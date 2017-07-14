-
ECOVACS DEEBOT N79 Robotic Vacuum Cleaner with Strong Suction, for Low-pile Carpet, Hard floor, Wi-Fi Connected
- Smart Phone App Controls: Schedule & track cleaning sessions, accessory status, battery life, & receive error alerts. Android & Apple compatible. Note: Requires 2.4G Hz Wi-Fi. Note: Not Alexa Compatible
- Smart Motion Navigation & 3-Tier Cleaning System: Direct suction vacuum, helix brush-roll, dual side brushes combined with Smart Motion guided auto-clean & 3 specialized cleaning modes
- Anti-Collision & Drop Sensor Protection: Comprehensive, intelligent sensor safety technology plus soft, durable protective bumpers.
- Max 100 Minute Battery Life: Lithium battery supports quiet, consistent cleaning & high-efficiency air filtration
- 1 Year Warranty, plus Accessories: Includes (1) instruction manual, (1) remote control w/ batteries (2) sponge filter, (2) high efficiency filter, (4) side brushes, (1) power adapter, (1) docking station & customer support
From the manufacturer
Easy-to-Use
App features include scheduling, multiple cleaning mode, robot and accessory status, and location. Apple & Android Compatible. Requires 2.4G Hz Wi-Fi.
Safe
Protected by a full set of anti-collision & anti-drop sensors, plus ECOVACS Smart Motion navigation technology, plus a protective bumper to keep your furniture safe.
Adaptable
Not every home or mess is the same. Comes with Smart Motion guided auto-clean mode plus 3 bonus specialized cleaning modes including Spot Mode for targeted cleaning and Edge Mode for corners and edges.
Thorough
Innovative helix design main-brush for a deep-reach clean, plus dual wide-reach nylon fiber side brushes.
Reliable
Up to 100 minutes of 1000-900 pa suction power cleaning. Included auto-recharge feature for extra convenience.
Bonus Air Filter
Air filtration system captures air particles during the cleaning process, helping to keep your home cleaner.
Make Sure the N79 is Right for You…
ECOVACS App Controls
ECOVACS App requires 2.4G Hz Wi-Fi. For customers who can’t use the ECOVACS App, the N79 comes with (1) traditional remote controller.
Product Maintenance
For optimal performance please regularly clean the N79. Please see the instruction manual for detail instructions on how to properly clean your N79. The N79 comes with complimentary cleaning tools.
Area Preparation
Prior to cleaning, please clear the intended cleaning area of objects that can obstruct the N79’s movement including cords, wires, etc. Also note the N79 can become stuck under furniture.
Floor Type
For optimal performance, the N79 is best used on hardwood and tiles floors, or on light colored thin, low-pile carpets. Performance is poor when used on dark colored or thick carpets. If your home contains a large number of rugs or thick carpets, we do not recommend the N79.
Mopping
The N79 does not have mopping ability.
Air Filtration
The N79 air filtration system captures particles that are ejected into the air while it cleans, reducing the amount of airborne particles present in your home. The N79S is not a suitable substitute for a standard air filtration system.
Please see Customer Questions & Answers or user manual for more information, and contact our customer support team if you have any questions or advice!
Customer Reviews
Top customer reviews
I've turned Deebot N79 loose a half-dozen times now, and I'm amazed to see how much cat hair, sand, dust bunnies and who knows what gets packed into the little waste container. Over and over. Where is all that coming from? I vacuum with a Eureka standup unit, but Deebot is finding a ton of detritus that has always been missed!
I've watched it disappear under low end tables and thought, "uh, oh, I'm going to have to rescue it from that tight space", and then it whirs, reverses, backs, jogs, tilts, and exits the maze and keeps on cleaning. I've been observing the work done by high school students in the field of robotics, and I can see this area is changing our lives, and will do so much, much more in the future. I wonder if I can get a driverless Uber car to deliver one of these Deebot's to my relatives....
Note to those who have trouble connecting it to their home wifi network: I had the same problem, but found I needed to stand very close (4-5 feet) to the unit when I started the network sync up, then everything went smoothly.
Attached is today's image of when I left the front door open while I was working on the computer. Deebot climbed over the big threshold and accepted the challenge of cleaning the whole world. I was blissfully unaware it had escaped until I heard distant beeps of distress. I went outside and found it had jammed while trying to suck up lava rocks under the hibiscus tree. I wonder if anyone has ever lost one of these units, and if they are wandering alone down some neighborhood street, doing their best to fulfill their purpose.
Upon arrival I unboxed it and noted the high quality engineering, extra side brushes and spare filter. A nice touch! The included remote requires a couple of AAA batteries, which I had. I peeled the protection stickers off and hit 'Auto' on the remote to see what it could do. I was amazed at how well this avoids people, pets and furniture! I let it run for about 30 minutes, then checked the pickup bin and was horrified at the amount of stuff this thing got off my man-cave carpet. It wasn't more than two days prior I vacuumed with my Dyson!
