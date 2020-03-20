- Pre-order Price Guarantee! Order now and if the Amazon.com price decreases between your order time and the end of the day of the release date, you'll receive the lowest price. Here's how (restrictions apply)
DOOM Eternal - PlayStation 4 [Amazon Exclusive Bonus]
|
About the product
Product description
Developed by id Software, DOOM Eternal is the direct sequel to the award-winning and best-selling DOOM (2016). Experience the ultimate combination of speed and power with the next leap in push-forward, first-person combat.
As the DOOM Slayer, you return to find Earth has suffered a demonic invasion. Raze Hell and discover the Slayerandrsquo;s origins and his enduring mission to rip and tearandhellip; until it is done.
Experience the ultimate combination of speed and power as you battle your way across dimensions with the next leap in push-forward, first-person combat.
Pre-order now for the Rip and Tear Pack and receive:
- A digital copy of DOOM 64, a cult classic available for the first time on Sony consoles
- DOOT Revenant Player Skin
- Cultist Base Master Level
- A remixed version of the campaign level "Cultist Base," with new challenges and surprises
- Throwback Shotgun Weapon Skin
- Bring DOOM's original shotgun to bear on DOOM Eternal's demon hordes
