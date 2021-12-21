Add to your order
Wireless Earbuds, EarFun® Free Pro 2 Hybrid Active Noise Cancelling Earbuds, Bluetooth 5.2 Earbuds with 6 Mics, Stereo Sound Deep Bass in-Ear Headphones, Ambient Mode Earphones, Wireless Charging, 30H
|Brand Name
|EarFun
|Ear Placement
|In Ear
|Connectivity Technology
|Wireless, Bluetooth 5.2
|Model Name
|Free Pro 2
|Form Factor
|In Ear
- [Immersive Sound, Punchy Bass] ⭐CNET Best Wireless Earbuds for 2022⭐ "The Free Pro 2 deliver good sound for their modest budget, with decent clarity and deep but well-defined bass." The wireless earbuds adopt 6mm low-distortion composite dynamic drivers to provide powerful deep bass, clear and comfortable stereo with rich details. Besides, The Bluetooth 5.2 earbuds support HSP, HFP, A2DP, AVRCP, AAC which greatly improve the transmission speed and stable connection and signal transmission.
- 🎧[Lightweight Fits & Hybrid Active Noise Cancelling] The World's Lightest and Smallest Hybrid Active Noise Cancelling Earbuds. A single earphone of EarFun Free Pro 2 is only 0.14oz (4g), as light as a feather. Ultra-lightweight and ergonomic design ensures you a fatigue-free listening experience no matter how long you use it. With QuietSmart Hybrid ANC Technogy, the earbuds eliminate maximun 40dB external noise, allows you to focus on your music or movie, and immerse you in your own world.
- 🎧[6 Mics for Superior Call Experience] ENC features environmental noise cancellation more than 90%. EarFun Free Pro 2 wireless earbuds with one feed-forward microphone, one feedback microphone, and one talk microphone of each wireless earbud, total 6 mics deliver splendid vocal enhancement and reduce background noise for a superior call experience. This Bluetooth headphones are definitely the best companion for your call.
- 🎧[80ms Ultra-Low Latency] The extremely 80ms Low latency makes the game and video sound more smooth, allowing transmit the sound from the game and video to your ears in real-time. There is no delay in the game, which makes more detailed sounds of gunshots, footsteps, and explosions are heard than other ANC wireless earbuds, providing an extraordinary gaming experience. Powerful Bluetooth 5.2 chip in the bluetooth earbuds perfectly matches tablets, laptops and iPhone Android smartphones.
- 🎧[Wireless Charging and USB-C Quick Charging] The wireless earbuds support both wireless charging and USB-C quick charging, a quick 10-minute charge provides 120 minutes of playback. The Bluetooth earbuds offer 6 hours of playback on a single charge with ANC off(offer 4 hours of playback with ANC on), a total of up to 30 hours using the included rechargeable case. Warm Tips: The playback time will differ according to the volume and the type of music.
WARNING:
CHOKING HAZARD -- Toy contains a small ball. Not for children under 3 yrs.
|
|
|
|
Incredible Call Quality
Built-in 6 microphones (3 per earbud) provides better noise cancellation which enables up to -40dB, hybrid ANC technology allow you focus on what you want to Hear. ENC technology brings you a crystal clear call experience.
|
Ture Stereo Sound Quality
EarFun Free Pro 2 houses 6mm low-distortion composite dynamic drivers that produce powerful bass, pleasant midrange, and clear treble, reappearing every detail of the music vividly, bringing you a fantastic musical journey.
|
The Advanced Bluetooth 5.2 Technology
Stable and instantaneous Bluetooth connection keeps the music, movie, and games an interruption-free experience. Opening the case lids begins pairing mode and will automatically connect with the last paired device.
|
|
|
|
Multiple Accessories
4 sized (XS/S/M/L) ear tips and 3 sized (S/M/L) ear hooks are included to help you get the perfect fit and seal for the best audio experience.
|
IPX5 Waterproof Protection
IPX5 Waterproof Nano-coating efficiently protects the earbuds from sweat or wate. Perfect for running and physical activities inside the gym or outdoors.
Tips: Please dry the earbuds before you put them back into the charging case. Sweat or water on the earbuds might cause short circuit and damage the product during charging.
|
USB-C Charging and Wireless charging
It supports fast charging, when you’re short of time and running low on battery, just charge 10 minutes and enjoy 2 hours of playtime. The earbuds offer 6 hours of playback on a single charge with ANC off(offer 4 hours of playback with ANC on), a total of up to 30 hours using the included rechargeable case.
