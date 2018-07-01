Facebook Twitter Pinterest
Dyson Ball Animal 2 Upright Vacuum, Iron/Purple (Certified Refurbished)

by Dyson
4.5 out of 5 stars 11 customer reviews
  • This Certified Refurbished product is manufacturer refurbished, shows limited or no wear, includes all original accessories, and a 6 month Dyson limited warranty against original defects in materials & workmanship; warranty covers private household use in accordance with the owner's manual
  • Strongest suction of any vacuum*. Even more power for tough tasks
  • Self-adjusting cleaner head Seals in suction across carpet, wood, vinyl, and tile floors
  • Hygienically empty the bin with the push of a button
  • Whole-machine HEPA filtration ensures allergens and bacteria are captured and trapped
  • Tangle-free Turbine tool, stair tool, combination tool included
  • Cord Length : 35ft Bin Volume : .55 gallons
Frequently bought together

  • Dyson Ball Animal 2 Upright Vacuum, Iron/Purple (Certified Refurbished)
  • +
  • Dyson Articulating Hard Floor Tool
  • +
  • Dyson Groom
Total price: $381.98
These items are shipped from and sold by different sellers. Show details
Product description

The Dyson Ball Animal 2 has the strongest suction of any vacuum.* With even more power for tough tasks, no other vacuum has stronger suction at the cleaner head than the Ball Animal 2. It handles tough tasks easily, making it ideal for parents and pet-owners. The Ball animal 2 has an advanced self-adjusting cleaner head that automatically adjusts between carpets and hard floors - sealing in suction across all floors to tackle your toughest tasks. Its wand and hose release in one smooth action to make it easier to clean up high and under furniture. With hygienic bin emptying, there's no need to get your hands dirty - just push the button to release the dirt. Whole-machine HEPA filtration ensures that allergens and bacteria are trapped inside the machine, not expelled back into the home. The Dyson Ball Animal 2 vacuum comes with the tangle-free Turbine tool, which removes hair from carpets and upholstery without tangling.

Product information

Warranty & Support

Product Warranty: For warranty information about this product, please click here

Compare with similar items


Dyson Ball Animal 2 Upright Vacuum, Iron/Purple (Certified Refurbished)
Dyson Ball Animal 2 Upright Vacuum, Iron/Purple
Dyson Ball Multi Floor 2 Upright Vacuum
Shark Rotator TruePet Upright Corded Bagless Vacuum for Carpet and Hard Floor with Powered Lift-Away Hand Vacuum and Anti-Allergy Seal (NV752), Bordeaux
Dyson Ball Animal Upright Vacuum - Corded
Dyson Ball (formerly DC65) Animal + Allergy Complete Upright Vacuum with 7 Tools - HEPA Filtered - Corded
Customer Rating 4 out of 5 stars (11) 4 out of 5 stars (745) 4 out of 5 stars (654) 4 out of 5 stars (1720) 4 out of 5 stars (107) 4 out of 5 stars (11)
Price $279.99 $378.99 $299.00 $299.75 $379.99 $459.95
Color Iron/Purple Iron/Purple Iron/Yellow Bordeaux Iron/Purple Purple
Item Dimensions 15.35 x 13.39 x 42.13 in 15.59 x 13.39 x 41.93 in 13.2 x 11.9 x 45 in 15.4 x 13.4 x 42.4 in 42 x 15 x 13 in
Item Weight 17.35 lbs 15.6 lbs 15.4 lbs 17 lbs
Additional Features corded corded corded, bagless, HEPA filtration, Washable filter 35ft Retractable
Customer Questions & Answers
Customer reviews

4.5 out of 5 stars
11
4.5 out of 5 stars
Top customer reviews

Olivia
4.0 out of 5 starsgreat for pets and dust
July 1, 2018
Verified Purchase
5 people found this helpful
MARK PAULSEN
5.0 out of 5 starsIt's a Dyson
March 22, 2018
Verified Purchase
2 people found this helpful
stephen loranger
5.0 out of 5 starsTop vacuum for animal fur and dirt I have used in 40 years.
August 13, 2018
Verified Purchase
James McAuliffe
5.0 out of 5 starsThe best I have owned in my life
March 9, 2018
Verified Purchase
One person found this helpful
Amazon Customer
5.0 out of 5 starsBuy this! Excellent vacuum!
June 28, 2018
Verified Purchase
One person found this helpful
Selene
5.0 out of 5 starsFive Stars
March 25, 2018
Verified Purchase
Tracy
5.0 out of 5 starsLOVE IT
July 16, 2018
Verified Purchase
One person found this helpful
J. Katahira
5.0 out of 5 starsFive Stars
June 26, 2018
Verified Purchase
