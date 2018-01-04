These. Are. The. BEST.



Let me start out this review by saying that I have strange, misshapen alien ears. They may look normal, but I MUST have something going on that other people don't have, because I have never been able to understand how everyone is able to get earbuds to stay in their ears. My life has been one session after another of buying earbuds, putting them in, and them immediately slipping out. Some of them can make it as long as a few minutes, but even a smile will push them right out of town.



It's annoying. I have never been able to enjoy wearing anything but enormous over the ear headphones. Which, while great for sound, are not that great when you're sweaty and at the gym.



The kind of all confusing earbuds for me so far have been the Apple ones. I don't have Airpods, I just have the corded ones that come with the purchase of a phone and/or iPad. These things are slippery all over, and somehow seem to stay in people's ears like a magical sticky geckos. For me? No way. I put them "in" (I hesitate to say in, I should probably say "on" considering they just sort of rest there with no other means of gripping), and as soon as they were placed, they just dropped to the floor. As useless as balancing a spoon on my nose and then trying to run while keeping it in place.



Enter EarBuddyz 2.0



I stumbled across these while sitting alone at my desk, drinking wine and googling "why don't earbuds stay in my ears?" for the 1000th time in my life. There was, of course, no answer to be found. But I did come across a list of recommended "fixes" for myself and other people with alien ear affliction. A link to EarBuddyz was on that list, and I decided to give it a shot, fully expecting them to be yet another failed mockery of my strange deformed cartilage layout.



They arrived and were easy to maneuver onto the Apple earpods. And I flicked them up into my ears.



OH SWEET MERCIFUL GODS.



THEY.



STAYED.



IN.



I finally know what it's like to be one of crowd. I can now blend in with the normals and no one knows about my alien ear mutation, because I now also have magical sticky ear geckos of my own.



I can run in them, I can sweat with them. I have accidentally pulled on the cord while running and they have STAYED PUT like the glorious little amphibious soldiers that they are.



If you are one of my fellow sufferers, I sure hope these work for you as well as they have worked for me. I have two pair and couldn't be happier with them. If anything ever happens to them, I completely plan on buying more. If I could give them ten stars, I would.