This bundle contains the ECOVACS DEEBOT 601 Robotic Vacuum Cleaner with App Control Bundle and Echo Dot 3rd Gen (Charcoal)

Hands-free control - Alexa can now help with your cleaning tasks, just say "Alexa, ask Deebot to start cleaning" or "Alexa, ask Deebot to stop cleaning".

Meet Echo Dot - Our most popular smart speaker with a fabric design. It is our most compact smart speaker that fits perfectly into small spaces.

Voice control your music - Stream songs from Amazon Music, Apple Music, Spotify, Sirius XM, and others.

OPTIMIZED NAVIGATION mode: DEEBOT 601 employs a more thorough, systematic wall to wall cleaning path when vacuuming hard floors to clean better and faster

UP TO 120 MIN runtime with auto return and charge to clean more and always be ready