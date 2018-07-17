Earn an Amazon Gift Card for this item
DualShock 4 Wireless Controller for PlayStation 4 - Magma Red

Magma Red
Platform: PlayStation 4
  DualShock 4 Wireless Controller for PlayStation 4 - Magma Red
  • Sorry, this item is not available in
  • Image not available
  • To view this video download Flash Player

About the product

  • The feel, shape, and sensitivity of the dual analog sticks and trigger buttons have been improved to provide a greater sense of control, no matter what you play
  • The new multi touch and clickable touch pad on the face of the DualShock 4 Wireless Controller opens up worlds of new gameplay possibilities for both newcomers and veteran gamers
  • The DualShock 4 Wireless Controller features a built in speaker and stereo headset jack, putting several new audio options in the player's hands
  • The DUALSHOCK 4 wireless controller can be easily recharged by plugging it into your PlayStation 4 system, even when in rest mode, or with any standard charger using a USB cable (type A to Micro B Sold Separately)

From the manufacturer

REVOLUTIONARY DESIGN

DUALSHOCK 4

The DUALSHOCK 4 defines this generation of play, combining revolutionary features and comfort with intuitive, precision controls.

DUALSHOCK 4

Play in Style


Evolved analog sticks and trigger buttons allow for unparalleled accuracy with every move while innovative technologies offer exciting ways to experience your games and share your greatest moments.

Product description

Color:Magma Red

The DualShock 4 Wireless Controller features familiar controls, and incorporates several innovative features to usher in a new era of interactive experiences. Its definitive analog sticks and trigger buttons have been improved for greater feel and sensitivity. A multi touch, clickable touch pad expands gameplay possibilities, while the incorporated light bar in conjunction with the PlayStation Camera allows for easy player identification and screen adjustment when playing with friends in the same room. The addition of the Share button makes utilizing the social capabilities of the PlayStation 4 as easy as the push of a button. The DualShock 4 Wireless Controller is more than a controller; it's your physical connection to a new era of gaming. Pair your controller you will need to pair your controller when you use it for the first time and when you use it with another PS4 system. Turn on the PS4 system and connect the controller with the USB cable to complete device pairing charging your controller With the PS4 system turned on or in rest mode, connect your controller using the USB cable.

Buttons     PS button
                Share button
                Options button
                D Pad (up, down, right, left)
                Action buttons (triangle, circle, cross, square)
                Trigger buttons (R1, R2, L1, L2)
                Touch Pad button

Touch Pad           2 point capacitive touch with click mechanism
Motion Sensor     Six axis motion sensing systems (three axis gyroscope, three axis accelerometer)
Ports                  1 x Micro USB
                         1 x Extension port
                         1 x Stereo headset jack
Wireless Connectivity     Bluetooth 2.1+EDR

Color:Magma Red

Technical Specification

User Guide [pdf ]

Warranty & Support

Product Warranty: For warranty information about this product, please click here. [PDF ]

Customer Questions & Answers
Customer reviews

4.2 out of 5 stars
4.2 out of 5
11,493 customer ratings
5 star
74%
4 star
6%
3 star
3%
2 star
3%
1 star
14%
By customer groups & interests
PlayStation 4
4.1
Nintendo Switch
4.2
PlayStation 3
4.2
See more

Read reviews that mention

battery life stopped working light bar brand new touchpad left analog analog sticks dualshock right analog much better controller that came great controller return window original controller micro usb highly recommend great price left joystick left analog stick charging cord

11,198 customer reviews

JAC_83
1.0 out of 5 starsFor some reason these controllers from Amazon just aren't the ...
July 17, 2018
Color: Jet BlackVerified Purchase
Read more
540 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Comment Report abuse
Michael Kyei-Baffour
1.0 out of 5 starsThese Controllers MAY be FAKE!
November 25, 2018
Color: GoldVerified Purchase
Read more
381 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Comment Report abuse
John
1.0 out of 5 starsYou may have a fake midnight blue controller
February 25, 2019
Color: Midnight BlueVerified Purchase
Read more
review imagereview imagereview image
185 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Comment Report abuse
Steven D. Sanders
1.0 out of 5 starsWorked for almost three months
September 22, 2018
Color: Jet BlackVerified Purchase
Read more
202 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Comment Report abuse
Benjamin Snook
2.0 out of 5 starsLeft analog stick wears out in months
May 29, 2018
Color: Jet BlackVerified Purchase
Read more
251 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Comment Report abuse
Robert
1.0 out of 5 starsDefective by design
September 17, 2018
Color: Jet BlackVerified Purchase
Read more
105 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Comment Report abuse
Mysterio
1.0 out of 5 starsIt's a great color, but I wish the controller worked as well as it looks
November 6, 2018
Color: Magma RedVerified Purchase
Read more
70 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Comment Report abuse
