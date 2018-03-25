-
Dyson Cyclone V10 Animal Lightweight Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner
- The most powerful suction of any cord-free vacuum. Tested to ASTM F558, against cord-free stick market
- Up to 60 minutes' run time when using a non-motorized tool
- Lightweight and versatile, to clean right through the home. Instant-release trigger means battery power is only used while it’s cleaning. Requires charging for 3.5 hours minimum before first use
- Torque drive cleaner head – our most powerful yet. Up to 20 minutes of fade-free power (in Suction mode II). Drives stiff nylon bristles into carpets to capture deep-down dirt
- Powered by the Dyson digital motor V10 and engineered to pick up ground-in dirt and fine dust from hard floors and carpets
- Quickly transforms to a handheld vacuum, to clean all around your home and car
- Hygienic 'point and shoot' bin emptying. Bin volume 0.2 gallons
From the manufacturer
Big machine suction power. With cord-free versatility.
Drives dirt from carpets.
The Torque drive cleaner head is Dyson's most powerful cleaner head yet. Removes 25% more dust than the Dyson V8cord-free stick vacuum.
Reaches every nook and cranny.
With the motor above the handle, the Dyson Cyclone V10 vacuum has been designed with a center of gravity that makes it easy to use in high-up or hard-to-reach places.
The Dyson digital motor V10.
The smallest, lightest, yet strongest motor Dyson has ever produced. Made with a ceramic shaft instead of steel, it spins at up to 125,000rpm. Which generates the suction power of a full-size vacuum.
Key Features
Transforms to a handheld
Changes to a handheld vacuum cleaner and back again, in just one click.
Up to 60 minutes' of run time
Up to 60 minutes' run time when using a non-motorized tool. Up to 20 minutes' of run time with the Torque drive cleaner head (in Suction mode II).
Drop-in docking
The Dyson Cyclone V10 vacuum drops into the wall-mounted dock, to recharge and to tidily store the tools, ready to grab and go.
Three power modes
The right power when you need it. Three modes to choose from, to suit any task on any floor type.
Compare Dyson Cyclone V10 Vacuums
|
Cyclone V10 Motorhead
|
Cyclone V10 Animal
|
Cyclone V10 Absolute
|
Run Time
Up to 60 minutes' run time when using a non-motorized tool
|
Run Time
Up to 60 minutes' run time when using a non-motorized tool
|
Run Time
Up to 60 minutes' run time when using a non-motorized tool
|
Motor Technology
V10 digital motor
|
Motor Technology
V10 digital motor
|
Motor Technology
V10 digital motor
|
Cleaner Head
Direct drive cleaner head
|
Cleaner Head
Torque drive cleaner head
|
Cleaner Head
Torque drive cleaner head, Soft roller cleaner head
|
Tools Included
Combination tool, crevice tool
|
Tools Included
Combination tool, crevice tool, mini soft dusting brush, mini-motorized tool
|
Tools Included
Combination tool, crevice tool, mini soft dusting brush, mini-motorized tool
|
Bin Size
.54 Liters
|
Bin Size
.77 Liters
|
Bin Size
.77 Liters
Product description
Big machine suction power. But with cord-free versatility. The Dyson cyclone V10 animal cord-free vacuum has a 40Percent bigger bin than our previous Dyson V8 animal vacuum for the big cleans. The torque Drive cleaner head removes 25Percent more dust from carpets than our previous Dyson V8 animal vacuum. It's our most powerful cleaner head yet. Has three power modes to choose from, to suit any task on any floor type. The Dyson cyclone V10 animal cord-free vacuum quickly transforms to a handheld for quick clean UPS, spot cleaning and cleaning difficult places.
Compare with similar items
|
|
Dyson V8 Animal Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner
|
Dyson V8 Absolute Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner
|
Dyson V7 Motorhead Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner
|
Dyson V7 Animal Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner
|
Eureka NEC122A Power Plush Cordless 2-in-1 Stick Vacuum, Rechargeable Lithium Ion Battery with Wall Mount, Gray/Blue Violet
|Customer Rating
|(224)
|(876)
|(1935)
|(771)
|(75)
|(181)
|Price
|$479.00
|$356.00
|$395.00
|$244.99
|$299.00
|$169.97
|Shipping
|FREE Shipping
|FREE Shipping
|FREE Shipping
|FREE Shipping
|FREE Shipping
|FREE Shipping
|Sold By
|Amazon.com
|KHP Limited
|SALESEXPRESS
|Amazon.com
|Amazon.com
|Amazon.com
|Item Dimensions
|9.84 x 10.08 x 49.17 in
|8.2 x 9.8 x 49 in
|9.9 x 8.9 x 49 in
|8.2 x 9.8 x 49 in
|8.2 x 9.8 x 49 in
|43.7 x 7.13 x 9.58 in
|Item Weight
|5.86 lbs
|5.64 lbs
|5.75 lbs
|5.3 lbs
|5.28 lbs
|5.5 lbs
|Additional Features
|—
|cordless
|2 Tier Radial cyclone, cordless, bagless
|cordless
|—
|—
Customer reviews
Top customer reviews
1. Battery:
A. (Negative battery comments) It's incredibly frustrating that Dyson isn't listening to their customers here. We've been asking for removable dual batteries for years now. At this point I'm wondering if there are some design/engineering concerns about wear on the vacuum if they run continuously for too long. Dyson needs to go removable batteries if they truly want these units to replace corded vacuum's.