Warm Tips: The playback time will differ according to the volume and the type of music.
How do I get the perfect fit?
1. Choose the ear tips and ear hooks that fit your ears the best. If you couldn't use the ear hook, please choose the one without the wing.
2. Identify the left and right earbuds.
3. Insert the earbuds into the canal of your ears, the ear hook should also be inserted into the upper canal of your ears, and turn and find the most comfortable position.
|
|
EarFun® Free 2 Wireless Earbuds, Qualcomm® CVC™ 8.0 Call Noise Reduction, Bluetooth 5.2 True Wireless Earbuds, Sweatshield™ IPX7 Waterproof Bluetooth Headphone, aptX™ Deep Bass, Low Latency, 30Hrs
|
Edifier TWS1 PRO True Wireless Earbuds - Bluetooth V5.2 - AptX-Adaptive - Qualcomm® CVC TM 8.0 Noise Cancellation - 42H Playtime - IP65 Waterproof - USB C - Built-in Dual Microphones - Grey
|
Soundcore by Anker Liberty 3 Pro Noise Cancelling Earbuds, True Wireless Earbuds with ACAA 2.0, HearID ANC, Fusion Comfort, Hi-Res Audio Wireless, 6 Mics for Calls, 32H Playtime
|
SoundPEATS Sonic Wireless Earbuds Bluetooth 5.2 Headphones in-Ear Stereo Wireless Earphones with aptX-Adaptive, Game Mode, TrueWireless Mirroring, Immersive Bass, cVc 8.0, Single/Twin, 35 Hrs Playtime
|
Anker Soundcore Liberty 2 Pro True Wireless Earbuds, Bluetooth Earbuds with Astria Coaxial Acoustic Architecture, in-Ear Studio Performance, 8-Hour Playtime, HearID Personalized EQ, Wireless Charging
|Customer Rating
|(1615)
|(15382)
|(1260)
|(3855)
|(4094)
|(7037)
|Price
|$79.99
|$49.99
|$49.99
|$157.99
|$49.99
|$59.99
|Shipping
|FREE Shipping. Details
|FREE Shipping. Details
|FREE Shipping. Details
|FREE Shipping. Details
|FREE Shipping. Details
|FREE Shipping. Details
|Sold By
|EarFun US
|EarFun US
|EdifierDirect
|AnkerDirect
|SoundPEATS Audio
|AnkerDirect
|Fit Type
|earbud,in_ear,earbuds
|In-Ear
|In-Ear
|In-Ear
|In-Ear
|In-Ear
|Item Dimensions
|2.62 x 0.98 x 1.12 inches
|2.6 x 1.54 x 1.14 inches
|—
|—
|0.81 x 0.72 x 1.07 inches
|—
|Item Weight
|1.34 ounces
|1.69 ounces
|—
|—
|1.66 ounces
|—
|Special Features
|The World's Lightest and Smallest Hybrid Active Noise Cancelling Earbuds, Hybrid Active Noise Cancellation up to 40dB, Enhanced 6-microphone Call Technology for crystal call, Superior Sound with 6mm Titanium Diaphragm Dynamic Driver. Low latency mode, Wireless earbuds and USB-C quick charging, smart control, Transparency Mode, Intelligent Voice Assistant, sports-and-exercise, wireless earbuds for iphone; bluetooth earbuds waterproof; bluetooth earbuds with mic.
|Punchy bass with AptX technology, Qualcomm QCC3040 Chip & Bluetooth 5.2, CVC8.0 Noise Cancellation Technology with Microphone; <60ms Ultal Low Latency, Stereo Music & Calls, 30 Hours Playtime with Charging Case, A quick 10-minute charge gives you 2 hours of playtime, Transparency Mode, IPX7 Sweat & Water Resistant, Wireless charging, Intuitive Touch control, Activate Voice Assistant, Single Earbud Mode, sports and exercise
|Volume-Control
|Microphone, USB connectivity, Android, Noise-Canceling, wireless
|QCC3040, Bluetooth 5.2, aptX-Adaptive, Game Mode, TrueWireless Mirroring, Single/Twin, 35 Hours Playtime
|Microphone, USB connectivity, wireless
Reviewed in the United States on December 9, 2021
If you have an Android device, get the free Airreps 156x app and you can access a TEN BAND FULL PARAMETRIC EQ inside these earbuds, which includes >>>variable center frequencies and Q settings<<< on every band.
