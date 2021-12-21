Add to your order

3 Year Portable Electronic Accident Protection Plan
from Asurion, LLC
11292
$7.99
  • NO ADDITIONAL COST: You pay $0 for repairs – parts, labor and shipping included.
  • COVERAGE: Plan starts on the date of purchase. Drops, spills and cracked screens due to normal use covered from day one. Malfunctions covered after the manufacturer's warranty.
  • EXPERT TECH HELP: Real experts available 24/7 to help with set-up, connectivity issues, troubleshooting and much more.
  • PRODUCT ELIGIBILITY: Plans cover products purchased in the last 30 days.
  • EASY CLAIMS PROCESS: File a claim anytime online or by phone. Most claims approved within minutes. We will send you an Amazon e-gift card for the purchase price of your covered product. In some cases, we will replace or repair it.
Added to Cart
Learn more

Add to your order


from
Added to Cart
& FREE Returns
Return this item for free
  • Free returns are available for the shipping address you chose. You can return the item for any reason in new and unused condition: no shipping charges
  • Learn more about free returns.
FREE delivery Tuesday, July 12. Order within 11 hrs 33 mins
Or fastest delivery Monday, July 11
In Stock.
[{"displayPrice":"$79.99","priceAmount":79.99,"currencySymbol":"$","integerValue":"79","decimalSeparator":".","fractionalValue":"99","symbolPosition":"left","hasSpace":false,"showFractionalPartIfEmpty":true,"offerListingId":"ouBEDD18KAjqW3DGsGpIwP6KMBXNYCqyTNQ27PbqSj21l4PnZ0pSSRCRD1lcU0UH7brBnlj1TOSLpZfKXE4RPB45Uf%2BKpytXeqPGsXUW5zMLyyD%2FpeER1qrHtBOzqqThIOT0MPfs1wJ6zxQEbJKaNkxNsiGUY2Iq21T%2FWs5r4fLbdQiwNYL4wrRL6HAsORgb","locale":"en-US","buyingOptionType":"NEW"},{"displayPrice":"$62.20","priceAmount":62.20,"currencySymbol":"$","integerValue":"62","decimalSeparator":".","fractionalValue":"20","symbolPosition":"left","hasSpace":false,"showFractionalPartIfEmpty":true,"offerListingId":"uHhQYqt0fw3noWUROHObTYeNizP7K7VJU5KpzDicxXSMFLeOT%2BRb1Qk6XzXNv1OjVVoY%2BnYEkjLrRha4ywvFFartZf4t0J8DhCVJXxCE5iUm6pcpn%2FK%2B8sW7CZcR7ctW659Vwe0m5UwNE6NAxf0Pfr93ZN4Zl54pZ1nUS9IdUBzJGUkGTSYSGHDgDLKF%2BZ2n","locale":"en-US","buyingOptionType":"USED"}]
$$79.99 () Includes selected options. Includes initial monthly payment and selected options. Details
Price
Subtotal
$$79.99
Subtotal
Initial payment breakdown
Shipping cost, delivery date, and order total (including tax) shown at checkout.
Secure transaction
Your transaction is secure
We work hard to protect your security and privacy. Our payment security system encrypts your information during transmission. We don’t share your credit card details with third-party sellers, and we don’t sell your information to others. Learn more
Ships from
Amazon
Sold by
EarFun US
Ships from
Amazon
Sold by
EarFun US
Return policy: Eligible for Return, Refund or Replacement within 30 days of receipt
This item can be returned in its original condition for a full refund or replacement within 30 days of receipt.
Read full return policy
Support: Free Amazon product support included
What's Product Support?
In the event your product doesn’t work as expected, or you’d like someone to walk you through set-up, Amazon offers free product support over the phone on eligible purchases for up to 90 days.
To access this option, go to Your Orders and choose Get product support.
Wireless Earbuds, EarFun®... has been added to your Cart
Include
Add a Protection Plan:
Add to your order

