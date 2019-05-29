I had high expectations for this based on reviews and the fundamental problem that it is supposed to solve. First of all, $20 is pretty steep for what amounts to two small stuffed pillows. The profit margin on this must be ridiculous! Installation was easy enough. I put one in each of the drivers seats of both of our cars. After installing the second Drop Stop, I noticed that the stitching had ripped completely open on one side!!!!! (see pics) I did not use any extraordinary force to get it in the car - it just seems to be of poor craftsmanship. I should also say that if you adjust your seat up and down for multiple drivers, it does seem to fall down quite low, creating a pretty deep gap, which I thought was the whole problem it was supposed to solve!



I emailed the company and never heard a word back. So now I'm posting this review!