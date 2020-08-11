Add to your order
Divoom Ditoo Retro Pixel Art Game Bluetooth Speaker with 16X16 LED App Controlled Front Screen (Pink)
Amazon's Choice in Portable Bluetooth Speakers by Divoom
|Connectivity Technology
|Bluetooth
|Speaker Type
|Subwoofer
|Brand
|Divoom
|Model Name
|Ditoo
|Recommended Uses For Product
|For Smartphones or Tablets
About this item
- 【Fun Gadget to Kill Boredom at home】: Easy to create pixel art design at your finger tip or you can access over 1000+ designer in our free pixel art community from our Divoom app. You can chat, comment, and make friends with other artists
- 【Cute Bluetooth Speaker with DIY equalizer】: Well tuned 10W DSP speaker and your pixel art design will play and dance to the equalizer. Isn’t it fun and cool? it is so the kawaii accessories and great for gaming setups
- 【Smile Maker 】: So adsorbs and fun to play with. This little gadget helps to brighten your mood when you are stuck at home. You can use the Bluetooth capabilities to stream your Spotify music through and it actually sounds really good! Also great for a online yoga class on Zoom to better hear your yogi instructor.
- 【Smart Alarm/Clock for a good sleep】: You can leave it plug in to use as a table clock or bedside alarm. Build in white noise on the free app keep you working/sleeping well. It also got social media notification, thermometer and weather conditions features.
- 【Perfect Gift idea for your love】: Nice Gift package & personalized greetings works great for a birthday,Christmas/graduation gift as well as other seasonal holiday event. A special Ditoo for your speical one
From the brand
Product Description
Great Gift！！！
It's more than just a speaker too - it has various other features like an alarm clock, score keeper, stopwatch, planner/calendar
Divoom's Ditoo Retro Pixel Art Game Bluetooth Speaker is essentially a portable, miniaturized entertainment center. It features a 10W DSP speaker with a bass port and a 16 x 16 pixel, 256 full RGB self-programmable LED screen. The device measures 7.1 x 5.4 x 5 inches and weighs 1.76 pounds
Compared to Others Wireless Bluetooth Speaker
- Design - It looks like a retro computer, with a curved screen similar to an old CRT TV, and a classic design. The small keyboard is mechanical, and the joystick is reminiscent again of old school arcade.
- Divoom Smartphone app - The smartphone app adds so much more functionality to the speaker, and includes library of pixel art created by active community. allows you to get creative your own art with relative ease, or, select one of the thousands of art pieces or animations that already exist.
Our Bluetooth Speaker Others Features
- Multifunction - The Divoom app make Speaker have more fun,likes Text Editor,DJ Mixer, Voice Memo, Chat, Alarm, Sleep Time, Planner, Games, Stopwatch, Celebration Days, Countdown Meter, Noise Meter, Scoreboard, Notifications, Weather, Voice Commands, Internet Radio, and a clock.
- Awesome Gadget - Super cool retro computer style,the16 X16 screen display is bright and vibrant!Recommend this cute device for anyone looking for an awesome gadget for your desk or bedroom!
Brightens a Room Instantly
This thing looks even cooler in person, the screen is fantastic and plenty bright enough, the mechanical keys are so dope ,while it's not on just for fun, and they're also backlit which is handy and looks cool (and can be turned off if you want )
1 Divoom App 2 Pixel Art Creation 3 Entertaining Center 4 Community 5 Gallery
Reviewed in the United States on June 4, 2020
Smile maker. So adsorbs and fun to play with. It's just day 1 but I have to say, I love it so much. I needed a pick me up for SIP and WFH for the long term. This little gadget helped brightens my mood when I'm stuck at home. I use the Bluetooth capabilities to stream my Spotify music through and it actually sounds really good! I also used it for a online yoga class on Zoom to better hear my yogi instructor. And I love all the colorful pixel graphics. I really hope it lasts a long time as it will break my heart if it doesn't. The price is pretty high in my opinion, hence the 4 stars.
Also, the mic is horrible. No one can hear me speak through this gadget. Cute idea but it failed. Don't use this gadget as a phone.
Reviewed in the United States on June 4, 2020
Reviewed in the United States on June 4, 2020
Reviewed in the United States on August 11, 2020
I love this! Amazing sound I was surprised how loud it can get! I love finding new animations to have on the screen. Some look like they're dancing to the music so cute!!! I also love playing the games on there. You gotta buy this so worth it :)
Cutest speaker ever so worth the purchase !!!I love this! Amazing sound I was surprised how loud it can get! I love finding new animations to have on the screen. Some look like they’re dancing to the music so cute!!! I also love playing the games on there. You gotta buy this so worth it :)
Reviewed in the United States on August 11, 2020
Reviewed in the United States on August 11, 2020
Reviewed in the United States on June 4, 2020Smile maker. So adsorbs and fun to play with. It’s just day 1 but I have to say, I love it so much. I needed a pick me up for SIP and WFH for the long term. This little gadget helped brightens my mood when I’m stuck at home. I use the Bluetooth capabilities to stream my Spotify music through and it actually sounds really good! I also used it for a online yoga class on Zoom to better hear my yogi instructor. And I love all the colorful pixel graphics. I really hope it lasts a long time as it will break my heart if it doesn’t. The price is pretty high in my opinion, hence the 4 stars.