3 Year Portable Electronic Accident Protection Plan

from Asurion, LLC
(11292)
  • NO ADDITIONAL COST: You pay $0 for repairs – parts, labor and shipping included.
  • COVERAGE: Plan starts on the date of purchase. Drops, spills and cracked screens due to normal use covered from day one. Malfunctions covered after the manufacturer's warranty.
  • EXPERT TECH HELP: Real experts available 24/7 to help with set-up, connectivity issues, troubleshooting and much more.
  • PRODUCT ELIGIBILITY: Plans cover products purchased in the last 30 days.
  • EASY CLAIMS PROCESS: File a claim anytime online or by phone. Most claims approved within minutes. We will send you an Amazon e-gift card for the purchase price of your covered product. In some cases, we will replace or repair it.
Learn more

2 Year Portable Electronic Accident Protection Plan

from Asurion, LLC
(1777)
  • NO ADDITIONAL COST: You pay $0 for repairs – parts, labor and shipping included.
  • COVERAGE: Plan starts on the date of purchase. Drops, spills and cracked screens due to normal use covered from day one. Malfunctions covered after the manufacturer's warranty.
  • EXPERT TECH HELP: Real experts available 24/7 to help with set-up, connectivity issues, troubleshooting and much more.
  • PRODUCT ELIGIBILITY: Plans cover products purchased in the last 30 days.
  • EASY CLAIMS PROCESS: File a claim anytime online or by phone. Most claims approved within minutes. We will send you an Amazon e-gift card for the purchase price of your covered product. In some cases, we will replace or repair it.
Learn more
FREE delivery Tuesday, July 12. Order within 11 hrs 33 mins
Only 1 left in stock - order soon.
[{"displayPrice":"$79.99","priceAmount":79.99,"currencySymbol":"$","integerValue":"79","decimalSeparator":".","fractionalValue":"99","symbolPosition":"left","hasSpace":false,"showFractionalPartIfEmpty":true,"offerListingId":"ouBEDD18KAjqW3DGsGpIwP6KMBXNYCqyTNQ27PbqSj21l4PnZ0pSSRCRD1lcU0UH7brBnlj1TOSLpZfKXE4RPB45Uf%2BKpytXeqPGsXUW5zMLyyD%2FpeER1qrHtBOzqqThIOT0MPfs1wJ6zxQEbJKaNkxNsiGUY2Iq21T%2FWs5r4fLbdQiwNYL4wrRL6HAsORgb","locale":"en-US","buyingOptionType":"NEW"},{"displayPrice":"$62.20","priceAmount":62.20,"currencySymbol":"$","integerValue":"62","decimalSeparator":".","fractionalValue":"20","symbolPosition":"left","hasSpace":false,"showFractionalPartIfEmpty":true,"offerListingId":"uHhQYqt0fw3noWUROHObTYeNizP7K7VJU5KpzDicxXSMFLeOT%2BRb1Qk6XzXNv1OjVVoY%2BnYEkjLrRha4ywvFFartZf4t0J8DhCVJXxCE5iUm6pcpn%2FK%2B8sW7CZcR7ctW659Vwe0m5UwNE6NAxf0Pfr93ZN4Zl54pZ1nUS9IdUBzJGUkGTSYSGHDgDLKF%2BZ2n","locale":"en-US","buyingOptionType":"USED"}]
$$79.99 () Includes selected options. Includes initial monthly payment and selected options. Details
Price
Subtotal
$$79.99
Subtotal
Initial payment breakdown
Shipping cost, delivery date, and order total (including tax) shown at checkout.
New & Used (3) from
$62.20  & FREE Shipping.
Have one to sell?
Sell on Amazon

Wireless Earbuds, EarFun® Free Pro 2 Hybrid Active Noise Cancelling Earbuds, Bluetooth 5.2 Earbuds with 6 Mics, Stereo Sound Deep Bass in-Ear Headphones, Ambient Mode Earphones, Wireless Charging, 30H

