This review is going to be a comparison between the Shark Ion Robot 720 and ECOVACS DEEBOT N79S. I personally own both and purchased both of them within a few days of each other. I have used both of them for about a month on a daily basis (sometimes twice on a daily basis) while running them together as a comparison.



Both are equally good at transitioning from hardwood floors to rugs, but neither are great at high pile rugs.



The Sharks front side spinning brushes are designed slightly different and are not as long as the Deebot and seem to do a better job of not slinging things across the floor before it is able to be picked up. However, the Deebot does a better job picking up particles around edges because of its longer reaching front spinning brushes.



Both dust bins are almost identical in size and look.



The Shark’s remote does not offer directional control where the Deebot does.



The Shark’s brushroll has a slightly different design that requires less maintenance and doesn’t get hair tangled on it as easy as the Deebot.



The Deebot is slightly better at maneuvering and cleaning on carpet and in my opinion it’s brushroll design is better suited for carpet than the Shark.



The Deebot runs for about 15 minutes longer before needing a charge and heading to its dock.



Both are equally good at being able to find its dock and return to it (neither has failed to return to their dock).



The Deebot is capable of docking and charging on the Shark dock, but the Shark is not capable of doing the same with the Deebot dock. Instead, the Shark acts all confused when it’s battery is running low and needing to charge when it gets near the Deebot dock. It’s really quite annoying because the Shark is always the first one to require a charge and it often will need to pass by the Deebot dock on its way to the Shark dock. Because of that, my recommendation would be to purchase two of the same exact model if purchasing two to run at the same time.



The Shark comes with a roll of magnetic boundary strip. The Deebot does not and isn’t capable of recognizing a magnetic boundary strip.



The Deebot offers more features such as iPhone or android app control, edge mode, spot mode, and other modes and app control options that the Shark does not.



The Deebot is a sleeker and more sophisticated looking machine.



Both are manufactured by Ecovacs.



The Shark is about $50 more than the Deebot.



Amazon and other retailers don’t sell replacement parts for the Shark. Instead you have to buy them directly from Shark.



Amazon sells replacement parts for the Deebot at a reasonable price and it comes with a Amazon coupon code for 25% off accessories.



The amount of noise emitted from both is about equal, but both are extremely quiet in comparison to a iRobot Roomba 690 which sounds like a freight train going across your floor.



The front wheel on the Shark has a larger inner cavity and seems to get clogged up with pet hair more easily and requires more maintenance than the Deebot.



Both are very good at cleaning the floors of dirt, debri, and large amounts of pet hair.



Both have easy to access filters, however, the Shark has a more durable filter that should last longer and most likely filters better.



I’ll let you decide which to buy, but my opinion is that the Deebot is the better value since it cleans equally well, has more features minus the lack of boundary strip ability and costs considerably less.



Update 3/24/18:

After noticing cosmetic similarities between the Eufy RoboVac 11+ and the Ecovacs N79S, I did a little research and discovered that the Eufy is manufactured by a company that is owned by Ecovacs. I haven’t used the Eufy 11+ yet, but it appears to be identical to the Deebot N79S minus the WiFi ability. Right now the Eufy 11+ is on sale for $170. If I didn’t already own two great robotic vacuums that are manufactured by Ecovacs, I’d be buying the Eufy 11+ because of the much lower price.



Update 4/8/18:

I experienced the Shark having erratic behavior such as stopping for no reason in the middle of the floor while beeping and flashing its lights. I discovered that the reason was due to debri and pet hair obstructing the sensor lenses under the front wheel. It was easy to remedy once I pulled out the wheel assembly and cleaned inside the area where the sensor lenses are located. The Deebot does not have the additional sensors located under the front wheel. I’m not sure of the purpose of the sensors located under the front wheel, but I’m glad the Deebot doesn’t have them because the Shark has required more maintenance because of them. My overal impression of the Shark has changed substantially since my initial review. I no longer would put it in the same quality category as the Deebot. The Deebot, in my opinion, is a higher quality product that requires less maintenance and is more reliable.



Update: 6/18/18

The Deebot N79S and the Shark Ion Robot 720 are both still going strong and run just as good as the day I unboxed them. Both have been run at least daily and sometimes twice daily. I always run them together to get the job done quicker and to ensure every square inch of my floors gets covered while they are running. The Shark has required a little more maintenance, but as a whole it’s still a great and worthy machine. The Deebot is still my favorite though!



Update: 8/15/18

Both machines are still going strong and still being used on a daily basis. My opinions have not changed, but an additional thought is that with regular maintenance and cleaning of them, you should have the same great results with them that I have had. I will update again if I experience any issues with either of them in the future.



I hope my review was helpful!