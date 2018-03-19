- Clip this coupon to save $10.00 on this product when you buy from Amazon.com. Here's how (restrictions apply)
ECOVACS DEEBOT N79S Robot Vacuum Cleaner with Max Power Suction, Alexa Connectivity, App Controls, Self-Charging for Hard Surface Floors & Thin Carpets
- Max Mode Cleaning: Increase your cleaning power by 2x whenever you need using the app or remote control.
- Smart App & Voice Controls: Use Alexa or Google Home voice commands to direct cleaning. Use the ECOVACS App to customize, schedule & monitor cleaning sessions, accessory status, & receive error alerts
- Auto-Clean + 3 Specialized Cleaning Modes: Smart motion guided auto-clean mode, plus single room & spot mode for targeted cleaning, & edge mode for hard-to-clean edges.
- Ecovacs Basic Features: Includes our unique 3-stage cleaning system, anti-drop & anti-collision sensors, 100-minute life lithium battery, auto-return charging, durable protective bumpers, air filtration, anti-scratch finish, a large easy-to-empty dustbin, large wheels for climbing thresholds, etc.
- 1-Year Warranty, plus Accessories: Includes (1) remote control, (1) main brush, (2) side brushes, (1) docking station & fantastic customer support. Note, we can not guarantee after-sales service to customers outside the United States.
Product Description
Easy-to-Use
The ECOVACS smart phone app, plus Alexa and Google Home voice controls make cleaning with your N79S easy.
Intelligent
The N79S adapts to and seamlessly navigates your home while cleaning.
Thorough
The N79S utilizes a 3-stage cleaning system, plus 4-cleaning modes and Max Mode Suction.
Safe
The N79S features the latest sensor technology so you don't have to worry.
Convenient
The N79S keeps your home clean, including those hard-to-reach places.
Independent
The N79S requires minimal oversight or maintenance.
Live Smart, Enjoy Life
Save time and energy, so you can focus on what really matters.
Make Sure the N79S is Right for You…
ECOVACS App
ECOVACS App requires 2.4G Hz Wi-Fi. Please note that certain app features like virtual mapping are only available with specific ECOVACS products. Please check product description or contact our customer support team for further information. For customers who can't use the ECOVACS App or Alexa, the N79S comes with (1) traditional remote controller.
Versus Traditional Vacuum Cleaner
Robot vacuum cleaners do not entirely replace the need for manual cleaning and are not a complete substitute for traditional vacuum cleaners (yet). They greatly reduce the frequency and effort needed for regular cleaning.
Product Maintenance
For optimal performance please regularly clean the N79S. Please see the instruction manual for detail instructions on how to properly clean your N79S. The N79S comes with complimentary cleaning tools.
Area Preparation
Prior to cleaning, please clear the intended cleaning area of objects that can obstruct the N79S's movement including cords, wires, etc. Also note the N79S can become stuck under furniture.
Floor Type
For optimal performance, the N79S is best used on hardwood and tiles floors, or on light colored thin, low-pile carpets. Performance is poor when used on dark colored or thick carpets. If your home contains a large number of rugs or thick carpets, we do not recommend the N79S.
Mopping
The N79S does not have mopping ability.
Air Filtration
The N79S air filtration system captures particles that are ejected into the air while it cleans, reducing the amount of airborne particles present in your home. The N79S is not a suitable substitute for a standard air filtration system.
Noise Level
The N79S noise level in standard suction mode is about ~67 dbA, and can reach ~70 dbA when in Max Mode. This audio level is sufficiently low that you can comfortably watch television or chat on the phone without being disturbed.
Used & New Products
If customers accidentally receive a used product, please contact our customer support immediately for a new product or refund.
Top customer reviews
Both are equally good at transitioning from hardwood floors to rugs, but neither are great at high pile rugs.
The Sharks front side spinning brushes are designed slightly different and are not as long as the Deebot and seem to do a better job of not slinging things across the floor before it is able to be picked up. However, the Deebot does a better job picking up particles around edges because of its longer reaching front spinning brushes.
Both dust bins are almost identical in size and look.
The Shark’s remote does not offer directional control where the Deebot does.
The Shark’s brushroll has a slightly different design that requires less maintenance and doesn’t get hair tangled on it as easy as the Deebot.
The Deebot is slightly better at maneuvering and cleaning on carpet and in my opinion it’s brushroll design is better suited for carpet than the Shark.
The Deebot runs for about 15 minutes longer before needing a charge and heading to its dock.
Both are equally good at being able to find its dock and return to it (neither has failed to return to their dock).
The Shark comes with a roll of magnetic boundary strip. The Deebot does not and isn’t capable of recognizing a magnetic boundary strip.
The Deebot offers more features such as iPhone or android app control, edge mode, spot mode, and other modes and app control options that the Shark does not.
The Deebot is a sleeker and more sophisticated looking machine.
Both are manufactured by Ecovacs.
The Shark is about $50 more than the Deebot.
Amazon and other retailers don’t sell replacement parts for the Shark. Instead you have to buy them directly from Shark.
