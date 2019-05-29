|Manufacturer
|Drop Stop
|Brand
|Drop Stop
|Model
|Car Seat Gap Filler
|Item Weight
|11.2 ounces
|Product Dimensions
|17.95 x 5.04 x 2.6 inches
|Item model number
|DR001
|Is Discontinued By Manufacturer
|No
|Manufacturer Part Number
|DR001
Not Added
Drop Stop - The Original Patented Car Seat Gap Filler (AS SEEN ON Shark Tank) - Set of 2 and Slide Free Pad and Light
- Free returns are available for the shipping address you chose. You can return the item for any reason in new and unused condition: no shipping charges
- Learn more about free returns.
Enhance your purchase
- Make sure this fits by entering your model number.
- Drop Stop provides 100% Gap Coverage in front of, surrounding and behind seat belt catch. Drop Stop attaches to the seat belt catch via built in slot; moves with the seat and no need to readjust or reinstall.
- As Seen on Shark Tank, Drop Stop blocks that annoying yet ever so dangerous gap between your car or truck seat and center console.
- Drop Stop is the Original and Patented Seat Gap Filler. Drop Stop will never fall apart and lasts a lifetime.
- Each package comes with 2 Drop Stops (1 for the driver side and 1 for the passenger side; universal fit). You also get two bonus gifts; a Slide Free Pad and an LED Credit Card Light.
- One size fits most vehicles. High Grade Neoprene casing allows Drop Stop to contract or expand to whatever size gap you have. One color blends all. The Gap is always a dark shadow so once you install Drop Stop, you won't know it's there until it Stops the Drop.
Product Description
Here's What You Get
|
|
|
|
2 Drop Stops
|
1 Bonus Slide Free Pad
(10 Dollar Value)
|
1 Bonus LED Credit Card Light
(5 Dollar Value)
Don't Drop and Drive!
- 80% of all accidents occur when you take your eyes off the road for 3 seconds or less!
- Distracting Driving is now the #1 cause of all accidents and deaths on the road.
Blocking the Gap!
- The Original Patented Drop Stop prevents keys, phones, change, jewelry, make-up, bottle caps, pens, gum and more from falling down the gap.
- Drop Stop will work with any vehicle that has the configuration of a seat and center console with a gap in between.
Slide Free Pad & LED Credit Card Light
|
|
|
|
Rinse and Re-use Again and Again!
|
Holds Items in Place
|
Hands Free
|
|
|
|
Keeps Phone From Sliding Around
|
Bright LED Credit Card Light
|
Press Circle to Activate Light
What's in the box
Have a question?
Find answers in product info, Q&As, reviews
Your question might be answered by sellers, manufacturers, or customers who bought this product.
Please make sure that you are posting in the form of a question.
Please enter a question.
Customer reviews
Reviewed in the United States on May 29, 2019
Reviews with images
Top reviews from the United States
There was a problem filtering reviews right now. Please try again later.
I emailed the company and never heard a word back. So now I'm posting this review!
Reviewed in the United States on May 29, 2019
I emailed the company and never heard a word back. So now I'm posting this review!
Reviewed in the United States on February 21, 2021
The little credit card flash light for about one second seemed cool until you realize who wants to carry this around when everyone has a brighter flashlight on their phone. Duh!
The sticky pad thing really doesn't work to well. It either will stick to the phone or to the surface you put the pad on. The pad sticks to whichever one it adheres to better. So, mine stuck to my back of the phone and came off the console armrest. In da trash!
Reviewed in the United States on July 28, 2017
Top reviews from other countries
SO good - just bought for a trenty 20 somethings car and he loves them