ECOVACS DEEBOT N79S Robot Vacuum Cleaner with Max Power Suction, Alexa Connectivity, App Controls, Self-Charging for Hard Surface Floors & Thin Carpets

by ECOVACS
4.3 out of 5 stars 858 customer reviews
  • Max Mode Cleaning: Increase your cleaning power by 2x whenever you need using the app or remote control.
  • Smart App & Voice Controls: Use Alexa or Google Home voice commands to direct cleaning. Use the ECOVACS App to customize, schedule & monitor cleaning sessions, accessory status, & receive error alerts
  • Auto-Clean + 3 Specialized Cleaning Modes: Smart motion guided auto-clean mode, plus single room & spot mode for targeted cleaning, & edge mode for hard-to-clean edges.
  • Ecovacs Basic Features: Includes our unique 3-stage cleaning system, anti-drop & anti-collision sensors, ~120 minute battery life, auto-return charging, automatic software update, durable protective bumpers, air filtration, anti-scratch finish, a large easy-to-empty dustbin, large wheels for climbing thresholds, etc.
  • 1-Year Warranty, plus Accessories: Includes (1) remote control, (1) main brush, (2) side brushes, (1) docking station & fantastic customer support. Note, we can not guarantee after-sales service to customers outside the United States.
Product Description

Make Sure the N79S is Right for You…

ECOVACS App

ECOVACS App requires 2.4G Hz Wi-Fi. Please note that certain app features like virtual mapping are only available with specific ECOVACS products. Please check product description or contact our customer support team for further information. For customers who can't use the ECOVACS App or Alexa, the N79S comes with (1) traditional remote controller.

Versus Traditional Vacuum Cleaner

Robot vacuum cleaners do not entirely replace the need for manual cleaning and are not a complete substitute for traditional vacuum cleaners (yet). They greatly reduce the frequency and effort needed for regular cleaning.

Product Maintenance

For optimal performance please regularly clean the N79S. Please see the instruction manual for detail instructions on how to properly clean your N79S. The N79S comes with complimentary cleaning tools.

Area Preparation

Prior to cleaning, please clear the intended cleaning area of objects that can obstruct the N79S's movement including cords, wires, etc. Also note the N79S can become stuck under furniture.

Floor Type

For optimal performance, the N79S is best used on hardwood and tiles floors, or on light colored thin, low-pile carpets. Performance is poor when used on dark colored or thick carpets. If your home contains a large number of rugs or thick carpets, we do not recommend the N79S.

Air Filtration

The N79S air filtration system captures particles that are ejected into the air while it cleans, reducing the amount of airborne particles present in your home. The N79S is not a suitable substitute for a standard air filtration system.

Noise Level

The N79S noise level in standard suction mode is about ~67 dbA, and can reach ~70 dbA when in Max Mode. This audio level is sufficiently low that you can comfortably watch television or chat on the phone without being disturbed.

Used & New Products

If customers accidentally receive a used product, please contact our customer support immediately for a new product or refund.

Product information

Warranty & Support

Product Warranty: For warranty information about this product, please click here

Customer Questions & Answers
Customer reviews

Top customer reviews

B8001Top Contributor: Golf
5.0 out of 5 starsEcovacs Deebot N79S vs Shark Ion Robot 720
March 19, 2018
Format: KitchenVerified Purchase
Paul Hunter
4.0 out of 5 starsGreat Robot Vacuum - Just One Flaw
April 9, 2018
Format: KitchenVerified Purchase
Mike
5.0 out of 5 starsWorks better than expected! Saves us a LOT of time!
March 16, 2018
Format: KitchenVerified Purchase
