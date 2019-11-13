3 Year Floorcare Extended Protection Planfrom Asurion, LLC
- No deductibles or added costs. Parts, labor and shipping included.
- Plan begins at the end of the manufacturer's warranty and covers mechanical and electrical breakdowns.
- File a claim online or by phone 24/7.
- If we can't repair it, we'll replace it or reimburse the purchase price with an Amazon e-gift card.
- Plans are only valid for new or certified refurbished products purchased in the last 30 days with no pre-existing damage. Protection plan documents will be delivered via email within 24 hours of purchase.
ECOVACS DEEBOT 601 Robotic Vacuum Cleaner with App Control Bundle with Echo Dot 3rd Gen (Charcoal)
- This bundle contains the ECOVACS DEEBOT 601 Robotic Vacuum Cleaner with App Control Bundle and Echo Dot 3rd Gen (Charcoal)
- Hands-free control - Alexa can now help with your cleaning tasks, just say "Alexa, ask Deebot to start cleaning" or "Alexa, ask Deebot to stop cleaning".
- Meet Echo Dot - Our most popular smart speaker with a fabric design. It is our most compact smart speaker that fits perfectly into small spaces.
- Voice control your music - Stream songs from Amazon Music, Apple Music, Spotify, Sirius XM, and others.
- OPTIMIZED NAVIGATION mode: DEEBOT 601 employs a more thorough, systematic wall to wall cleaning path when vacuuming hard floors to clean better and faster
- UP TO 120 MIN runtime with auto return and charge to clean more and always be ready
- ANTI DROP (STAIRS SAFETY) & anti collision sensors to protect your furniture and prevent DEEBOT from falling downstairs
From the manufacturer
Easy to Enjoy Life
Schedule cleanings from the ECOVACS Home app anytime, anywhere. Feel free to enjoy your daily activities, then return to a clean home.
Easy for Deep Clean
With the edge cleaning brushes and the V-shaped main brush, DEEBOT 3-Stage Cleaning Process simultaneously sweeps, lifts and vacuums in a single pass.
Easy to Reach
With its 10cm height Low-Profile Design, DEEBOT 601 can easily clean dirt from under furniture and hard-to-reach places.
Easy To Use
You can start, stop, or charge your DEEBOT with Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, the remote control, or your mobile device via ECOVACS Home App.
Which DEEBOT is Best for you?
|
DEEBOT 601
|
DEEBOT 711
|
DEEBOT 901
|
DEEBOT OZMO 930
|
Navigation Technology
|Smart Move
|Smart Navi 2.0 (Optical)
|Smart Navi 3.0 (Laser)
|Smart Navi 3.0 (Laser)
|
Automatic Charging
|Recharge
|Recharge
|Recharge & Resume
|Recharge & Resume
|
Run Time
|Up to 110 Min
|Up to 110 Min
|Up to 100 Min
|Up to 110 Min
|
App Control & Scheduling
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✔
|
Alexa & Google Assistant
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✔
|
Obstacle Detection & Anti-Drop
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✔
|
Full Cleaning & Path Planning
|-
|✔
|✔
|✔
|
Cleaning Report with Full Map
|-
|✔
|✔
|✔
|
Virtual Boundaries & Area Mode
|-
|-
|✔
|✔
|
Auto Boost on Carpet
|-
|-
|✔
|✔
|
Mopping & Carpet Detection
|-
|-
|-
|✔