4.4 out of 5 stars 1,615 ratings
-20% $79.99
List Price: $99.99
& FREE Returns
Return this item for free
  • Free returns are available for the shipping address you chose. You can return the item for any reason in new and unused condition: no shipping charges
  • Learn more about free returns.
Coupon:  
on 2 select item(s). Shop items
Available at a lower price from other sellers that may not offer free Prime shipping.
Extra Savings Promotion Available. 2 Applicable Promotion(s)

Enhance your purchase

Brand Name EarFun
Ear Placement In Ear
Connectivity Technology Wireless, Bluetooth 5.2
Model Name Free Pro 2
Form Factor In Ear

About this item

    This fits your .
  • Make sure this fits by entering your model number.
  • [Immersive Sound, Punchy Bass] ⭐CNET Best Wireless Earbuds for 2022⭐ "The Free Pro 2 deliver good sound for their modest budget, with decent clarity and deep but well-defined bass." The wireless earbuds adopt 6mm low-distortion composite dynamic drivers to provide powerful deep bass, clear and comfortable stereo with rich details. Besides, The Bluetooth 5.2 earbuds support HSP, HFP, A2DP, AVRCP, AAC which greatly improve the transmission speed and stable connection and signal transmission.
  • 🎧[Lightweight Fits & Hybrid Active Noise Cancelling] The World's Lightest and Smallest Hybrid Active Noise Cancelling Earbuds. A single earphone of EarFun Free Pro 2 is only 0.14oz (4g), as light as a feather. Ultra-lightweight and ergonomic design ensures you a fatigue-free listening experience no matter how long you use it. With QuietSmart Hybrid ANC Technogy, the earbuds eliminate maximun 40dB external noise, allows you to focus on your music or movie, and immerse you in your own world.
  • 🎧[6 Mics for Superior Call Experience] ENC features environmental noise cancellation more than 90%. EarFun Free Pro 2 wireless earbuds with one feed-forward microphone, one feedback microphone, and one talk microphone of each wireless earbud, total 6 mics deliver splendid vocal enhancement and reduce background noise for a superior call experience. This Bluetooth headphones are definitely the best companion for your call.
  • 🎧[80ms Ultra-Low Latency] The extremely 80ms Low latency makes the game and video sound more smooth, allowing transmit the sound from the game and video to your ears in real-time. There is no delay in the game, which makes more detailed sounds of gunshots, footsteps, and explosions are heard than other ANC wireless earbuds, providing an extraordinary gaming experience. Powerful Bluetooth 5.2 chip in the bluetooth earbuds perfectly matches tablets, laptops and iPhone Android smartphones.
  • 🎧[Wireless Charging and USB-C Quick Charging] The wireless earbuds support both wireless charging and USB-C quick charging, a quick 10-minute charge provides 120 minutes of playback. The Bluetooth earbuds offer 6 hours of playback on a single charge with ANC off(offer 4 hours of playback with ANC on), a total of up to 30 hours using the included rechargeable case. Warm Tips: The playback time will differ according to the volume and the type of music.
New & Used (3) from $62.20 & FREE Shipping.

Buy it with

  • Wireless Earbuds, EarFun® Free Pro 2 Hybrid Active Noise Cancelling Earbuds, Bluetooth 5.2 Earbuds with 6 Mics, Stereo Sound
  • +
  • EarFun® Free 2 Wireless Earbuds, Qualcomm® CVC™ 8.0 Call Noise Reduction, Bluetooth 5.2 True Wireless Earbuds, Sweatshield™ I
  • +
  • EarFun® Air True Wireless Earbuds, Bluetooth Earbuds with 4 Mics, Sweatshield™ IPX7 Waterproof with Volume Control, USB-C Fas
Total price:
To see our price, add these items to your cart.
Choose items to buy together.

WARNING:

CHOKING HAZARD -- This toy is a small ball. Not for children under 3 yrs.
CHOKING HAZARD -- Toy contains a small ball. Not for children under 3 yrs.

