comes into this world, it’s

    immediately immersive with different light and

    sound. With these light and sound, we started to

    perceive and understand the world.

    Divoom rearrayed the arrangment between light

    and sound, We discovered the sparkles from the

    innovations, and we offers a whole new audio

    sensation to our fans and customers.

  3. Ditoo
    Planet-9
    Slingabag
    Tivoo

    Top Recommendations

    Visit the Store

  4. Pixoo-64
    Pixoo-Max
    Pixoo
    Timebox-EVO

    Pixel Display

    Visit the Store

  5. What makes our products unique?

    2014, Divoom attended the Marker's Faire in USA, and we discovered the geeks are doing magics with the LED display. That gave us an idea: Let's combine light and sound together.Where user to control both elements via the mobile application. Through many brainstorms & one successful crowdfunding campaign, we delivered with the first pixel art speaker - "Aurabox". Unlike any audio products in the market, Divoom invented a completely different league of portable speaker; and we started the endless pursuit of light and music.

Next page

Product Description

Great Gift

Great Gift！！！

It's more than just a speaker too - it has various other features like an alarm clock, score keeper, stopwatch, planner/calendar

Dest setup

Divoom's Ditoo Retro Pixel Art Game Bluetooth Speaker is essentially a portable, miniaturized entertainment center. It features a 10W DSP speaker with a bass port and a 16 x 16 pixel, 256 full RGB self-programmable LED screen. The device measures 7.1 x 5.4 x 5 inches and weighs 1.76 pounds

Memory

Compared to Others Wireless Bluetooth Speaker

  • Design - It looks like a retro computer, with a curved screen similar to an old CRT TV, and a classic design. The small keyboard is mechanical, and the joystick is reminiscent again of old school arcade.
  • Divoom Smartphone app - The smartphone app adds so much more functionality to the speaker, and includes library of pixel art created by active community. allows you to get creative your own art with relative ease, or, select one of the thousands of art pieces or animations that already exist.

Our Bluetooth Speaker Others Features

  • Multifunction - The Divoom app make Speaker have more fun,likes Text Editor,DJ Mixer, Voice Memo, Chat, Alarm, Sleep Time, Planner, Games, Stopwatch, Celebration Days, Countdown Meter, Noise Meter, Scoreboard, Notifications, Weather, Voice Commands, Internet Radio, and a clock.
  • Awesome Gadget - Super cool retro computer style,the16 X16 screen display is bright and vibrant!Recommend this cute device for anyone looking for an awesome gadget for your desk or bedroom!

Desk Gadget

Brightens a Room Instantly

This thing looks even cooler in person, the screen is fantastic and plenty bright enough, the mechanical keys are so dope ,while it's not on just for fun, and they're also backlit which is handy and looks cool (and can be turned off if you want )

Top reviews from the United States

Bri Bri :)
5.0 out of 5 stars Cutest speaker ever so worth the purchase !!!
Reviewed in the United States on August 11, 2020
Color: Blue
Customer image
Bri Bri :)
5.0 out of 5 stars Cutest speaker ever so worth the purchase !!!
Reviewed in the United States on August 11, 2020
I love this! Amazing sound I was surprised how loud it can get! I love finding new animations to have on the screen. Some look like they're dancing to the music so cute!!! I also love playing the games on there. You gotta buy this so worth it :)
Jennybee
4.0 out of 5 stars Pricey but brings joy!
Reviewed in the United States on June 4, 2020
Color: White
Customer image
Jennybee
4.0 out of 5 stars Pricey but brings joy!
Reviewed in the United States on June 4, 2020
Smile maker. So adsorbs and fun to play with. It's just day 1 but I have to say, I love it so much. I needed a pick me up for SIP and WFH for the long term. This little gadget helped brightens my mood when I'm stuck at home. I use the Bluetooth capabilities to stream my Spotify music through and it actually sounds really good! I also used it for a online yoga class on Zoom to better hear my yogi instructor. And I love all the colorful pixel graphics. I really hope it lasts a long time as it will break my heart if it doesn't. The price is pretty high in my opinion, hence the 4 stars.

Also, the mic is horrible. No one can hear me speak through this gadget. Cute idea but it failed. Don't use this gadget as a phone.

Also, the mic is horrible. No one can hear me speak through this gadget. Cute idea but it failed. Don’t use this gadget as a phone.
autumn
5.0 out of 5 stars Fun and Functional
Reviewed in the United States on February 4, 2020
Color: Black
Amazon Customer
5.0 out of 5 stars Great desk accessory
Reviewed in the United States on July 1, 2020
Color: White
Marisa
5.0 out of 5 stars Great buy!
Reviewed in the United States on July 21, 2020
Color: Pink
Customer image
Marisa
5.0 out of 5 stars Great buy!
Reviewed in the United States on July 21, 2020
Love my Divoom! I mostly use it for a speaker and a clock, but it has so so many capabilities including playing Tetris which I love!
Tom
4.0 out of 5 stars If you are not familiar with Divoom, give them a chance! You may be as surprised as we were.
Reviewed in the United States on October 3, 2020
Color: White
Customer image
Tom
4.0 out of 5 stars If you are not familiar with Divoom, give them a chance! You may be as surprised as we were.
Reviewed in the United States on October 3, 2020
This really does appeal to a wide variety of ages. Great fun.

