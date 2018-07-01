3-Year Floor Care Extended Protection Planfrom SquareTrade
Dyson Ball Animal 2 Upright Vacuum, Iron/Purple (Certified Refurbished)
|Price:
|$399.00
|Deal of the Day:
|$279.99 & FREE Shipping.Details
Ends in 16h 10m 47s
Deal has ended
|You Save:
|$119.01 (30%)
- Make sure this fits by entering your model number.
- This Certified Refurbished product is manufacturer refurbished, shows limited or no wear, includes all original accessories, and a 6 month Dyson limited warranty against original defects in materials & workmanship; warranty covers private household use in accordance with the owner's manual
- Strongest suction of any vacuum*. Even more power for tough tasks
- Self-adjusting cleaner head Seals in suction across carpet, wood, vinyl, and tile floors
- Hygienically empty the bin with the push of a button
- Whole-machine HEPA filtration ensures allergens and bacteria are captured and trapped
- Tangle-free Turbine tool, stair tool, combination tool included
- Cord Length : 35ft Bin Volume : .55 gallons
From the manufacturer
Messy kids. Muddy shoes. Pet hair.
It seems there are endless ways that dust, dirt and debris are spread around. The Dyson Ball Animal 2 vacuum deep cleans your home.
Engineered with more power for tough tasks across all floors.
Cleans carpets, wood floors, vinyl and tile.
Flexible floor to ceiling cleaning.
Wand and long-reach hose release in one smooth action so it's easy to clean up high and under furniture.
Strongest suction of any vacuum*
No other vacuum has stronger suction at the cleaner head.
Self-adjusting cleaner head
Active base plate automatically raises and lowers to seal in suction across all floors. Powerful motorized brush bar deep cleans.
Instant-release wand
Wand and long-reach hose release in one smooth action, so it's easy to clean up high and under furniture.
Designed for homes with pets
Tangle-free turbine tool removes pet hair from carpets and upholstery without tangling
Radial Root Cyclone technology
Captures more microscopic dust than any other's cyclone.
Hygienic bin emptying
Just push the button to release. No need to touch the dirt.
Certified Asthma and Allergy Friendly
Whole-machine HEPA filtration ensures that allergens are trapped inside the machine, not expelled back into the home.
Product description
The Dyson Ball Animal 2 has the strongest suction of any vacuum.* With even more power for tough tasks, no other vacuum has stronger suction at the cleaner head than the Ball Animal 2. It handles tough tasks easily, making it ideal for parents and pet-owners. The Ball animal 2 has an advanced self-adjusting cleaner head that automatically adjusts between carpets and hard floors - sealing in suction across all floors to tackle your toughest tasks. Its wand and hose release in one smooth action to make it easier to clean up high and under furniture. With hygienic bin emptying, there's no need to get your hands dirty - just push the button to release the dirt. Whole-machine HEPA filtration ensures that allergens and bacteria are trapped inside the machine, not expelled back into the home. The Dyson Ball Animal 2 vacuum comes with the tangle-free Turbine tool, which removes hair from carpets and upholstery without tangling.
Compare with similar items
Dyson Ball Animal 2 Upright Vacuum, Iron/Purple
Dyson Ball Multi Floor 2 Upright Vacuum
Shark Rotator TruePet Upright Corded Bagless Vacuum for Carpet and Hard Floor with Powered Lift-Away Hand Vacuum and Anti-Allergy Seal (NV752), Bordeaux
Dyson Ball Animal Upright Vacuum - Corded
Dyson Ball (formerly DC65) Animal + Allergy Complete Upright Vacuum with 7 Tools - HEPA Filtered - Corded
|Customer Rating
|(11)
|(745)
|(654)
|(1720)
|(107)
|(11)
|Price
|$279.99
|$378.99
|$299.00
|$299.75
|$379.99
|$459.95
|Shipping
|FREE Shipping
|FREE Shipping
|FREE Shipping
|FREE Shipping
|FREE Shipping
|FREE Shipping
|Sold By
|Woot
|Amazon.com
|Amazon.com
|Fye N Rei
|Nexit
|Slim's General Store
|Color
|Iron/Purple
|Iron/Purple
|Iron/Yellow
|Bordeaux
|Iron/Purple
|Purple
|Item Dimensions
|—
|15.35 x 13.39 x 42.13 in
|15.59 x 13.39 x 41.93 in
|13.2 x 11.9 x 45 in
|15.4 x 13.4 x 42.4 in
|42 x 15 x 13 in
|Item Weight
|—
|17.35 lbs
|15.6 lbs
|15.4 lbs
|17 lbs
|—
|Additional Features
|—
|corded
|corded
|corded, bagless, HEPA filtration, Washable filter
|—
|35ft Retractable