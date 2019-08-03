4 Year Music Accident Protection Planfrom Asurion, LLC
Stylophone Beatbox
- This unique handheld synthesizer/drum machine from Dubreq, creators of the original classic Stylophone, combines retro styling with new sound technology
- Includes three unique sound modes: Beatbox, Percussion and Bass and new scratch function. Tuning knobs and Tempo Adjust Control produce endless possibilities
- Record Loop and Playback function enables you to mix your sounds, record them and play them over your beats creating layered tracks
- Features Volume Control, Headphone Jack and MP3 input which enables you play your newly created tasty beats along to your own personal music library
- For ages 7+ Dimensions: (approx.) 15.5cm(W) x 10cm(D) x 4cm(H). Requires 3 x AA batteries (not included)
Product description
The ultra-portable Stylophone Beatbox retains all the retro cool of its big brother, but the future is here with all new electro sounds including samples from UK Beatbox champion MC Zani! With three new exclusive sounds - Beatbox, percussion and Bass Stylophone - and a new record function that allows you to play back loops of your work, Beatbox booms in stage left as the coolest portable beats machine around! MP3 input means it's also possible to sync your scratches with your MP3 music, so plug in your Beatbox and layer your sounds over the top of your favorite tracks.