Amazon sells replacement parts for the Deebot at a reasonable price and it comes with a Amazon coupon code for 25% off accessories.
The amount of noise emitted from both is about equal, but both are extremely quiet in comparison to a iRobot Roomba 690 which sounds like a freight train going across your floor.
The front wheel on the Shark has a larger inner cavity and seems to get clogged up with pet hair more easily and requires more maintenance than the Deebot.
Both are very good at cleaning the floors of dirt, debri, and large amounts of pet hair.
Both have easy to access filters, however, the Shark has a more durable filter that should last longer and most likely filters better.
I’ll let you decide which to buy, but my opinion is that the Deebot is the better value since it cleans equally well, has more features minus the lack of boundary strip ability and costs considerably less.
Update 3/24/18:
After noticing cosmetic similarities between the Eufy RoboVac 11+ and the Ecovacs N79S, I did a little research and discovered that the Eufy is manufactured by a company that is owned by Ecovacs. I haven’t used the Eufy 11+ yet, but it appears to be identical to the Deebot N79S minus the WiFi ability. Right now the Eufy 11+ is on sale for $170. If I didn’t already own two great robotic vacuums that are manufactured by Ecovacs, I’d be buying the Eufy 11+ because of the much lower price.
Update 4/8/18:
I experienced the Shark having erratic behavior such as stopping for no reason in the middle of the floor while beeping and flashing its lights. I discovered that the reason was due to debri and pet hair obstructing the sensor lenses under the front wheel. It was easy to remedy once I pulled out the wheel assembly and cleaned inside the area where the sensor lenses are located. The Deebot does not have the additional sensors located under the front wheel. I’m not sure of the purpose of the sensors located under the front wheel, but I’m glad the Deebot doesn’t have them because the Shark has required more maintenance because of them. My overal impression of the Shark has changed substantially since my initial review. I no longer would put it in the same quality category as the Deebot. The Deebot, in my opinion, is a higher quality product that requires less maintenance and is more reliable.
Update: 6/18/18
The Deebot N79S and the Shark Ion Robot 720 are both still going strong and run just as good as the day I unboxed them. Both have been run at least daily and sometimes twice daily. I always run them together to get the job done quicker and to ensure every square inch of my floors gets covered while they are running. The Shark has required a little more maintenance, but as a whole it’s still a great and worthy machine. The Deebot is still my favorite though!
I hope my review was helpful!
When I went to set up the Deebot onto my wifi Orbi system which creates one network name for my entire house, I was unable to connect it on that strong network. I believe this is because of the wifi's 5 Ghz system, and it will only set up on a 2.4 Ghz system. Fortunately, I have a wifi extender that is not part of Orbi that is still connected and I was able to connect my Deebot to that.
The Deebot comes with a remote that you can use to get it going, so having the wifi set up is not as important, especially those with no internet. Setting the time on the remote was very easy and that was all that I did with that. It was late at night (I am a night owl), and I pressed the auto button on my Deebot and it started going to town. I watched as the Deebot as it went from area to area. I have hardwood floors, low pile carpet, carpet runners, and linoleum in the downstairs of my house, and the Deebot was able to handle them all.
After the Deebot was finished it found itself back to the charging station to start recharging. I can say that Deebot performed very well. All of my carpeted areas were great looking and it cleaned the dust on my hardwoods. When I went to empty the collection bin, it was quite full. It was easy to open and to discard into my trashcan. Some of the spinner brushes had been warped out of shape in the process of maneuvering around objects. It comes with a spare set of brushes, but I left the current ones in because they were not terribly warped. I might change them out after my third vacuuming. I would highly advise that you get the accessory kit with the extra spinning brushes, the filters, and a spare brush roller. I have that on my order list to get this week.
Overall, the Deebot works great!! I am giving it 4-stars because of the need to change the spinner brushes more often than you would expect. The spinner brushes are its one flaw. I would highly recommend the Deebot N79S to anyone who hates vacuuming and who does not have high pile, or shag carpets. If you found this review helpful, please click the YES icon.
Just to note, I am an Amazon prime customer and I have not been compensated, nor have I been provided a free product in relation to this review. It is my own opinion on the product and may not reflect other's opinions. If after a few months use, and I find that the Deebot is not performing as spectacularly as it did during the first and second vacuuming. I will come back and update my review.
- cleans better than expected
- navigates the rooms in our house very well
- can go over a pretty steep threshold between our living room and kitchen
- cleans carpets very well
- finds its docking station pretty much every time
- slim fit means it goes under every piece of furniture we own - and I hardly ever cleaned under these (yuck!)
- simple and useable app on my iPhone - can schedule it to turn on whenever you want, any day of the week. Also, you can turn it on from anywhere!
- quiet - not too intrusive even when watching a movie in the same room
So for these reasons I would HIGHLY recommend this little guy! Still remains to be seen how durable it is - so far so good but it's pretty new still.
Before I have to sweep my house every day, since I got the robot I don't need...Read more
It’s so easy to use, just make sure it’s charged, push the auto button and it will clean the room.Read more