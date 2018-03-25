Facebook Twitter Pinterest
Dyson Cyclone V10 Animal Lightweight Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner

by Dyson
4.1 out of 5 stars 224 customer reviews
Amazon's Choice recommends highly rated, well-priced products available to ship immediately.
Amazon's Choice for "dyson v10 animal"
List Price: $599.99
Animal
    This fits your .
  • Make sure this fits by entering your model number.
  • The most powerful suction of any cord-free vacuum. Tested to ASTM F558, against cord-free stick market
  • Up to 60 minutes' run time when using a non-motorized tool
  • Lightweight and versatile, to clean right through the home. Instant-release trigger means battery power is only used while it’s cleaning. Requires charging for 3.5 hours minimum before first use
  • Torque drive cleaner head – our most powerful yet. Up to 20 minutes of fade-free power (in Suction mode II). Drives stiff nylon bristles into carpets to capture deep-down dirt
  • Powered by the Dyson digital motor V10 and engineered to pick up ground-in dirt and fine dust from hard floors and carpets
  • Quickly transforms to a handheld vacuum, to clean all around your home and car
  • Hygienic 'point and shoot' bin emptying. Bin volume 0.2 gallons
Show more
Style Name: Animal
From the manufacturer

Big machine suction power. With cord-free versatility.

Drives dirt from carpets.

The Torque drive cleaner head is Dyson's most powerful cleaner head yet. Removes 25% more dust than the Dyson V8cord-free stick vacuum.

Reaches every nook and cranny.

With the motor above the handle, the Dyson Cyclone V10 vacuum has been designed with a center of gravity that makes it easy to use in high-up or hard-to-reach places.

The Dyson digital motor V10.

The smallest, lightest, yet strongest motor Dyson has ever produced. Made with a ceramic shaft instead of steel, it spins at up to 125,000rpm. Which generates the suction power of a full-size vacuum.

Key Features

Transforms to a handheld

Changes to a handheld vacuum cleaner and back again, in just one click.

Up to 60 minutes' of run time

Up to 60 minutes' run time when using a non-motorized tool. Up to 20 minutes' of run time with the Torque drive cleaner head (in Suction mode II).

Drop-in docking

The Dyson Cyclone V10 vacuum drops into the wall-mounted dock, to recharge and to tidily store the tools, ready to grab and go.

Three power modes

The right power when you need it. Three modes to choose from, to suit any task on any floor type.

Compare Dyson Cyclone V10 Vacuums

Cyclone V10 Motorhead

Cyclone V10 Animal

Cyclone V10 Absolute

Run Time

Up to 60 minutes' run time when using a non-motorized tool

Run Time

Up to 60 minutes' run time when using a non-motorized tool

Run Time

Up to 60 minutes' run time when using a non-motorized tool

Motor Technology

V10 digital motor

Motor Technology

V10 digital motor

Motor Technology

V10 digital motor

Cleaner Head

Direct drive cleaner head

Cleaner Head

Torque drive cleaner head

Cleaner Head

Torque drive cleaner head, Soft roller cleaner head

Tools Included

Combination tool, crevice tool

Tools Included

Combination tool, crevice tool, mini soft dusting brush, mini-motorized tool

Tools Included

Combination tool, crevice tool, mini soft dusting brush, mini-motorized tool

Bin Size

.54 Liters

Bin Size

.77 Liters

Bin Size

.77 Liters

Product description

Style Name:Animal

Big machine suction power. But with cord-free versatility. The Dyson cyclone V10 animal cord-free vacuum has a 40Percent bigger bin than our previous Dyson V8 animal vacuum for the big cleans. The torque Drive cleaner head removes 25Percent more dust from carpets than our previous Dyson V8 animal vacuum. It's our most powerful cleaner head yet. Has three power modes to choose from, to suit any task on any floor type. The Dyson cyclone V10 animal cord-free vacuum quickly transforms to a handheld for quick clean UPS, spot cleaning and cleaning difficult places.

Product information

Style Name:Animal

Technical Specification

User Manual [pdf ]

Warranty & Support

Manufacturer’s warranty can be requested from customer service. Click here to make a request to customer service.

Dyson Cyclone V10 Animal Lightweight Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner
Dyson V8 Animal Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner
Dyson V8 Absolute Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner
Dyson V7 Motorhead Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner
Dyson V7 Animal Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner
Eureka NEC122A Power Plush Cordless 2-in-1 Stick Vacuum, Rechargeable Lithium Ion Battery with Wall Mount, Gray/Blue Violet
Customer Rating 4 out of 5 stars (224) 4 out of 5 stars (876) 4 out of 5 stars (1935) 4 out of 5 stars (771) 4 out of 5 stars (75) 3 out of 5 stars (181)
Price $479.00 $356.00 $395.00 $244.99 $299.00 $169.97
Shipping FREE Shipping FREE Shipping FREE Shipping FREE Shipping FREE Shipping FREE Shipping
Sold By Amazon.com KHP Limited SALESEXPRESS Amazon.com Amazon.com Amazon.com
Item Dimensions 9.84 x 10.08 x 49.17 in 8.2 x 9.8 x 49 in 9.9 x 8.9 x 49 in 8.2 x 9.8 x 49 in 8.2 x 9.8 x 49 in 43.7 x 7.13 x 9.58 in
Item Weight 5.86 lbs 5.64 lbs 5.75 lbs 5.3 lbs 5.28 lbs 5.5 lbs
Additional Features cordless 2 Tier Radial cyclone, cordless, bagless cordless
Customer Questions & Answers
Customer reviews

Read reviews that mention

See more

Top customer reviews

Andrew Walker
4.0 out of 5 stars Best in class, but still needs improvement
March 25, 2018
Style Name: Absolute Verified Purchase
873 people found this helpful
Donna C.
4.0 out of 5 stars I don't hate this vacuum cleaner
May 1, 2018
Style Name: Absolute Verified Purchase
143 people found this helpful
Paul(Castropa531)
2.0 out of 5 stars Pleas read if you are having issues with your machine.
June 6, 2018
Style Name: Animal Verified Purchase
217 people found this helpful