Special offers and product promotions

  • Save 10% each on Qualifying items offered by EarFun US when you purchase 2 or more. Shop items
  • Save 40% on ⚡️EarFun Fast Wireless Charger⚡️ when you purchase 1 or more ⚡️Any EarFun Earbuds⚡️ offered by EarFun US. Here's how (restrictions apply)
  • Save 10% on this item when you purchase 1 or more 🎧EarFun Air Pro 2 ANC Earbuds🎧 offered by EarFun US. Here's how (restrictions apply)
  • Save 10% on ⭐EarFun Air Pro 2 ANC Wireless Earbuds⭐ when you purchase 1 or more 🎧EarFun Free Pro 2 Wireless Earbuds🎧 offered by EarFun US. Here's how (restrictions apply)
  • Save 40% on ⭐️EarFun Free Mini Wireless Earbuds⭐️ when you purchase 1 or more 🖤EarFun Wireless Earbuds🖤 offered by EarFun US. Select "Add both to Cart" to automatically apply promo code C3G3XARE. Here's how (restrictions apply)
  • Save 10% on ⭐EarFun Air True Wireless Earbuds⭐ when you purchase 1 or more 🎧EarFun Free Pro 2 Wireless Earbuds🎧 offered by EarFun US. Select "Add both to Cart" to automatically apply promo code ICW4FKGG. Here's how (restrictions apply)
  • Save 10% on this item when you purchase 1 or more ⭐️EarFun UBOOM L Bluetooth Speaker⭐️ offered by EarFun US. Here's how (restrictions apply)

Product Description

anc wireless earbuds
wireless earbuds
bluetooth earbuds
wireless earbuds
wireless earbuds

How do I get the perfect fit?

1. Choose the ear tips and ear hooks that fit your ears the best. If you couldn't use the ear hook, please choose the one without the wing.

2. Identify the left and right earbuds.

3. Insert the earbuds into the canal of your ears, the ear hook should also be inserted into the upper canal of your ears, and turn and find the most comfortable position.

