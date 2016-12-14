Facebook Twitter Pinterest
Comment: Minor cosmetic imperfection on back of the camera body. Item will come in original packaging. Packaging will be damaged.

DxO

DxO ONE 20.2MP Digital Connected Camera for iPhone and iPad with Wi-Fi (Current Model)

3.8 out of 5 stars 90 customer reviews
Price: $479.14 & FREE Shipping. Details
Only 15 left in stock (more on the way).
  • Direct connection to iPhone or iPad via high-speed Lightning connector - large viewfinder, touch control and instant sharing. WiFi connectivity for remote camera controls
  • 20.2MP 1" CMOS-BSI sensor and f/1.8 prime lens (32 mm equiv) - capture details even in extreme low light and take gorgeous portraits with soft bokeh
  • Fast shutter speed (to 1/20000 sec), Long Exposures to 30 seconds, high ISO (51200), full HD video (1080p/30, 720p/120)
  • Rechargeable lithium-ion battery and micro SD card slot (stores high-quality RAW format files; 8GB microSD card included)
  • Instantly share your DxO ONE images from your iPhone to Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and more. Battery life - Up to 200 images
  • DxO ONE 20.2MP Digital Connected Camera for iPhone and iPad with Wi-Fi (Current Model)
  • DxO ONE Zipped Pouch - Black
  • DxO ONE Stand, Black
Product description

The DxO ONE is a miniaturized pro quality camera. Equipped with a 1-inch format 20.2 megapixel sensor and a high-quality f/1.8 lens, it captures amazing images, even in extreme low light. In standalone, the Framing Assistant allows you to quickly compose and take photos with one hand. When directly connected to an iPhone, the D x O ONE features capabilities on par with those of a professional camera.

Travis
5.0 out of 5 starsI love this camera
December 14, 2016
Verified Purchase
Kidd32
3.0 out of 5 starsGreat concept, excellent picture quality
July 2, 2017
Verified Purchase
AKD22
3.0 out of 5 starsPricy and unconventional. You gotta be pro to enjoy it.
July 13, 2017
Verified Purchase
Michael J Janavel
5.0 out of 5 starsWould like it more if it worked with Filmborn
February 5, 2018
Verified Purchase
Amazon Customer
5.0 out of 5 starsLOVE this camera
January 9, 2017
Verified Purchase
jwest
5.0 out of 5 starsthe DxO One gives me a high quality camera
December 5, 2017
Verified Purchase
Amazon Customer
4.0 out of 5 starsGreat quality, but a little cumbersome to use as ...
May 25, 2017
Verified Purchase
John John Berthon
5.0 out of 5 starsMy new best friend
December 5, 2017
Verified Purchase
