$24.95
FREE Shipping
Get free shipping
Free 5-8 business-day shipping within the U.S. when you order $25.00 of eligible items sold or fulfilled by Amazon.
Or get 4-5 business-day shipping on this item for $5.99 . (Prices may vary for AK and HI.)
Learn more about free shipping
on orders over $25.00 shipped by Amazon or get Fast, Free Shipping with Amazon Prime & FREE Returns
Return this item for free
  • Free returns are available for the shipping address you chose. You can return the item for any reason in new and unused condition and get a full refund: no shipping charges
  • Learn more about free returns.
How to return the item?
In Stock.
Sold by Dubreq and Fulfilled by Amazon.

Fulfillment by Amazon (FBA) is a service we offer sellers that lets them store their products in Amazon's fulfillment centers, and we directly pack, ship, and provide customer service for these products. Something we hope you'll especially enjoy: FBA items qualify for FREE Shipping and Amazon Prime.

If you're a seller, Fulfillment by Amazon can help you grow your business. Learn more about the program.

Stylophone Retro Pocket S... has been added to your Cart
Include Add a Protection Plan:
Add to your order

4 Year Music Accident Protection Plan

from Asurion, LLC
(36)
  • No deductibles or added costs. Parts, labor and shipping included.
  • Drops, spills and cracked screens covered from day one. Other breakdowns covered after the manufacturer's warranty expires.
  • Includes 24/7 tech support - setup, connectivity issues, troubleshooting and much more.
  • File a claim online or by phone 24/7. If we can't repair it, we'll replace it or reimburse the purchase price with an Amazon e-gift card.
  • Plans are only valid for new or certified refurbished products purchased in the last 30 days with no pre-existing damage. Protection plan documents will be delivered via email within 24 hours of purchase.
Learn more

3 Year Music Accident Protection Plan

from Asurion, LLC
(1)
  • No deductibles or added costs. Parts, labor and shipping included.
  • Drops, spills and cracked screens covered from day one. Other breakdowns covered after the manufacturer's warranty expires.
  • Includes 24/7 tech support - setup, connectivity issues, troubleshooting and much more.
  • File a claim online or by phone 24/7. If we can't repair it, we'll replace it or reimburse the purchase price with an Amazon e-gift card.
  • Plans are only valid for new or certified refurbished products purchased in the last 30 days with no pre-existing damage. Protection plan documents will be delivered via email within 24 hours of purchase.
Learn more
Other Sellers on Amazon
Add to Cart
$24.95
+ $5.50 shipping
Sold by: MeMe Antenna
Have one to sell? Sell on Amazon
Bargain Finds
Trophy 3490 Snoopy Jaws Harp
Grover-Trophy
$4.99
+ Free Shipping
144
ammoon QIMEI QM13A-1 13 Keys Key…
ammoon
$8.99
+ Free Shipping
7
BSIRI Large 6" Wood Frog Guiro R…
BSIRI
$9.00
+ Free Shipping
366

4 Year Music Accident Protection Plan

from Asurion, LLC
4.3 out of 5 stars 36
$3.99
  • No deductibles or added costs. Parts, labor and shipping included.
  • Drops, spills and cracked screens covered from day one. Other breakdowns covered after the manufacturer's warranty expires.
  • Includes 24/7 tech support - setup, connectivity issues, troubleshooting and much more.
  • File a claim online or by phone 24/7. If we can't repair it, we'll replace it or reimburse the purchase price with an Amazon e-gift card.
  • Plans are only valid for new or certified refurbished products purchased in the last 30 days with no pre-existing damage. Protection plan documents will be delivered via email within 24 hours of purchase.
Learn more
Loading recommendations for you
Recommendations for you

Adding to Cart...

Added to Cart

Not Added

Item is in your Cart

View Cart

Not Added

There was a problem adding this item to Cart. Please try again later.
Sorry, we're having trouble showing recommendations right now. Please try again later.
Continue shopping