wireless earbuds

wireless earbuds

wireless earbuds

bluetooth earbuds

Compare with similar items


Wireless Earbuds, EarFun® Free Pro 2 Hybrid Active Noise Cancelling Earbuds, Bluetooth 5.2 Earbuds with 6 Mics, Stereo Sound Deep Bass in-Ear Headphones, Ambient Mode Earphones, Wireless Charging, 30H
EarFun® Free 2 Wireless Earbuds, Qualcomm® CVC™ 8.0 Call Noise Reduction, Bluetooth 5.2 True Wireless Earbuds, Sweatshield™ IPX7 Waterproof Bluetooth Headphone, aptX™ Deep Bass, Low Latency, 30Hrs
Edifier TWS1 PRO True Wireless Earbuds - Bluetooth V5.2 - AptX-Adaptive - Qualcomm® CVC TM 8.0 Noise Cancellation - 42H Playtime - IP65 Waterproof - USB C - Built-in Dual Microphones - Grey
Soundcore by Anker Liberty 3 Pro Noise Cancelling Earbuds, True Wireless Earbuds with ACAA 2.0, HearID ANC, Fusion Comfort, Hi-Res Audio Wireless, 6 Mics for Calls, 32H Playtime
SoundPEATS Sonic Wireless Earbuds Bluetooth 5.2 Headphones in-Ear Stereo Wireless Earphones with aptX-Adaptive, Game Mode, TrueWireless Mirroring, Immersive Bass, cVc 8.0, Single/Twin, 35 Hrs Playtime
Anker Soundcore Liberty 2 Pro True Wireless Earbuds, Bluetooth Earbuds with Astria Coaxial Acoustic Architecture, in-Ear Studio Performance, 8-Hour Playtime, HearID Personalized EQ, Wireless Charging
Customer Rating 4.4 out of 5 stars (1615) 4.3 out of 5 stars (15382) 4.1 out of 5 stars (1260) 4.3 out of 5 stars (3855) 4.2 out of 5 stars (4094) 4.4 out of 5 stars (7037)
Price $79.99 $49.99 $49.99 $157.99 $49.99 $59.99
Shipping FREE Shipping. Details FREE Shipping. Details FREE Shipping. Details FREE Shipping. Details FREE Shipping. Details FREE Shipping. Details
Sold By EarFun US EarFun US EdifierDirect AnkerDirect SoundPEATS Audio AnkerDirect
Fit Type earbud,in_ear,earbuds In-Ear In-Ear In-Ear In-Ear In-Ear
Item Dimensions 2.62 x 0.98 x 1.12 inches 2.6 x 1.54 x 1.14 inches 0.81 x 0.72 x 1.07 inches
Item Weight 1.34 ounces 1.69 ounces 1.66 ounces
Special Features The World's Lightest and Smallest Hybrid Active Noise Cancelling Earbuds, Hybrid Active Noise Cancellation up to 40dB, Enhanced 6-microphone Call Technology for crystal call, Superior Sound with 6mm Titanium Diaphragm Dynamic Driver. Low latency mode, Wireless earbuds and USB-C quick charging, smart control, Transparency Mode, Intelligent Voice Assistant, sports-and-exercise, wireless earbuds for iphone; bluetooth earbuds waterproof; bluetooth earbuds with mic. Punchy bass with AptX technology, Qualcomm QCC3040 Chip & Bluetooth 5.2, CVC8.0 Noise Cancellation Technology with Microphone; <60ms Ultal Low Latency, Stereo Music & Calls, 30 Hours Playtime with Charging Case, A quick 10-minute charge gives you 2 hours of playtime, Transparency Mode, IPX7 Sweat & Water Resistant, Wireless charging, Intuitive Touch control, Activate Voice Assistant, Single Earbud Mode, sports and exercise Volume-Control Microphone, USB connectivity, Android, Noise-Canceling, wireless QCC3040, Bluetooth 5.2, aptX-Adaptive, Game Mode, TrueWireless Mirroring, Single/Twin, 35 Hours Playtime Microphone, USB connectivity, wireless
Compare with similar items

Product guides and documents

User Manual (PDF)

From the brand

Previous page

  2. The Youngest Brand, Won the Most Awards.

    EarFun is the most awarded new audio brand. We have earned 100+ awards from 10+ authoritative audio media.

    Who We Are?

    Whatever and wherever, EarFun is the one brand that audio consumers can trust because it's founded by audio professionals with with 17-year of experience. If great sound matters, there is a EarFun solution with your name on it.

    What We Do?

    Bring our vision for creating superior wireless audio products into reality. Try our best to ensure a great experience for our customer.

  3. TW300 wireless earbuds
    tw200 wireless earbuds
    303 earbuds
    EarFun UBOOM L Bluetooth Speaker

    Top Recommendation

    Visit the Store

  4. tw101 earbuds
    TW100 earbuds
    301 earbuds
    sp200 speaker

    Hot Sale

    Visit the Store

Next page

Customer questions & answers

See questions and answers

Product information

Warranty & Support

Product Warranty: For warranty information about this product, please click here

Feedback

Would you like to tell us about a lower price?

Customer reviews

4.4 out of 5 stars
4.4 out of 5
1,615 global ratings
5 star
65%
4 star
20%
3 star
8%
2 star
3%
1 star
4%

Top reviews from the United States

Some reviewer
5.0 out of 5 stars !!!TEN BAND FULL PARAMETRIC EQUALIZER BUILT IN!!!!
Reviewed in the United States on December 21, 2021
Verified Purchase
76 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Report abuse
Chas
5.0 out of 5 stars Another excellent earbud from Earfun
Reviewed in the United States on December 9, 2021
Verified Purchase
Customer image
Chas
5.0 out of 5 stars Another excellent earbud from Earfun
Reviewed in the United States on December 9, 2021
After owning the first Earfun Free Pro earbud model for a year I’ve been quite happy with their performance and longevity. I use them daily on while running and during yard and house chores— they’ve performed well with only a few interruptions (microwaves, super-cold weather). I bought the new Earfun Free Pro 2 as a gift and tried them out over the last few days. There’s a definite improvement in the touch controls (tapping the sides of the buds will increase/decrease volume, pause, or start noise cancelling) from the first Earfun Free Pro. The sound is also better in my opinion—much punchier bass is evident in rock and jazz genres. Classical choices—Mozart, Mussorgsky—sound excellent without bass enhancement. However, I wish there was a control for bass/treble available. Overall these earbuds deliver a lively, engaging sound. I didn't want to stop listening to them when I started writing this review. Listening to podcasts a lot, the voices are a pleasure to listen to.

