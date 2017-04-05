|
Stylophone Retro Pocket Synth
- Miniature stylus operated synthesizer is a recreation of the 1967 classic
- Choose from three different retro organ sounds, Optional vibrato effect
- Tuning knob on bottom allows you tune the Stylophone or do pitch-bend effects
- Built in speaker with volume control, Optional headphone jack
- Input for MP3 player mixes your music with the Stylophone and outputs everything through the built-in speaker
Product description
The Stylophone is a miniature stylus operated synthesizer invented in 1968 and used by such iconic musicians as David Bowie, Kraftwerk and Erasure. It features a metal keyboard played by touching it with a stylus. That's right, over four decades ago with computers the size of a gymnasium and nary a PDA in sight the Stylophone was a portable electronic music instrument with stylus based control. This exact recreation of the original sounds the same as it did in the 60s. Simply remove the pen and tap any key for classic synth sounds. There is a switch to add vibrato and you can choose from one of three different retro organ type sounds. The tuning knob on the bottom allows for some pitch-bend effects if you must. The Stylophone is one of the simplest electronic instruments you will find, but it's minimal style is a big part of its charm. Requires 3 AA batteries (not included)
An honest and unpaid review,
-shaolin
1. Doesn’t come with batteries
2. Can look a little plastic-y around the silver parts
3. Low batteries can make it go out of tune
Pros:
1. Very portable
2. Unique synth sound and loud as well
3. Great for coming up with melodies or songs on the spot
4. Very easy to handle and use
5. Very cute and unique
This stylophone is REALLY nice and not as expensive as others. I highly recommend it as a gift for musicians or for yourself or to anyone who enjoy a synthesque portable instrument.
This is my review of stylophone
It's really made quite well
And the retro sound will take you back some years
Now the stylus chord's a little short, who cares?
This is good for playing with your tunes
It's sound is plenty loud
And won't sound like high end speakers anyway
And doesn't cost much for something fun to play
For here
Am I jamming with my kids and
Far beyond my skills
Keyboard scratched, it's true
It is metal what can you do?
All it can do right now is pass through music but can't actually be used as a stylophone. As the title states, I am very disappointed. Time to start the return process...
As a quick side-note, it's ultra plastic-y. Not fragile, per se. But definitely leaning toward the "cheap" side. But then again, it *is* only $20. Make of that what you will.
[Original review; 2 stars] I'll update after the replacement gets to me, but the first unit came with an unresponsive "Vibrato" switch. Dang thing was stuck in the "On" position! Otherwise, it works flawlessly, and is as awesome as I'd hoped.
As I said, an update will be forthcoming once the new one gets here.