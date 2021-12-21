For the last 2.5 years I have been using my trusty Enacfire E18 Plus earbuds as my daily driver for workouts and runs. They have served me very well but sadly this week I left one of the buds in my pocket and it got put through the wash which ruined the driver. Sadly you can't seem to buy those anymore so I have had to bite the bullet and find a replacement pair.



I primarily use my true wireless earbuds for exercise, and secondarily for travel. I love true wireless buds for their portability and convenience. I decided to go for the Earfun Free Pro 2’s as reviews on various YouTube channels have been very positive and they seemed like they ticked all the boxes I required. I usually run with only one earbud in but I thought that the ambient sound mode would be useful as I could have both earbuds in and still be able to hear my surroundings while outdoors.



I received these yesterday and here are my first impressions. Firstly, I love the form factor of the case and buds. It is a very compact package, and slips very nicely into your pocket or bag. The earbuds themselves are some of the most comfortable I’ve ever used; it barely feels like you have anything in your ears. They also fit very securely and on a run I did not feel like there was any danger of them falling out at any point.

They also sound great. Unfortunately, they don’t support apt-X codecs so you are only getting lower-end codecs but even so, they still sound very nice. On a run I’m not so concerned about having audiophile quality sound, I just want something that has a clear, well-balanced sound that cuts through background noise, which these certainly do.



Now, the downsides. For me, the touch controls are terrible. It doesn’t seem like very much thought has been put into this aspect at all. A single touch on each bud will raise or lower the volume. Personally, I rarely if ever need to adjust volume while listening once they have been set, so I don’t want volume to be the first thing to change when you touch the buds. Also, the buds have their own volume control independent of your device volume which I dislike. I don’t want two independent volume controls, I would prefer the buds to raise or lower my device master volume.



A double-tap on either bud pauses/plays, and a triple-tap on the right bud skips a track. You cannot go back a track with the touch controls. I will quite often skip a track during a run but because this requires three taps, while running my hands are unsteady and the buds would quite often only register one or two taps, thus either raising the volume or pausing the track. This becomes very annoying especially when you are trying to focus on where you are going, dodging traffic and other pedestrians. In future I will stick to a mechanical button on my earbuds as these provide more positive feedback when you press them.

I was also not very impressed with the ANC or ambient sound modes. As mentioned, I primarily bought these for workouts and runs, and while the ANC/ambient modes work well indoors, they are unusable in even slightly windy outdoor conditions as the mic obviously picks up the wind and amplifies this in your ear, so I had to revert to normal/passive mode, thus defeating the object of paying more for ANC earbuds. This is not necessarily a fault of these earbuds in particular, but anyone looking to purchase these for outdoor exercise should be aware of this.



Overall I am torn on these earbuds. On the one hand they sound great and are very comfortable and well-designed hardware, but usability is not so good. I will likely be exchanging these for a different pair that better meets my requirements.



What I liked:

+ Excellent bass-forward sound

+ Tiny form-factor, nice design

+ Very comfortable and secure in-ear



What I didn’t like:

- Badly implemented touch controls

- ANC and ambient modes are unusable in windy outdoor conditions