The packaging and attention to detail for the earbuds and accessories is also a step up from the first model—and impressive at this price point. The charging case, ear hooks, USB-C cable and small cleaning tool leaves an impression that Earfun has been studying Apple products in developing a clean, functional design and customer friendly add-ons to their products. The charging case is a bit smaller and the earbuds are also have a more rounded, smoother shape.

I've tried the noise-cancelling feature and it’s also a distinct improvement from the first Earfun Free Pro. My most notable noise in my podcast listening. Wearing the EFP 2’s is also quite comfortable—I generally use them for less than an hour a day, but have occasionally had them on for 2-3 hours with no discomfort.

Battery life: The new Earfun Free Pro 2 are very similar to the first model. I charge weekly via my RavPower wireless charging pad, and the earbuds are fully charged within a couple of hours.

Controls are:
* Double-tap L or R to play/ pause music
* Tap R to increase the volume
* Tap L to decrease volume
* Triple-tap R to skip to the next track
* Triple-tap L to return to activate the gaming mode
* Hold R to activate the voice assistant
* Hold L to switch between ANC, Transparency mode, ANC off
Images in this review
Customer image Customer image Customer image
Customer imageCustomer imageCustomer image
143 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Report abuse
Joyful Banana
5.0 out of 5 stars Earbuds that perform like more expensive buds
Reviewed in the United States on November 30, 2021
Verified Purchase
Customer image
Joyful Banana
5.0 out of 5 stars Earbuds that perform like more expensive buds
Reviewed in the United States on November 30, 2021
So I originally bought these earbuds for running and lifting after watching some prominent YT earbud reviewers and I'm glad I did.

Sound is very comparable to Jabra elite active 75Ts. Good punchy base that isn't muddy, clean treble, and good mids for this price point. On top of that, their fit is far better than my Jabra 75Ts.

The shape and ear wings keep them very stable. Unlike my 75Ts, I can also wear either left or right earbud individually as well. ANC is decent, my Jabras are better but that's to be expected from a pair of $150 earbuds. The case is half the size of the Jabras, which already have a small case. The buds themselves are small and have a flat appearance in-ear

I wish there was equalizer app support from Earfun but it's a small complaint, the out-of-box sound is excellent. Super happy with this purchase.
Images in this review
Customer image Customer image
Customer imageCustomer image
49 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Report abuse
iiShadowii
5.0 out of 5 stars Top Tier Wireless Earbuds, Worth the money.
Reviewed in the United States on November 26, 2021
Verified Purchase
Customer image
iiShadowii
5.0 out of 5 stars Top Tier Wireless Earbuds, Worth the money.
Reviewed in the United States on November 26, 2021
Pros:
-Sound: It's clear, loud, you can feel the bass, works great.
-Comfort: With the many extra tips anyone can find the right fit for their ear.
-Microphones: The improved microphones improved the ANC and the calls sound more clear than the previous model.
-Bluetooth: Easy and fast to pair, I left my phone in a room, walked to a different room and the music kept playing fine. Low latency mode for gaming is appreciated.
-Touch Controls: Easy touch controls and very responsive.
-Design: I like that when you close the case lid, there is a small resistance that stops a loud snappping sound when closing the case(like in the previoud model). However you still get a satisfying snap.

