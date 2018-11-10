- Coupon: 5% coupon applied at checkout. Terms
DjuiinoStar Low Temperature Stirling Engine
|Color
|Low Temperature
|Material
|Stainless Steel, PVC, Steel
|Brand
|DjuiinoStar
|Item Weight
|0.55 Pounds
|Item Dimensions LxWxH
|4.06 x 4.06 x 4.92 inches
About this item
- Make sure this fits by entering your model number.
- ★EASY START: just place on a mug of hot water and give it a spin and you're up and running; as long as enough temperature differential maintains, it will keep running like Forrest Gump. People will be shocked and surprised once this little engine start to work. It will definitely be a GREAT CONVERSATION PIECE on your desk.
- ★WIDE APPLICATIONS: people bought it for kid's science project, physics/mechanics learning, demonstration on class, etc. It's a well-designed and crafted mechanical toy; great to display basic principle of external combustion engines; fantastic gift for people you love. Many people bought our machines as gift to families, teachers, friends, boyfriends and seldom will our machines failed to cheer them up!
- ★MOST CLASSICAL STIRLING ENGINE: with elegant design and fine workmanship, this is a beautiful piece of art. Many people are satisfied with the fit and finish of our engine.
- ★SAFE FOR KIDS: Complies with the applicable regulations and standards under CPSIA and any other acts enforced by CPSC; passed Toxic Elements Test/Flammability Test/Physical and Mechanical Test of ASTM-963 Standard Customer Safety Specification For Toy Safety.
- ★★★★★We provide free replacement if engine stop working within 365 days. We also provide spare parts free for all our products within 1 year. DjuiinoStar stands behind its products, buy with confidence!
Product Description
Like many other family businesses, we started our small business at Houston Texas in 2016. We strive to give our customers interesting products with best services.
We mainly concentrated on designing and selling of physics toys. We believe Curiosity Is The Most Powerful Thing You Own and hope our products can deliver endless hours of delightful diversion to you.
DjuiinoStar Most Classical Low Temperature Differential Stirling Engine DLTD-303
This engine is driven by the temperature differential between the top and bottom plates. To create enough temperature differential, simply put it on a cup of hot water. The rotation speed depends on the temperature differential: the higher, the faster.
When in good condition, that is, after working for a while and being lubricated, it can reach a speed around 220-250 RPM driven by boiling water. Please refer to the video attached to learn how to operate and lubricate.
It can run for a long time providing there are continuous heat supply.
|
|
|
|
A Real Working Model
Yes, it is a working model that runs! Its flywheel will keep rotating if there are enough temperature differential between top and bottom plates.
|
Unique Coffee Timer
Simply prepare a mug of hot coffee, put this little engine onto the mug for a while, then gently turn the flywheel, it will run magically. When it slows down, your coffee is suitable for drinking.
|
Ideal Gift Option
Our engines are packed carefully in nicely printed boxes. It's a good idea to send it as a gift to your families and friends; it's a very good gift for engineers, tech nerds, or anyone who has a child in his/her heart.
|
|
|
|
What's This for?
|
Fancy Ornament to Your Shelf or Desk
This is one of the most classical stirling engines you can find. With graceful design and nice craftsmanship, this engine will be a great ornament to your desk. A great eye candy.
|
Great Conversation Starter
It's a good conversation starter. When this engine is working, anyone with curiosity will be stunned and tries to find out what's happening. It's fun to watch and listen!
Please note that we detached the flywheel from the stand to ensure its safety in shipping. It's easy to put back.
Features:
- Brand: DjuiinoStar
- Model: DLTD-303
- Speed: 60-220 RPM
- Operation temperature differential: about 54-63°F
- Continuous rotation time on a cup of boiling water: about 30-50 minutes
- Overall size: 4.06x4.06x4.92in(L/W/H)
- Size of flywheel: 3.43x0.23in(Diameter/Thickness)
- Inner diameter of the power cylinder: 0.61in
- Net Weight: 0.52lb
Packing List:
- Engine x1
- User Manual x1
Reviewed in the United States on November 5, 2019
The thermos has a 1-5/8 inch opening and smooth plastic at the top, which seals good with the bottom plate of the engine.