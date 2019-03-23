This hat is the life of the party. I mean, who does not like having an upside down santa on top of their head? EXACTLY, no one! The hat is decently made and will get a little itchy if worn for extended periods of time, all of this is well worth it though for the expression on the kids faces when they see that Santa has crash landed on your head. Adults will appreciate this also and guys, the ladies will approach you at the party with this bad boy sitting pretty above those baby blues. The hat gets it all...laughs, ladies, and looks.



The hat does not adjust but the legs do stand up straight fine on their own with this material.