Cons:
-Sound: It's bass boosted like the previous model, personally I feel it slightly takes away from the highs. However I got used to it after a few days.
-Design: Personally I'm not a fan of the round edge design and I wish the earbuds a a glossy finish to them. This does not affect performance.
Touch controls: They are easy to use but there's a lot to remember so it will take time to learn.

Conclusion:
Personally I would not upgrade from the previous model because what I'm intereted in, the sound, has not been significantly improved.
However if your focus is on the microphone features like ANC and clear calls, then it is worth the upgrade.
Wireless Earbuds with such feature-richness and admirable quality as these often sell for over $100. With that in mind, these earbuds are the best you can get for under $100. Personally I like them better than their overpriced competitors.
Images in this review
Customer image Customer image Customer image Customer image
Customer imageCustomer imageCustomer imageCustomer image
32 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Report abuse

Top reviews from other countries

Translate all reviews to English
J. McNally
5.0 out of 5 stars Absolutely Amazing
Reviewed in the United Kingdom on December 24, 2021
Verified Purchase
13 people found this helpful
 Report abuse
bobbyprince89
3.0 out of 5 stars Not great for outdoor exercise
Reviewed in the United Kingdom on February 25, 2022
Verified Purchase
12 people found this helpful
 Report abuse
R. Mura
4.0 out of 5 stars Incredible value for money
Reviewed in the United Kingdom on January 14, 2022
Verified Purchase
Customer image
R. Mura
4.0 out of 5 stars Incredible value for money
Reviewed in the United Kingdom on January 14, 2022
I have both gen1 and gen2. In the xtures gen1 is on the right and gen2 on the left.
I absolutely love this product and could not recommend this enough. The sound is truly unbelievable. Comparable to my Sony wired earbuds. The comfort is also incredible. I use these for running or biking but also, for sleeping. They are so comfortable it is hard to describe. Evidently this will depend on ear shape but I find these incredible. I can lay on my side while sleeping and feel no discomfort. Gen2 is even more comfortable than gen1. The other important improvement in Gen2 is the strength of the magnets. It may not sound like much, but the biggest issue with gen1 is that it is really hard to put them back in a way that ensures connection between the elements so that the earbuds do charge. Often, it happens that I pick them up and they are dead . This is related to my other gripe with these: there is essentially no easy way to know if they are charged or not without pairing them with the tablet/phone and reading the %charge. With gen1 it has become an "art" to find the perfect angle and distance from the case to drop them in a way that they do charge.
With gen2 the magnet is super strong and one cannot "miss".
Battery life could be better but at the same time they are so small and comfy that this is very reasonable.
In an ideal world, they would have a dedicated app. So, for instance, one could disable the "battery low" warning that actually wakes me up sometimes. But for this price point, one cannot really complain.
I love them so much I have 4 pairs (though part of the reason is the unreliability of the charging so this way I always have fully charged pairs available). I have no other model or brand so I have no benchmark for noise cancelling and/or ambient sound with Sony or Bose. However, the seal is so good that noise cancelling is barely needed. When I turn it on, I do feel that all the background noise goes down even more. For me personally, ambient sound is more important for those times I use them for running or biking. It works very well. Gen2 is probably a bit better than gen1 but they both do a good enough job so that I am aware of my surroundings and hear cars approaching or dogs barking or stuff like that. Gen1 ambient sound is probably a bit more "hissy" but both are in my opinion very good at this price.
Absolutely recommended!
Images in this review
Customer image Customer image Customer image Customer image Customer image Customer image
Customer imageCustomer imageCustomer imageCustomer imageCustomer imageCustomer image
8 people found this helpful
 Report abuse
Sven Hoff
5.0 out of 5 stars EarFuns beste TWS
Reviewed in Germany on December 1, 2021
Verified Purchase
Customer image
Sven Hoff
5.0 out of 5 stars EarFuns beste TWS
Reviewed in Germany on December 1, 2021
Erst mal das Positive
- Die Buds und das Ladecase sind schmaler/kleiner und leichter geworden.  
- Durch den wechsel vom Airoha AB1562F zum AB1562A konnte auf Hybrid ANC umgestellt werden, was dessen wirkung deutlich verbessert. Wenn man sich in einer Menschenmenge aufgehalten hat, war das ANC der Free Pro bisher nicht so wirkungsvoll. Das hat sich bei den Free Pro 2 nun geändert.
- Die qualität von Voice pass through wurde ebenfalls verbessert und hört sich deutlich weniger unnatürlich/metallisch an.
- Klangqualität ist meiner meinung nach die beste von allen EarFun TWS. Sie haben zwar für meinen geschmack etwas zu viel bass (ein klein bisschen zu viel), aber nicht so viel, dass die wiedergabequalität darunter leidet (kein dröhnen oder verzerren). Das gleiche gilt für das andere end des spectrums. Es ist noch nicht am Klirren aber nicht weit davon entfernt.
Man kann sie so wie sie sind betreiben, aber ich habe für mich den bass ein klein wenig reduziert. Klanglich werden freunde von neutralen TWS hier nicht glücklich werden. Aber alle die Bass lieben werden mit den Free Pro 2 sehr zufrieden sein. Lautstärke ist auf jeden fall auch absolut ausreichend.
- Die touch bedienung der Buds bietet alles was das herz begehrt. Das einzige was ich vermisse ist die möglichkeit einen Titel zurückspringen. Ansonsten kann man alles direkt über die Buds steuern.
- Für Spieler hat EarFun wieder einen Low Latency Mode mit eingebaut. Dabei wird die Latenz von 200ms auf 80ms reduziert. Das reduziert zwar auch die effektive reichweite der Buds, aber beim Zocken sitzt man ja normalerweise nicht 15m weit weg von der quelle.
- Was mich persönlich wirklich glücklich macht, ist die möglichkeit eigene Eartips zu nutzen. Es ist wie auch bei den Free Pro genug platz im Lade Case. Die mitgelieferten Tips sind zwar in ordnung (sind auch wieder vier verschiedene größen dabei), aber die buds sitzen bei verwendung von z.b. Spinfit Tips nochmals deutlich besser im Ohr.
- Geladen wird via USB-C oder Wireless. Und sollte mal der Akku leer sein reichen 10min Laden für fast 2h Spielzeit (selbst gemessen 1h 50min)

