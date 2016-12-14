-
DxO ONE 20.2MP Digital Connected Camera for iPhone and iPad with Wi-Fi (Current Model)
- Direct connection to iPhone or iPad via high-speed Lightning connector - large viewfinder, touch control and instant sharing. WiFi connectivity for remote camera controls
- 20.2MP 1" CMOS-BSI sensor and f/1.8 prime lens (32 mm equiv) - capture details even in extreme low light and take gorgeous portraits with soft bokeh
- Fast shutter speed (to 1/20000 sec), Long Exposures to 30 seconds, high ISO (51200), full HD video (1080p/30, 720p/120)
- Rechargeable lithium-ion battery and micro SD card slot (stores high-quality RAW format files; 8GB microSD card included)
- Instantly share your DxO ONE images from your iPhone to Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and more. Battery life - Up to 200 images
From the manufacturer
DxO ONE
The professional connected camera that pairs perfectly with your iPhone, so you can take amazing photos and videos anywhere.
Incredibly compact. Remarkably sophisticated.
iPhone, meet DxO ONE
Connect the DxO ONE to your iPhone and its display turns into a big, beautiful viewfinder. Swivel to shoot at any angle. Plus, the DxO ONE has its own memory card and battery so it will never impact your iPhone's storage or talk time.
Professional-quality power
The DxO ONE packs the power of a high-end camera into a size that's always by your side and ready when you are. Our advanced image processing automatically enhances every image you take.
The world's smallest 1-inch sensor camera
Weighing less than 4-ounces and standing well under 3-inches tall, the DxO ONE is built to fit in your pocket, so you can capture life’s magic without lugging around your DSLR.
1-inch format 20.2MP sensor
As the world's smallest 1-inch sensor camera, the DxO ONE packs a powerful sensor into a compact frame. Expect brighter, sharper photos in any light.
32mm f/1.8 - f/11 prime lens
The DxO ONE boasts a high-quality 6-element aspherical lens with a fast f/1.8 maximum aperture, and a 6-bladed iris.
1/20000s to 30s shutter speeds
The DxO ONE handles shutter speeds up to 1/20000ths of a second, and as low as 30 seconds, giving you the power to capture the action or create your own vision.
Connected and Standalone modes
The DxO ONE can also shoot alone, with its internal lithium-ion battery and microSD storage. Using the OLED screen as a Framing Assistant, you can quickly compose and take photos with one hand.
Superior Image Quality
Capture gorgeous portraits
The DxO ONE's fast f/1.8 aperture and 6-bladed iris creates portraits with lovely bokeh effect.
|
3 full stops more exposure
The DxO ONE's 1-inch -format sensor combined with the f/1.8 lens deliver 3 full stops better low-light performance than most smartphone cameras.
|
Unique perspectives
The patented Lightning connector design swivels 60 degrees in either direction to take on challenging angles and unique perspectives.
Selfie mode
Flip the DxO ONE around to engage Selfie Mode. After the 3, 2, 1 countdown, it brightens your iPhone as it shoots, so your face is more naturally lit.
The DxO ONE iOS app
View
Connect DxO ONE to your iPhone and turn it into an impressive viewfinder. Swivel to capture creative angles.
|
Control
Choose from shooting modes including Program, Aperture Priority, Shutter Priority, or full Manual.
Shoot
Tap to select specific exposure and auto-focus modes. Dial in your aperture, shutter speed, and ISO with a touch.
Share
Instantly share your photos and videos with friends on Facebook, or post to places like Instagram and Twitter.
Product description
The DxO ONE is a miniaturized pro quality camera. Equipped with a 1-inch format 20.2 megapixel sensor and a high-quality f/1.8 lens, it captures amazing images, even in extreme low light. In standalone, the Framing Assistant allows you to quickly compose and take photos with one hand. When directly connected to an iPhone, the D x O ONE features capabilities on par with those of a professional camera.
Then I was introduced to this camera. I can't tell you how happy it makes me. I was looking at mirrorless cameras but still ran into the same problem of carrying around a, though smaller, big piece of equipment. I clip this small, but powerful camera to a belt loop and off I go! I take it with me everywhere, zoo, family trips, or wherever. I've even had it on rides with me at the amusement park! I. Mean. Come on!
You can "shoot from the hip", with the small screen on the back, but it really shines when I connect it to my iPhone. I use my phone's screen to change my shooting setting just like my big camera and I can really see what I'm shooting. There were a few times on a family outing I just popped it out shot with the small screen and with a little practice, I got pretty darn good at getting great quick picks. It's got 20.2 megapixels so if I was a little off it didn't really matter, I reframed it and got the picture I wanted.
The low light is just INSANE! It has RAW, (uncompressed and flexible) and SUPER RAW. You have to download the free software for the super raw, but it's so worth it. I've included a picture I took at the Observatory in LA and I used that super raw format and got, what I think is, an amazing photo.
It's great to have the flexibility to take a picture and upload it to facebook or Instagram, as well as take it home and play with it on the computer.
It comes with a 8 gig micro sd card, but I have a 16gig card I put in it. I have an iPhone 5 and don't have a ton of room on my phone, so I save the majority of my photos to the camera and only save selected ones to my phone. You have the option of automatically saving to both phone and camera, but this works for me until I upgrade.
I've added some random pictures I took with it. I have adjusted them, but not like I have had to in the past- small tweaks. That's just how I roll.
It takes nice video in 1080p at 30fps, or 720p at 120fps.
For me, it has become my goto camera. I feel like I'm becoming a better photographer because I am shooting way more that I did without it and what I am shooting is so much better than with my phone camera.
Even though I do photography, it's easy to use.
If you are asking if it is worth it? I say yes. Yes, it is.
The biggest pro for this camera is the massive sensor in a small body. As a result, the pictures are wonderful, even in low light. It props up easily with an iPhone 7 and you don't need a tripod to cut out vibrations. With an iwatch, it's even easier to take pictures of low light situations with a long shutter speed and low iso. Pictures are crisp. For the comments regarding the quality not appearing different on your iphone between the iphone camera and this thing, check out the super and the jpegs on your computer. There is a world of a difference. This thing out competes similar 1 inch sensor cameras easily. The ability to view the pictures in realtime with your iphone screen is a huge plus because most cameras don't have similar screen resolution.
The BIGGEST problem is battery life. I was out and about town for a few hours (~6 hours) with a fully charged battery and took a few pictures (40 maybe?) and the battery was drained to 30%. I carry around a spare battery to charge this thing and that it's bigger than a portable camera with a one inch sensor. Maybe removing the onboard screen, replacing it with an LED, and making the battery bigger?
I have added two sample pictures.
1) With this price, I expected using it would be an easiest task but it's not. You always have to carry separately, your moments and your subject positions won't wait for you fix this to your phone and open DXO app and start clicking. It is very inconvenient especially when you are in travel. Practically it impossible to Add it your phone every time. It has standalone capabilities but you got be pro in guessing what you are taking by seeing in tiny BW screen, I am sure you will miss your desired shot.
2) It is too expensive and very limited wide angle capabilities. iPhone native camera has better angle than this.
Recharging is very very slow. Don't use Apple's adapter. Though. While much faster it will get you an overheat warning from the One.
Not easy to carry around for long periods but the end quality resulting photos are worth it.
Use it almost everyday, perfect for street photography, nobody really notice it.
Also good for low light situations, long exposure photos are my new thing!
You can see some shot I just did attached.
