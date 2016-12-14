I love this camera! I do photography but there is no way I will carry my main camera around all the time because it's simply not practical. With that said, I use my iPhone most of the time, and it's great, but I don't get images that I really want or see in the moment. So I play around with as many filters as I can to make the image better.



Then I was introduced to this camera. I can't tell you how happy it makes me. I was looking at mirrorless cameras but still ran into the same problem of carrying around a, though smaller, big piece of equipment. I clip this small, but powerful camera to a belt loop and off I go! I take it with me everywhere, zoo, family trips, or wherever. I've even had it on rides with me at the amusement park! I. Mean. Come on!



You can "shoot from the hip", with the small screen on the back, but it really shines when I connect it to my iPhone. I use my phone's screen to change my shooting setting just like my big camera and I can really see what I'm shooting. There were a few times on a family outing I just popped it out shot with the small screen and with a little practice, I got pretty darn good at getting great quick picks. It's got 20.2 megapixels so if I was a little off it didn't really matter, I reframed it and got the picture I wanted.



The low light is just INSANE! It has RAW, (uncompressed and flexible) and SUPER RAW. You have to download the free software for the super raw, but it's so worth it. I've included a picture I took at the Observatory in LA and I used that super raw format and got, what I think is, an amazing photo.



It's great to have the flexibility to take a picture and upload it to facebook or Instagram, as well as take it home and play with it on the computer.

It comes with a 8 gig micro sd card, but I have a 16gig card I put in it. I have an iPhone 5 and don't have a ton of room on my phone, so I save the majority of my photos to the camera and only save selected ones to my phone. You have the option of automatically saving to both phone and camera, but this works for me until I upgrade.



I've added some random pictures I took with it. I have adjusted them, but not like I have had to in the past- small tweaks. That's just how I roll.



It takes nice video in 1080p at 30fps, or 720p at 120fps.



For me, it has become my goto camera. I feel like I'm becoming a better photographer because I am shooting way more that I did without it and what I am shooting is so much better than with my phone camera.



Even though I do photography, it's easy to use.



If you are asking if it is worth it? I say yes. Yes, ​it is.