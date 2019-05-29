$24.99
[{"displayPrice":"$24.99","priceAmount":24.99,"currencySymbol":"$","integerValue":"24","decimalSeparator":".","fractionalValue":"99","symbolPosition":"left","hasSpace":false,"showFractionalPartIfEmpty":true,"offerListingId":"qWSMlEqWzBbaaRcWFtkHRm9gU4etXuiu4Tk%2F%2FEv9BBfgEWJfbqnT2DguKSCKHWy1LsbxhhiFIkJNxmH4Dcdu6PC9%2Bb5qXq6Z%2FDopLLb49DW4DF2bcjv2a8jONFysZAxURS9Bp9MimKVyFUlqRAFm71KAFyUEzMa6kv0q1SIzKuQ1UmbA2YMQa8eYs0MxGmvw","locale":"en-US","buyingOptionType":"NEW"}]
Drop Stop - The Original Patented Car Seat Gap Filler (AS SEEN ON Shark Tank) - Set of 2 and Slide Free Pad and Light

4.6 out of 5 stars 44,039 ratings
#1 Best Seller in Automotive Seat Cover Accessories
  • Drop Stop provides 100% Gap Coverage in front of, surrounding and behind seat belt catch. Drop Stop attaches to the seat belt catch via built in slot; moves with the seat and no need to readjust or reinstall.
  • As Seen on Shark Tank, Drop Stop blocks that annoying yet ever so dangerous gap between your car or truck seat and center console.
  • Drop Stop is the Original and Patented Seat Gap Filler. Drop Stop will never fall apart and lasts a lifetime.
  • Each package comes with 2 Drop Stops (1 for the driver side and 1 for the passenger side; universal fit). You also get two bonus gifts; a Slide Free Pad and an LED Credit Card Light.
  • One size fits most vehicles. High Grade Neoprene casing allows Drop Stop to contract or expand to whatever size gap you have. One color blends all. The Gap is always a dark shadow so once you install Drop Stop, you won't know it's there until it Stops the Drop.
Drop Stop Shark Tank Lori Greiner Car Seat Gap Filler
Drop Stop Car Seat Gap Filler

    Jamie
    2.0 out of 5 stars Overpriced and Low quality
    Reviewed in the United States on May 29, 2019
    Customer image
    Jamie
    2.0 out of 5 stars Overpriced and Low quality
    Reviewed in the United States on May 29, 2019
    I had high expectations for this based on reviews and the fundamental problem that it is supposed to solve. First of all, $20 is pretty steep for what amounts to two small stuffed pillows. The profit margin on this must be ridiculous! Installation was easy enough. I put one in each of the drivers seats of both of our cars. After installing the second Drop Stop, I noticed that the stitching had ripped completely open on one side!!!!! (see pics) I did not use any extraordinary force to get it in the car - it just seems to be of poor craftsmanship. I should also say that if you adjust your seat up and down for multiple drivers, it does seem to fall down quite low, creating a pretty deep gap, which I thought was the whole problem it was supposed to solve!

    I emailed the company and never heard a word back. So now I'm posting this review!
    Dawn Moore
    1.0 out of 5 stars What a Joke!
    Reviewed in the United States on September 12, 2018
    JB
    1.0 out of 5 stars Seams split after a month. No response from customer service.
    Reviewed in the United States on February 21, 2021
    Customer image
    JB
    1.0 out of 5 stars Seams split after a month. No response from customer service.
    Reviewed in the United States on February 21, 2021
    I knew the product was overpriced, but thought it was a good solution. Unfortunately, the quality is extremely poor and emails to customer service go unanswered.
    Spend too much
    1.0 out of 5 stars NOT impressed!
    Reviewed in the United States on November 8, 2018
    Raul
    5.0 out of 5 stars Cool product
    Reviewed in the United States on February 28, 2017
    5.0 out of 5 stars Fits great '18 Equinox
    Reviewed in the United States on July 28, 2017
    Customer image
    Holly
    5.0 out of 5 stars Fits great '18 Equinox
    Reviewed in the United States on July 28, 2017
    It fits great in my 2018. I already love it and haven't had the chance to drive with it yet!! lol its a snug fit so nothing will slip through. I was worried about it bunching up when the seats moved due to another review I read but it moves smoothly with the seats. One thing I noticed is the driver side hangs over the side of the seat, whereas the passenger side lines up-- shown in pics. I'll probably be buying one for my husband now, just love it!
    Tessa Forbes
    5.0 out of 5 stars 5 STARS!
    Reviewed in the United States on April 7, 2017
    5.0 out of 5 stars but can easily be cleaned by pulling up on them without completely ...
    Reviewed in the United States on October 1, 2017
    D. Bartel
    4.0 out of 5 stars Great product
    Reviewed in the United Kingdom on February 2, 2019
    iain
    5.0 out of 5 stars Simple but effective
    Reviewed in the United Kingdom on November 13, 2019
    wooleynuts
    5.0 out of 5 stars Works in different cars well
    Reviewed in the United Kingdom on March 2, 2019
    Leanniieee
    5.0 out of 5 stars Fit for purpose
    Reviewed in the United Kingdom on January 11, 2020
    Mrs P
    5.0 out of 5 stars Brilliant
    Reviewed in the United Kingdom on October 17, 2019