Das Negative
- Dadurch das die Free Pro 2 Buds nun nur noch 35mAh anstelle von 50mAh (Free Pro) Batteriekapazität haben, hat sie die spielzeit leicht reduziert. Die Buds sind dadurch zwar auch kleiner aber mehr akkulaufzeit würde den meisten Leuten bestimmt besser gefallen.
- Leider immer noch keine App von EarFun. Hoffe immer noch das sie irgendwann eine anbieten werden (wie es inzwischen doch recht viele Hersteller machen).
- Wie schon erwähnt etwas zu viel Bass (aber leicht via EQ zu beheben).
-  Spielzeit hat sich durch die kleineren Batterien reduziert
 Lautstärke 40-80% ohne ANC 5h 29min  
Lautstärke 40-80%   mit ANC 3h 36min

Ansonsten kann ich wirklich nichts negatives finden und kann deswegen auch eine klare kaufempfehlung aussprechen! Die meisten Leute dürften mit den Free Pro 2 absolut zufrieden sein.
Guter Klang, für die Preisklasse wirklich sehr gutes ANC, Hosentaschen Taugliches Case, Third Party Eartips nutzbar, gut funktionierende touch bedienung, USB-C und Wireless laden (+fast charge)
Images in this review
Customer image Customer image Customer image Customer image Customer image Customer image Customer image
Customer imageCustomer imageCustomer imageCustomer imageCustomer imageCustomer imageCustomer image
65 people found this helpful
 Report abuse
Translate review to English
HS
5.0 out of 5 stars Mit Oluv Tuning unschlagbar
Reviewed in Germany on January 13, 2022
Verified Purchase
27 people found this helpful
 Report abuse
Translate review to English