Stylophone Retro Pocket Synth

4.2 out of 5 stars 430 customer reviews
Amazon's Choice recommends highly rated, well-priced products available to ship immediately.
Amazon's Choice for "stylophone"
List Price: $34.95
Price: $24.95 FREE Shipping
Get free shipping
Free 5-8 business-day shipping within the U.S. when you order $25.00 of eligible items sold or fulfilled by Amazon.
Or get 4-5 business-day shipping on this item for $5.99 . (Prices may vary for AK and HI.)
Learn more about free shipping
on orders over $25.00 shipped by Amazon or get Fast, Free Shipping with Amazon Prime & FREE Returns
Return this item for free
  • Free returns are available for the shipping address you chose. You can return the item for any reason in new and unused condition and get a full refund: no shipping charges
  • Learn more about free returns.
How to return the item?
You Save: $10.00 (29%)
Free Amazon product support included
What's Product Support?
In the event your product doesn’t work as expected, or you’d like someone to walk you through set-up, Amazon offers free product support over the phone on eligible purchases for up to 90 days.
To access this option, go to Your Orders and choose Get product support.
  • Miniature stylus operated synthesizer is a recreation of the 1967 classic
  • Choose from three different retro organ sounds, Optional vibrato effect
  • Tuning knob on bottom allows you tune the Stylophone or do pitch-bend effects
  • Built in speaker with volume control, Optional headphone jack
  • Input for MP3 player mixes your music with the Stylophone and outputs everything through the built-in speaker

Frequently bought together

  • Stylophone Retro Pocket Synth
  • +
  • Stylophone Beatbox
  • +
  • Otamatone [Japanese Edition] Japanese Electronic Musical Instrument Synthesizer by Cube / Maywa Denki, Black
Total price: $81.64
Buy the selected items together
WARNING:
CHOKING HAZARD -- Small parts. Not for children under 3 yrs.

Have a question?

Find answers in product info, Q&As, reviews

There was a problem completing your request. Please try your search again later.
All Product Information Customer Q&A's Customer Reviews

Please make sure that you are posting in the form of a question.

Please enter a question.

Product description

The Stylophone is a miniature stylus operated synthesizer invented in 1968 and used by such iconic musicians as David Bowie, Kraftwerk and Erasure. It features a metal keyboard played by touching it with a stylus. That's right, over four decades ago with computers the size of a gymnasium and nary a PDA in sight the Stylophone was a portable electronic music instrument with stylus based control. This exact recreation of the original sounds the same as it did in the 60s. Simply remove the pen and tap any key for classic synth sounds. There is a switch to add vibrato and you can choose from one of three different retro organ type sounds. The tuning knob on the bottom allows for some pitch-bend effects if you must. The Stylophone is one of the simplest electronic instruments you will find, but it's minimal style is a big part of its charm. Requires 3 AA batteries (not included)

Product information

Warranty & Support

Product Warranty: For warranty information about this product, please click here

Feedback

If you are a seller for this product, would you like to suggest updates through seller support?
Would you like to tell us about a lower price?
Customer Questions & Answers
See questions and answers

Customer reviews

4.2 out of 5 stars
4.2 out of 5
430 customer ratings
5 star
68%
4 star
10%
3 star
6%
2 star
5%
1 star
11%
By customer groups & interests
Synthesizers
3.3
Harps
2.7
Pianos
3.9
See more

Review this product

Share your thoughts with other customers
Write a customer review

428 customer reviews

shaolin step
4.0 out of 5 starsFun Toy for the Price
April 5, 2017
Verified Purchase
Read more
45 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Comment Report abuse
James Holmes
4.0 out of 5 starsSynth Babes Unite
September 24, 2018
Verified Purchase
Read more
9 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Comment Report abuse
Hockey_Golf_Guy
5.0 out of 5 starsNo oddity here, this thing is retro cool.
November 19, 2015
Verified Purchase
Read more
28 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Comment Report abuse
The Lush
1.0 out of 5 starsExtremely Disapointing
August 9, 2018
Verified Purchase
Read more
8 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Comment Report abuse
Marv.
3.0 out of 5 starsused
August 6, 2017
Verified Purchase
Read more
review imagereview imagereview image
12 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Comment Report abuse
S. Anderson
1.0 out of 5 starsCheap garbage
January 10, 2017
Verified Purchase
Read more
10 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Comment Report abuse
Nathan Savil
5.0 out of 5 starsDelightful Instrument
November 2, 2016
Verified Purchase
Read more
14 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Comment Report abuse
Robert T.
4.0 out of 5 starsFirst unit arrived w/ a minor defect. :( [Update]
July 5, 2016
Verified Purchase
Read more
6 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Comment Report abuse
Pages with related products. See and discover other items: keyboard organ, keyboard workstation, retro future, teenage engineering, electric organs, workstation and synthesizers

There's a problem loading this menu right now.

Learn more about Amazon Prime.