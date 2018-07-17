DualShock 4 Wireless Controller for PlayStation 4 - Magma Red
About the product
- The feel, shape, and sensitivity of the dual analog sticks and trigger buttons have been improved to provide a greater sense of control, no matter what you play
- The new multi touch and clickable touch pad on the face of the DualShock 4 Wireless Controller opens up worlds of new gameplay possibilities for both newcomers and veteran gamers
- The DualShock 4 Wireless Controller features a built in speaker and stereo headset jack, putting several new audio options in the player's hands
- The DUALSHOCK 4 wireless controller can be easily recharged by plugging it into your PlayStation 4 system, even when in rest mode, or with any standard charger using a USB cable (type A to Micro B Sold Separately)
From the manufacturer
REVOLUTIONARY DESIGN
DUALSHOCK 4
The DUALSHOCK 4 defines this generation of play, combining revolutionary features and comfort with intuitive, precision controls.
DUALSHOCK 4
Play in Style
Evolved analog sticks and trigger buttons allow for unparalleled accuracy with every move while innovative technologies offer exciting ways to experience your games and share your greatest moments.
Product description
The DualShock 4 Wireless Controller features familiar controls, and incorporates several innovative features to usher in a new era of interactive experiences. Its definitive analog sticks and trigger buttons have been improved for greater feel and sensitivity. A multi touch, clickable touch pad expands gameplay possibilities, while the incorporated light bar in conjunction with the PlayStation Camera allows for easy player identification and screen adjustment when playing with friends in the same room. The addition of the Share button makes utilizing the social capabilities of the PlayStation 4 as easy as the push of a button. The DualShock 4 Wireless Controller is more than a controller; it's your physical connection to a new era of gaming. Pair your controller you will need to pair your controller when you use it for the first time and when you use it with another PS4 system. Turn on the PS4 system and connect the controller with the USB cable to complete device pairing charging your controller With the PS4 system turned on or in rest mode, connect your controller using the USB cable.
Buttons PS button
Share button
Options button
D Pad (up, down, right, left)
Action buttons (triangle, circle, cross, square)
Trigger buttons (R1, R2, L1, L2)
Touch Pad button
Touch Pad 2 point capacitive touch with click mechanism
Motion Sensor Six axis motion sensing systems (three axis gyroscope, three axis accelerometer)
Ports 1 x Micro USB
1 x Extension port
1 x Stereo headset jack
Wireless Connectivity Bluetooth 2.1+EDR
EDIT; By die I mean they quit holding a charge for more than like 30 minutes. I have a wal-mart one that I bought when my PS4 that is a year and a half old and it's analog sticks are still nice and stiff, it still holds a 5+ hour charge, meanwhile I've gone through four of these and have no intention of ever buying another one.
Careful everyone other good ways to tell if your controller is fake is if the TouchPad is really loud when you click it. Turning on the controller and getting it to sync takes really long about 6-8 blinks. Controller changes to a different color in the beginning then goes to a yellow color fading poorly. If the Sony logo above the light bar is not centered and too close to the edge its fake. Battery dies quick, joysticks drift when playing, aiming is all over the place where it feels like sensitivity in games is too fast but it's not you or the game it's because the controller is a fake.
The symptoms are that at some specific angle, in my case at the very least slightly to the left or right of straight forward, the stick will not respond properly. This will result in the game character for instance suddenly slowing to a walk from a run and back again, resulting in very stuttery movement. And over time the issue will get worse, with larger deadzones.
Sony will replace the controllers under warranty within one year, but the warranty process is inconvenient to say the least. You have to mail the controller to them, and you might not get it back for two or three weeks. Without a controller, the Playstation system is unuseable. There are several guides out there that detail how to replace the sticks yourself, but they require cracking the controller open and desoldering the stick to solder a new one in its place.
When the stick is behaving normally the controller is great, but with two in a row going bad like this I will be looking into a third party controller for sure.
I've never had so many problems with a game system's controller. Even my 360 controllers which have stick drift don't become as unplayable as these ps4 controllers do.