B. (Positive battery comments) We were able to mostly clean our entire 1,600 square foot house on one battery charge. This all depends on what you're doing. Most people are saying the low setting is worthless, but my wife and I both disagree. On our hardwood floors using the soft roller cleaner head the low setting picks up everything we needed it to. If we got to a stubborn area we would hit it quickly on medium. In our carpeted bedrooms and on our rugs we would use the carpet head and switch between low and medium depending on the area/thickness of carpet. We vacuumed a lot of hardwood, some tile, three carpeted bedrooms, the couch, and still had some battery to spare. I put the brush tool on and went to cleaning baseboards for a while. I finished probably half of our baseboards before the battery died on me. The battery life is all dependent on the settings. YOU DO NOT NEED THE HIGH SETTING FOR EVERYTHING. In fact we barely used the high setting at all, and we were getting everything very clean. We filled up the canister multiple times so I know it was cleaning well. My advice is to use the low setting on hard surfaces, and switch to medium temporarily for a tough spot, instead of using medium as a default. This of course is dependent on how long you need the vacuum for. Medium may be needed for some carpet, but it was overkill for our lower carpeted bedrooms and for our rugs. Also, keep in mind when considering your cleaning time that you should be vacuuming much faster in general not lugging a cord around.
2. Push Button:
As you probably know it's not possible to lock the vacuum on. The button must be pushed and held to run the vacuum. I actually don't mind it like I thought I would, because I feel like it makes me conserve a lot of battery life. The button is a super light push for me, and ergonomically it doesn't bother me. However, my wife has smaller hands and she said it did bother her after a while, and caused some discomfort. I would like to see a button that you can either have unlocked or locked into position. IF THEY WOULD GIVE US DUAL BATTERIES, THEN RUN TIME WOULD BE LESS OF A CONCERN, AND THE NON-LOCKING PUSH BUTTON WOULD NO LONGER BE AS MUCH OF A NECESSITY.
3. Price:
IT'S A FREAKING VACUUM. I'm sorry, but $700 is just absolutely stupid ridiculous. I'm still slightly disappointed in myself for spending that kind of money on it, but dang it really is nice. I love the vacuum, but for this price it should have every tiny issue alleviated. If Dyson does not go dual battery I will refuse to ever buy one of their products again. I went for it this time because it just seems to perform so much better than the Shark, but if they continue to disregard their customers concerns, then I will leave based on principle. You are not Apple, so stop trying to be Apple. Listen to your customers.
So far, the good things about this vac are:
The head fits under things, so I don't have to switch to a hand-held.
I love cordless. This is my first cordless vac and it's so nice to move from room to room without unplugging and plugging constantly.
It's lightweight.
The suction is good.
When it gets clogged, it's easy to unclog. I've never had a vacuum that didn't clog once in a while. It happens. Being able to find and remove the clog easily is great.
It holds a charge long enough. So far I haven't run it until it's dead, so I'm not sure how long it actually lasts.
The filter is easy to rinse clean.
The not so good:
The canister is fairly small. I'm used to a bag vacuum that held a lot more. On the other hand, it's super-easy to empty, and I'm not spending money on bags that just get thrown away. This isn't a deal breaker, and once I get used to the canister size, I'll know how often I need to empty it.
The filter needs to dry completely before using again. That's ... about 24 hours. I guess it depends on how humid or dry it is in your area, but no matter what, it's not fast and I don't see any way to hurry it. That's a long wait if you're half-done cleaning and you get the filter error.
The puzzling:
I thought it would be smart to order an extra filter so I never have to be concerned about the filter waiting to dry. I couldn't find it on Amazon, so I went to the Dyson site and it says its not sold online because you need an engineer to install it. Seriously? Consumers can remove the filter and rinse it and replace it, but then you need an engineer of some sort to install a replacement? What sort of engineer, and where do I find one? I'm guessing that once this vac isn't so new, the filters will appear from third-party sellers or there will be knock-offs available from other companies.
Just recently the bin would no longer function. When trying to empty it, it now slides right off the vacuum itself. Also, the washable filter it losing its durability and stated to fray. The carbon brushes have worn down quite fast and are missing in some places.
I contacted Dyson CS for help and while they are fast to respond, they are literally making me jump through hoops to get anything done. So far as of today, 10 emails, 13 pictures. Dyson wanted me to take multiple videos of me using it and now Dyson wants me to pack it up, send it the their Chicago office, wait for them to analyze it and then they would send me a replacement
I bought a Dyson for their known quality and warranty but if this is what one has to do get to anything done, they just might be losing a customer.
I have over the years bought form Amazon and other retailers a total of 6 Dyson products so I thought I was a loyal customer to them
Customer images
Most recent customer reviews
Space about 2000sq ft hard wood about 500 sq ft carpet.Read more