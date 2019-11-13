$217.94
ECOVACS DEEBOT 601 Robotic Vacuum Cleaner with App Control Bundle with Echo Dot 3rd Gen (Charcoal)

by ECOVACS
List Price $429.98
With Deal: $217.94 & FREE Shipping.
You Save: $212.04 (49%)
601 Robotic Vacuum Cleaner+Free Echo Dot
    This fits your .
  • Make sure this fits by entering your model number.
  • This bundle contains the ECOVACS DEEBOT 601 Robotic Vacuum Cleaner with App Control Bundle and Echo Dot 3rd Gen (Charcoal)
  • Hands-free control - Alexa can now help with your cleaning tasks, just say "Alexa, ask Deebot to start cleaning" or "Alexa, ask Deebot to stop cleaning".
  • Meet Echo Dot - Our most popular smart speaker with a fabric design. It is our most compact smart speaker that fits perfectly into small spaces.
  • Voice control your music - Stream songs from Amazon Music, Apple Music, Spotify, Sirius XM, and others.
  • OPTIMIZED NAVIGATION mode: DEEBOT 601 employs a more thorough, systematic wall to wall cleaning path when vacuuming hard floors to clean better and faster
  • UP TO 120 MIN runtime with auto return and charge to clean more and always be ready
  • ANTI DROP (STAIRS SAFETY) & anti collision sensors to protect your furniture and prevent DEEBOT from falling downstairs
From the manufacturer

Easy to Enjoy Life

Easy to Enjoy Life

Schedule cleanings from the ECOVACS Home app anytime, anywhere. Feel free to enjoy your daily activities, then return to a clean home.

Max Mode

Easy for Deep Clean

With the edge cleaning brushes and the V-shaped main brush, DEEBOT 3-Stage Cleaning Process simultaneously sweeps, lifts and vacuums in a single pass.

Easy to Reach

Easy to Reach

With its 10cm height Low-Profile Design, DEEBOT 601 can easily clean dirt from under furniture and hard-to-reach places.

Smart Home Enabled

Easy To Use

You can start, stop, or charge your DEEBOT with Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, the remote control, or your mobile device via ECOVACS Home App.

DEEBOT 601 Hot Spot

Which DEEBOT is Best for you?

DEEBOT 601

DEEBOT 601

D711

DEEBOT 711

DEEBOT 901

DEEBOT 901

O930

DEEBOT OZMO 930

Navigation Technology
Smart Move Smart Navi 2.0 (Optical) Smart Navi 3.0 (Laser) Smart Navi 3.0 (Laser)
Automatic Charging
Recharge Recharge Recharge & Resume Recharge & Resume
Run Time
Up to 110 Min Up to 110 Min Up to 100 Min Up to 110 Min
App Control & Scheduling
Alexa & Google Assistant
Obstacle Detection & Anti-Drop
Full Cleaning & Path Planning
-
Cleaning Report with Full Map
-
Virtual Boundaries & Area Mode
- -
Auto Boost on Carpet
- -
Mopping & Carpet Detection
- - -

