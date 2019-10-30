Battery and power

Echo Buds with fully-charged charging case: Up to 20 hours music playback time with 3 full additional charges; up to 16 hours call time with 3 full additional charges. Echo Buds (single charge): Up to 5 hours music playback time; up to 4 hours call time. Echo Buds (15-minute quick charge): Up to 2 hours music playback time with 15-minute quick charge. Actual battery life will vary depending on device settings, features utilized, environment and other factors. Testing was conducted by Amazon in a lab environment with preproduction Echo Buds and charging case and a prerelease version of the Alexa app on both iPhone and Android phones. Prior to testing, Echo Buds and charging case were fully charged to 100% (except for quick charge which charged drained Echo Buds at room temperature for 15 minutes). Echo Buds were set at 50% volume. Music playback testing was conducted with a preset music list, noise reduction and hands-free with Alexa enabled, until the first earbud stopped playback. 20 hour music playback testing consisted of recharging the drained Echo Buds to 100% for 4 successive discharge cycles on the Echo Buds. Call time testing consisted of discharging Echo Buds on a test phone number with a test track playing on both the caller and receiver sides with hands-free Alexa enabled, until call audio stopped on the first Echo Bud. Additionally, 16 hour call time testing consisted of recharging the drained Echo Buds to 100% for 4 successive discharge cycles on the Echo Buds.