Don’t have an Android? Borrow or buy one! I bought a cheap $30 Android phone just to run that app! No need to activate the phone. WORTH IT!
A 10 band parametric equalizer means you can dial in the sound of these earbuds to PERFECTION, making them one of the greatest audiophile-quality hidden bargains ever!
Look up Oluv’s Gadgets. This guy has created fine-tuned equalizer curves for THESE earbuds and the results are JAW-DROPPING! Beautifully balanced, you’ll hear every nuance!
The packaging and attention to detail for the earbuds and accessories is also a step up from the first model—and impressive at this price point. The charging case, ear hooks, USB-C cable and small cleaning tool leaves an impression that Earfun has been studying Apple products in developing a clean, functional design and customer friendly add-ons to their products. The charging case is a bit smaller and the earbuds are also have a more rounded, smoother shape.
I've tried the noise-cancelling feature and it’s also a distinct improvement from the first Earfun Free Pro. My most notable noise in my podcast listening. Wearing the EFP 2’s is also quite comfortable—I generally use them for less than an hour a day, but have occasionally had them on for 2-3 hours with no discomfort.
Battery life: The new Earfun Free Pro 2 are very similar to the first model. I charge weekly via my RavPower wireless charging pad, and the earbuds are fully charged within a couple of hours.
Controls are:
* Double-tap L or R to play/ pause music
* Tap R to increase the volume
* Tap L to decrease volume
* Triple-tap R to skip to the next track
* Triple-tap L to return to activate the gaming mode
* Hold R to activate the voice assistant
* Hold L to switch between ANC, Transparency mode, ANC off
Sound is very comparable to Jabra elite active 75Ts. Good punchy base that isn't muddy, clean treble, and good mids for this price point. On top of that, their fit is far better than my Jabra 75Ts.
The shape and ear wings keep them very stable. Unlike my 75Ts, I can also wear either left or right earbud individually as well. ANC is decent, my Jabras are better but that's to be expected from a pair of $150 earbuds. The case is half the size of the Jabras, which already have a small case. The buds themselves are small and have a flat appearance in-ear
I wish there was equalizer app support from Earfun but it's a small complaint, the out-of-box sound is excellent. Super happy with this purchase.
-Sound: It's clear, loud, you can feel the bass, works great.
-Comfort: With the many extra tips anyone can find the right fit for their ear.
-Microphones: The improved microphones improved the ANC and the calls sound more clear than the previous model.
-Bluetooth: Easy and fast to pair, I left my phone in a room, walked to a different room and the music kept playing fine. Low latency mode for gaming is appreciated.
-Touch Controls: Easy touch controls and very responsive.
-Design: I like that when you close the case lid, there is a small resistance that stops a loud snappping sound when closing the case(like in the previoud model). However you still get a satisfying snap.
Cons:
-Sound: It's bass boosted like the previous model, personally I feel it slightly takes away from the highs. However I got used to it after a few days.
-Design: Personally I'm not a fan of the round edge design and I wish the earbuds a a glossy finish to them. This does not affect performance.
Touch controls: They are easy to use but there's a lot to remember so it will take time to learn.
Conclusion:
Personally I would not upgrade from the previous model because what I'm intereted in, the sound, has not been significantly improved.
However if your focus is on the microphone features like ANC and clear calls, then it is worth the upgrade.
Wireless Earbuds with such feature-richness and admirable quality as these often sell for over $100. With that in mind, these earbuds are the best you can get for under $100. Personally I like them better than their overpriced competitors.
The noise cancelling is amazing. I was listening to music the other day while my dog was barking at me, and I genuinely couldn't hear him at all, and he isn't quiet!
My main compliment is how secure they are. I've always been really wary of true wireless as I was worried they'd fall out and I'd lose them. I took a gamble on these and I'm really happy I did as these are ridiculously secure. I genuinely tried my best to make them fall out by jumping about and shaking my head around, but I couldn't manage it.
I truly can't recommend these enough, especially for the price. A great buy.
I primarily use my true wireless earbuds for exercise, and secondarily for travel. I love true wireless buds for their portability and convenience. I decided to go for the Earfun Free Pro 2’s as reviews on various YouTube channels have been very positive and they seemed like they ticked all the boxes I required. I usually run with only one earbud in but I thought that the ambient sound mode would be useful as I could have both earbuds in and still be able to hear my surroundings while outdoors.