Pricey but brings joy!Smile maker. So adsorbs and fun to play with. It’s just day 1 but I have to say, I love it so much. I needed a pick me up for SIP and WFH for the long term. This little gadget helped brightens my mood when I’m stuck at home. I use the Bluetooth capabilities to stream my Spotify music through and it actually sounds really good! I also used it for a online yoga class on Zoom to better hear my yogi instructor. And I love all the colorful pixel graphics. I really hope it lasts a long time as it will break my heart if it doesn’t. The price is pretty high in my opinion, hence the 4 stars.
Reviewed in the United States on February 4, 2020
UPDATE- after a month of use I have to say I love this little box. Battery life is satisfactory but if you leave the settings in the app to the preset (with no auto off) it’ll run down within a day or two, with my regular use and the correct settings I usually have to charge it every 3-4 days (I use the alarm clock, music for 1-2 hrs, and some mini games). Also the mini games have stayed fun so far, the variety has kept me occupied
Kind of pricey, but definitely a fun and functional speaker. I use ditto as my nightstand alarm, music in the bath (and a clock I can actually see!), and for the mini games. It connects really easily to my phone and I love the button controls and the play/pause lever. I even got into the app and made an animation to go with my nightly alarm telling me to take my meds. The sound quality is shockingly good for the size and I’m definitely satisfied considering the price. I would say some cons to consider when buying would be the average battery life (so far, I’ve had it for a week and have had to charge it every 2ish days), and that the games don’t keep score. I think the clap on/off feature is really cool for when you have the clock or an animation turned on but I found when playing games the buttons clicking would turn off the screen so I just decided to disable the feature.
Reviewed in the United States on July 1, 2020
Overall, my experience with this product has been wonderful. it shipped quickly, and works great. However, there are some nitpicks I would like to voice.
The Good-
This speaker sounds really good. For context, I compared it to a JBL Flip speaker, and it sounded just as good. Also, pairing it over bluetooth was easy, and so was swapping it between devices. The display on it was also good, and since I Own a Timebox Evo, using the same animations on this was a breeze. However, this display is slightly smaller than the timebox one is, so the animations do appear smaller. The keys on this model are unique in that it uses mechanical keyswitches usually found in keyboards, which adds to the theme of a small retro computer. Finally, the games it comes with actually play pretty well, and I really enjoyed the pixel racer one. In addition to all this, it charges with USB-C and includes a cable in the box.
The Bad-
There isnt much here, simply because nothing really bothered me. However, I have some suggestions.
Dont advertise the small toggle switch as a joystick. Its a single switch that you can click in one direction. also, I would like to be able to turn off the backlight on the keys, since a bright white light while i'm trying to sleep isnt Ideal, this reason being why I still use my timebox in my bedroom instead of this. Also, I would have liked to see an Aux in port, despite those being absent on just about everything these days. Being able to plug in an echo dot to the Timebox and still retain bluetooth was really nice, but you cant do that on this.
Final notes
Would I recommend this? Absolutely. Its a great little thing to have on your desk, and the multitude of animations and other art available to put on it is limitless. The sound quality is great, and so is the battery life. It even comes in a little gift bag, and I think would make a great christmas/birthday gift for someone who likes old computers or retro gaming.
Reviewed in the United States on July 21, 2020
Love my Divoom! I mostly use it for a speaker and a clock, but it has so so many capabilities including playing Tetris which I love!
Reviewed in the United States on July 21, 2020
Reviewed in the United States on October 3, 2020
Adult: price is the only thing that dropped to 4 stars for me. Quality of the build, materials, screen and sound are all excellent. The packaging is great especially if you are giving as a gift (see pics). We own another Divoom speaker and I cannot tell you how good the sound is even compared to other expensive brands that I own for comparison.
12yr Old - The games are simple, yet responsive and importantly had no glitches. More pics in the instructions would be nice, kids don’t like to read that much, but understand technology. The buttons and speakers are sturdy and it is a joyful experience to open the way it is packaged. Cool that is has SD card slot as well and I can’t wait to design more custom pixel art! (Does not want to give to sister after helping review:-)
7yr old - I love it. When it plays my music the name scrolls across the screen and it sounds good. The games are really fun and the scoreboard is cool too. I liked opening it. (She is saving the packaging!) It is so fun and I don’t even know all of the things it can do yet. I might make a video about it later. Thanks.
