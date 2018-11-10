I am a high-school physics teacher, and bought this to demonstrate how a heat engine can perform work. It was pretty easy to set up if you read the directions, and it seems pretty sturdy (obviously it is still a delicate instrument and care must be taken if you let students or children handle it. The unit is very attractive, and the clear cylinder allows the students to see what is going on with the displacer and work piston. Having a separate work piston definitely helps students see that the displacer is just moving air, not doing the work. When it begins to slow down on a cup of hot water, adding ice to the top helped the students see that it is the temperature differential that matters. Then one of my students asked if it would run backwards if we put ice on the bottom! Put some ice cubes on a towel (both for insulation and to reduce the mess), give a bit of time to establish the temperature difference, then give it a gentle nudge and it runs in the opposite direction from before. Leading from this demonstration, I asked my students if they would like to do a bit of mechanical engineering and build their own Stirling engine, and they excitedly said yes! I've got six teams now working on different designs. It will be interesting to see the results, but this demonstration aid definitely got them "rev'd up! For AP Physics students, this is a great entry into the laws of Thermodynamics. I've paired it up with a "Thirsty Bird" which illustrates a heat engine based on thermal expansion.