I received these yesterday and here are my first impressions. Firstly, I love the form factor of the case and buds. It is a very compact package, and slips very nicely into your pocket or bag. The earbuds themselves are some of the most comfortable I’ve ever used; it barely feels like you have anything in your ears. They also fit very securely and on a run I did not feel like there was any danger of them falling out at any point.
They also sound great. Unfortunately, they don’t support apt-X codecs so you are only getting lower-end codecs but even so, they still sound very nice. On a run I’m not so concerned about having audiophile quality sound, I just want something that has a clear, well-balanced sound that cuts through background noise, which these certainly do.
Now, the downsides. For me, the touch controls are terrible. It doesn’t seem like very much thought has been put into this aspect at all. A single touch on each bud will raise or lower the volume. Personally, I rarely if ever need to adjust volume while listening once they have been set, so I don’t want volume to be the first thing to change when you touch the buds. Also, the buds have their own volume control independent of your device volume which I dislike. I don’t want two independent volume controls, I would prefer the buds to raise or lower my device master volume.
A double-tap on either bud pauses/plays, and a triple-tap on the right bud skips a track. You cannot go back a track with the touch controls. I will quite often skip a track during a run but because this requires three taps, while running my hands are unsteady and the buds would quite often only register one or two taps, thus either raising the volume or pausing the track. This becomes very annoying especially when you are trying to focus on where you are going, dodging traffic and other pedestrians. In future I will stick to a mechanical button on my earbuds as these provide more positive feedback when you press them.
I was also not very impressed with the ANC or ambient sound modes. As mentioned, I primarily bought these for workouts and runs, and while the ANC/ambient modes work well indoors, they are unusable in even slightly windy outdoor conditions as the mic obviously picks up the wind and amplifies this in your ear, so I had to revert to normal/passive mode, thus defeating the object of paying more for ANC earbuds. This is not necessarily a fault of these earbuds in particular, but anyone looking to purchase these for outdoor exercise should be aware of this.
Overall I am torn on these earbuds. On the one hand they sound great and are very comfortable and well-designed hardware, but usability is not so good. I will likely be exchanging these for a different pair that better meets my requirements.
What I liked:
+ Excellent bass-forward sound
+ Tiny form-factor, nice design
+ Very comfortable and secure in-ear
What I didn’t like:
- Badly implemented touch controls
- ANC and ambient modes are unusable in windy outdoor conditions
I absolutely love this product and could not recommend this enough. The sound is truly unbelievable. Comparable to my Sony wired earbuds. The comfort is also incredible. I use these for running or biking but also, for sleeping. They are so comfortable it is hard to describe. Evidently this will depend on ear shape but I find these incredible. I can lay on my side while sleeping and feel no discomfort. Gen2 is even more comfortable than gen1. The other important improvement in Gen2 is the strength of the magnets. It may not sound like much, but the biggest issue with gen1 is that it is really hard to put them back in a way that ensures connection between the elements so that the earbuds do charge. Often, it happens that I pick them up and they are dead . This is related to my other gripe with these: there is essentially no easy way to know if they are charged or not without pairing them with the tablet/phone and reading the %charge. With gen1 it has become an "art" to find the perfect angle and distance from the case to drop them in a way that they do charge.
With gen2 the magnet is super strong and one cannot "miss".
Battery life could be better but at the same time they are so small and comfy that this is very reasonable.
In an ideal world, they would have a dedicated app. So, for instance, one could disable the "battery low" warning that actually wakes me up sometimes. But for this price point, one cannot really complain.
I love them so much I have 4 pairs (though part of the reason is the unreliability of the charging so this way I always have fully charged pairs available). I have no other model or brand so I have no benchmark for noise cancelling and/or ambient sound with Sony or Bose. However, the seal is so good that noise cancelling is barely needed. When I turn it on, I do feel that all the background noise goes down even more. For me personally, ambient sound is more important for those times I use them for running or biking. It works very well. Gen2 is probably a bit better than gen1 but they both do a good enough job so that I am aware of my surroundings and hear cars approaching or dogs barking or stuff like that. Gen1 ambient sound is probably a bit more "hissy" but both are in my opinion very good at this price.
