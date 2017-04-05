This instrument is indeed entertaining and will serve its purpose. The shipping was earlier than I anticipated for which I applaud. The condition and durability however, is quite vulnerable in terms of cosmetics. Upon opening, I discovered that the metal board was already slightly pre-scratched which doesn't bother me as much but the board will accumulate more scratches regardless of how delicately the stylus is used. The Stlophone logo covered by the film will lose its chrome finish upon moist abrasion such as sweat leaving black marks where the letters are. The switch for the three different sounds requires more force to move than the power or vibrato switches. Be careful not to bring electronics such as phones near the Stylophone when it is in operation for it will generate static. The tuning peg at the back is easy to access and offers smooth turning. The MP3 and headphone jacks allow more ease of access and private use as well. Sound is not an issue because the device has an integrated speaker which can reach very loud sounds. The device is also constructed of a durable plastic disregarding the flexible speaker cover but is also prone to scratches. Voice modulation one is also flatter than the other modulations. Some overall modifications I would like to see is the vibrato switch replaced with a button of some sort and the voice option switch to be easier to move. Overall, the purpose of the instrument is well served and at an appealing cost as well. I look forward to doing more business in the future.