  • Comply Memory Foam Tips - Compatible with Amazon Echo Buds (Mixed Sizes, 2 Pairs)

    from Hearing Components
    $9.99
    • Designed Specifically for Amazon Echo Buds - Unique tip and core designed exclusively to fit on your Echo Buds without interfering with charging or case closure.
    • Block Distractions - With a comfortable custom in-ear seal, block out distractions to help you stay on task. In a noisy world, it's just you and your music when using Comply.
    • All Day Comfort - Comply memory foam tips provide the perfect comfortable fit for all day listening with your Amazon Echo Buds.
    • Worry-Free Fit - Your Echo Buds will stay put whether you're running, commuting, or listening to music at your desk. Never worry about losing your true wireless earbuds.
    • Protect your Echo Buds - Protect your earphones from moisture and debris with our TechDefender guard.

  • 2-Year Protection Plan plus Accident Protection for Echo Buds (2019 release, delivered via e-mail)

    from SquareTrade, Inc.
    $19.99
    Service plan term: 2 year
    • Your Protection Plan will be delivered via e-mail within 24 hours
    • Only compatible with Echo Buds (2019 release) purchased within the last 30 days
    • Your card will be charged immediately, plan starts when device is delivered
    • Receive a replacement device 2 to 3 days after you make a valid claim
    • Make up to 3 claims during the term of your warranty
    • Cancel anytime, full refund in first 90 days
    • Fully transferable with gifts
    • No deductibles or shipping fees

Introducing Echo Buds – Wireless earbuds with immersive sound, active noise reduction, and Alexa

by Amazon
#1 New Releasein Earbud & In-Ear Headphones
Price: $129.99 & FREE Shipping.

  • Immersive sound – Premium speaker drivers deliver crisp, dynamic audio. Bose Active Noise Reduction Technology and sealed in-ear design limits background noise.
  • Hands-free with Alexa – Echo Buds work with the Alexa app to stream music, play Audible audiobooks, make calls, or get directions—just ask.
  • Access other assistants – Supports access to Siri or Google Assistant from a supported device—just press and hold your earbud.
  • Long-lasting battery – Get up to 5 hrs music playback per charge, up to 2 hrs with a 15-min quick charge, and up to 20 hrs with the charging case.
  • Customizable fit for better sound – 3 sizes of ear tips help form a comfortable in-ear seal for immersive listening.
  • Exercise ready – Sweat-resistant with a secure fit that’s made to move with you.
  • Alexa is always getting smarter and adding new skills – Request a rideshare, get a guided workout, or order dinner, all hands-free.
  • Designed to protect your privacy - Built with multiple layers of privacy protections and controls, including the ability to mute the mics with the Alexa app.
Simple to set up and use

Simple to set up and use

Compare headphones

Echo Buds
Echo Buds
Apple AirPods 2
Apple AirPods 2
Bose Soundsport Free
Bose Soundsport Free
Jabra Elite 75t
Jabra Elite 75t
Samsung Galaxy Buds
Samsung Galaxy Buds
Price From: $129.99 From: $144.00 From: $199.00 From: $199.99 From: $121.78
Ratings No customer reviews yet 4.4 out of 5 stars (2,657) 3.8 out of 5 stars (3,502) No customer reviews yet 4.1 out of 5 stars (2,740)
Active noise reduction Bose Active Noise Reduction Technology
Hands-free voice assistant Alexa Siri Bixby
Tap-to-access voice assistant Alexa, Google Assistant, Siri Siri Alexa, Google Assistant, Siri Alexa, Google Assistant, Siri Google Assistant, Siri, Bixby
Battery life on full charge Up to 5 hrs Up to 5 hrs Up to 5 hrs Up to 7.5 hrs Up to 6 hrs
Total hours with charging case Up to 20 hrs More than 24 hrs Up to 15 hrs Up to 28 hrs Up to 13 hrs
Extra battery from 15-min charge Up to 2 hrs Up to 3 hrs Up to 45 mins Up to 1 hr Up to 1.7 hrs
Customizable fit 3 sizes of ear tips and wing tips 3 sizes of StayHear + Sport Tips 3 sizes of EarGels 3 sizes of ear tips and wing tips
IPX rating (water resistance of earbuds) IPX4 IPX4 IPX2

Technical details

Tech Specs

Echo Buds

Size

Earbud: 22 x 23 x 24 mm
Case: 57 x 77 x 29 mm

Weight

Earbud: 7.6 g (7.8 g with medium ear tip) Case: 70 g Actual size and weight may vary by manufacturing process.

Wi-Fi or data connection

Echo Buds use a Wi-Fi or mobile data connection and the Alexa app for connectivity and other features. Carrier charges may apply. Please consult your carrier for information on any fees and limitations that apply to your plan. Alexa voice control is supported on Android 6.0 and iOS 12 or greater. However, please note that the following smartphones are not compatible with Echo Buds for Alexa voice control.

Bluetooth

Bluetooth 5.0 Hands-Free Profile (HFP) support for calling, Advanced Audio Distribution Profile (A2DP) support for audio streaming, Audio/Video Remote Control Profile (AVRCP) for voice control of media sessions, Serial Port Profile for Bluetooth connectivity to Android phones and iPod Accessory Protocol for Bluetooth connectivity to iPhones.

Processors

Realtek RTL8763B Bluetooth System on Chip, Intel Dual Digital Signal Processor with Inference Engine, Analog Devices ADAU1777 Audio Codec

Speakers

Knowles dual balanced armature drivers

Microphones

3 per earbud: 2 external beamforming microphones + 1 internal microphone

IPX rating (water resistance)

IPX4 (earbuds only), tested to withstand water splashing. Learn more.

Sensors

Accelerometer, proximity, touch

Battery and power

Echo Buds with fully-charged charging case: Up to 20 hours music playback time with 3 full additional charges; up to 16 hours call time with 3 full additional charges.

Echo Buds (single charge): Up to 5 hours music playback time; up to 4 hours call time.

Echo Buds (15-minute quick charge): Up to 2 hours music playback time with 15-minute quick charge.

Actual battery life will vary depending on device settings, features utilized, environment and other factors. Testing was conducted by Amazon in a lab environment with preproduction Echo Buds and charging case and a prerelease version of the Alexa app on both iPhone and Android phones. Prior to testing, Echo Buds and charging case were fully charged to 100% (except for quick charge which charged drained Echo Buds at room temperature for 15 minutes). Echo Buds were set at 50% volume. Music playback testing was conducted with a preset music list, noise reduction and hands-free with Alexa enabled, until the first earbud stopped playback. 20 hour music playback testing consisted of recharging the drained Echo Buds to 100% for 4 successive discharge cycles on the Echo Buds. Call time testing consisted of discharging Echo Buds on a test phone number with a test track playing on both the caller and receiver sides with hands-free Alexa enabled, until call audio stopped on the first Echo Bud. Additionally, 16 hour call time testing consisted of recharging the drained Echo Buds to 100% for 4 successive discharge cycles on the Echo Buds.

Accessibility features

The Alexa app and Alexa-enabled products include several features for customers with accessibility needs related to vision, hearing, mobility, and speech. Learn more about Alexa accessibility.

Warranty and service

1-year limited warranty and service included. Optional 1-year, 2-year, and 3-year extended warranties will be available for U.S. customers and sold separately. Use of Echo Buds is subject to the terms found here.

Included in the box

Echo Buds, charging case, 3 pairs of ear tips, 3 pairs of wing tips, micro-USB cable, and Quick Start Guide.
Customer Questions & Answers
See questions and answers