Absolutely recommended!
- Die Buds und das Ladecase sind schmaler/kleiner und leichter geworden.
- Durch den wechsel vom Airoha AB1562F zum AB1562A konnte auf Hybrid ANC umgestellt werden, was dessen wirkung deutlich verbessert. Wenn man sich in einer Menschenmenge aufgehalten hat, war das ANC der Free Pro bisher nicht so wirkungsvoll. Das hat sich bei den Free Pro 2 nun geändert.
- Die qualität von Voice pass through wurde ebenfalls verbessert und hört sich deutlich weniger unnatürlich/metallisch an.
- Klangqualität ist meiner meinung nach die beste von allen EarFun TWS. Sie haben zwar für meinen geschmack etwas zu viel bass (ein klein bisschen zu viel), aber nicht so viel, dass die wiedergabequalität darunter leidet (kein dröhnen oder verzerren). Das gleiche gilt für das andere end des spectrums. Es ist noch nicht am Klirren aber nicht weit davon entfernt.
Man kann sie so wie sie sind betreiben, aber ich habe für mich den bass ein klein wenig reduziert. Klanglich werden freunde von neutralen TWS hier nicht glücklich werden. Aber alle die Bass lieben werden mit den Free Pro 2 sehr zufrieden sein. Lautstärke ist auf jeden fall auch absolut ausreichend.
- Die touch bedienung der Buds bietet alles was das herz begehrt. Das einzige was ich vermisse ist die möglichkeit einen Titel zurückspringen. Ansonsten kann man alles direkt über die Buds steuern.
- Für Spieler hat EarFun wieder einen Low Latency Mode mit eingebaut. Dabei wird die Latenz von 200ms auf 80ms reduziert. Das reduziert zwar auch die effektive reichweite der Buds, aber beim Zocken sitzt man ja normalerweise nicht 15m weit weg von der quelle.
- Was mich persönlich wirklich glücklich macht, ist die möglichkeit eigene Eartips zu nutzen. Es ist wie auch bei den Free Pro genug platz im Lade Case. Die mitgelieferten Tips sind zwar in ordnung (sind auch wieder vier verschiedene größen dabei), aber die buds sitzen bei verwendung von z.b. Spinfit Tips nochmals deutlich besser im Ohr.
- Geladen wird via USB-C oder Wireless. Und sollte mal der Akku leer sein reichen 10min Laden für fast 2h Spielzeit (selbst gemessen 1h 50min)
Das Negative
- Dadurch das die Free Pro 2 Buds nun nur noch 35mAh anstelle von 50mAh (Free Pro) Batteriekapazität haben, hat sie die spielzeit leicht reduziert. Die Buds sind dadurch zwar auch kleiner aber mehr akkulaufzeit würde den meisten Leuten bestimmt besser gefallen.
- Leider immer noch keine App von EarFun. Hoffe immer noch das sie irgendwann eine anbieten werden (wie es inzwischen doch recht viele Hersteller machen).
- Wie schon erwähnt etwas zu viel Bass (aber leicht via EQ zu beheben).
- Spielzeit hat sich durch die kleineren Batterien reduziert
Lautstärke 40-80% ohne ANC 5h 29min
Lautstärke 40-80% mit ANC 3h 36min
Ansonsten kann ich wirklich nichts negatives finden und kann deswegen auch eine klare kaufempfehlung aussprechen! Die meisten Leute dürften mit den Free Pro 2 absolut zufrieden sein.
Guter Klang, für die Preisklasse wirklich sehr gutes ANC, Hosentaschen Taugliches Case, Third Party Eartips nutzbar, gut funktionierende touch bedienung, USB-C und Wireless laden (+fast charge)
Der Youtuber und Klangfetischist Oluv hat jedoch eine Möglichkeit gefunden, die Equalizer- Einstellungen dauerhaft zu verändern und hat den Earfun einen Sound verpasst, der wirklich alles schlägt, was ich bisher in der Preisklasse bis mind 500€ hören durfte. Wie ernst er das nimmt, kann man schon daran erkennen ,dass er mehrere Tunings erstellt hat, passend für die individuelle Frequenzwahrnehmung, die man erst mal mit einem Tool für sich messen soll. Ist das erledigt, wird man mit einem audiophilem Sound verwöhnt, bei dem man sich ernsthaft wundert, wie das für diesen Preis möglich ist! Versprochen