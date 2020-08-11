Overall, my experience with this product has been wonderful. it shipped quickly, and works great. However, there are some nitpicks I would like to voice.

The Good-

This speaker sounds really good. For context, I compared it to a JBL Flip speaker, and it sounded just as good. Also, pairing it over bluetooth was easy, and so was swapping it between devices. The display on it was also good, and since I Own a Timebox Evo, using the same animations on this was a breeze. However, this display is slightly smaller than the timebox one is, so the animations do appear smaller. The keys on this model are unique in that it uses mechanical keyswitches usually found in keyboards, which adds to the theme of a small retro computer. Finally, the games it comes with actually play pretty well, and I really enjoyed the pixel racer one. In addition to all this, it charges with USB-C and includes a cable in the box.

The Bad-

There isnt much here, simply because nothing really bothered me. However, I have some suggestions.

Dont advertise the small toggle switch as a joystick. Its a single switch that you can click in one direction. also, I would like to be able to turn off the backlight on the keys, since a bright white light while i'm trying to sleep isnt Ideal, this reason being why I still use my timebox in my bedroom instead of this. Also, I would have liked to see an Aux in port, despite those being absent on just about everything these days. Being able to plug in an echo dot to the Timebox and still retain bluetooth was really nice, but you cant do that on this.



Final notes

Would I recommend this? Absolutely. Its a great little thing to have on your desk, and the multitude of animations and other art available to put on it is limitless. The sound quality is great, and so is the battery life. It even comes in a little gift bag, and I think would make a great christmas/birthday gift for someone who likes old computers or retro gaming.