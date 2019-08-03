Great beatbox. Unfortuately, mine came with stuff on the metal keys and this product supposedly is inspected before being shipped out?! Stylus length is good, but feels tight at times. Sometimes it won't stay in and I have to fiddle with it. However, this is a great buy. Has nice samples. Makes jams on the go for easy fun. Buy it if you want something a little more classic especially when paired with the original stylophone. Being able to loop it is one of the best things ever with this thing and is good for layering beats. Simple design makes it very east to use for a beginner or someone that just wants to focus on their melodies and beats without all the hassle of effects.