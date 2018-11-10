& FREE Returns
DjuiinoStar Low Temperature Stirling Engine

4.7 out of 5 stars 2,030 ratings
Low Temperature

Enhance your purchase

Color Low Temperature
Material Stainless Steel, PVC, Steel
Brand DjuiinoStar
Item Weight 0.55 Pounds
Item Dimensions LxWxH 4.06 x 4.06 x 4.92 inches

About this item

    This fits your .
  • Make sure this fits by entering your model number.
  • ★EASY START: just place on a mug of hot water and give it a spin and you're up and running; as long as enough temperature differential maintains, it will keep running like Forrest Gump. People will be shocked and surprised once this little engine start to work. It will definitely be a GREAT CONVERSATION PIECE on your desk.
  • ★WIDE APPLICATIONS: people bought it for kid's science project, physics/mechanics learning, demonstration on class, etc. It's a well-designed and crafted mechanical toy; great to display basic principle of external combustion engines; fantastic gift for people you love. Many people bought our machines as gift to families, teachers, friends, boyfriends and seldom will our machines failed to cheer them up!
  • ★MOST CLASSICAL STIRLING ENGINE: with elegant design and fine workmanship, this is a beautiful piece of art. Many people are satisfied with the fit and finish of our engine.
  • ★SAFE FOR KIDS: Complies with the applicable regulations and standards under CPSIA and any other acts enforced by CPSC; passed Toxic Elements Test/Flammability Test/Physical and Mechanical Test of ASTM-963 Standard Customer Safety Specification For Toy Safety.
  • ★★★★★We provide free replacement if engine stop working within 365 days. We also provide spare parts free for all our products within 1 year. DjuiinoStar stands behind its products, buy with confidence!
Product Description

Like many other family businesses, we started our small business at Houston Texas in 2016. We strive to give our customers interesting products with best services.

We mainly concentrated on designing and selling of physics toys. We believe Curiosity Is The Most Powerful Thing You Own and hope our products can deliver endless hours of delightful diversion to you.

DjuiinoStar Most Classical Low Temperature Differential Stirling Engine DLTD-303

Main

This engine is driven by the temperature differential between the top and bottom plates. To create enough temperature differential, simply put it on a cup of hot water. The rotation speed depends on the temperature differential: the higher, the faster.

When in good condition, that is, after working for a while and being lubricated, it can reach a speed around 220-250 RPM driven by boiling water. Please refer to the video attached to learn how to operate and lubricate.

It can run for a long time providing there are continuous heat supply.

Please note that we detached the flywheel from the stand to ensure its safety in shipping. It's easy to put back.

Features:

  • Brand: DjuiinoStar
  • Model: DLTD-303
  • Speed: 60-220 RPM
  • Operation temperature differential: about 54-63°F
  • Continuous rotation time on a cup of boiling water: about 30-50 minutes
  • Overall size: 4.06x4.06x4.92in(L/W/H)
  • Size of flywheel: 3.43x0.23in(Diameter/Thickness)
  • Inner diameter of the power cylinder: 0.61in
  • Net Weight: 0.52lb

Packing List:

  1. Engine x1
  2. User Manual x1

DLTD-303 301 tpfd DM13-1 DHA-BG-405 hongaerf
A Robust Gyroscope With Solid Structure Mini Bargain Hot Air Stirling Engine Luxury Hot Air Stirling Engine Four-stroke Engine Assembly Kit (300+ Pieces Components) Stirling Engine Kit High Performance Hot Air Stirling Engine
Kit

Customer reviews

Top reviews from the United States

Bryan Long
5.0 out of 5 stars Great physics/engineering demonstration tool
Reviewed in the United States on November 10, 2018
Color: Low TemperatureVerified Purchase
117 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Report abuse
Coastal Eddie
5.0 out of 5 stars Phenomenal engine
Reviewed in the United States on August 10, 2018
Color: Low TemperatureVerified Purchase
92 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Report abuse
ROBERT HARTMAN
5.0 out of 5 stars Works great!
Reviewed in the United States on April 28, 2018
Color: Low TemperatureVerified Purchase
85 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Report abuse
Jerry F.
5.0 out of 5 stars Ran for 11 Hours and 19 Minutes
Reviewed in the United States on June 6, 2018
Color: Low TemperatureVerified Purchase
73 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Report abuse
Jay P. in VA
5.0 out of 5 stars 150 RPM on a gel pak
Reviewed in the United States on August 2, 2018
Color: Low TemperatureVerified Purchase
54 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Report abuse
Michael Colonna
5.0 out of 5 stars A good toy for tinkerers
Reviewed in the United States on July 11, 2018
Color: Low TemperatureVerified Purchase
30 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Report abuse
Dan Dreifort
3.0 out of 5 stars Cheap. Halfway decent.
Reviewed in the United States on May 26, 2018
Color: Low TemperatureVerified Purchase
25 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Report abuse