A humorous guide on how to survive the Star Wars galaxy's many dangers



The Star Wars galaxy is a dangerous place. From ruthless bounty hunters, ferocious beasts, and extreme weather, to hostile landscapes, social minefields, and backstabbing allies-perils and hazards are never far away! How do you flee an exploding Death Star? What's the best way to source a starship at a spaceport? How would you escape kidnap by Tusken Raiders on Tatooine? Survival means keeping your wits about you. This fun, practical Star Wars book will teach you how to recognise threats and learn what to do to stay alive in a galaxy far, far away.



Explore the methods used by your favorite Star Wars movie characters to escape sticky situations, with this handy manual. DK's How Not to Get Eaten by Ewoks will help you to navigate galactic pitfalls, whether you're learning how to avoid offending aliens of other species, or trying to find food and shelter in emergency situations. From survival kits and disguises, to tips on diplomacy and etiquette, this book's step-by-step instructions, illuminating graphics, and beautiful illustrations will ensure your survival in a galaxy where anything can happen!



© & TM 2019 LUCASFILM LTD.