EarBuddyz 2.0 Apple Airpods and EarPods Covers and Hooks Attachment for iPhone Earphones Headphones Earbuds - Clear (2 Pairs)
Price:
|
$11.95
- AUTHENTIC EARBUDDYZ 2.0 ONLY SOLD BY SELLER **MSSV**
- SECURE FIT - EarBuddyz comfortably grip your ear and provide additional support by conforming to the groove of your inner ear
- ULTRA COMFORTABLE - Engineered with UltraSoft Elastomers, EarBuddyz are made for an Active Lifestyle - Great for running, jogging, skating, snowboarding, video conferences, cycling, fitness, gym and more!
- ***EarBuddyz must be removed from AirPods before placing in Apple Charging Case***
- Package Content - 2 Pairs of EarBuddyz CLEAR, EarBuddyz Product Support Card (Apple AirPods & EarPods NOT Included)
WARNING:
CHOKING HAZARD -- Small parts. Not for children under 3 yrs.
Product description
The Ultimate Solution For An Ultra Secure Fit For Your Apple AirPods and Earpods!
Tired of readjusting your AirPods & EarPods while you're running or on the go? EarBuddyz eliminate the fuss and hassle of constantly adjusting your AirPods & EarPods and provide an ultra secure listening experience. Engineered from high performance elastomers, EarBuddyz comfortably grip your ear and provide additional support by conforming to the groove of your inner ear. Experience twice the comfort and secure fit compared to using AirPods & Earpods alone, Buddy Up!
EarBuddyz are engineered with you in mind.
√ The ultra comfortable design combined with high performance elastomers means hours of adjustment-free listening whether you're on the go, on a run, or simply listening to your favorite songs
√ Keep yourself motivated constantly– Never worry about your AirPods & EarPods being pulled out of your ear during your workout
√ Frustration Free Installation - Simply slip the silicone covers over the left and right side of your Apple Earpods
√ Compatible with AirPods & iPhone 6, 6S, 6 Plus, 5S, 5C, and 5 Apple Earpods
If you want an ultra secure and comfortable fit for your Apple Earpods on your next run or jog then EarBuddyz will definitely fit your needs!
Don’t Miss This – Scroll Up & Click Add To Cart Now, These Ear Hooks Won't Dissapoint!
Important information
Seller Warranty DescriptionWe warrant that all EARBUDDYZ branded products purchased from this site or any authorized reseller will be free of defects in materials and workmanship for 1 year from the original date of purchase.
Customer Reviews
Top customer reviews
Let me start out this review by saying that I have strange, misshapen alien ears. They may look normal, but I MUST have something going on that other people don't have, because I have never been able to understand how everyone is able to get earbuds to stay in their ears. My life has been one session after another of buying earbuds, putting them in, and them immediately slipping out. Some of them can make it as long as a few minutes, but even a smile will push them right out of town.
It's annoying. I have never been able to enjoy wearing anything but enormous over the ear headphones. Which, while great for sound, are not that great when you're sweaty and at the gym.
The kind of all confusing earbuds for me so far have been the Apple ones. I don't have Airpods, I just have the corded ones that come with the purchase of a phone and/or iPad. These things are slippery all over, and somehow seem to stay in people's ears like a magical sticky geckos. For me? No way. I put them "in" (I hesitate to say in, I should probably say "on" considering they just sort of rest there with no other means of gripping), and as soon as they were placed, they just dropped to the floor. As useless as balancing a spoon on my nose and then trying to run while keeping it in place.
Enter EarBuddyz 2.0
I stumbled across these while sitting alone at my desk, drinking wine and googling "why don't earbuds stay in my ears?" for the 1000th time in my life. There was, of course, no answer to be found. But I did come across a list of recommended "fixes" for myself and other people with alien ear affliction. A link to EarBuddyz was on that list, and I decided to give it a shot, fully expecting them to be yet another failed mockery of my strange deformed cartilage layout.
They arrived and were easy to maneuver onto the Apple earpods. And I flicked them up into my ears.
OH SWEET MERCIFUL GODS.
THEY.
STAYED.
IN.
I finally know what it's like to be one of crowd. I can now blend in with the normals and no one knows about my alien ear mutation, because I now also have magical sticky ear geckos of my own.
I can run in them, I can sweat with them. I have accidentally pulled on the cord while running and they have STAYED PUT like the glorious little amphibious soldiers that they are.
If you are one of my fellow sufferers, I sure hope these work for you as well as they have worked for me. I have two pair and couldn't be happier with them. If anything ever happens to them, I completely plan on buying more. If I could give them ten stars, I would.
Looking forward to the release of 2.0!
I saw reviews for these on amazon and was so hoping they would work I paid for overnight shipping. Well needless to say... THEY WORK! I can move all day no matter what I do and they barely budge. They are comfortable, fit very well and you barely know they are even there. I know use my AirPods happily all day.
Some may be wondering about the charging and yes, you have to take them off but they easily slide on and off. This for me is the best purchase I could have made for the AirPods and if it wasn’t for this little add on the AirPods would have been returned to the store.
This product has all but solved this problem for me, I've now done a handful of 15 mile runs and never had to touch the headphones once. If you are a runner and are looking to solve the same problem, I can't recommend them enough.
They are not comfortable enough for all-day use imo, and the one problem I've run into more often than not is the cover slipping off the earbud while taking them out of my ears, but that's easily correctable for the most part.
One issue
That damn charger case..
Airpods will not charge with these on, which I didn't think would be a problem, but sadly it is.
I trimmed the hook in hope they would at least work with the charger and I could still have the comfort (as the hard plastic hurts my ears).
No luck
Earbuddz is an amazing company with an amazing goal that updates there products as needed, I really hope they release a thin line version that works with the case. If they did i would buy asap.
Thank you for your read.