I considered giving this vacuum five stars because it really is a joy to use, but there were a few things that held me back. I addressed some positive's and negative's of each of these points below.



1. Battery:

A. (Negative battery comments) It's incredibly frustrating that Dyson isn't listening to their customers here. We've been asking for removable dual batteries for years now. At this point I'm wondering if there are some design/engineering concerns about wear on the vacuum if they run continuously for too long. Dyson needs to go removable batteries if they truly want these units to replace corded vacuum's.



B. (Positive battery comments) We were able to mostly clean our entire 1,600 square foot house on one battery charge. This all depends on what you're doing. Most people are saying the low setting is worthless, but my wife and I both disagree. On our hardwood floors using the soft roller cleaner head the low setting picks up everything we needed it to. If we got to a stubborn area we would hit it quickly on medium. In our carpeted bedrooms and on our rugs we would use the carpet head and switch between low and medium depending on the area/thickness of carpet. We vacuumed a lot of hardwood, some tile, three carpeted bedrooms, the couch, and still had some battery to spare. I put the brush tool on and went to cleaning baseboards for a while. I finished probably half of our baseboards before the battery died on me. The battery life is all dependent on the settings. YOU DO NOT NEED THE HIGH SETTING FOR EVERYTHING. In fact we barely used the high setting at all, and we were getting everything very clean. We filled up the canister multiple times so I know it was cleaning well. My advice is to use the low setting on hard surfaces, and switch to medium temporarily for a tough spot, instead of using medium as a default. This of course is dependent on how long you need the vacuum for. Medium may be needed for some carpet, but it was overkill for our lower carpeted bedrooms and for our rugs. Also, keep in mind when considering your cleaning time that you should be vacuuming much faster in general not lugging a cord around.



2. Push Button:

As you probably know it's not possible to lock the vacuum on. The button must be pushed and held to run the vacuum. I actually don't mind it like I thought I would, because I feel like it makes me conserve a lot of battery life. The button is a super light push for me, and ergonomically it doesn't bother me. However, my wife has smaller hands and she said it did bother her after a while, and caused some discomfort. I would like to see a button that you can either have unlocked or locked into position. IF THEY WOULD GIVE US DUAL BATTERIES, THEN RUN TIME WOULD BE LESS OF A CONCERN, AND THE NON-LOCKING PUSH BUTTON WOULD NO LONGER BE AS MUCH OF A NECESSITY.



3. Price:

IT'S A FREAKING VACUUM. I'm sorry, but $700 is just absolutely stupid ridiculous. I'm still slightly disappointed in myself for spending that kind of money on it, but dang it really is nice. I love the vacuum, but for this price it should have every tiny issue alleviated. If Dyson does not go dual battery I will refuse to ever buy one of their products again. I went for it this time because it just seems to perform so much better than the Shark, but if they continue to disregard their customers concerns, then I will leave based on principle. You are not Apple, so stop trying to be Apple. Listen to your customers.