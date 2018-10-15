All-new Echo Dot (3rd Gen... has been added to your Cart
  • Our most popular smart speaker - Now available with an LED display that can show the time, outdoor temperature, or timers.
  • Perfect for your nightstand - Ask Alexa to set an alarm. Tap the top to snooze. The light sensor automatically adjusts the display’s brightness, day or night.
  • Voice control your music - Stream songs from Amazon Music, Apple Music, Spotify, Sirius XM, and others. You can also listen to audiobooks from Audible.
  • Enjoy stereo sound - Pair with a second Echo Dot for rich, stereo sound. Fill your home with music with compatible Echo devices in different rooms.
  • Ready to help - Ask Alexa to play music, answer questions, read the news, check the weather, set alarms, control compatible smart home devices, and more.
  • Voice control your smart home - Turn on lights, adjust thermostats, lock doors, and more with compatible connected devices.
  • Alexa has skills - With tens of thousands of skills and counting, Alexa is always getting smarter and adding new skills like tracking fitness, playing games, and more.
  • Designed to protect your privacy - Built with multiple layers of privacy controls, including a microphone off button that electronically disconnects the mics.
Use your voice to play a song, artist, or genre through Amazon Music, Apple Music, Spotify, Pandora, and others. With compatible Echo devices in different rooms, you can fill your whole home with music. Also listen to Audible, podcasts, radio stations, or pair with Fire TV to voice control movies and entertainment.

Make your Echo kid-friendly at no extra charge by enabling Amazon FreeTime in the Alexa app. Automatically filter explicit songs, add approved contacts, set time limits, or review activity with easy-to-use parental controls in the Amazon Parent Dashboard. Children’s privacy is important to Amazon. Learn more about FreeTime on Alexa.

With an Amazon FreeTime Unlimited subscription (starting at $2.99 per month), your kids can access over 1,000 Audible books, premium kids skills from brands like Disney and Nickelodeon, ad-free radio stations and playlists, podcasts, and more.

Compare Echo devices

Echo Flex
Echo Flex
Echo Dot
Echo Dot
Echo
Echo
Echo Plus
Echo Plus
Echo Studio
Echo Studio
Price From: $24.99 From: $49.99 From: $99.99 From: $149.99 From: $199.99
Ratings No customer reviews yet 4.6 out of 5 stars (60,527) No customer reviews yet 4.6 out of 5 stars (4,882) No customer reviews yet
Alexa built in check mark check mark check mark check mark check mark
Speakers 0.6" mini speaker 1.6" speaker 0.8" tweeter and 3" woofer 0.8" tweeter and 3" woofer 1" tweeter, three 2" mid-range speakers, and 5.25" woofer
Line in/out 3.5 mm line out 3.5 mm line out 3.5 mm line in/out 3.5 mm line in/out 3.5 mm or mini-optical Toslink line in
Dolby processing check mark check mark Dolby Atmos
Built-in Zigbee smart home hub check mark check mark
LED clock display Featured on Echo Dot with clock

Echo Dot (3rd Gen) with clock

Size

3.9” x 3.9” x 1.7” (99 mm x 99 mm x 43 mm)

Weight

10.6 oz. (300 grams) Actual size and weight may vary by manufacturing process.

Wi-Fi connectivity

Dual-band Wi-Fi supports 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac (2.4 and 5 GHz) networks. Does not support connecting to ad-hoc (or peer-to-peer) Wi-Fi networks.

Bluetooth connectivity

Advanced Audio Distribution Profile (A2DP) support for audio streaming from your mobile device to Echo Dot or from Echo Dot to your Bluetooth speaker. Audio/Video Remote Control Profile (AVRCP) for voice control of connected mobile devices. Hands-free voice control is not supported for Mac OS X devices. Bluetooth speakers requiring PIN codes are not supported.

Audio

Built-in speaker for voice feedback when not connected to external speakers. 3.5 mm stereo audio output for use with external speakers (audio cable not included).

Display

LED display

System Requirements

Echo Dot comes ready to connect to your Wi-Fi. The Alexa App is compatible with Fire OS, Android, and iOS devices and also accessible via your web browser. A list of supported operating systems can be found here. Certain skills and services may require subscription or other fees.

Setup Technology

Amazon Wi-Fi simple setup enables customers to connect smart devices to their Wi-Fi network in a few easy steps. Wi-Fi simple setup is another way Alexa is always getting smarter. Learn more.

Warranty and Service

90-day limited warranty and service. Additional 1-year, 2-year, and 3-year extended warranty available for U.S. customers sold separately. Use of Echo Dot is subject to the terms found here.

Accessibility Features

The Alexa app and Alexa-enabled products include several features for customers with accessibility needs related to vision, hearing, mobility, and speech. Learn more about Alexa accessibility.

Included in the Box

Echo Dot, power adapter (15W), and Quick Start Guide.

Generation

Echo Dot (3rd Gen) with clock – 2019 release
5 star
80%
4 star
11%
3 star
4%
2 star
2%
1 star
4%
Peter
5.0 out of 5 starsBetter than 2nd Gen! ***HERE'S HOW TO HELP WITH PRIVACY CONCERNS***
October 15, 2018
Style: Echo DotColor: Sandstone..Configuration: Device onlyVerified Purchase
4,809 people found this helpful
4.0 out of 5 starsLove the Dot and its new look, but the sound is still disappointing
October 15, 2018
Style: Echo DotColor: Heather Gray.Configuration: Device onlyVerified Purchase
Leah
5.0 out of 5 starsI'm in love with this little guy! Unending entertainment and usefulness.
October 17, 2018
Style: Echo DotColor: Charcoal..Configuration: Device onlyVerified Purchase
Learn more about Amazon Prime.