Adult: price is the only thing that dropped to 4 stars for me. Quality of the build, materials, screen and sound are all excellent. The packaging is great especially if you are giving as a gift (see pics). We own another Divoom speaker and I cannot tell you how good the sound is even compared to other expensive brands that I own for comparison.

12yr Old - The games are simple, yet responsive and importantly had no glitches. More pics in the instructions would be nice, kids don’t like to read that much, but understand technology. The buttons and speakers are sturdy and it is a joyful experience to open the way it is packaged. Cool that is has SD card slot as well and I can’t wait to design more custom pixel art! (Does not want to give to sister after helping review:-)

7yr old - I love it. When it plays my music the name scrolls across the screen and it sounds good. The games are really fun and the scoreboard is cool too. I liked opening it. (She is saving the packaging!) It is so fun and I don’t even know all of the things it can do yet. I might make a video about it later. Thanks.

Summary - Divoom makes some nice products from our experience. We had a couple of pixels go bad on one of our older time boxes but the other one has been perfect, even after falling into a pool after drying out. Electronics aren’t perfect but I would say Divoom is a pleasant surprise and we were impressed.
Top reviews from other countries

Reira
1.0 out of 5 stars I don't understand the hype...
Reviewed in the United Kingdom on April 3, 2021
Color: Pink
Nicole
5.0 out of 5 stars Quality + cuteness
Reviewed in the United Kingdom on February 19, 2021
Color: Pink
Customer image
Nicole
5.0 out of 5 stars Quality + cuteness
Reviewed in the United Kingdom on February 19, 2021
The sound is very good and the speaker is really sturdy. You can change all the settings via the app and add your custom pixel art or download ones by other users. I'm super satisfied with this adorable little speaker!
Fasy
5.0 out of 5 stars Idea geniale perfettamente realizzata. Connubio perfetto tra tech e disign retrò
Reviewed in Italy on June 3, 2020
Color: Green
Customer image
Fasy
5.0 out of 5 stars Idea geniale perfettamente realizzata. Connubio perfetto tra tech e disign retrò
Reviewed in Italy on June 3, 2020
Questo è probabilmente l'altoparlante Bluetooth più bello e particolare che io abbia mai visto. Arriva in una bustina di cartone (una vera e propria shopper) dentro la quale è contenuto un hard case apribile e riutilizzabile con dentro il Ditoo. Esteticamente richiama un vecchio PC desktop con tastierino meccanico 6 tasti retroilluminato (m, +, -, <,>, *) e con un mini joystick che più che altro ricorda quello delle slot machine. Non solo riproduce la musica da Smartphone tramite il Bluetooth e da sd card (non inclusa), ma grazie al display led 16×16 pixel consente di fare tantissime cose! La qualità dell'audio è discreta, penso sia circa 10w con dei bassi "corposi" grazie allo spazio posto nel mini monitor. È molto simile all'audio di una mini cassa jbl ma con il suono un po più ovattato. Ma chi acquista questo prodotto non lo fa esclusivamente per l'audio, ma per la sua versatilità. Grazie all'app puoi progettare salvaschermi (con o senza animazione) che puoi condividere online con l'intera comunità divoom, scaricare gratis le animazioni di altri creatori, creare musica con l'app Garageband che ti consente di fare di tutto, dai loop di batteria all'organo, alla voce, ecc. ecc. Lo schermo è bellissimo, molto luminoso e chiaro. Dal menu di avvio puoi scegliere tra giochi (tetris, distributore di frutta, dadi, palla 8 magicha, snake, corse automobilistiche), disegnare (animazioni), strumenti (tabellone segnapunti, cronometro, fonometro e timer) e riprodurre musica (Bluetooth o micro SD tramite slot). Una carica di un paio d'ore tramite il cavo USB C (in dotazione) consente circa 8 ore di funzione. Infine creando il proprio profilo sull'app vi è la possibilità di accumulare punti e di partecipare all'estrazione di altri prodotti del brand. Questo prodotto mi è piaciuto tantissimo e lo consiglio vivamente se (come me) siete appassionati di tecnologia, led, e non vi dispiace lo stile retrò. Spero che questa recensione vi sia stata utile :D
H S P
5.0 out of 5 stars Can speakers get more adorable? I think not.
Reviewed in the United Kingdom on October 8, 2020
Color: Pink
Vikirock36
5.0 out of 5 stars Can share around the world
Reviewed in the United Kingdom on December 29, 2020
Color: Blue
Customer image
Vikirock36
5.0 out of 5 stars Can share around the world
Reviewed in the United Kingdom on December 29, 2020
This is a lovely alarm clock that can be customised to whatever pixel art you like on the screen. My 10 year old loves to play with this and gets hours of fun creating different pixel images and then sharing them with her cousin who also has one abroad.

The clock has a large bright display and the sound comes out clearly. The app is easy to download with the QR code and it is easy to navigate when on it.
There are lots of set images or you can choose to create your own image either with or without text. The art has many different styles that it can be shared on the screen eg. Moving sideways for longer text or still for shorter words.