Next I placed the recharger down on the carpet against a wall and decided to let it go for a full cycle and see if it would find its recharger. After about 2 hours it made it's way to the charger and I found the first minor flaw of this.. The charging station should have a weight in it to improve stability, especially on carpet. Not a huge deal of course, but added a small 1-2lb piece of metal in the bottom would really improve the feel and stability of the station. Anyway, the 2 hour cycle ran and it found it's way back to charge. Presto! Reluctantly I decided to check the catch bin and again was horrified at the amount of debris it picked up.. Where did it find all of those toenail clippings???
Protip: The indentation on the charging station is a holder for the remote! Keep it there, so you don't lose it.
Once my wife got home and saw it in action she took it upstairs to the main floor. After it fully charged she ran it through the 2 hour cycle and you guessed it.. Stacks of debris in the bin, filled to the top. My wife was 100% impressed with how incredibly well it cleaned our first floor - a mix of rugs and hardwood. Subsequent runs of it we noted how amazing it was at avoidance. But more importantly, we loved how it whisked around chair and table legs grabbing pet hairs and debris that gets caught on the bottom of the legs. Perfecto!
It's at this point I realized it was a keeper and decided to install the APP. (Android) I had great difficulty getting the Deebot to connect to the app then realized why - I had AP Isolation on between SSID's.. Remember, you will run into the same issue if you run isolated SSID's or Guest Networks! The device MUST be on the same SSID and be able to communicate on the same Subnet. Alternatively, you can put the Deebot into WLAN mode and connect directly to it from your phone/app using it's built in hotspot. Sadly, this is a 2.4g device only - they should add a 5Ghz radio to it as soon as possible - next model maybe? Anyway, once paired up, it's fantastic and the control from the app is great. Also the Deebot gives you status updates on the app as it goes about it's business! (Cleaning, Returning to Charger, Charging, Stuck, etc)
The scheduling works perfect, right on time the Deebot will run through it's scheduled cleaning time, hands off.. Every single time it will return to the charger as it starts to run dry. Perfectly. Frankly, I have zero to complain about with this little guy. So much so, I purchased a second one a couple days later since my wife refused to give up the little guy for the main floor.
The amount of time this will save is ridiculous. We have a dog and a cat, and kids.. We literally have to vacuum everyday to keep the house feeling and looking clean. With this guy? Schedule it and forget about it... Maybe once a month use the normal vacuum to touch things up but otherwise forget it and let it do its job.. I can imagine saving hundreds of hours of work over a year or two AND having a much cleaner home. One thing my wife noticed - the house 'feels' cleaner, fresher air, less dust.. Probably a result of the extensive cleaning and filtration of the air. As for maintaining it - once a week you will need to use the included tool to cut the pet hairs out of the brush (if you have pets). When you first start using it you will need to empty the catch bin every single time. As your home gets cleaner you'll be able to go without emptying it for a day or two.
Be warned, even if you are a clean freak, this will shock you with how much it picks up! You, like everyone else is in for a rude awakening and the realization that these things actually do clean better than you do. Get one!
Update: I've had the second one running twice over the last 24 hours. I think it's possible I got a defective one as the battery run time is about half of the other one. However there is one huge difference between these - the one on the main floor battery lasts a LONG time - at least hours but the main floor is hardware and some low-pile rugs. The lower floor is 100% 'lower' pile carpet. I'm seriously wondering if the carpet is causing the battery to run out quicker - the robot certainly has to work much harder on the carpet. I am working with support to look into these issues.
I am so pleased with it. It is very quiet you can barely hear it so I can use it whenever I want and no one complains. It is so quiet you can even watch TV or listen to music while you vacumn the room. It does a great job picking up pet hair and other dirt that has gotten down in your carpet. The side sweepers ensure that the floor along your baseboards is also cleaned and due to it's small size it can go under beds and desk where upright vacuums can't reach. I love everything about it and would be hard pressed to pick a favorite aspect it's everything you could want in a vacumn quiet and efficient.
I use the DEEBOT about 3 times a week to clean the entire house and it keeps my floors super clean. I use the Spot Option every day to pick up the cardboard from the cat scratcher that my cat shreds, it's super easy to direct it to the spot I want cleaned and let it do it's thing. The DEEBOT is very easy to empty and the trash bin holds a lot for such a tiny vacumn and the filters are easy to clean, they even provide you with a special tool to clean the filters and roller.
It has no problem transitioning from the laminate to the carpet or the tile and I am even able to leave my rugs out. It vacuums them nicely without any problems. It does a great job going around things and under the dining room chairs. You can control it with both the remote that comes with it (needs 3A batteries) or with an app on your phone.
One small problem, the switch to send it automatically vacuuming is on the top and is very sensitive, my cat has stepped on it a time or two and turned it on. For most people this wouldn't be a problem, who wouldn't mind getting an extra floor cleaning, but I worry about cords being left out or the cat's toys getting stuck in it. I solved the problem by turning it off, it still charges but the cats can't step on it and sending it zooming around in automatic mode.
The app is easy to download but it doesn't work in 5G. It wasn't a problem for me as I am able to switch to our 2.4G network whenever I want to use the app. Most of the time I use the remote as it is easy to use. The app does have some nice features on it. It shows how much battery life is left, it also shows when you need to replace the filters and brushes and it shows your scheduled cleaning tasks. You are also able to rename the DEEBOT N79 if you want.