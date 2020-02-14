Dreams - PlayStation 4

Rated: Teen
$ 39 99
Platform: PlayStation 4
This item will be released on February 14, 2020.
Ships from and sold by Amazon.com.
About the product

  • Get inspired with a host of mini-games
  • Collaborate with others online to create your own content
  • From the makers of Tearaway and LittleBigPlanet
  • Pre-order to get a Dreams PS4 theme

From the manufacturer

Product description

Explore and play in an ever-expanding Dreamiverse bursting with creativity

Discover amazing creations from players around the world and experience the awe-inspiring story campaign, Art’s Dream.

 Learn how to design your own games, animate, make music and more with easy-to-follow tutorial videos – and then share your ideas in an online social network of creativity.

 The only limit is your imagination.

  • Get inspired with a host of mini-games.
  • Collaborate with others online to create your own content.

From the makers of Tearaway and LittleBigPlanet.

Product information

