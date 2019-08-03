$34.95
Stylophone Beatbox

by Dubreq
3.8 out of 5 stars 23 customer reviews
Price: $34.95
  • This unique handheld synthesizer/drum machine from Dubreq, creators of the original classic Stylophone, combines retro styling with new sound technology
  • Includes three unique sound modes: Beatbox, Percussion and Bass and new scratch function. Tuning knobs and Tempo Adjust Control produce endless possibilities
  • Record Loop and Playback function enables you to mix your sounds, record them and play them over your beats creating layered tracks
  • Features Volume Control, Headphone Jack and MP3 input which enables you play your newly created tasty beats along to your own personal music library
  • For ages 7+ Dimensions: (approx.) 15.5cm(W) x 10cm(D) x 4cm(H). Requires 3 x AA batteries (not included)

Product description

Style:Stylophone Beatbox

The ultra-portable Stylophone Beatbox retains all the retro cool of its big brother, but the future is here with all new electro sounds including samples from UK Beatbox champion MC Zani! With three new exclusive sounds - Beatbox, percussion and Bass Stylophone - and a new record function that allows you to play back loops of your work, Beatbox booms in stage left as the coolest portable beats machine around! MP3 input means it's also possible to sync your scratches with your MP3 music, so plug in your Beatbox and layer your sounds over the top of your favorite tracks.

Customer Questions & Answers
See questions and answers

Customer reviews

3.8 out of 5 stars
3.8 out of 5
23 customer ratings
5 star
49%
4 star
17%
3 star
8%
2 star
15%
1 star
10%

Review this product

Share your thoughts with other customers
Write a customer review

23 customer reviews

Aleksandr
4.0 out of 5 starsBuy this thing!
August 3, 2019
Style: Stylophone BeatboxVerified Purchase
Read more
Helpful
 Comment Report abuse
Attochen
2.0 out of 5 starsreally just a toy
August 14, 2019
Style: Stylophone BeatboxVerified Purchase
Read more
Helpful
 Comment Report abuse
Dr. Richards
5.0 out of 5 starsCool little device
July 21, 2019
Style: Stylophone BeatboxVerified Purchase
Read more
Helpful
 Comment Report abuse
Customer
1.0 out of 5 starsBased on others' reviews, I knew there was a ...
March 5, 2017
Style: Stylophone BeatboxVerified Purchase
Read more
4 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Comment Report abuse
Angel K
4.0 out of 5 starsCool instrument
December 27, 2018
Style: Stylophone BeatboxVerified Purchase
Read more
One person found this helpful
Helpful
 Comment Report abuse
drew
5.0 out of 5 starsFive Stars
August 23, 2017
Style: Stylophone BeatboxVerified Purchase
Read more
2 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Comment Report abuse
Cristian Partan
5.0 out of 5 starsFive Stars
July 12, 2018
Style: Stylophone BeatboxVerified Purchase
Read more
One person found this helpful
Helpful
 Comment Report abuse
Thenaturalmedic
5.0 out of 5 starsfeel the beat droppppppppppp
January 6, 2018
Style: Stylophone BeatboxVerified Purchase
Read more
One person found this helpful
Helpful
 Comment Report abuse
Learn more about Amazon Prime.