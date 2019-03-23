- Create your FREE Amazon Business account to save up to 10% with Business-only prices and free shipping. Register today
DomeStar Christmas Hat, Funny Hat Novelty Santa Hat Crazy Hats Santa Pants Hat
- Non-Woven
- 🎅 Head circumference: 22", height: 13.3", one size fits for adults, teenagers and kids, always gets a laugh!2
- 🎅 Perfect for crazy hat events, Thanksgiving Day, Halloween or Christmas. Worth every cent!
- 🎅 Good quality makes pants hat will be nice for a Christmas photo shoot every year.
- 🎅 The Santa hat which has upside down pants with little Santa boots and glittering belt buckle looks very hilarious.
- 🎅 Funny hat is a great conversation starter at a Xmas party. Be A real crowd-pleaser! Hit of the night!
WARNING:
CHOKING HAZARD -- Small parts. Not for children under 3 yrs.
WIDE APPLICATION:
CHRISTMAS GIFTS: give your child as a gift on Christmas Day and give him a surprise.
CHRISTMAS PARTY DECORATION: unique and unusual Christmas decor to have on your head.
FEATURES:
HIGH QUALITY: this hat is made of smooth, soft plush material, this will keep you snuggly warm in those cold winter nights!
Reviewed in the United States on March 23, 2019
Reviewed in the United States on March 23, 2019
Verified Purchase
Got this hat for my brother my baby for his dialysis unit. Since they were doing the week of Christmas outfit event. So I dressed my brother as Santa’s helper 💜😂 everyone was in love! Peep that cutie!. Fit perfectly 💜
Reviewed in the United States on September 7, 2020
Verified Purchase
I've purchased a few of these types of hats and this one - Santa's feet - actually looks like it does in the photos. Plus, the feet actually stand up and aren't flopping over the whole time.
I wore the hat out a number of times last Christmas season and, while I'm sure some people just thought I was nuts, it brought smiles to the faces of many.
When I packed this away, I stuffed some tissue paper in the hat to help keep its shape. I was glad that it lasted beyond one season. I actually expect this to last for a few years.
Reviewed in the United States on December 11, 2018
Verified Purchase
Thought the pants would have problems standing up straight but that didn't end up being an ussue. It's pretty great!
Reviewed in the United States on January 2, 2018
Verified Purchase
I thought I was being smart ordering the funny santa hat, and for a good while it looked like the best at the party. Then a guy showed up who dressed this same hat up and I was outclassed. Guess that's what I get for thinking I was buying a unique Santa hat that was on the first page of my Amazon search. Overall great hat, a little flimsy at top so it gets 4 stars from me.
Reviewed in the United States on January 10, 2018
Verified Purchase
I bought this funny Christmas hat as a gag for my brother-in-law. When it arrived, I liked it so much I kept it for myself. It's a great conversation starter at a Xmas party. Although it is not adjustable, I cut the back up a few inches and stapled in a rubber band; then it fit fine.
In fact, the gentleman in the photo looks like me! I highly recommend this hat and this seller.
Reviewed in the United States on February 13, 2019
Verified Purchase
purchased for a Christmas photo-booth event. This hat was a popular choice. You should stuff the lets with something (bubble wrap, crumpled paper, etc.) so the legs stand up and don't flop over. It is one size. Would have been nice if there was a velcro adjustable strap in the back to get a better fit on some heads.
Reviewed in the United States on December 29, 2021
Verified Purchase
This arrived quickly and beautifully packaged. My son had spirit week at his school and I didn’t have time to be creative so I purchased this and he was a hit in his school. It’s sturdy and well made. I happened to have extra cotton from his ugly sweater creation so I added that inside the legs. My son is 11 and the hat fit him as well as my husband comfortably. I would highly recommend and will purchase more from them in the future.
Reviewed in the United States on January 4, 2018
Verified Purchase
This hat is the life of the party. I mean, who does not like having an upside down santa on top of their head? EXACTLY, no one! The hat is decently made and will get a little itchy if worn for extended periods of time, all of this is well worth it though for the expression on the kids faces when they see that Santa has crash landed on your head. Adults will appreciate this also and guys, the ladies will approach you at the party with this bad boy sitting pretty above those baby blues. The hat gets it all...laughs, ladies, and looks.
The hat does not adjust but the legs do stand up straight fine on their own with this material.