Summary - Divoom makes some nice products from our experience. We had a couple of pixels go bad on one of our older time boxes but the other one has been perfect, even after falling into a pool after drying out. Electronics aren’t perfect but I would say Divoom is a pleasant surprise and we were impressed.
This really does appeal to a wide variety of ages. Great fun.
If you are not familiar with Divoom, give them a chance! You may be as surprised as we were.This really does appeal to a wide variety of ages. Great fun.
Reira
I don’t understand the hype...Reviewed in the United Kingdom on April 3, 2021
I gave this a try when a lightning deal came along having seen it in many “cute” room setups. First and foremost, I do not understand the hype, at all. The design is beautiful, the retro look is flawless and the packaging made for such an enjoyable opening experience, however, the function of the product itself is well, a little useless.
Firstly, the interface is the worst. Even following the instructions I struggled to grasp the basics of the controls and features (I am by no means a Luddite). This made for annoying navigating especially when it automatically connects to your phone always, so unless you manually go into your phone settings and disconnect every time, your phone will immediately ring via the speakers. Secondly, the speakers aren’t even that great quality and the battery life is so poor that it won’t even last the night without being on charge which is such a shame because its only redeeming feature is the beautiful clock display. Thirdly, the app which needs to be used with it is glitchy and unintuitive (and requires you to make an account for no good reason besides marketing), at a glance it appears you can customise everything but the actual use of the pixel art is severely limited. Finally, the nail in the coffin for me, was when my neighbours were somehow able to connect to the speaker via bluetooth (from quite a distance) and scare the living daylights out of me by playing music from their phone - this is of course because of being unable to turn the bluetooth off.
Overall, the design is lovely but the function is completely pointless besides that of a glorified clock, and even then the battery doesn’t last. I could understand paying up-to £20 for something like this but the current price is just not worth it, and I really gave it a good two-week try.
Firstly, the interface is the worst. Even following the instructions I struggled to grasp the basics of the controls and features (I am by no means a Luddite). This made for annoying navigating especially when it automatically connects to your phone always, so unless you manually go into your phone settings and disconnect every time, your phone will immediately ring via the speakers. Secondly, the speakers aren’t even that great quality and the battery life is so poor that it won’t even last the night without being on charge which is such a shame because its only redeeming feature is the beautiful clock display. Thirdly, the app which needs to be used with it is glitchy and unintuitive (and requires you to make an account for no good reason besides marketing), at a glance it appears you can customise everything but the actual use of the pixel art is severely limited. Finally, the nail in the coffin for me, was when my neighbours were somehow able to connect to the speaker via bluetooth (from quite a distance) and scare the living daylights out of me by playing music from their phone - this is of course because of being unable to turn the bluetooth off.
Overall, the design is lovely but the function is completely pointless besides that of a glorified clock, and even then the battery doesn’t last. I could understand paying up-to £20 for something like this but the current price is just not worth it, and I really gave it a good two-week try.
Nicole
Reviewed in the United Kingdom on February 19, 2021
Fasy
Reviewed in Italy on June 3, 2020
Color: GreenVerified Purchase
Fasy
Reviewed in Italy on June 3, 2020
H S P
Can speakers get more adorable? I think not.Reviewed in the United Kingdom on October 8, 2020
Honestly, tik tok made me buy this.
I am a huge fan of jazzy, light-up offices so I obviously have maxxed out as much RGB as I can without it looking tacky. This was just the perfect edition to set up my nerd space.
Plays well, cute display, fun games. Only downside is the battery is a little short - however I have it basically plugged into my headset stand USB so it's never a problem.
I am a huge fan of jazzy, light-up offices so I obviously have maxxed out as much RGB as I can without it looking tacky. This was just the perfect edition to set up my nerd space.
Plays well, cute display, fun games. Only downside is the battery is a little short - however I have it basically plugged into my headset stand USB so it's never a problem.
Vikirock36
Can share around the worldReviewed in the United Kingdom on December 29, 2020
Color: BlueVerified Purchase
This is a lovely alarm clock that can be customised to whatever pixel art you like on the screen. My 10 year old loves to play with this and gets hours of fun creating different pixel images and then sharing them with her cousin who also has one abroad.
The clock has a large bright display and the sound comes out clearly. The app is easy to download with the QR code and it is easy to navigate when on it.
There are lots of set images or you can choose to create your own image either with or without text. The art has many different styles that it can be shared on the screen eg. Moving sideways for longer text or still for shorter words.
The clock has a large bright display and the sound comes out clearly. The app is easy to download with the QR code and it is easy to navigate when on it.
There are lots of set images or you can choose to create your own image either with or without text. The art has many different styles that it can be shared on the screen eg. Moving sideways for longer text or still for shorter words.
